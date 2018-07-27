32 Of 71 Consumer Cyclicals WallStar Equities Show 'Safer' Dividends For July

Analyst one year targets revealed $5k invested in the lowest priced five top yielders promised 38.78% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten. Low price "small" WallStars prevailed for July.

'Safer' dividend consumer cyclical WallStars also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, dividend-growth, and p/e ratios. Negative annual returns winnowed the 71 Consumer Cyclical top yield selections down to 43.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclicals To Net 4.5% to 31.58% Net Gains By June, 2019

Four of the ten top "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals WallStars (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as also being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the yield strategy for this group, as of July, proved 40% accurate.

The following probable profit-generating trades were selected by estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each highest yielding stock. That dividend and the aggregate one year analyst median target price, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to July 24, 2019 were:

Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) netted $747.33 based on current dividends plus a median of price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) netted $493.24 based on a median price estimate from eight analysts, and dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 63% more than the market as a whole.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) netted $345.91 based on a median of price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% more than the market as a whole.

Carnival (CUK) netted $308.72 based on a median of price estimates from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) netted $292.17 based on on a median of price estimates from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 37% more than the market as a whole.

Myers Industries (MYE) netted $276.97 based on a median price estimate from three analysts, and projected annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 75% more than the market as a whole.

Greif (GEF) netted $258.84 based on a median price estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole

WestRock (WRK) netted $256.02 based on a median price estimate from fifteen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for WRK.

Tribune Media (TRCO) netted $197.66 based on a median price estimate from five analysts, and dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) netted $195.83, based on a median price estimate from seventeen analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 33.73% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Cyclical dividend WallStars. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical July WallStars

Yield (dividend / price) results from here July 24 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for thirty-two of seventy-one stocks from the Consumer Cyclical sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed here.

15 Industries Were Represented By 32 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Of twenty-eight industries making up the Consumer Cyclical sector, the 35 'safer' stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented fifteen.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Media - Diversified (1); Publishing (1); Auto Manufacturing (2); Specialty Retail (2); Leisure (3); Broadcasting - TV (4); Resorts & Casinos (1); Lodging (1); Packaging & Containers (5); Restaurants (5); Home Furnishings (1); Department Stores (2); Apparel Stores (1); Rubber & Plastics (2); Luxury Goods (1).

Top ten "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals showing positive returns and the safety margin July 24 represented the first ten industries on the list above.

32 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Firms Found

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Cyclical WallStars culled from the above master list of 71. Below is the list of 32 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial resources, however, are easily re-directed by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong reason for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, dividend growth levels, and p/e ratios for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after dividend ratio is a sterling financial accomplishment.

To quantify top equity rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Yield Metrics Uncovered A 38.78% Advantage In Gains By Highest Yield, Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Equities

Ten "Safer" Dividend WallStars July 24 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Cyclicals, Would (11)Deliver 33.48% VS. (12) 24.13% Net Gains From All Ten By July, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Cyclical WallStars pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 38.78% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock, Corus Entertainment (CJR.B.TO) showed the best net gain of 74.73% per analyst targets and current dividends.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals July 24 were: Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Entravision Communications (EVC); Gannett (GCI); Ford Motor (F); CSS Industries (CSS), with prices ranging from $4.04 to $15.96.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of July 24 were: Wyndham Destinations (WYND); International Paper (IP); Carnival (CCL); Six Flags Entertainment (SIX); Las Vegas Sands (LVS), with prices ranging from $45.68 to $74.50.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

