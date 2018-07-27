Have The Emerging Markets Turned The Corner?

One of the biggest concerns for U.S. equity investors this summer has been the threat of an emerging markets crisis. While the mainstream media haven't picked up on this threat, some economists have lately drawn attention to the possibility of such a crisis. The plunge in the stock markets of several emerging nations has certainly raised investors' eyebrows. In this report, we'll examine the evidence, which points to the U.S. equity market successfully avoiding the spillover damage from emerging market weakness. We'll also look at the latest short-term technical picture which suggests the emerging markets may have (temporarily at least) turned a corner.

One of the biggest drags for U.S. industrial and, by extension, financial sector stocks in recent months has been the threat of a trade war. With President Trump sounding a protectionist note against China and other foreign trading partners, Wall Street has been understandably reluctant to fully commit to the bullish case for stocks. It doesn't help to assuage investors' concerns when such noted Wall Street economists such as Dr. Ed Yardeni express concern over this issue. For instance, Yardeni explicitly stated in a recent blog:

"There's mounting evidence that the normalization of monetary policy in the U.S. may be stirring up an emerging markets crisis."

Yardeni noted, however, that while some areas of the market have been hurt by this potential for crisis, most cyclical sectors of the S&P 500 have been outperforming the overall index. Thus, U.S. financial markets continue to be insulated from overseas volatility, a point I'll return to later in this commentary.

Along these lines, a Seeking Alpha article also recently called attention to the possibility of an emerging markets (EM) economic crisis. The author of this piece observed that several EM countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Argentina, "do not have sufficient amount of foreign exchange reserves to pay off external debts." The author further noted:

The 16 EM countries borrowed a total of $3.4 trillion from the foreign lenders. The 16 EM countries' foreign exchange reserves amounted to $1.3 trillion, which is short by $2.1 trillion to pay off the external debts."

The author pointed out that external debts are riskier than domestic debts "because foreign lenders would accept payments only in foreign currencies."

Without disputing the numbers mentioned above, or the possibility of an EM economic crisis, let's discuss the possibility that such a crisis would significantly damage he U.S. stock market. It should first be mentioned that far from experiencing any "sympathy pains" from the slide in the stock exchanges of several emerging markets this year, the U.S. stock market has actually benefited from it. As I've pointed out in previous commentaries, in liquidating EM risk assets, foreign investors have turned to the U.S. dollar as a safe haven, which in turn has bolstered the relative strength of the U.S. financial market and economy. A stronger currency points to economic strength, and in demanding dollars, foreign investors have also flooded the U.S. equity market with flight capital. Since earnings growth of U.S. corporations is still on a positive glide path (see chart below), it stands to reason that investors from emerging nations can only look favorably upon the U.S. stock market.

Source: Yardeni Research

What's more, there is even some technical evidence that the immediate threat of spillover selling from the emerging markets decline is temporarily abating. Shown below is a graph of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), my favorite proxy for the EM stocks. After a rough last five months, EEM has established a short-term bottom and is in the midst of a short-covering rally. How high this rally will carry EEM is anyone's guess, but the fact that EEM is no longer declining has removed some immediate-term selling pressure from the most sensitive U.S. sectors. This includes the industrials and the financials, as well as foreign ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Source: BigCharts

Consider, for example, the NYSE Composite Index (NYA). Of all the major U.S. stock averages, the NYA has been the biggest laggard this summer. While the tech sector has rallied to new highs, the NYA has basically gone nowhere for months. However, with the recent rallies in China. stocks and the emerging markets, the NYA has finally shown signs of life. This is because there is a greater presence of U.S.-listed foreign companies in the NYSE Composite Index than there are in other averages. As the following graph suggests, the latest rally in the NYA has benefited from this month's rally in the stocks markets of China and the emerging market countries.

Source: BigCharts

It's far too early, though, to assume that the latest emerging markets rally is the start of a meaningful turnaround. We'll need to see additional improvement in EEM before we can arrive at such a conclusion. However, in the meantime, the U.S. stock market should continue its upward path based on its strong internal profile (as discussed in recent commentaries), as well as an excellent fundamental backdrop. The indicator which best confirms the stock market's bullish potential is the cumulative trend of the NYSE new 52-week highs and lows. This indicator underscores the continued incremental demand for equities, and as long as it's rising investors should remain bullish on the stock market.

Source: WSJ

Of course, an emerging markets turnaround would do wonders to put the U.S. equity market on an even better footing. For one thing, it would almost certainly improve the lagging industrial sector which has the greatest exposure to overseas economic strength/weakness. But even without emerging markets strength, the bull market U.S. equities has enough forward momentum and liquidity to overcome this obstacle and remain intact this summer.

On a strategic note, investors should maintain intermediate-term bullish exposure to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. My continued preference is for tech sector stocks, particularly in the e-commerce sphere, consumer discretionary stocks and real estate equities. Now would also be a good time to prune portfolios by trimming losses among under-performing large cap stocks, raising stops on all long positions, and taking some profits on winners.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLK, IYR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.