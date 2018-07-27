2 Lead Weights Hang On Gold's Neck

After recently teasing another bottom, gold continues to be heavily weighed down by, as it were, two lead weights: the U.S. dollar and the Treasury bond yield. In today’s commentary, we’ll examine these prominent obstacles standing in the path of a gold relief rally. Notwithstanding the possibility of an immediate-term rally, the evidence points to gold’s intermediate (3-9 month) downward trend remaining intact.

Gold prices were lower on Thursday, thanks to pressure from a stronger dollar and rising Treasury yields. The strengthening dollar and weaker gold price came in response to an easing of trade tensions after the U.S. agreed not to impose tariffs on cars from the EU. The news of the verbal agreement between U.S. President Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker to further resolve a tariff dispute between the U.S. and Europe eroded a potential support for the metal, with investors now having one less reason to make safety-related gold purchases.

Spot gold slipped 0.7 percent to $1,224 on Thursday after rising 0.6 percent on Wednesday. Earlier in Thursday’s session, the metal hit $1,235, its highest in more than a week. Meanwhile, August gold futures lost 0.8 percent to end the latest session at $1,222. As the August gold chart shows below, gold continues to be shepherded lower by its 15-day moving average. Until the gold price can manage to close two days above this key technical benchmark, traders should consider gold’s immediate-term (1-4 week) trend to be down.

Source: BigCharts

Meanwhile, gold’s two biggest adversaries are the strengthening U.S. dollar index (DXY) and the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX). Both indices reflect downside pressure against gold as exerted by the metal’s strengthening currency component as well as competition from rising rates. The DXY shown below continues above its rising 50-day moving average despite teasing a breakdown below this widely-followed trend line on Wednesday. The strong dollar remains the single biggest obstacle standing in the way of a confirmed immediate-term bottom for gold. As I mentioned in the previous commentary, until the dollar decisively breaks below its 50-day moving average and thereby proves that its intermediate uptrend has been broken, gold’s intermediate (3-9 month) downward trend will likely remain intact.

Source: BigCharts

Another indicator which has been invaluable in keeping us from prematurely buying gold or the gold ETF is the following graph. This shows the U.S. dollar/gold price ratio, which is one way of measuring the dollar’s relative strength versus gold. As the graph clearly shows, the dollar/gold ratio remains firmly in an upward trend and is above both its rising 15-day and 50-day moving averages. Until this uptrend is broken to reflect a reversal of the dollar/gold relative strength relationship, investors should continue to avoid buying gold and favor holding cash.

Source: StockCharts

Previously this week, I alluded to the fact that the CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX) was above its rising 50-day moving average and therefore providing an additional disincentive for investors to buy gold. After all, when Treasury yields are rising, it diminishes gold’s attractiveness to yield-conscious investors since gold has no yield. While the gold price isn’t always as sensitive to rising interest rates as it is to a rising dollar, it nonetheless isn’t making a case for an interim gold turnaround when the TNX is trending higher. In the graph below, the gold futures price (GCQ8) has clearly taken the opposite path from 10-year Treasury yields. Ideally then, gold’s next confirmed bottom should also be accompanied by a pullback in the TNX as well as the dollar index.

Source: BigCharts

Turning our attention to the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), my favorite gold trading vehicle, we can see that the ETF remains under its downward trending 15-day moving average. This confirms that IAU’s immediate trend is still down, and it hasn’t yet made a serious attempt at closing above this critical trend line. Moreover, the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), which should ideally confirm the directional moves in IAU, hasn’t made a bottom yet, either. SLV should ideally confirm, if not lead, the next rally attempt in the gold ETF. With both ETFs still under the control of the bears, no counter-trend trading action is recommended.

Source: BigCharts

Strategically, I continue to recommend that investors avoid new commitments to the iShares Gold Trust until the dollar reverses its upward trend. As previously mentioned, the burden remains on the gold bulls to prove the metal’s immediate overhead supply problem has been resolved and that they are serious about regaining control of gold’s immediate-term trend. Until they do, remain in cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.