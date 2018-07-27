iRobot: Proving the Skeptics Wrong

I last wrote about iRobot (IRBT) back in December 2017 in an article which can be read at this link. The stock is up about 29% since then and on target for my original price target of $90 to be hit by the end of the year. The company's Q2 2018 results were strong and show that iRobot is maintaining its competitive edge, in line with my original thesis.

The skeptics of iRobot point out that the company faces an onslaught of competition for robotic vacuums, which rivals the Roomba. While there is a lot of competition, I feel that iRobot is a leader for this technology. The company's strong sales growth increase of 24% for Q2 demonstrates strong consumer demand. I continue to reinforce my thesis that iRobot will continue to innovate and remain the leader for robotic vacuums and possibly other products going forward.

What iRobot's Q2 Results are Saying

In addition to the strong sales gains, iRobot saw a rise in gross margin back to over 50% in 2018 after dipping below 50% last year. The skeptics were worried that last year's GM decline was going to continue as the company faced more competition. However, the gross margin increased to 52% in Q2, and the company expects the GM to be between 50% and 51% for the year. This gross margin level is at a high level for the company and higher than it has been in past years.

The strength in iRobot's gross margin says a lot about the company's ability to grow and maintain market share. The company is achieving this in spite of the increased competition. iRobot is accomplishing this through continuous improvement of developing and producing new products. iRobot spent nearly $68 million on R&D just in the first half of 2018. So, the company spends the time and money to make good products.

I'm not saying the iRobot's Roombas are perfect robotic cleaners. However, I do think they have an edge over the competition. For one, the Roombas have brand name recognition. Consumers are more likely to reward brand names for their authenticity over non-branded products, according to a Cohn & Wolfe study. Amazon (AMZN) reviews show that Roombas are rated with at least 4 out of 5 stars. As a comparison, the Dyson 360 Eye robotic vacuum is only rated 2.5 out of 5 stars. The Dyson 360 Eye is also more expensive at $1,300 vs. a top of the line Roomba 980 at $800.

The main complaints about the Dyson 360 are that it needs a lot of human help (need to redirect the unit when it gets stuck) and doesn't do a good job of cleaning on its own, which is what it is supposed to do. That's something that the Roomba 980 is said to do better based on the reviews. If consumers buy a robotic vacuum cleaner, most of them are going to want it to clean on its own without babysitting it.

The lower priced Roomba models also get high ratings on Amazon. For example, the Roomba 671 which is priced at $350 is rated 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. The Roomba 671 was ranked number one among robot vacuum cleaners and among floor cleaners and ranked number 3 for the home & kitchen category for Amazon Prime Day. So, iRobot has strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction, which helps drive sales.

I do acknowledge that there are other models of robotic vacuums on the market that compete with iRobot. Some of those competitors also get high reviews on Amazon. Even with all of that competition in the market, the Roombas remain the clear leader in terms of sales. iRobot's strong Q2, 1st half of 2018 results, and the Amazon Prime Day results are great examples of demonstrating that.

iRobot's Stock is Fairly Valued

Since iRobot is growing revenue and earnings at high double-digit rates, I consider the 5-year PEG ratio to be a good valuation metric for iRobot. iRobot is trading with a PEG of 1.67. This is right in line with a fair valuation level of between one and two, which I consider fairly valued for the high-growth companies that I cover.

The stocks of most of these high-growth companies tend to increase about in-line with earnings growth at these levels. iRobot is expected to grow earnings at over 30% in 2018 and at about 29% in 2019 (consensus). I expect the company to achieve these expectations as iRobot maintains their leadership position for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Outlook for iRobot

The reason why I think iRobot will maintain their leadership position is because the company already has a strong reputation for the Roomba brand. iRobot is also continuously improving their products as part of their R&D efforts. Therefore, I think they will have the most sought after robotic vacuums on the market.

The risk to my investment thesis is that the competition could eventually eat away at iRobot's market share. We haven't seen evidence of that yet so far in 2018 despite what the skeptics are saying. So, we will have to monitor the company's performance carefully going forward.

iRobot did state in the recent Q2 conference call that they will be launching new products in Q3. They did not reveal what these products are. This could be another potential positive catalyst if sales of these products are successful. New product development is an example of how the company strives to evolve and continue their growth.

My original price target of $90 is still on track for the end of 2018. Looking one year ahead from now, I think the stock can hit about $108 for a 30% gain. This is based on iRobot achieving their projected earnings growth of about 30% over the next 4 quarters from the current fair valuation level.

Let me know your thoughts on iRobot in the comment section below. If you like getting free analysis for great investment ideas, click on FOLLOW at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.