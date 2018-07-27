Energy Recap: Will Europe Really Buy More U.S. Natural Gas?

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles that feature interviews with SA Marketplace authors Fluidsdoc, Value Digger, and Laurentian Research, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. As most readers are probably aware, President Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker met in Washington this week to iron out a trade dispute between the two countries. As per Bloomberg, via Mining Weekly:

Europe will build more terminals to import U.S. liquefied natural gas, the head of the European Commission told U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting aimed at averting a transatlantic trade war. 'They want very much to do that, and we have plenty of it,' Trump said, referring to the U.S. shale boom, which has unleashed record supplies of the heating and power-plant fuel. 'They will be a massive buyer, and they will be able to diversify their energy supply.'

However, many are skeptical of the president's claim, as the reality is that "three-quarters of Europe's existing import facilities lie empty while demand for U.S. LNG on the continent remains limited." Currently, Russia and Norway both provide the EU with more abundant and competitively priced LNG.

So, what are your thoughts on the claim that Europe is going to buy "boatloads" of U.S. LNG? Please leave us your thoughts on this or anything else energy related in the comments section below.

Energy Articles of Note

This week, Seeking Alpha editors interviewed a few Marketplace authors, asking them if now is the right time to load up on energy stocks. Check out the articles below:

"Energy Week: Drilling For Stories In The Oil Sector" (an interview with Fluidsdoc)

"Energy Week: Volatility Reigns Supreme" (an interview with Value Digger)

"Energy Week: Optimistic, Cautious, And Opportunistic" (an interview with Laurentian Research)

Energy Sector Bankruptcies for the Week Ended July 27, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent bankruptcy announcements in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs edged higher this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.