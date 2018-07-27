People's Utah Bancorp (PUB) CEO Len Williams on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Mark Olson - Chief Financial Officer

Len Williams - President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jeffrey Rulis - D.A. Davidson & Co.

Andrew Liesch - Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP

John Rodis - FIG Partners LLC

Donald Worthington - Raymond James Financial Inc.

Mark Olson

Thank you. Good morning. Thank you for joining us today to review our second quarter 2018 financial performance. Joining me this morning on the call is Len Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer for People's Utah Bancorp.

Our comments today will refer to the financial results included in our earnings announcement released last night. To obtain a copy of our earnings release, please visit our website at www.peoplesutah.com.

We caution readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in/or implied or projected by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and we assume no duty to update such statements.

I will now turn the call over to Len Williams. Thanks.

Len Williams

Thanks Mark. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on the call today. We are pleased with our second quarter financial performance and believe our results are reflective of our strong growth from a year ago, both organically and through our two acquisition transactions. We achieved 41%, or $491 million, year-over-year loan growth, with total loans ending the second quarter of $1.7 billion.

Quarter-to-date average loans grew 46%, or $536 million, from a year ago. Quarter-to-date average loans grew 3.05%, or $50 million, compared to the first quarter 2018. Loans outstanding at the end of the second quarter were flat from the first quarter as we experienced higher-than-normal construction drives in the first quarter due to unseasonably warm weather and experienced $24 million in loan payoffs in the last two weeks of June primarily out of our construction portfolio.

We continued to focus on diversifying our loan portfolio, in particularly – in particular, growing our C&I book. Currently, we operate two commercial banking centers that came from the acquisition of the Utah branches of Banner Bank, and are located in Salt Lake County. We are reviewing ways to further capitalize on this structure.

We also achieved 22%, or $321 million, year-over-year deposit growth, with total deposits ending the second quarter of 2018 at $1.8 billion. The quarter-to-date average deposits grew 23%, or $334 million, from a year ago. Quarter-to-date average deposits declined slightly compared with the first quarter 2018.

Deposits outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2018 declined 1.4% or $24.4 million, from the first quarter of 2018 as we experienced approximately $13.3 million in deposit outflows from the branches acquired by Banner Bank and $9.5 million in deposit outflows from Town & Country Bank in the second quarter.

Subsequent to the second quarter, deposits have grown in the branches acquired from Banner Bank and now exceed the acquired deposit balance by approximately $8 million. Total deposit outflows from the Town & Country Bank acquisition have not recovered at this point. They are approximately $27 million, or 15%, under the acquired deposit balance.

We are experiencing greater competition for deposits and competitive deposit pricing pressure and expect our cost of funds to increase consistent with our competitors in the near term. We are focused on expanding our core deposit base, particularly from commercial relationships. To assist us in this effort, we have embarked in an effort to strengthen our treasury services function from a personnel, product and delivery perspective.

Looking at our asset quality metrics, non-performing assets were $8.6 million at June 30, 2018 compared to $8.1 million at June 30, 2017. Non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.4% at June 2018 compared with 0.47% at June 30, 2017.

During the quarter, we increased specific reserves by approximately $300,000 on classified loans. The allowance for loan losses to loans held for investment was 1.32% at June 30, compared with 1.44% at June 30, 2017.

In addition to our allowance for loan losses, we have $9.7 million in discounts remaining on our acquired loan portfolio. We are actively monitoring the performance of the acquired loan portfolios as well as our existing loan portfolio, and we believe we are adequately reserved.

We continue to look for opportunities to improve our overall efficiencies with the implementation of new technologies. While still maintaining our high-touch great customer service culture, we've begun evaluating our entire commercial loan origination and servicing processes with an outside consulting firm and expect to implement an automated loan origination system early next year. This will allow us to improve our overall efficiencies in this area and to ensure we maintain the quick turnaround time we currently offer to our commercial clients.

We're fortunate to be operating in one of the strongest economic markets in the country. Utah's unemployment rate at 2.7% for May remains well below the national rate of 3.8%. Utah has the third fastest population growth in the nation in 2018. Job growth was 3.3% year-over-year versus 1.6% nationally.

In addition, Utah had the nation's second-highest personal income growth. We continued to activate – or to actively evaluate other potential opportunities, both in Utah and in states contiguous to Utah, particularly along the I-15 corridor.

I'm pleased to announce that the Board of Directors declared an – increased quarterly dividend to an $0.11 per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 13, 2018, to shareholders of record on August 6, 2018.

I'll turn the call back to Mark to discuss our financial performance for the first quarter. Mark?

Mark Olson

Thanks Len. Net income was $10.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $9 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2018, and $6.5 million, or $0.35 per diluted common share for the second quarter a year-ago.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 net income was $19.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted common share, compared with $13 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share for the same period a year earlier.

We have excluded non-recurring items including gains or losses on sale of investment securities, costs related to the acquisition of the Utah branches of Banner Bank and the merger of Town & Country Bank incurred in both 2017 and 2018, and higher income tax expense related to the one-time write-down of our deferred income tax assets recorded in 2017 to derive non-GAAP financial information related to our core operations. We believe this non-GAAP financial information is useful in understanding in our core financial performance.

Net income from core operations was $10.2 million or $0.54 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $9.3 million or $0.49 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2018 and $6.6 million or $0.36 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2017.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018 net income from core operations was $19.5 million or $1.03 per diluted common share compared with $13.1 million or $0.72 per diluted common share for the same period a year earlier.

As a result of strong financial performance and lower income taxes, our return on average assets for the second quarter 2018 improved 1.93%, compared with 1.70% for first quarter of 2018, and 1.53% for the second quarter of 2017. Return on average assets from core operations for the second quarter 2018 was 1.88% compared with 1.75% for the first quarter of 2018 and 1.56% for the second quarter a year earlier.

Return on average equity for the second quarter of 2018 was 15.6% compared with 13.96% for the first quarter of 2018 and 10.91% for the second quarter of 2017. Return on average equity from core operations was – for the second quarter was 15.22% compared with 14.38% for the first quarter of 2018 and 11.1% for the second quarter a year-ago.

I will now discuss the financial results in detail. Net interest income for the second quarter of 2018 increased $8 million or 42% to $27 million compared with $19 million for the same period a year earlier. The increase was primarily the result of average interest earning assets growing 27% or $443 million, and yields on interest earning assets increasing 70 basis points for the same comparable periods to 5.6% for the second quarter of 2018.

Higher yields on interest earning assets were primarily the result of yields on loans increasing 23 basis points to 6.34% for the same comparable periods and the percentage of loans to total interest earning assets increasing to 83% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 73% for the second quarter a year earlier.

Total cost of interest bearing liabilities increased 27 basis points to 0.57% for the second quarter of 2018, and is primarily the result of a $116 million increase in average short-term FHLB borrowings at an average borrowing rate of 2.01% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year earlier.

The increase in average short-term borrowings in the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year earlier is primarily the result of strong average loan growth of $536 million, while average deposits only grew $334 million for the same comparable periods. Approximately $100 million of the difference in loan growth versus deposit growth was the result of us acquiring $100 million more in loans than deposits with the Banner Bank branch acquisition.

The cost of interest bearing deposits increased 11 basis points to 40.4% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year earlier. We expect the increase in cost of interest bearing deposits to accelerate over the next several quarters as financial institutions increase their competitive deposit pricing.

Net interest margin increased 55 basis points to 5.26% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with the same period a year ago. Acquisition accounting adjustments, including the accretion of loan discounts, and amortization of certificate of deposits premiums, added 16 basis points to the net interest margin in the second quarter of 2018.

We expect the impact of acquisition accounting adjustments will diminish in future quarters as these static loan pools paydown and we record acquisition accounting adjustments on an effective interest method. We recorded provision for loan losses of $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $0.9 million for the second quarter of 2017.

The increase in provision for loan losses is due, primarily, to the increase in the allowance for loan loss to loans held for investments excluding specific reserves, and a $0.3 million increase in specific reserves on classified loans. We incurred net recoveries of $0.1 million in the second quarter compared with net charge-offs of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the second quarter 2018 compared with $3.8 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to gain on sale of securities and increase in card processing fees and service charges on deposit accounts, offset by lower mortgage banking income. Lower mortgage banking income declined primarily because we lost a couple of high-producing mortgage loan officers to our competitors.

Non-interest expense was $15.8 million for the second quarter 2018 compared with $11.8 million for the second quarter of 2017. Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2018 increased as a result of $2.4 million of higher salary, employee benefits, primarily from the addition of employees retained from the acquisition of Utah branches of Banner Bank and the merger of Town & Country Bank; $0.3 million of higher occupancy, equipment and depreciation costs associated with a net increase of five branches from these transactions; and $0.4 million in higher data processing costs associated with an increase in total accounts from both organic growth and acquisition transactions.

The Company’s efficiency ratio was 50.97% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 51.90% for the second quarter of 2017. The Company’s efficiency ratio from core operations was 51.5% for the second quarter of 2018 compared with 51.1% for the second quarter of 2017.

Income tax expense was $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2018 compared with $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2017. The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2018 was 23.85% compared with 35.56% for the same period a year earlier. The lower effective tax rate in 2018 compared with 2017 is the result of the reduction in the federal corporate tax rate to a flat rate of 21%, the reduction of the Utah state corporate tax rate to 4.95% as well as tax benefits related to tax-deductible stock compensation expense.

I’ll now turn the call back to Len.

Len Williams

Thank you, Mark. We’re excited and encouraged about the prospects our larger banking platform can offer. We believe we can continue to grow our business organically and diversify our loan portfolio and expand our low-cost core deposit base, particularly with our larger footprint.

We're excited about our prospects to expand our commercial and industrial lending to small and medium-sized businesses with our commercial banking centers and our emphasis on growing our commercial deposits with the expansion of our treasury management services and increased staffing in this area.

We appreciate you joining us today. Thank you. At this point, I'd like to open it up for questions and touch on anything that's on your mind.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first questioner today will be Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead with your question.

Jeffrey Rulis

Thanks. Good morning, Len and Mark.

Len Williams

Hi, Jeff. How are you?

Mark Olson

Hi, Jeff.

Jeffrey Rulis

I’m okay. So, on the margin side of things, I guess if you back out some of that accretion linked quarter, I think it was 16 versus 24 last quarter…?

Mark Olson

Right.

Jeffrey Rulis

It would suggest a core margin of still double-digit growth. And I appreciate the comments on the deposit pressure. But that's a pretty big jump. I guess thoughts on the core margin. You're still north of 5%. It's a pretty strong number. Just kind of where you think – you focused on the deposit side, but you're obviously doing well on the earning asset yield front. So kind of your outlook on margin, I guess?

Mark Olson

Sure. I think we have a disciplined approach when it comes to getting yields on our loans, and I think we'll continue to do that. As Len mentioned, we plan on further diversifying the portfolio and growing our C&I base. And as we do that, that will lower our overall margins on loans.

But as you mentioned and I agree with you that we do expect our deposit cost to increase over time, along with our competitors. And we are certainly seeing greater competition right now on the deposit side. So we expect to see that impact as well.

I guess, to respond to your question directly, I think we’ll be able to maintain margins at around the same level that you saw this quarter, excluding the acquisition-related adjustments.

Jeffrey Rulis

Okay, thanks. And Len, the $13.3 million and $9.5 million outflows from Banner and Town & Country respectively that was in the quarter – that was in second quarter?

Len Williams

It was in the second quarter. And we mentioned subsequently, we've actually returned all the Banner piece and Town & Country was a different model. They actually priced up for deposits. And we chose not to retain a lot of the CDs. But we've also had some core run-down that we're working on in that market as well. So we're watching it closely. We're focused – our top priority organizationally right now is deposit gathering, particularly low cost or free deposits. And we're building that. There's going to be a little ramp-up as we build some of the product set to support the commercial side of it. We've got a phenomenal platform.

And people, when it comes to the lending business, we can apply levers and increase and decrease that relatively easily. But the deposit side is a new growth engine for us that we're putting a lot of resources and time into. So we'll probably see another quarter to ramp up in that. Historically, we have a relatively strong third quarter anyways, but we're working up from all angles.

Jeffrey Rulis

Got you. And last one just on the – you mentioned you lost a couple of mortgage bankers. I guess, would you expect seasonally that maybe that line item can begin to grow or should grow sequentially? Or is that those losses, each one will hold a line on mortgage banking.

Len Williams

That's a very insightful question, Jeff. The mortgage business – as you know, the refi business has dried up, but we have seen the [indiscernible] to a pretty good-sized mortgage company in the area that focus predominantly on our construction loan conversions to mortgages. So we have the individuals replaced, but we think it might take a period to get the ramp up to get that resolved. It's a focus area for us, and we're a little disappointed with the numbers this quarter as well. But we think it may take a quarter to ramp up.

Jeffrey Rulis

Okay. Appreciated. I’ll step back. Thanks.

Mark Olson

Thanks Jeff.

And our next questioner today will be Andrew Liesch with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead.

Andrew Liesch

Hey, guys.

Len Williams

Hey Andrew.

Mark Olson

Hey Andrew.

Andrew Liesch

Just a question on the loan growth here with balances flat. It looked like average balances were higher. So were there some paydowns late in the quarter? And if so, what was the driver behind that?

Len Williams

I actually read your comments earlier today and thought we wrote it. The story behind the slower loan growth actually has a couple of chapters. One is, average loan growth was up for the quarter, but the month-end totals were down due to several large construction load paydown in the last week of June to the tune of $24 million. We tapped the brakes a tad to manage down a portion of our ADC portfolio and reconfigure it. That is done. We're in our comfort zone, and we've now ramped up in certain areas there that we're good at.

I'd also add that our pipeline remains adequate going into Q3. And we've got a very strong unfunded commitment number that will be going out as well and that the total tune to that's around $300 million. So we think that will ramp back up. But we continue to try to diversify into the C&I, where you may see some net interest margin erosion, but you'll see it offset by growth. It will be profitable for the business.

Andrew Liesch

Great. And then just on the – more so on the reported margin. I mean, I recognize accretion can bounce around. But have you guys done any analysis on what you expected the discount accretion to be in the coming quarters ahead?

Mark Olson

We don't give forecasted information, but we would expect that, that would continue to decline each quarter. We're on the effective interest method and the static pool will continue to decline. So I'd expect to see some decline each quarter going forward.

Andrew Liesch

Understood. I can now take thank my own forecast. I appreciate it. Thank you so much. I’ll cut back.

Mark Olson

Thanks.

Len Williams

Thanks.

And our next questioner today will be John Rodis with FIG Partners. Please go ahead.

John Rodis

Good morning, guys.

Len Williams

Hi John.

Mark Olson

Hi John.

John Rodis

How are you doing?

Len Williams

Good.

John Rodis

Not to spec to the yield accretion question, was there any added yield accretion this quarter from the early payoff of loans? Or was this all sort of core?

Mark Olson

It was all core.

John Rodis

Okay. Maybe a question on the provisioning this quarter. I know you talked about, I think you said the specific reserve added roughly, I think, you said, $300,000. But if you look you had net recoveries in the quarter and loan growth was basically flat with the payoffs, yet the provision was still $1.5 million without the specific $1.2 million. So is that sort of $1.2 million? How should we think about provisioning going forward? Is that $1.2 million with better loan growth? Does that trend a little bit higher or…?

Len Williams

As we look at that John, we’re relatively conservative on the marks there anyways. And given just internal decision, we do a lot of construction, real estate-related type loans. We just wanted to bump that a little bit going forward. We're still a little low. We'd probably be more comfortable if the whole thing were in the $1.45 million range over time, give us a couple of years. So we – that was just intentional to just add some cushion. No real reason behind that other than conservative nature.

John Rodis

But you're not – I mean, you're not really seeing any adverse trends or anything in the portfolio right now?

Len Williams

We’re seeing a little bit in the industry. I mean our NPAs were up a little bit. Delinquencies are up a little bit, still well within reason. We just wanted to move that up a little bit just to stay consistent with that.

John Rodis

Okay, fair enough. That makes sense. Just back to the mortgage, your mortgage producers, so you said lost two producers and then you’ve hired the replacements. How many producers do you have in total?

Len Williams

13, I believe.

John Rodis

Okay.

Len Williams

It’s the number today. It is our mortgage business is as competitive as the C&I business in this market. We're in an interesting spot here. I don't know, the average completed home inventory is less than 30 days. So they're building them as fast as they can, and then there's just a very limited number on the market. The mortgage competition is as fierce as I've seen it.

John Rodis

Okay. And then maybe just Mark, a question for you on the securities portfolio, it trended down, what was down, $15 million, $20 million linked quarter. Is sort of around this $300 million a good level going forward?

Mark Olson

Yes, I think that’s a good level going forward.

John Rodis

Okay, super. Thanks guys.

Len Williams

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And the next questioner today will be Don Worthington with Raymond James.

Len Williams

Hi, Don.

Donald Worthington

Good morning. Hi. Just wanted to follow up a little bit on the payoffs, you mentioned the ones that occurred late in the quarter. What were the total prepayments in second quarter maybe versus first quarter?

Mark Olson

I don’t have that number in front of me, Don. I apologize. As Len mentioned though, we did have $25 million of payoffs on construction side that that was a big decline.

Donald Worthington

It was up from the first quarter?

Mark Olson

Yes, absolutely. Yes. No question.

Donald Worthington

Yes. Okay. And then in terms of the securities gain during the quarter, was this relative to like, say, restructuring or interest rate risk management that you sold the securities for the gain.

Mark Olson

We had an equity security that we've had for a long time, and we decided it really didn’t make sense for us to retain that equity security, so we went ahead and sold it.

Donald Worthington

Okay, all right. Fair enough. All right, thanks. That’s all I had.

Mark Olson

Thanks, Don.

Len Williams

Thank you.

And our next question will be a follow-up from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey Rulis

Yes, just a quick one on the tax rate expectations for the back half of the year.

Mark Olson

Yes, I think the tax rate that we expensed in the second quarter, that's going to be about what we're going to see going forward.

Jeffrey Rulis

Close to 24%?

Mark Olson

Yes.

Jeffrey Rulis

Okay. That was it, thanks.

Mark Olson

Thank you.

Len Williams

Thank you.

