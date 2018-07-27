Chesapeake Lodging Trust's (CHSP) CEO Jim Francis on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Doug Vicari

Thank you, Kim. Good morning, and welcome to our second quarter earnings call. This is Doug Vicari, Executive Vice President and CFO of Chesapeake. Also on the call this morning are Jim Francis, our President and CEO; and Graham Wootten, our Chief Accounting Officer.

As is our custom, I’ll begin with a brief overview of our quarter, including a review of our consolidated results, our summary hotel operating performance, our financial position and an update on our near-term outlook. After I conclude my commentary, Jim will provide greater detail on the performance of our hotel portfolio. He’ll also provide some general thoughts on macro industry trends and more specifics regarding our outlook for our hotel performance.

As a reminder, any statement we make this morning about future results and performance or plans and objectives are forward-looking. Actual results may vary as a result of factors, risks and uncertainties over which we have no control. And with that housekeeping behind us, let me now begin with a brief review of our highlights and consolidated results for the quarter.

So for the second quarter, we reported total revenue of $163.3 million and net income available to common shareholders of $23.8 million or $0.40 per diluted share. Our adjusted corporate EBITDAre was $54.5 million and our adjusted funds from operation or AFFO was $42.9 million or $0.72 per diluted share.

Let me now highlight some of our key hotel operating statistics. For the quarter, our portfolio of 21 hotels produced a RevPAR of $212.89. That represents an increase of 4.7% versus the prior year. Our occupancy for the quarter was 88.9%, that’s an increase of 210 basis points versus last year, while our average daily rate was $239.57 and that represents an increase of 2.3% versus the prior periods. These top line trends resulted in adjusted hotel EBITDAre of $59.2 million, and our adjusted hotel EBITDAre margin was 36.3% and that’s 110 basis point improvement versus the prior year.

Jim will provide more information and commentary on our individual markets in a few moments, but it is instructive to break our portfolio down into different subsets to provide more insight. If we focus on the 18 hotels that were not impacted by major renovations in 2017, these hotels produced a RevPAR of $219.11 for the second quarter. And that represents an increase of 1.8% over the prior year.

Overall, our operating results for the quarter came in above our guidance range of 2.5% to 4.5% that we provided to the market in early May. We are pleased with these results for the quarter, as we continue to see modest signs of improving demand. We continue to monitor our forward bookings carefully and cautiously, as we now focus on the third quarter as well as the remainder of the year.

It’s fair to say that the stable macroeconomic environment, favored corporate profits and sentiment, solid GDP growth, combined with the recent tax reform are taking hold, and supporting consistent overall demand trends as we now are halfway through 2018. We remain optimistic about our performance for this year and Jim will provide much more detailed information on recent hotel market performance and our outlook in his commentary.

Let me move quickly to the balance sheet. We ended the second quarter with $40.6 million of cash and cash equivalents, $28.8 million of restricted cash and $832.3 million of long-term debt. Our leverage ratio at quarter end was 37.2%, with a fixed cover charge of 3.24 times and net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 4.7 times. Our weighted average cost of debt is now 3.9%, and our weighted average length to maturity is approximately 5 years.

We continue to remain quiet from a capital markets perspective. We will continue to evaluate various opportunities with regard to capital allocation, particularly with our stronger equity currency as we continue to work through 2018 and the current market environment.

With that said, we are pleased to announce, we have now closed on our previously announced sale of the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara for $90 million or $450,000 a key. We sold this hotel at a very strong trailing NOI capitalization rate. This hotel provided us with a very strong IRR since our acquisition.

We do expect to book of gain on sale of approximately $33 million, but we do not expect any changes to our 2018 quarterly dividend payout, as we have some flexibility with our taxable income this year. We’ve used $85 million of the approximate $90 million in that proceeds to repay all outstanding borrowings under our revolving credit facility at this point. And in the near-term, this transaction simply improves our financial position and provides additional capacity.

Now let me spend a couple of minutes updating you on our 2018 outlook. Today, we are providing the markets with our third quarter outlook as well as adjusting our previously provided full year outlook. For the third quarter, our RevPAR range – are now comparable 20-hotel portfolio will be 3% to 5% versus the prior year. We expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDAre ranging between $47.7 million and $49.9 million, and our AFFO available to common shareholders will range from $0.63 to $0.67 per diluted share.

Please note, these numbers assume no additional acquisitions, dispositions, financings or capital market transactions. Additionally, we are revising our full year 2018 outlook to adjust for recent trends and results as well as for the disposition of the Hyatt Centric Santa Barbara. So for the full year, our RevPAR range for our comparable 20-hotel portfolio will remain at 3% to 5% versus prior year. We expect these revenue trends to generate adjusted corporate EBITDA, ranging between $173.1 million and $178.5 million and our AFFO available to common shareholders will now range at $2.29 to $2.37 per diluted share.

Let me now turn the call over to Jim to provide more color and detail on this outlook as well as a review of our second quarter hotel performance. Jim?

Jim Francis

Thanks, Doug. As Doug has mentioned, RevPAR growth for our portfolio was 4.7% for Q2, which exceeded the high end of our guidance range and EBITDA margin growth was 110 basis points, which also exceeded the high end of our guidance range, resulting in hotel EBITDA of $59.2 million and AFFO per share of $0.72.

Our asset management team continues to manage expenses very tightly, with total operating expenses increasing 1% for the quarter. With the occupancy increasing 210 basis points, our cost per occupied rooms were slightly down to the prior year. Labor cost continue to be a key area of focus, and despite the external pressures from various local government wage and benefit initiatives, increases for the quarter were held in the 2% range.

So overall, we continue to feel very good about our expensive growth and mitigation strategies and ability to deliver solid operating margins. Our top line growth was solid with RevPAR, again exceeding the high end of our range. Overall transient was solid for the quarter and we saw particularly – particular strength in our corporate negotiated segment, which was up year-over-year in the low double digits.

Leisure continues to be solid with growth, just over 3%. However, one unexpected weakness, we did experience was in F&B, at three of our larger hotels, the Denver Hilton, the Hyatt Mission Bay and the W Lakeshore, each due to softer group business and the negative impacts on banquet-related revenues. I’m confident that in Denver, this is simply a timing issue with the change in brand and the resulting change in sales forces and sales information systems.

Denver’s group pace for 2019 is up 10%, but there was a period of time late last year, where the hotel was not being sold aggressively to the group customer for 2018 and we have not been able to fill all the holes of the group business, particularly in Q2 and Q3, though Q4 – the pace for Q4 is a positive year-over-year change.

For Hyatt Mission Bay, we face the tough year-over-year comparison and we completed the replacement of our reroofing projects across the buildings, which had some noise impacts on groups. And for Lakeshore, we experienced softness in local catering and the lucrative spend in AV rentals and meeting rooms, Internet revenues.

We attribute this to the timing of the Marriott Starwood integration of the sales organization, which was completely reorganized in the quarter. So despite the shortfall in F&B overall, it was a very good quarter for the company, with both RevPAR and EBITDA margin expansion exceeding the high end of our ranges.

Now let me provide a little more color by month and by market. April results were very strong and above expectations with RevPAR up 9.6%. For May, a soft group month for us, results were in line with expectations with RevPAR growing 1.7% and June modestly exceeded our expectations with RevPAR growth of 3.5%.

Our strongest market for the quarter by a wide margin was San Francisco with RevPAR up over 17% for our portfolio and extracting the JW and its renovation impacts, the three remaining hotels were up 12%. Boston, with the tailwind from the Newton renovation, was up roundly 7%. We had several markets with low to mid single-digit growth, including New York and Miami at roundly 4%, San Diego and Denver at roundly 3%, New Orleans and D.C. at roundly 1% and Chicago was flat. On the negative side, L.A. and Seattle were down roundly 8.5%.

As we said at the beginning of the year, we remain cautiously optimistic that a pro-growth political agenda will lead to even stronger macroeconomic growth and continued corporate profit growth. That said, we continue to take a prudent approach to our guidance for 2018. We continue to forecast RevPAR growth in 3% to 5% range and we’ve increased our EBITDAre margin guidance with margin increase is now expected in the range of 90 to 130 basis points for our portfolio.

For our 17 hotels that do not have tailwinds from 2017 renovations, we expect 2018 RevPAR growth in the 1% to 2% range with confident that our performance will be in the high end of that range and of course, there is a possibility that we’ll exceeded that range. These numbers include displacement in 2018 from soft good renovations at four of our hotels, estimated at roundly 75 basis points of RevPAR and $2.5 million of EBITDA, including the Adagio renovation in Q3 and Q4. As well, our full year guidance now includes the sale of Santa Barbara, which closed yesterday.

Now let me provide a little more color by market. San Francisco continues to be a market with the strongest long-term supply demand fundamentals. We expect have almost 25% of our EBITDA in San Francisco next year. In 2018, while citywide room nights are still below peak years, there is a 22% increase from 2017, and of course, 2019 is already at record-setting levels.

For Q3, we expect RevPAR growth in the 11% to 12% range. And for the full year, with the JW tailwind, we expect RevPAR growth in the 8% to 8.5% range. Excluding the JW tailwind, we expect approximately 3% growth for the year from our three other assets in the city. In Boston, our Marriott Newton properties delivered outsized revenue and profit growth in the first half of 2018, following its repositioning renovation program that we completed last year. With the revenue management strategy changes that we made at the Downtown Hyatt property, continues to perform slightly above our expectations.

For Q3, we expect RevPAR growth in the 3% range for our two hotels and for the year, we expect RevPAR growth of roundly 5% on a combined basis. Excluding the Newton renovation tailwind, we expect approximately 1% growth at the Hyatt for the year. And Chicago, at the W City Center, we completed in Q1, the renovation of the first-floor public spaces, including the lobby and registration areas, and the movement in building a new bar and restaurant operation. This allowed for the creation of two new street-front leased retail outlets, with one tenant in place and the second space leased in under construction.

For the full year 2018, we’re expecting better performance than last year from both of our hotels with the strong convention calendar and citywide room nights up 25% over last year. That said, much of the increased demand in 2018 will continue to be absorbed with the new rooms in the market, particularly at the Marriott Marquis. For Q3, we expect RevPAR growth for our two hotels to be in the 1.5% range and full year, we expect RevPAR growth will be up roundly 0.5%.

In Miami, at our Royal Palm, as we previously reported, we are observing initial evidence of the Miami Beach submarket firming with occupancy gains over the past several quarters, which we believe would lead to ADR improvements.

In Q2, the beach market continued to build occupancy and realized impressive ADR growth of 6.5%. It’s encouraging to see other hotels pushing toward our premium RevPAR position, which will allow us to push our ADR higher. In Q2, we ran 128% RevPAR index and increased ADR by 4%. Longer term, the Miami Beach market should continue to show improvements with the convention center reopens after its renovation and expansion are completed in late 2018. For Q3, we expect RevPAR growth in the 5% range, and for the full year, we expect RevPAR growth in the 6% range for the Royal Palm, which is predominantly driven by ADR gains.

In New Orleans, there are minimal supply increases in 2018, and for the full year, the citywide are roundly flat year-over-year. For Q3, we expect RevPAR growth in the 6% to 7% range for our two hotels with the strong citywide calendar in the quarter. And full year 2018 growth is expected in the 3% range.

In Denver, as you know, we converted our hotel to a full-service Hilton on December 1 of last year, following a multi-year full repositioning renovation of the property. We’re the only full-service open branded product in downtown Denver, and long term, we expect very strong demand from the Hilton group customer. We’re encouraged by the continued strong transient performance of the Hilton reservation system are growing trend with the corporate base accounts and the above-property support we’re receiving to build our Hilton group customers. For Q3, RevPAR growth is expected to be roundly flat and for the full year in the 4% range.

Our L.A. area properties include the Hilton Checkers and our Ace Hotel and Theater. Downtown L.A. continued to be a dynamic and growing market. And with its revitalization, after years of little to no growth, comes new hotel supply, which is exceeding demand growth in the short run for our competitor set, particularly in the lifestyle segment, where the age competes.

For 2018, we expect RevPAR to be down roundly 2% for our properties and this includes the impact of the Checkers renovation, beginning with the public areas in Q3 and then the guestrooms following Q4. For Q3, we expect modestly positive RevPAR growth for our two hotels.

Also as previously mentioned, we did finalize the sale of our Hyatt Santa Barbara, yesterday. We are pleased with that sale of this non-core asset, the $90 million sale price represents the 5%, trailing 12-month cap rate, after factoring in the 2019 required CapEx.

In San Diego, at our Indigo, we continue to have a solid – continue to have solid performance. And we expect RevPAR growth in 2018 in the 3% range, which includes a modest impact from the soft goods refresh renovation we have begun to implement and will continue to complete around the busiest group weeks throughout the year.

Hyatt Mission Bay, as I previously mentioned, we began the public-area renovation projects starting late in Q2, and we are expecting to be completed by mid-Q4. This work includes lobby and registration area renovations, living space, soft goods and some updates to the F&B outlets and spa operation. There will be no guestroom-related renovation impacts in 2018 as we will begin this final phase in mid-December, which will ultimately expand the key account at Mission Bay by nine new rooms. We expect both hotels’ RevPAR to be at roundly 3% in Q3 and we expect full year RevPAR growth in the 5% range.

In Chesapeake’s smaller markets, we expect Seattle’s Q3 RevPAR to be roundly flat and for the full year, down in the 3.5% range with the impact from our Q4 soft goods renovation and new supply. And in D.C., while we expect RevPAR to be slightly down for the year due to the strong inaugural Q1 comp to last year, we are expecting solid growth remainder of the year, with Q3 expectations in the 4% range. Finally, in New York, we expect RevPAR growth in the 1% range for our two hotels for Q3 and then 3%-plus range for the full year.

The industry operating environment continues to modestly strengthen, and we expect remainder of 2018 to be a solid year for our portfolio. We expect that our well-located portfolio will continue to outperform its competitors in most markets. Our portfolio ran a Q2 RevPAR index of over 104%, with gained nearly 200 bps of comp-set shared growth in the quarter.

We remain sharply focused on cost controls, as evidenced by continued margin growth. We expect that several of the strongest headwinds to our portfolio’s growth in 2017 will continue to be our tailwind the remainder of 2018 and continuing into 2019.

With that, I’ll open it up for your questions.

Doug Vicari

Kim, we’ll go to Q&A now.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Austin Wurschmidt from KeyBanc Capital Market. Your line is open.

Austin Wurschmidt

Good morning, guys. Jim, I appreciate the color on the markets that you provided, lots of detail in there. But as you were providing some of the outlooks on the individual markets, I believe that the outlook for San Francisco has increased a bit. I think Boston came down a bit, is that correct? Or am I missing something? And were there any other markets that had a material move, one way or the other versus your initial expectations?

Jim Francis

No, and I wouldn’t – so yes, if any of the movement were material, I would say, San Francisco certainly has modestly improved. Boston is about in line maybe just a hair off and the rest of the markets plus or minus are inline. We’d continue to have a little bit of softness in downtown L.A, but not out of line with expectations. And that’s more at the Ace than it is Checkers, because of the supply there and we do have some supply issue short-term in Seattle. But relative to expectations, there is only been some modest, slight positives and slight negatives.

Austin Wurschmidt

Okay. I appreciate that. As it relates to asset sales, I mean, you talked about potentially selling two or three for the full year. You got one under your belt at this point. What’s kind of latest thought there? And then how much additional room do you have to sell and be able to kind of maintain the dividend?

Jim Francis

Yes, I mean, of course, it depends on the size of the assets that we sell. We still have some amount of room on the dividend. But I mean, if we sold several more assets, certainly, it starts to get tight. And of course, at this point in the year, you’re talking – if there was an asset sale or two, it’s late in the year and we have – we expect to be some really strong growth, particularly in San Francisco next year. So that helps offset some of the issue. My perspective, there is nothing imminent, but my perspective has not changed. I think if we had an attractive a bid on an asset or two, I wouldn’t see it beyond that. But an asset or two, we could transact before the end of the year, but there is nothing imminent at this point in time.

Austin Wurschmidt

Yes, go ahead, Doug.

Doug Vicari

I’m sorry, just wanted to give you some specifics. I mean, as everybody is revising the models now to take out Santa Barbara, the run rate CAD number for 2018 will be about a $110 million. That’s covering basically $96 million of dividend payment. So just to keep that in perspective that, there is a nice cushion there, so we have some flexibility before we have to worry or be concerned about maintaining the dividend levels, just wanted to give you the numbers, because again, everybody will now be revising their forecast now based upon the elimination of the EBITDA from Santa Barbara.

Jim Francis

I mean, regarding your question on any specific assets, well I don’t want to – there is nothing imminent nor do I want to suggest that there is anything far down the road. But I think, more likely than not, if we sold something, it may be one of our select service assets and/or we continue to work on some changes at Lakeshore to make that more valuable asset and potentially to sell, but we’ll see.

Austin Wurschmidt

Yes. And that was kind of the next question, I had at Lakeshore, we had talked (23:42) little bit about potentially reducing – you talked about reducing the room count. Is that still on the table? Or is there a more, I guess, wholesome solution, that sounds like on the table, as it relates to an outright sale?

Jim Francis

Well, we continue to work – they’re not mutually exclusive. It could very well be a two-step process, and again, I’m not suggesting there’s anything imminent. But we still have – we are still working on a several situations and certainly, I don’t know if I’ll be able to say, the end of Q3 where we are as far as reducing the size of the – the number of rooms in the footprint, well, not the footprint, but the number of the keys in the hotel in a value-additive manner. I hope to able to make something – have more detail at the Q3 call. I can’t guarantee if that’s the case, but certainly by the end of the year, we’ll have completely flushed out those options. But I think, if anything, it’s likely a two-step process.

Austin Wurschmidt

Okay, great. Thank you for the time.

Your next question comes from Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Chris Woronka

Hey, good morning, guys. Want to ask kind of – on the cost side, you guys have put up some pretty impressive numbers there. I think better than anything we’ve seen thus far. And appreciate the comments with labor, you said, holding to 2%. So question is really like, how sustainable is it? And what are you kind of baking in for labor going forward? I know Marriott’s, I think some of their union contracts get renegotiated in markets where you operate in. So what’s kind of your outlook on sustainability going forward?

Jim Francis

Yes, I mean, it’s certainly not without some heavy effort as far as keeping cost in the 2% range on the labor side. We are certainly, Marriott has some union negotiations going on. As you know, we are not union, other than in Chicago, which always we’re certainly in negotiations are going on. I mean, I think – I don’t think it’s certainly going to go from 2% to 5%, or 2% to 4%, but kind of in that – again, some wages increases and things offset by continue to refine operations, but somewhere in the 2.5% to 3% range. With other – potentially some other costs remaining lower than that as far as increases and maybe even some reduction in cost. But so call it 2.5% to 3% on labor and maybe total costs, we hope to keep kind of in that 2% range or so. It could incrementally move up a little bit from there, but those will be the general ranges.

Chris Woronka

Okay, that’s helpful. And then as we start to think about San Francisco next year, it’s obviously a really strong group pace. You guys will have a lot of benefit there. I guess, how much business do you have on the books for San Francisco next year? And then, what kind of shift are we going to see in terms of transient group? Because I think the question we get a lot is, is the group going to just kind of displace the transient? And is the RevPAR impact going to be quite as big as some people are maybe thinking?

Jim Francis

Well, I mean, we haven’t, of course, done detailed budgets for San Francisco or any of our hotels yet for next year. But certainly group pace is up strong and will displace some transient business. That said, as an overall percentage relative to huge group houses, we are not nearly as much group and we are – our strategies and strong years, previously in San Francisco, and it won’t change next year, certainly group will take up. But we are generally last to sell as far as transient rooms in the market, both at the JW, at the Le Meridien and Adagio doesn’t have that much group. So I don’t think – again, I’m not going to tell you it’s 10% RevPAR growth or 12% or 9% or 8%, but we are still very confident that our next year in San Francisco will be very robust. And certainly our revenue management strategies are certainly balancing, taking more group adverse waiting to be less sell and selling out transient at very high rates.

Chris Woronka

Okay. Thanks. And then just on – to go back to Lakeshore for a second, is that a situation where you maybe do something with a timeshare operator to shrink those hotel? Or is it more just on the branding and management side?

Jim Francis

Well, it’s looking at several situations, including timeshare, including condo, including potentially dormitory space for a university. There are three or four different things we are working on. But the idea is to take a 100 rooms-or-so of rooms out of the hotel, so that we have better performance in the remaining 400-or-so rooms. And then we also then have a meeting – it’s not a huge amount of meeting space, but meeting space that better fits 400 rooms than 520 rooms. And I can’t really say much more until we get further down the line on several of those options. But that’s just the strategic thought that we have.

Chris Woronka

Okay, that’s helpful. Very good. Thanks guys.

Your next question comes from the line of Patrick Scholes from SunTrust. Your line is open.

Patrick Scholes

Hey, good morning. Thank you. I apologize if I may have missed it. Did you give out your – an update on your 2019 group pace?

Jim Francis

We did. We actually did, it was not in my remarks. Overall, it’s mid single-digit pace. Certainly, San Francisco’s strong, Miami which isn’t a huge group, but it’s coming back. There’s a lot of markets that are positive, but not in a big way and then the softer markets next year includes Chicago, Boston is actually off a bit with convention center business down in Boston and Chicago in particular.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Let me follow up on that. It seems a bit of our deceleration from what you gave last time at about 10%, am I thinking about that apples-to-apples?

Jim Francis

You are. I mean, I wouldn’t read too much into it, other than the timing of certain pieces a bit, larger groups of being booked. But it’s upper to mid single-digit versus closer to 10%, as of a quarter ago, if you’re just looking at the specific numbers. If some of it is – certainly, some of it is timing of businesses – certain pieces of business that can change the numbers fairly meaningful by a couple of pieces of business and the timing of that being booked. But I think to have the expectation of overall kind of mid to upper mid single digits is about right for next year.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. Did anything – follow-up, did anything change on – I guess, this would be your 2Q bookings for 2019 as far as that, was it just actually the bookings? Or was it the ADR that slipped? Because I think you said…

Jim Francis

No, it’s timing of bookings. It’s not ADR. ADR didn’t slip.

Patrick Scholes

Okay. And my last question here, you mentioned in your prepared remarks about consistency, seeing consistent demand trends. But would you say at this point, you’re seeing improved – accelerating demand trends? Or consistent with what you had seen in the prior quarter?

Jim Francis

I would say – well, let me go back to your ADR question for some group. Our group ADR for next year is up in the high single digits. But again, timing of specific bookings changes the room night number from quarter-to-quarter. So we are still kind of ADR for next year group, it’s still kind of in that 8% range, which hasn’t changed. So it’s more just looking at the timing of certain groups being booked.

Regarding demand trends, I would say, they are consistent and I would not suggest there accelerating. I would say – I mean, in total, I wouldn’t suggest there are any significant acceleration from last quarter expectations to this quarter expectations. Certainly, they are better than what we expected going into the year. I think corporate transient continues to be a very strong performer. Group, it’s stable, leisure is solid 3%-ish, 4% kind of growth. But I would say, relative to the last quarter expectations have relatively stable, which is positive, but I wouldn’t say they’re accelerating, no.

Patrick Scholes

Okay, fair enough. And then one last question. Going back to the group pace for next year plus-10%, if you were to exclude – imagine San Francisco is certainly bring that number up, if you were to exclude San Francisco, roughly what would that group pace be? Kind of put you on the spot there.

Jim Francis

Well, I mean – I don’t have that number in front of me, but I would say, it’s low single digits. I mean, it’s positive, but it’s not – and again, it’s more ADR driven, room nights are probable – without San Francisco, I would think, room nights are relatively flat with some kind of, call it, 3% to 4% kind of ADR growth on group.

Patrick Scholes

Okay, great. I appreciate the color. Thank you gentlemen.

Your next question comes from Michael Bellisario from Baird. Your line is open.

Michael Bellisario

Good morning, guys. For the 18 hotels you mentioned 1.8% RevPAR growth, if I heard that correctly, how did that compare to your internal expectations during the quarter?

Jim Francis

That was in line. But yes, you are correct that with the 1.8% and I can’t – plus or minus 10 basis points, that was right in line.

Doug Vicari

Yes, maybe just slightly above, Mike, that pretty much on target.

Michael Bellisario

Got it. That’s helpful. And then have you seen any improvement in kind of pricing power or operator confidence and kind of their willingness to be more aggressive on the rate side, given kind of stronger trends in the economy feeling better and demand continuing to increase, any change there?

Jim Francis

I mean, I think we are seeing – certainly, in the strongest markets, midweek a little more pricing strength. But again, we are talking incremental, not dramatic shift, certainly, it’s week day strength – weekends or week, I’m just saying that they are not growing, certainly they didn’t grow in the quarter at the same rate that weekdays grew from a – particularly from a rate perspective. So we certainly are seeing some modest pricing power midweek, corporate transient midweek in particular. It’s not a dramatic shift, but it’s incrementally, certainly, positive.

Michael Bellisario

Got it, that’s helpful. And then you mentioned some Marriott Starwood integration issue at Lakeshore. Any explanation for why you didn’t see that at your other two former Starwood-managed properties? Or tell me what’s specific to Lakeshore versus the others?

Jim Francis

Well, we saw it some at City Center, I just didn’t specifically identify it, because it’s a slightly smaller group house and then maybe a slightly smaller issue. But we really had it at City Center as well. At the W and in New Orleans, I mean it’s 97 keys, it operate in a different cluster and it does just fine. I would say that the Marriott had some challenges in integrating the companies when it comes to W and my remarks are specific to W. So I don’t want to expand that and say that there’s are other Starwood Marriott integration issue. I’m not sure that there are. I do think that there’s been some challenges fitting W into the luxury group at Marriott, both from an operational perspective, but mainly on the sale side.

And basically, they reorganized the entire sales function. In the quarter, you had numerous months where people didn’t know if they had jobs or not and then whether they wanted the new job in a cluster of us being at the property level. I think there is a lot less people focused on what – on closing deals, I mean, the lead volumes continues to be strong, but the amount of business we were closing was pretty meaningfully – and I don’t have specific numbers for you, but it was pretty meaningfully impacted in Chicago. More at Lakeshore, but really at both hotels. And also impacts the local social catering and that kind of business. We are hopeful that with the new organization in place, we are starting to see some positive light as far as business actually being booked. But it was a – yes, it was a pretty rough quarter from that perspective in the two W’s and Chicago.

Michael Bellisario

That’s helpful. And then last one for me, you guys mentioned the improved equity currency. I guess, as you think about acquisitions and better capacity today after the Santa Barbara sale, kind of what would it take for you to get more comfortable on the acquisition front? Is it really more leverage reduction? Is it kind of a pricing expectation what you’re seeing in the transaction market currently?

Jim Francis

Yes, I mean – yes, we definitely have capacity and we have a currency. There is not a tremendous amount of deal flow that fits for us, from a product type and/or geographic market and location perspective, which is then leads to – with few deals in both private and public players out there looking at deals, cap rates are pretty darn tight. And it’s – I think – I’m not saying we won’t get a dealer to done, I'm just saying it's challenging to see or deal with enough value-add drivers to it, to pay a 5 cap or maybe even a 6 cap depending on the market. And then again, I mean, my general view is, we are as well as many people, I guess, is that we are relatively late in the economic cycle. So it needs to be a good use of capital and we tried to be very good storage of our capital, and we just haven't found the deal yet that affect the perimeters that have enough growth drivers to it.

I don't think while the industry overall is certainly solidified, I don't see dramatic growth in total across the industry. I mean, you can take San Francisco and talk about that separately, right, but – and New York is getting better, Miami is getting better, but there's a lot of other markets that are doing fine, about they aren’t growing and I don't expect them to grow in any really strong fashion, which just makes the deal economics more challenging to figure out for us. So we continue to look. I can't give you any exact expectations on when you'll see us do a deal.

Michael Bellisario

That’s very helpful. Thanks. That’s all from me.

Your next question comes from Wes Golladay from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Wes Golladay

Good morning, guys. Just looking at the hotel EBITDA guidance; looks like the Hyatt came down from 2.02% and changed to 1.95%. Obviously, that bakes in the Hyatt sale, but looks like there's a little bit more to it than that. Is that just integration issues you've factored in going forward?

Doug Vicari

You’re looking at the high-end of the hotel EBITDA for the year?

Wes Golladay

Yes. 2.02% to 3% and then you took on 1.95% as a new guide, it’s about 7 and change and the 5 cap asset, obviously, you transfer a large chunk of that, but would look at it a little bit more conservatism?

Jim Francis

Yes, I would say, the vast majority of that of course is Santa Barbara. There’s a little bit – if there's anything more to it than that, then it’s really in F&B and just we are going to miss at a couple of hotels, which have already identified, and so we are going to miss a little bit. Relative to expectations at the beginning of the year, or even in the beginning of the second quarter, we are going to miss some F&B dollars down at EBITDA.

Doug Vicari

That is the right math. I mean, you're talking about delta. Santa Barbara is about $6 million of EBITDA and then roughly the third quarter, there's a little bit of noise around the F&B that would account for the difference. So once you clean that out – by the way, we don’t think those trends will continue in the fourth quarter on the F&B side, they really got isolated right now to Q3. So that's really reflective. And you’re kind of spot on, I mean, that's really the rationale why the EBITDA number isn’t moving up despite, some beats in the first and second quarter, but the F&B is holding us back. But then again, we are adjusting for Santa Barbara.

Wes Golladay

Okay. And then I want to go back to that question about maybe next year in San Francisco, how the various types of hotels might do. Can you, I guess, give us any kind of insight on, for say, a bit a very high compression citywide night? How much room would, say, typically the way Meridien allocate to the convention versus in the Adagio? And how much delta can you have in RevPAR growth between those two hotels? Just ballpark on the conceptually thinking.

Jim Francis

I don’t have any kind of exact numbers for you. I can tell you that Fish Wharf, Le Meridien and Adagio certainly have less rooms allocated to the convention business and it is relatively small amounts and JW has certainly a little bit more given its location. We can follow up with you. We'll have to do a little more work on that to give you anything more specific.

Wes Golladay

Okay. And then maybe you're outlook for next year for supply in Los Angeles. Do you think it's going to be less impactful for your hotels down there in the market?

Jim Francis

It will be less impactful than this year. I mean, that said, the supply impacts markets for more than just calendars – we measure in calendar years, but it takes some time. The amount of new supply that’s coming in LA does diminish. There are certainly going to continue to be some impact in downtown, but next year should be certainly less – from a supply perspective, the impact should be less next year than this year.

Wes Golladay

Okay. Thanks for taking my questions.

Jim Francis

Sure.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Tyler Batory from Janney Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Tyler Batory

Thank you, good morning. So, I just wanted to follow up on San Francisco a little bit. Can you talk about what you’re seeing at the JW, now the renovation wrap up, and then can you just remind us the rate cap there versus the comp side and any progress you’ve made on closing that GAAP?

Graham Wootten

Sure. So, at the JW, as far as the second quarter goes, we were up about $30 in rate, just over $30 in rate. As far as the comp set goes, the analysis was looking at the luxury tier – and not that we would close the entire gap, of course, to the luxury tier, but that we close a portion of it, probably half of it. And so we certainly dug into that gap in the second quarter with a $30-rate increase and of course, that’s without the strong business that’s coming in 2019. So, we are on – I think we are on track and certainly, as we go into 2019 that rate will continue to – the rate growth will continue to accelerate.

Tyler Batory

Okay, Graham. And just in Miami, with a convention center obviously repened there, what does the counter look like for the city in 2019 and beyond. And can you also talk a little bit about what you’re seeing on international travel in Miami?

Jim Francis

Sure. From a convention center perspective on a percentage growth – if you look at percentage growth, of course, it can be – it can look dramatic. That said, Miami has not done a great job with that convention center as far as selling. I mean, as we’ve said before, it’s going to be a beautiful convention center, a large, in many ways comparable to some major markets for sure. The numbers that – let me see if I have the citywide numbers, I mean they’re certainly going up.

Graham Wootten

I am right here, Jim. Tyler, I mean this numbers kind of are dwarfed compared to most major cities. I mean in 2018, it’s around 50,000 room nights; in 2019, it will be about 70,000 room nights. And in 2020, it’s going to be about 130,000 to 140,000 room nights. So, they’re making some strides and some steps, and we’ll see how that goes, I mean that’s just incremental on that, I think in Miami, right now, I think the basic premise is that, we’re seeing better demand trends and the ability to move price as we’ve got stronger demand trends with a more stable supply environment. So, I mean that will be the driver short term. Our view is that the convention center will help as we move through a lot of years. But relative to other major cities, is it still relatively light from just a room generation perspective.

Tyler Batory

Yeah. I mean we’re certainly hoping, it won’t happen in 2019. But as we get into 2000 – as we look towards the convention center numbers for 2020 and beyond, that number that Doug just quoted for 20 will get better and then certainly beyond that. But like I said, relative to some other major markets, it’s been relatively small amount of business despite being a great location and a great convention center asset. So, we expect stronger growth. But I wouldn’t expect it in the next 12 to 18 months. And as far as international business goes, it’s certainly getting…

Graham Wootten

I have it right here, Jim. We’re up a little bit that’s how I mean, this hotel generally is in the – international revenue represents about 10% to 15% of business, and second quarter, we’re up high single digits. So, it’s trending nicely, you’re getting decent demand trends, but also the ability to move the rate a little bit. So, again, let’s say, just again, one of the drivers that’s going to be helping to push Miami a little bit as we go through and absorb supply, get better demand trends, and we’re not seeing significant shifts and mix in terms of international, but better international business, that’s a good chunk of our revenue base is moving up nicely both second quarter and year-to-date.

Tyler Batory

Okay, great. That’s helpful for me.

Jim Francis

Thank you, Tyler.

Graham Wootten

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from Jeff Donnelly from Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

Jeff Donnelly

Good morning, guys. Just a few follow-ups, Jim, I was just curious on your perspective, Outside of San Francisco, if you – maybe the markets for hotels this year have improved more in the acceleration than the core business itself?

Jim Francis

I’m sorry, could you just ask that one more time? For whatever reason, you’re breaking up a little bit on our end.

Jeff Donnelly

Gentlemen, I apologize, if you can’t hear me, I can always catch you offline. But I was just curious if you saw the capital markets for hotels have improved more within the actual operating fundamentals of business this year?

Jim Francis

When you think – so you’re talking about the valuation of assets relative to actual performance.

Jeff Donnelly

Yes.

Jim Francis

I would say, you look, I mean I think when you look at – as you look at the public company, equity, they certainly have moved up nicely, is that – and certainly that’s partially or predominantly driven by fundamentals that I do think have gotten better. I mean, I think at the beginning of the year, we are still very, very cautious on what direction numbers were headed. I think we have a lot more confidence in the stability of the business and that it is growing.

Now, how you look at that from a valuation perspective, I don’t know it’s hard to say. I think they are roundly in line, because I do think business has gotten better. I just wanted to set expectations to be moderate growth, not outside of San Francisco – moderate growth, not high growth, I guess is how I put it.

Jeff Donnelly

Understood. And I just want to clarify a comment you made earlier, you’ve talked about the difficulty of integrating with W into luxury at Marriott. You meant from a staffing standpoint, not necessarily your concern about whether luxury is the right positioning with the W brand?

Jim Francis

That’s correct. More just blocking and tackling operationally and sales organization in the short run. I mean, I’m not suggesting it’s the long-term problem. But I do think there has been a disruption in the short run. And no, it’s not about the positioning or the branding or that, it’s just getting these two organizations put together and making a dramatic change to the sales function in the quarter.

Jeff Donnelly

Understood. I just want to clarify. And maybe just one last one, maybe for Doug it’s more of a housekeeping item on the disruption and sort of the improvement for renovation. Can you update us, may be on what the total estimated EBITDA disruption is in 2008 from renovations and other work? And I’m trying to think about how that come back in 2019 and 2020?

Doug Vicari

We are..

Jim Francis

I’m sorry, for 2018, for disruption in 2018 from soft the – well, we have a couple of things, you got Chicago City Center in Q1, but then most of it is soft goods late in the year, and if you have some disruption at certainly at Adagio and at Checkers and at the Homewood Suites in Seattle. Roundly that we believe that’s roundly $2.5 million of EBITDA disruption in 2018 in total for all of that.

Jeff Donnelly

Okay. Thank you, guys.

Doug Vicari

All right, Louis. And we thank and we appreciate everybody is being on the call today, and Jim and I and Graham will be available this afternoon if you have any follow-up. So again thanks for your time today guys.

Jim Francis

Thank you.

