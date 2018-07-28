NXP Semiconductors: Life After Qualcomm Is Now A Reality

The nearly two-year pursuit of NXP Semiconductor (NXPI) by Qualcomm (QCOM) is finally over, and NXP can once again start trading on its own merits. Earlier this year, when Q1 earnings were released, much was made about the earnings "miss", but as you can see in the following chart, the miss came from one of the smaller segments, Secure Interface & Infrastructure, and as you can see, Q1 is seasonally the low point as well. The second chart below shows the pattern of where Q1 is the seasonal low point each year. The final chart is the most important one because it shows where the focus on NXP should be going forward. Automotive and Secure Connected Devices (SCD) are the two largest business segments for NXP and are the two segments that are growing. Over the last ten quarters, Automotive + SCD revenues, as a percentage of total unit revenues for NXP, increased from just under 67% to over 75%. The largest segment for NXP is automotive, which should continue to post steady revenue growth since there are more electronics in vehicles now and autonomous vehicles are on the horizon, which will help support future growth.

Valuation

Looking at cash flows and the share price prior to when the deal was announced, I found shares of NXP were trading at a 15.5x multiple for operating cash flows. I applied that multiple to the most recent data after earnings were reported yesterday and found that shares at these levels are undervalued by nearly 17%. This is shown in the second table below on the left-hand side.

Then, on the right-hand side of the second table below, I repeated the same process, but accounted for the $5 billion share buyback that NXP announced. I was conservative and modeled for shares to be repurchased at $100/share, which is above the current price of $92, but I wanted to be conservative with my estimate. After accounting for the buyback, using the pre-deal cash flow multiple, the data showed shares of NXP are undervalued by 36%.

NXPI @ Announce CFFO $1,837.00 Shares 346.2 CFFO/Share 5.31 Pre-Deal Price $82.24 Price/CFFO 15.5

NXPI @ Current NXPI @ Current..W/Buyback ttm CFFO $2,404.00 ttm CFFO $2,404.00 Shares 347.02 Shares after $5 billion buyback @ $100/sh 297.02 CFFO/Share $6.93 CFFO/Share $8.09 Pre-Deal CFFO Multiple x Current CFFO/share $107.38 Pre-Deal CFFO Multiple x Current CFFO/share $125.45 Upside 16.71% Upside 36.36%

Given NXP is currently trading below the pre-deal cash flow multiple, which brings up the question: "Is it justifiable for NXP to trade at its pre-deal multiple? I strongly believe the answer to that question is yes. NXP is a big player in automotive chips, and that is an area of growth that should be sustained, given the future for autonomous vehicles. In addition, the two largest business segments, which account for over 75% of revenues, are growing, and the balance sheet is much improved since the deal was originally announced nearly two years ago. Throw in the $5 billion share buyback, and you have the justification for why shares of NXP should at a minimum trade at their pre-deal valuation if not higher.

Chip Sector Valuation

I compiled all semiconductor stocks with a market cap above $15 billion to compare how NXPI stands now that it will be trading on its own merits again. *Note: I excluded semiconductor equipment companies and memory companies. I focused on price/sales because that is one of the best metrics to compare valuations on multiple companies within the same industry. The data shows that NXP is one of the cheapest large-cap semiconductor stocks, and only Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and STMicroelectronics (STM) have a lower price/sales multiple.

Price/Sales STM STMicroelectronics 2.31 AMD Advanced Micro Devices 3.16 NXPI NXP Semiconductors 3.46 QCOM QUALCOMM 4.19 (SWKS) Skyworks Solutions 4.52 (AVGO) Broadcom 5.12 (MCHP) Microchip Technology 5.97 (ADI) Analog Devices 6.08 (TSM) Taiwan Semiconductor 6.36 (MXIM) Maxim Integrated Products 6.90 (TXN) Texas Instruments 7.20 (XLNX) Xilinx 7.52 (NVDA) NVIDIA 14.55

Could NXP get another offer?

Now that I have established that NXP is undervalued in comparison to its pre-deal multiple, and its price/sales multiple is one of the lowest in the semiconductor sector, that brings up the question of whether another company could try to purchase NXP in the future. Out of the above list of companies, only 5 have a market cap above that of NXP and are listed below. Obviously, Qualcomm would be eliminated since they already tried and failed. Taiwan Semiconductor would not be a likely suitor either, and Broadcom would also not be a suitor either, given Broadcom wanted Qualcomm to drop its offer back when Broadcom was trying to acquire Qualcomm. Therefore, that leaves NVIDIA and Texas Instruments as the last remaining companies that I covered that could theoretically purchase NXP.

- Taiwan Semiconductor

- NVIDIA

- Texas Instruments

- Broadcom

- Qualcomm

NVIDIA

NVIDIA would make an interesting partner because they routinely show in their investor presentations the size of potential of the automotive market, which is where NXP has the majority of their revenues. As you can see in the table below, auto is the smallest segment for NVIDIA, which could make NXP an attractive acquisition target, given they just posted nearly $1 billion in revenues for their automotive segment. NVIDIA could easily acquire NXP, given its strong balance sheet that has $7.3 billion in cash and just under $2 billion in debt. NVIDIA has something other chip companies do not have: A high value currency, in the form of their stock. As I noted above in the chip sector section, NVIDIA is trading at the most expensive valuation in terms of price/sales, which shows that should NVIDIA choose to do an acquisition, using their premium valued stock as part of a cash/stock deal could be attractive.

NVIDIA revenue trend

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments would make an interesting partner because of their focus on the industrial market and growing presence in the automotive market. The following table shows that the industrial segment and the automotive segment are continuing to grow. The second chart below is from 2015 because I could not find any newer information, but it still illustrates my point. If Texas Instruments were to pursue NXP, that combination would hold a dominant position in the automotive chip market.

Texas Instruments capital management

Image from eetimes

BONUS: Technical Outlook

For an added bonus, I thought I would include a look at the long-term technicals for NXP. Looking at the weekly chart, you can see the red line at $90, which is a level of support where the stock has traded nearly down to intraday over the last couple of months. Given all the fundamental reasons of the business continuing to grow, the stock trading at a discount to its pre-deal cash flow multiple and low valuation in comparison to the rest of the sector, I think (and hope) that shares won't go down much past $90 if they do get to that level. The second item I will bring to your attention is the blue line, which is the 52-week moving average, and that is used in tandem with the purple line at the bottom of the chart, which shows how far above or below the moving average the stock is. As of the close, shares were over 18% below the moving average, and as you can see from past years, when the stock was 15% or more below the moving average, it was a quality time to buy the stock.

Closing Thoughts

In closing, after looking at the financials and the underlying business, it is clear that NXP is a solid company, and since the stock is trading at a discount to its pre-deal cash flow multiple and a low valuation in comparison to the rest of the sector, that makes NXP worthy of consideration at these levels. Should NVIDIA or Texas Instruments choose to pursue NXP in the future, I believe Texas Instruments would be the best fit, but NVIDIA could also be a potential suitor because of their focus on automotive in the future and their strong balance sheet.

