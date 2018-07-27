Mesa Air Group Aims For $150 Million IPO

I'll provide an opinion when we learn further details about the IPO.

Company & Business

The Phoenix, Arizona-based airline company was founded in 1982 from a couple’s dream to run a flight company. Mortgaging their house, Larry and Janie Risley started flying between Farmington and Albuquerque. The following year, the company tripled in size.

Executive management is now headed by President and CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein, who has been with the firm since 1998 and was previously Chairman and CEO at Virgin Express Airlines.

Below is a brief overview video of Mesa Air’s pilots:

(Source: Mesa Air)

Mesa Air has raised $114 million in multiple equity financing rounds to-date.

Customer Acquisition

Mesa Air plans to expand its relationships with new and existing flying partners to continue growing its operation. They’re also inclined to consider acquisitions of other regional airlines.

MESA currently operates 145 aircraft providing 610 flights per day as of March 31, 2018.

The firm’s existing route map is shown below:

MESA is primarily focused on providing service to southern U.S. routes that connect with the major hubs of Phoenix, Dallas, Houston and Dulles. The firm also serves Mexico and Central America.

The company operates larger regional aircraft, usually with 70+ seats and all aircraft are painted with either United Airlines or American Airlines colors.

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Ibis World, the U.S. regional airline market generated $132 billion between 2012 and 2017, registering an annual growth of 1.5%.

The main factors driving market growth are consumer confidence, rising levels of per capita disposable income, and total corporate profit. In other words, people have more money to spend on such commodities.

In 2017, the top five players in the industry accounted for 79% of the total market share -- a substantial increase from 70% in 2012.

Major competitive vendors that are operating in the U.S. regional airline market include:

Air Wisconsin Airlines

Endeavor Air

Envoy Air

PSA Airlines

Piedmont Airlines

Horizon Air

SkyWest (SKYW)

Republic Airways

Trans States Airlines

Financial Performance

MESA’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing but uneven operating revenue

Increasing but fluctuating operating profit

Uneven operating margin

Uneven but positive cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past five and ½ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Mesa Air Group S-1)

Total Revenue ($)

Six months ended Q1 2018: $332.3 million, 4.1% increase vs. prior

2017: $643.6 million, 9.5% increase vs. prior

2016: $587.8 million, 16.1% increase vs. prior

2015: $506.1 million

Operating Profit ($)

Six months ended Q1 2018: $31.4 million

2017: $100.3 million

2016: $56.8 million

2015: $79.2 million

Operating Margin (%)

Six months ended Q1 2018: 9.4%

2017: 15.6%

2016: 9.7%

2015:15.6%

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

Six months ended Q1 2018: $41.2 million

2017: $74.7 million

2016: $104.5 million

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $52.7 million in cash and $1.1 billion in total liabilities.

IPO Details

MESA intends to raise $150.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock.

The filing says the firm will use the net proceeds from the IPO to repay an undisclosed portion of its indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Raymond James, BofA Merrill Lynch, Stifel, Cowen and Imperial Capital.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on calendar.

