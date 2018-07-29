Iron Mountain: Major Buying Opportunity Right Now

Please review following article regarding the bull case for IRM.

What happened?

I have had Iron Mountain (IRM), a storage and information management services company, on my watch list for quite some time. Iron Mountain was up 1.6% in the pre-market before tanking on 2nd quarter results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 12% Y/Y revenue growth. Fiscal year 2018 guidance has revenue up 7% to 9% to approximately $4.11-4.19 billion.

Key Metrics:

Storage revenue, $665 million (+11% Y/Y)

Service revenue, $405 million (+13%)

Gross profit margin, 57.6%

Income from continuing operations, $94 million (+13%)

Adjusted EBITDA, $369 million (+16%)

Nevertheless, the stock has sold off hard today.

Current Chart

The stock has been in an uptrend since late March. The recent pullback to the bottom of the uptrend channel is clearly a buying opportunity in my eyes.

Long-Term Chart

The $43 range has provided strong resistance over the past few years. Even so, IRM has very strong growth prospects going forward. When looking for an investment vehicle, I look for four specific things: a long-term growth story, solid cash flow, low cost of capital, favorable valuation, as well as a superior dividend yield. I believe IRM has all these qualities.

Solid Long-Term Growth Story

Iron Mountain Incorporated Inc., founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services.

Iron Mountain converted into a REIT in 2014. As a REIT, IRM pays out at least 90% of taxable income to investors. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries.

2018 Off To Strong Start

Looking at the recent quarterly results, you can see the company is off to a good start this year. Durability and performance should continue to drive shareholder returns.

Predictable And Growing Cash Flows

One of the positive attributes is the fact IRM's businesses are very sticky and often lead to increased business with current clients.

No one likes to move, it appears that is also true for companies as well.

On top of this, IRM is seeing Box growth continuing at strong clip.

The US should be a strong area for growth with over 700 new un-vended clients.

So, the company has a solid business model set for growth. Now, let's turn our attention to the valuation aspect of the company.

Valuation Analysis

IRM trades for a favorable valuation to the broader REIT universe.

The company expects AFFO growth of 5% to 13% for full year 2018 and trades for a significant Price/AFFO ratio discount to overall U.S. Equity REITs currently. IRM is a hybrid REIT model. My twelve-month price target is $44, implying 30% upside. Let's now turn our attention to the capital structure.

Well Positioned Capital Structure

IRM has a well-positioned capital structure. With the average maturity of 6.6 years, the company is well hedged against rising interest rates.

Furthermore, IRM's debt load is below the norm. The company has a disciplined capital allocation plan which maximizes returns.

The Bottom Line

IRM is well on its way to achieving its 2020 plan goals.

I am very bullish on this space. I see IRM as well-positioned for growth for the coming years. This REIT has strong, predictable cash flows supporting a 6.81% yield at present. On top of this, the stock is trading at a discount on a relative and historic basis. With the opportunity for multiple expansion and AFFO growth, this investment security offers a solid total return opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.