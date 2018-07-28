Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Neil Hansen

Thank you and good morning. Welcome to Exxon Mobil’s second quarter earnings call. By way of introduction, my name is Neil Hansen. I assumed the role of Vice President of Investor Relations on July 1. I look forward to interacting with each of you and discussing Exxon Mobil’s performance and long-term value proposition. That will include ongoing efforts to improve transparency and increased engagement, which will continue with the call today.

AS you saw with the earnings release this morning and as we will discuss during the call, the second quarter results were below market expectations. We will review some the factors that resulted in that deviation. Although, challenging in some regards, it was also a quarter highlighted by significant progress on key near term priorities, along with a number of notable milestones related to strategic investments across the upstream, downstream and chemical business lines. These investments underpin our plans to increase long-term earnings potential and shareholder value as we outlined at the Analyst meeting in March in New York.

As we previously announced, part of our commitment to increase engagement, the participation in earnings calls by members of our management committee, including participation by our Chairman, Darren Woods for the fourth quarter and full year earnings review. Joining me on the call today is Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil. Neil oversees Exxon Mobil’s upstream business.

After I complete the review of the quarterly financial and operating performance, Neil will provide his perspectives on the significant progress we made during the quarter and investments that will create long-term shareholder value. Neil and I will be happy to take your questions following a few prepared remarks.

Our comments this morning will reference the slides available on the investor section of our website. I’d also like to draw your attention to the cautionary statement on Slide 2 and the supplemental information at the end of the presentation.

I’ll now move to Slide 3 and start by summarizing a number of developments that influenced second quarter performance, specifically as it compares to what we experienced during the first three months of this year.

The upstream benefited from the higher liquids prices experienced during the quarter. The increase in our average liquid realizations was generally consistent with the change in markers, including the $7.60 increase in Brent and the $5.10 increase in WTI.

Upstream production in the quarter was impacted by seasonally lower gas demand in Europe and scheduled maintenance, which was undertaken to support operational integrity. A 25% growth in tight oil production in the Permian and Bakken relative to the first quarter provided an uplift of volumes, as we ramped up drilling activities and secured logistics capabilities in an area that will continue to see tremendous growth.

We also achieved a number of significant milestones on long-term growth plans in Guyana, Brazil and Mozambique, which Neil Chapman will discuss in detail later on the call this morning.

In the downstream seasonal increases in demand and higher levels of industry maintenance resulted in stronger industry refining margins in North America and Europe. In widening WTI midland spread with Permian production outpacing logistics capacity also helped to strengthen refining margins in North America.

We safely and successfully carried out a significant level of scheduled maintenance during the quarter to improve operations and strengthen our refining network. Partly in preparation of the upcoming changes to the International Maritime Organization standards related to the maximum levels of sulphur and marine fuels, which will go into effect in the year 2020.

Scheduled maintenance had a significant impact on second quarter refining throughput and associated expenses. The strengthening of the US dollar relative to the Euro and British Pound resulted in unfavorable foreign exchange impacts.

In line with our long-term strategy to grow higher value products, sales of retail fuels and lubricants increased during the quarter. In addition, we expanded our presence in key growth markets like China, Indonesia and Mexico. We also made significant progress on strategic projects in Beaumont, Antwerp and Rotterdam to increase the production of higher value products including premium ultra low sulphur fuels and group 2 premium lubricant base stocks.

While long-term demand fundamentals remain strong in the chemical business, we experienced weaker margins in the quarter, as improved realizations were more than offset by higher fees and energy cost. On the other hand the successful completion of strategic growth projects contributed to higher sales.

Slide 4 provides an overview of earnings for the second quarter. Exxon Mobil’s second quarter earnings were approximately $4 billion or $0.92 per share, up 18% from the prior year quarter. The growth in earnings compared to the second quarter of 2017 was primarily driven by the upstream, moderated by 50% decline in downstream earnings.

Earnings declined by 15% from the first quarter of this year with lower contributions from all three business lines. I will start a more detailed review of our second quarter results with reconciliations of the financial and operating performance for each of the business lines relative to the first quarter of 2018 and starting first with the upstream on Slide 5.

Second quarter 2018 upstream earnings was $3 billion, a $457 million decrease from the first quarter. Crude realizations rose nearly $8 per barrel or 13% versus the first quarter. Our gas realizations were down slightly. Lower seasonal gas demand in Europe contributed significantly to a $180 million negative impact on earnings compared to the first quarter.

Downtime representing the impact on earnings from both lower volumes and increased maintenance spend reduced earnings by $210 million, largely driven by scheduled maintenance in Canada. Other items including higher exploration and production expenses decreased earnings by $190 million. Finally, the absence of the first quarter gain on the Scarborough asset sale contributed to a reduction in earnings of $420 million.

Moving to Slide 6 and a comparison of second quarter upstream production to the first quarter of this year, oil equivalent production in the quarter was 3.6 million barrels per day liquids production was essentially flat versus the prior quarter while natural gas was down 14% or 238,000 oil equivalent barrels per day. Increased downtime mostly related to scheduled maintenance in Canada at Kearl, Cold Lake and Syncrude negatively impacted production in the quarter.

Lower seasonal demand in Europe accounted for approximately 85% of the change in volumes compared to the first quarter. Liquids growth in the quarter included a continued increase in unconventional Permian and Bakken production and the ongoing ramp up of Hebron volumes which more than offset natural fuel decline.

Moving to Slide 7, and a comparison of second quarter upstream earnings to the second quarter of the prior year. Second quarter 2018 upstream earnings increased by $1.9 from the prior quarter. Higher prices increased earnings by $2.4 billion driven by a $22 per barrel or 49% improvement in Exxon Mobil’s crude realizations, which was consistent with the change in markers.

Lower volumes reduced earnings by $120 million with unfavorable entitlement effects from the higher prices partially offsetting growth. Downtime relative to the prior year quarter decreased earnings by $230 million with impacts essentially evenly split between scheduled and unscheduled downtime.

Impacts from the earthquake in Papua New Guinea was the largest single contributor to the losses from unscheduled downtime. Production in PNG reached full capacity in April following the earthquake in the first quarter and is now consistently operating above original design capacity. All other items decreased earnings by $170 million largely due to higher production expenses and increased exploration activity primarily in Brazil.

Moving now to Slide 8 and a comparison of second quarter volumes relative to the same period as last year. Oil equivalent production in the quarter was 3.6 million barrels per day representing a quarter-over-quarter decline of 275,000 oil equivalent barrels per day with liquids down 3% and natural gas down 13%.

Lower entitlements resulting from higher prices reduced volumes as did continued efforts to high grade our portfolio, with the, largest impact versus last year coming from the divestment of our operated assets in Norway.

Increased downtime primarily for scheduled maintenance also reduced volumes in the quarter with the most significant impact coming in Canada at Syncrude, Cold Lake and Kearl. The decline we experienced in the quarter was in line with our general expectation that base volumes will reduce by 3% each year.

However, the more pronounced impact of decline on gas production in part represents an intentional near term effort to focus growth on higher value production. Thus we saw a decrease of approximately 12% in US unconventional gas volumes reflecting minimal investment.

This shift to value is also evident in the growth we saw in liquids, which more than offset decline mature assets as production in the Permian and Bakken increased compared to the same quarter as last year and production from Hebron continued to ramp up

Moving now to Slide 9, I’ll review downstream financial and operating results starting first with a comparison of second quarter performance with the first quarter of 2018. Downstream earnings for the quarter were $724 million, a decline of $260 million compared to the first quarter.

Refining margins strengthened in North America and Europe driven by seasonal demand, higher industry maintenance and for North America a widening Brent-WTI differential contributing $630 million to earnings relative to the first quarter of the year.

An increase in higher value sales contributed a positive $50 million including an increase in retail fuel sales with additional sites in the US, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg and a record quarterly Mobil 1sales in the US and China.

Major planned turnaround activities at Samara, Gravenchon, Baytown, Stress Kona and Beaumont significantly impacted second quarter results largely driving the $620 million decline in earnings relative to the first three months of the year. This includes the impact on throughput and related maintenance expenses. Depreciation in the euro and British pound relative to the US dollar negatively impacted earnings by 210 million.

Moving now to Slide 10 and a comparison of current quarter downstream earnings relative to the second quarter of the prior year. Downstream earnings for the quarter were down $661 million compared to the second quarter of 2017. Stronger refining margins in North America contributed to a $260 million increase in earnings as we were able to successfully capture the benefit of widening regional crude differentials primarily West Canadian and Permian.

Growth in higher value sales of retail fuels again driven by an increase in the retail network in the US, Belgium, Netherlands and Luxemburg combined with record quarterly sales of our flagship Mobil 1 lubricants in the US and China resulted in $100 benefit to earnings relative to the prior year quarter.

Downtime including both volume and expense factors resulted in $620 million negative impact in quarter-over-quarter earnings. This included approximately $375 million from scheduled maintenance activities in Europe, North America and the Middle East to support operational integrity and to strengthen our global capabilities in advance of the change in IMO marine fuel standards.

Planned turnaround activities were successfully completed at Samara, Gravenchon, Baytown, Stress Kona and Beaumont. A majority of the losses from unplanned downtime were carried over from events that occurred in the first quarter impacting earnings by approximately $245 million compared to the prior year quarter.

These reliability incidents were obviously disappointing. However, repairs are now essentially complete and we are returning to full production. Significantly improved reliability is expected in the third quarter. The depreciation in the euro and British pound relative to the US dollar negatively impacted earnings by $240 million. The absence of asset sale gains mainly related to the sale of our downstream Nigeria assets and retail assets in the UK and Italy in the second quarter of last year led to a relative decrease in the current year earnings of $130 million.

Moving now to chemical financial and operating results on Slide 11 and starting with a comparison of the current year quarter with the first quarter of 2018. Second quarter chemical earnings were $890 million, a $120 million decrease from the prior quarter. Weaker margins negatively impacted earnings by $90 million as higher feed and energy costs outpaced stronger realizations.

Earnings increased by $50 million compared to the first three months of the year as new assets in Singapore and the US combined with the absence of the Yanpet turnaround increased sales volumes. The depreciation in the euro relative to the US dollar negatively impacted earnings by $50 million.

Turning now to Slide 12 and a review of the $95 million decline in the current quarter earnings relative to the second quarter of 2017. Weaker margins resulted in a decrease of $210 million with higher feed in energy costs outpaced stronger realizations.

Higher product sales improved earnings by $120 million and resulted from the startup of the Mont Belvieu polyethylene expansion and the addition of volumes in the Jurong Aromatics acquisition in Singapore combined with stronger demand.

Moving now to Slide 13, which provides an overview of key second quarter financial results. Cash flow from operations and asset sales was 48.1 billion including $300 million in proceeds from asset sales.

Second quarter CapEx $6.6 billion reflecting continued investments to support long-term growth plans. Including the acquisition of additional interest in the BMSA block in Brazil and the purchase of PT Federal Karyatama, one of Indonesia’s largest manufacturers and marketers of motorcycle lubricants.

Free cash flow after investments was $2.7 billion. We distributed $3.5 billion in dividends to our shareholders during the quarter, reflecting a 6.5 % increase from the first quarter.

Debt ended the quarter at $41.2 billion, a slight increase compared to the first quarter, while cash declined slightly to $3.4 billion.

Moving to Slide 14 and a review of 2018 sources and uses of cash. First half earnings adjusted for depreciation expense and changes in working capital combined with the proceeds of our ongoing passive sales program yielded $18 billion in cash flow from operations and asset sales.

In line with our capital allocation strategy, cash flow from operations and asset sales fully funded first half investments and shareholder distributions, while also allowing for reduction in debt, further strengthening our industry leading financial flexibility.

PP&E Adds and investment and advances of $5.4 billion in the second quarter were slightly above the first half trend again primarily due to discrete outlays in the quarter related to the acquisition of the additional offshore interest in Brazil and the previously mentioned lubricants acquisition in Indonesia.

Shareholder distributions of $3.5 billion in the second quarter reflect the 6.5% increase in the dividend. Finally, the negative change in working capital seen in the first half of the year was driven primarily by inventory build due to the planned maintenance activities and the use of longer haul crudes as we leverage our integrated business to take advantage of favorable economics by exporting WTI linked crudes to our refining networks in Europe and Asia.

At this time I would like to hand the call over to Neil Chapman, Senior Vice President of Exxon Mobil to provide some perspective on second quarter performance and the progress we have made towards the long-term growth strategy we outlined in the 2018 Analyst meeting.

Neil Chapman

Good morning everybody. Thanks for joining the call. The number one Neil has provided the details, but I think it will be useful before I get into the progress versus objectives that we laid out in March to put my perspective on what you’ve just heard from Neil.

This quarter was a low point in terms of volumes in the upstream and downstream and absence of some unknown or extraordinary event volumes will steadily increase through the second half of the year.

In the upstream there are two messages. First, lower volumes in the second quarter versus the first quarter were due to the seasonality of our gas business to think you will understand is primarily in Europe. That reduction was fully anticipated and was consistent with prior year’s quarter-to-quarter variation.

At the Investor Analyst meeting in March, I said we anticipate our upstream volumes this year will be roughly in line with2017. Of course that was as, I said at the time, absent of price and divestment impact. Year-to-date we’ve indeed seen an impact from price and from divestments that are not fully a basis, is the major driver for a reduction of our production forecast.

When you combine this with the small impacts of unplanned downtime that we experienced in the first half of course with the Papua New Guinea earthquake being a significant part of that and the ongoing work to reduce our exposure to the lowest value US gas business. We anticipate 20108 average volumes will be around 3.8 million oil equivalent barrels per day. Of course again that assumes no change in the current prices and no further divestments that impact volumes.

Going back to reducing our exposure to the US gas business, you saw the impact in Neil’s discussion of volumes, but it did not have a material impact on earnings. As I’ve commented previously all volumes and not equal, there is a range of profitability on the volumes we produce. Our focus is on value. We will continue to upgrade our mix and strengthen our portfolio. In other words there is no structural change in the upstream business from the perspective that I provided to all of you in March.

Couple of comments on the downstream business, in our downstream and refining business as you have heard we had a heavy turnaround and scheduled maintenance in the quarter. The cost and loss of sales from the schedule outages was large and clearly had the most significant impact on the downstream earnings. These were planned and were fully anticipated. However, as you know in the first quarter, we had significant losses due to reliability incidents in the downstream.

Unfortunately, the impact of these continued into the second quarter. We’re not happy about it. We’re all over it in terms of getting back to our expected reliability performance. We thoroughly investigated there is nothing systemic in these incidents. As of this month these incidents that originated in the first quarter and carried through into the second quarter they are behind us. Like the upstream there’s no structural change in our downstream business. We are on plan in terms of our strategy and the growth plans that we laid out in March. I will provide some details on that in the coming slides and my focus of course will be on the upstream.

To begin with a reminder of the five upstream developments that I outlined at that time. These are key to our midterm growth plans. Our deep water projects in Ghana and Brazil, which as I said in March carry significant upside potential. The transformational opportunity that we have in US unconventional liquids and of course that’s led by our very strong position in the Permian. And low cost LNG opportunities in both Papua New Guinea and Mozambique that we believe will play a key role in capturing the strong growing market demand.

These key growth opportunities reflect the strongest portfolio Exxon Mobil have had since the merger of our two companies in 1999. They are attractive across a range of prices. They will all begin to produce in the near to the mid-term and contribution to our strongly growing upstream earnings.

Let me start with some comments on what I regard as really excellent progress we’re making in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana. Estimated gross resources for the block, pending assessment of the latest discoveries is now more than 4 billion oil equivalent barrels and that’s up from the 3.2 billion that I communicated in March, just four months ago. We made the eighth discovery on the block with a long tail exploration well, which encountered over 256 feet of high quality oil bearing sound stone and establishes the turbo area as a potential hub of over 500 million all equivalent barrels recoverable.

We’re currently making plans to add a second exploration vessel offshore Guyana, bringing our total number of drill ships on the Stabroek block to three. The new vessel we plan that it will operate in parallel to the Stena Carron to explore the blocks numerous high value additional prospects. The collective discoveries on the block to date have established the potential for now up to 5 FPSOs producing over 750,000 barrels per day by 2025.

The potential for additional production from significant number of undrilled targets and plans for rapid exploration and appraisal drilling. You may remember in the March meeting I was outlining that we had three FPSOs in our plan and we were looking at a. Production level of five hundred thousand barrels per day, so it’s a significant increase.

With our ongoing exploration success, we also see an increasing development pace and the potential for increased scope. The Liza Phase1 project is progressing very well. Pre-drilling at the development well started in May with a Noble Bob Douglas rig. We have batch drilling wells for maximum efficiency and we’ve completed the top hole sections of six wells to date and are now working through the intermediate hole sections. Conversion work on the FPSO Liza destiny that’s in Singapore of course is progressing well. We remain on track for first oil early in 2020. Liza Phase 2 will be larger two 220,000 barrels per day as FPSO. In June we submitted the draft environmental impact assessments and the development plan for the government’s approval. We’re targeting startup of that FPSO in 2022. The Liza 5 well successfully tested the northern portion of the field and along with a giant Payara field will support a third phase of developments in Guyana. Payara development will target FID in 2019 will use an FPSO design designed to produce, at this stage we see 180,000 barrels of oil per day as early as 2023.

The updated production profile reflects this increased pace of development from what I shared with you in large. We had a strong focus on partnering Guyanese and enabling local workforce and supply development to support this growth and the success of Guyana’s new energy industry. About 50% of Exxon Mobil’s employees, contractors and subcontractors are Guyanese, a number that will continue to grow as operations progress.

Exxon Mobil spent about $24 million with more than 300 local suppliers in 2017 and we’ve opened the Center for Local Business Development in Georgetown to promote the establishment and growth of small and medium sized local business.

Let me turn to Brazil. Offshore Brazil, we completed the purchase of interest in BM-S-8 containing part of the greater than 2 billion barrel pre-salt Carcara field, where development planning activities are rapidly progressing. This high quality development has better than a 10% return at$40 a barrel Brent.

With current drilling in BM-S-8 the Guanxuma well has encountered oil. The preliminary results are very encouraging and of course further analysis of this well later is ongoing with our partners on the block Equinor, Petrogal and Barra.

In bid round 15, we were awarded eight deep water blocks across for Santos, Campos and Sergie [ph] basin with exploration activity progressing. And in the fourth pre-salt bid round, we were awarded the Uirapuru exploration block. This is important for us. This block is adjacent to Carcara and we believe offers potential development and production synergies as we move forward.

So that leads to our total acreage build offshore Brazil now being 25 blocks a significant change than what we described in March. We are actively maturing drill well planning for multiple additional wells in the next two years.

Looking at the US, we continue to grow our unconventional liquids. Our total net production of liquids unconventional in the US is up 30% year-on-year. In the Permian, we bought over 50 new wells to sales in the quarter, resulting in second quarter Permian production up 45% in the first quarter this year.

We now have 34 active operating rigs in the Permian, 17 in Midland and 17 in the Delaware and six active rigs in the Bakken. On the completion side, we have 11 active completion and fracking crews in both basins in the Permian and three in the Bakken. We’re actively expanding the Wink terminal, this is the terminal of course that we acquired in late 2017 to accommodate more throughput.

We’ve executed multiple contracts all enhanced pipeline capacity from the Permian to the Gulf Coast. We have more than secured liquids evacuation capacity to support growth through 2022 and our Gulf Coast refineries are already processing our production levels and more capturing the benefits of this to vantage feed cost.

Additionally, we signed a letter of intent and it was announced in June with claims to develop a 1 million barrel a day long haul crude transport system that will connect the Delaware production to our world class refining and chemical assets on the Gulf Coast. Finally, we’ve secured off take for associated gas through 2020 and are in active negotiations for additional capacity. We have no concerns about evacuation capacity both in gas and liquids for our Permian business.

In liquefied natural gas we continue to make great progress in Mozambique. The Coral Floating LNG project is progressing on schedule and the fabrication of the hole is expected to start in the third quarter of this year. For the first phase of the integrated onshore development the co-venturous have now aligned on two large LNG trains which will each for juice 7.6 million tons of LNG per year.

Earlier this month, we announced the development plan for the first phase has been submitted. Exxon Mobil will lead the construction and operation of the onshore liquefaction on behalf of the joint venture and our partner Eni will leave the construction and operation of the upstream facilities. We’re targeting final investment decision in 2019with the first LNG expected to be on line consistent with what I communicated in March in 2024.

In Papua New Guinea recovery from the devastating earthquake continues. As you will know our facilities stood the s event extremely well and operations of now returned to full capacity. The epicenter of this earthquake was right alongside, right adjacent to our facilities up in the Highlands. But our plant already is consistently operating at more than 20% above the original design capacity and we believe this forms a solid foundation to progress our expansions.

Our expansion programs continue on plan. We’re aligning on a three train eight million ton expansion with one new train dedicated to gas from the P’nyang of PNG LNG fields and two dedicated to gas associated with Papua LNG project.

Finally, I’d like to briefly mention a number of other highlights across the businesses that really underscored our progress on pursuing the growth plans that we outlined in March. In the upstream we’ve captured some additional key exploration acreage offshore Pakistan where we signed an agreement to acquire 25% interest of block G and in Namibia we completed and signed an agreement to acquire 40% interest in the PEL 82 license.

Improvements are on track at our large mining operation at Kearl. We anticipate producing 200,000 barrels per day this year as I communicated at the Analyst Meeting and that of course that’s up more than 10% from 2017.

In the quarter we reached the heads-of-agreement with the government and our co-venture partner shell on amended fiscals and production outlook on our gas venture in Groningen, Holland.

Qatar petroleum formed into our Argentina unconventional developments with an agreement to purchase 30% of the equity. Consistent with our focus shift towards US liquids on the unconventional space, we divested some of our US Rockies gas assets in the quarter, representing around about 20,000 barrels per day oil equivalent of gas production.

As Neil mentioned in the lubes business we purchased FKT, that’s a leading Indonesian distributor of lubricants and it’s included a new 700 KB lube oil blend plant for blending and packaging of our product. In the fuels business, in the quarter we reached agreements with Sonatrach for the sale of the 200 KBD Augusta refinery and the three associated fuels terminals.

In chemicals, we announced yesterday that we’ve begun the operations of our 1.5 million ton ethane cracker at Baytown. Of course the associated 1.3 million tons of polyethylene facilities which are on the other side of Houston at Mont Belvieu are already in operation. They’ve been operating on purchased ethylene and are operating at full rate, in other words at capacity. The cracker startup will enable us to back out these ethylene purchases and replace it with our own ethylene volume.

In May we announced the creation of a new joint venture with SABIB for a 1.8 million ton ethane cracker with associated derivatives in polyethylene and glycol. This will be located in South Texas near Corpus Christi and close to the Permian Basin.

Finally, we’ve completed the startup of our 230,000 ton Singapore Specialties in the chemical business with production fully online. This contains the world’s largest adhesive tackifier unit and world scale halobutyl plant.

So that’s the comments Neil. I’ll hand it back to you and we’ll get into some Q&A.

Neil Hansen

Thank you, Neil. Neil and I would now be happy to take any questions that you might have.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Neil, good luck in your new role and to the other Neil, thank you for joining the call. So my first question was on the downstream. So it does – you were impacted quite heavily for some time down time, hopefully that’s behind you. But could you just talk about the maintenance time for the rest of 2018, whether anything significant in either chemicals or refining that we should be aware of and I’ve got a follow up on US gas.

Neil Chapman

Thank you, Brosch [ph]. Good morning and thank you for joining the call and I look forward to interacting with you and document about Exxon Mobil and our value proposition. So your question on maintenance, the one thing we can say is that we do expect maintenance during 2018 and 2019 be a bit heavier than normal. Within that you would expect to see some seasonality, so a bit heavier in the second quarter coming down a little bit in the third quarter. It’s difficult for us to get into specific mention of specific activity of sites, but we can say that given the OMO 2020 change other maintenance activity that we plan to do over this year and next year will result in a bit heavier activity and then you’ll see some seasonality in that. I don’t know Neil if you wanted to add anything.

Neil Hansen

No, I just say I mean I think I mentioned in my comments. I said that we were at a low point in terms of volume in the second quarter, so with that you would anticipate the volumes increasing but it’ll be a moderate increase and we have a still a heavy turnaround schedule in the third quarter and not quite as large as second quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

Very this very helpful. So second just follow up on US Gas, some of the comments there. So my question was really on timing. You talked about reducing your exposure to lower value business. But the gas market’s been supplied for – well supplied for a number of years now, so I was wondering what drove the decision this year to spend less, is it just the fact that you’re bringing other things into the portfolio or what’s going on there.

Neil Chapman

Well, this is Neil Chapman of course. This is an extraction depletion business as we all know and so as well starts to deplete you have choices whether you want to drill more in gas or you want to drill more in liquids. And we believe we have this very strong advantage position in the Permian of course, this goes back to the vast acquisition that we made a couple of years ago. I’ve mentioned many times since then that we’ve just seen continuous upside on that liquids opportunity in the Permian Basin. So we have choices to make and we have priority calls and what we are doing is we’re prioritizing liquids production over gas production. Now when we are progressing our developments in the Permian Basin it’s really important to us that we do this in the most capital efficient way, which typically will mean drilling a lot of wells on a drill pad and we drill several times and then we come in and we frac them up and then we start to evacuate the gas and what that results in it doesn’t result in a steady increase in volume, it’s still a bit lumpy. Some quarter as we get a big increase in volumes, of course we had a 45% increase in the second quarter this is the first quarter in the Permian, but sometimes it’s less there and you’re going to see that. And what we’re seeing in the first half of the as we start to focus on liquids and I would say deemphasize somewhat and I must say somewhat it’s not completely gas business, we’ve seen a lower amount of gas production in the second quarter, first half of the year and that will be replaced and replaced by some more with liquids in the coming period.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you, it’s very helpful.

Doug Terreson

Doug Terreson

Good morning, guys. My topic is performance improvement in the upstream meaning while it seems like whether because of a higher quality set of opportunities or improvement in process that the outlook for returns in Exxon’s five key area of investment is pretty positive. I think Neil made that case. Simultaneously normalized returns on capital in the E&P business declined significantly during the past decade or so and it seems like there may be opportunities to create value through divestment too. So my question is with your competitors divesting tens of billions of dollars assets and they’re moving on to more productive areas or returning funds to shareholders through repurchases or whatever often to their benefit. Is there a philosophical reason why Exxon Mobil hasn’t been more sort of in this area or would you say stay tuned? So the question is about how you think about value creation opportunities from underperforming part of the portfolio.

Neil Chapman

Yeah, Doug, this is Neil Chapman and thanks for the question and you probably answered some of it in your question actually. I think you are referencing back to a comment that I made in March where I sort of indicated and I didn’t say it exactly this way, but it was sort of along the lines of watch this space. And what I really mean about that is, we have some really strong value accretive opportunities and I commented at the time and I stand by this, they are the most advantaged perspective, the best set of opportunities we’ve had since the merger and the five I just talked about the progress and I outlined them at the investor analyst call. Now, and you have a portfolio in the upstream it’s really important you don’t just add you look so I look at the areas look at the businesses and the assets which don’t deliver the same amount of value and I indicated at the time we are looking very hard at that and that is indeed the case there is certainly no philosophical. Against hang on to assets that are a before far from it Doug. I can tell you that we are very actively looking at our portfolio, we are actively managing both ends of the portfolio and I would add to that to tell you that yes, I really believe strongly we have five great, great assets that we’re progressing, these big development opportunities. But I’m telling you something else better comes along, we’re going to progress that as well at the same time we’re actively managing the other side of our portfolio. And it’s a focus that we’ve had in this company now for the last at least – for a long time but even more focus I would say in the last 18 months and certainly in the last six months. So I’m wanting to lead that we have anything coming immediately, but we’re looking and we’re very, very active.

Doug Terreson

Okay, thanks a lot Neil.

Doug Leggate

Doug Leggate

Thank you, good morning everyone and let me also welcome one Neil and both Neil’s actually and the second Neil for getting on call this quarter. Guys I wonder if I could just start with a comment and I’ve got two questions. My comment is the market looking at the numbers clearly didn’t know or didn’t expect that downtime. You guys obviously did. It would be extremely helpful if you could find some way of signaling to us that these can kind of planned events are in your plan for the year to avoid the kind of volatility that we have quarter to quarter in your share price, so maybe something to think about.

My two questions is, first of all a follow up to Doug Terreson’s question on disposals, but Neil Chapman, I’d like to get very specific if I may. There has been a lot of charter from Qatar Petroleum about sanctioning the golden pass project and moving upstream in vertical integration into onshore gas. So my question to the extent you’re able to answer. Is the golden pass sanction in your plans as it stood at the Analyst Day and could you envisage yourself partnering upstream on your onshore gas production with Qatar Petroleum?

Neil Chapman

Yeah thanks Doug. Neil Chapman, of course and that we should make a comment on the downtime and the scheduled maintenance on refineries. So I think a very valid point that you make of course we’re taking that into account and Darren talked about drive towards increased transparency and that’s really our intent and so we take your comment and we will of course be looking at it. Okay, in terms of golden pass. Doug, we’re never going to say exactly what we’re going to ID a project and it’s very clear that we’re actively involved with our partner QP on the project. The place we’re at right now is we’ve got some initial bids and we are working those bids and working the opportunity. We will work that opportunity with our partners including the upstream part of that business. There is an obvious opportunity in that space. I would tell you that we see the demand for liquefied natural gas continuing to grow. We see that the major buyers around the world increasingly look for diversity of supply and so that’s a good opportunity for the US gas business. That’s one of the drivers in our golden pass project. The other driver is of course we have a lot of assets already in place now, so we can leverage that. We think it can bring an advantaged opportunity together. I know you want a specifically answer of when we will FID, I can’t give one. All I’d tell you ways we’re actively working the project with our partner and as soon as we’re ready to FID we’ll let the market know.

Doug Leggate

Thanks for that Neil. I was actually pressing a bit more on your potential to sell gas assets to QP, but I’ll move on. My second question if I may is really more of a production growth question as it relates to the guidance you gave us back in March. You know the 34 rigs in the Permian now appears to be ahead of your schedule and Guyana is substantially larger it seems than what you provided to us in Europe in your guidance in March. I just wondered if you could talk to the you know what was happening in terms of the momentum and potentially in scale and if I can risk an add on maybe update as to how much of Ranger you bought you included in your resource estimate at this point and I’ll leave it there. Thanks.

Neil Chapman

Yeah, thanks Doug and thanks for the questions. Look, I’ll say what I said before, I said in my comments I said in March. We’re not focused on volume we’re focused on value and what’s really important to me is not the volume outlook for this business of the value, not all volumes clearly obvious are created equally. Having said that, what I was trying to indicate in my remarks a few minutes ago both in the Permian and in offshore Guyana is we have seen considerable upside in a short space of time. I mean, it’s only three months, four months since I was up there describing both those opportunities to you. Yes, we’re further ahead in terms of drill rigs than we had said at that time and yes we have had more discoveries in Guyana that we said at that time.

We’re going to develop them at the pace that we think is the best for terms of capital efficiency and the best in terms of value. I would tell you we’re not giving any different update in terms of our outlook right now in terms of the total versus what we said in March. But I do want to indicate and it’s clearly obvious from my comments earlier on that we seem considerable upside versus what I talked about in March. Going back to Guyana and Ranger, we have some more appraisal wells to go in Ranger. We know we have of course from our discovery that we have a considerable resource we’re not of the position where we can quantify that right now.

Doug Leggate

Thanks, guys.

Neil Chapman

Sure. Thanks, Doug.

Neil Hansen

Thanks, Doug.

John Rigby

John Rigby

Yeah. Thank you. I just want to return back to the issue performance improvement and that I see relates to downstream. I’m thinking back to the march Investor update. Feels me that the focus was pretty much on adding new capacity, new complexity to move the earnings dial [ph] but would you recognize a comment that would say that the last sort of 18 to 24 months is the underlying earnings performance for the downstream looks like it’s being theory writing because of the competition. And I just wondered whether you felt that the performance of the business as it stands right now can deliver the kind of earnings performance you’re expecting over the next 7 or 8 years just by adding the capital that you talked about the whether there’s actually quite significant before mix improvement also needs to be delivered by that business.

Neil Chapman

Yeah John, this is Neil Chapman again and maybe I’ll take that question. I understand why you’re asking the question on underlying performance and I commented earlier on that we’re not happy with the reliability performance that we have seen certainly in the fourth quarter, first quarter of last fourth quarter last year first quarter of this year and rolled over across into the second quarter. However, I don’t recognize at all, your comment that they may be signaling some underlying deterioration before it’s far from it. We are absolutely all over these reliability incidence we pride ourselves in this company at being the leader in terms of safety, in terms of reliability, in terms of cost performance and all segments of our business and I would say probably as much as anywhere in the reliability in the performance of on downstream business.

So now we do not believe at all we think it is as robust and there is no change in that at all. The projects that we discussed in March let me just I’m going to correct you a little bit in what you said. I don’t regard these capacity projects. They will bring a little bit of additional capacity but they are driven about getting more value out of barrel of oil, that’s what we are trying to do. And it’s all about upgrading bottom of the barrel, low margin products like fuel oil into higher value products.

We highlighted three projects I believe when we were with you in March at Beaumont, at Antwerp and Rotterdam. Antwerp and Rotterdam expansions we anticipate will be up an on line in the second half of this year and that’s consistent with what we talked about before. The only capacity that we’re adding is capacity that will enable us to refine more light oil on the U.S. Gulf Coast out of the Permian. That is a terrific advantage that we have. We have a refining footprint on the Gulf Coast with some small modifications particularly at Beaumont will enable us to purchase to purchase. To process more of these high quality like to oil from the Permian which gives much higher value as we process that versus processing of the crude oils.

I absolutely understand your concern in your question around reliability. I can assure you from Daryl Woods through myself, through all of the leadership of this team, we’re all over the reliability issue. Nobody in this organization is going to be happy if we’re not meeting planning terms of reliability.

We strongly believe that the biggest incidence so we really had in the first quarter that rolled into the second quarter they are all rolled behind us back into there’s nobody is not focused on this an absolutely confident, we are absolutely confident. It doesn’t reflect any underlying deterioration in their capability or performance of our economy as such.

John Rigby

Okay. That’s great. Thank you.

Neil Chapman

Yeah. Sure. Thanks.

Neil Mehta

Neil Mehta

Hey, good morning, guys. Neil Hansen welcome, Neil Chapman thank you thank you for making the time we appreciate you doing this. Look I want to start off on the Canadian side of the business and getting that Kearl to operational capacity has taken a little bit longer than expected yeah land a credible plan at the March Analyst Day to doing that. So where do we stand on that afeard and then on Syncrude there’s some unplanned downtime here that you guys are working through the lessons learned and where do we stand terms of getting that to where you want to be?

Neil Chapman

Yeah. Let me solve this Syncrude if it’s okay Neil and I’ll come back to Kearl and Syncrude of course we have this significant outage in June, we back online partially. We do not at full capacity right now. Obviously we operate we’re in close contact with them they’re anticipating a return to full production sometime in September. This was a significant outage big power outage caused a lot of damage. We back now, it will have an impact did have an impact on all volumes in the second quarter maybe order of magnitude tend to be something like that. We will be back on line in September. On curve [ph], what I said at the Analyst Meeting in curve [ph] consist of them and it is still the same today. We are targeting 200 kbd production this year, we all on plan to produce 200 kbd this year.

We in the second quarter, we have some planned outage at curve that is behind us now. Actually the peak daily volumes coming out of that facility away in excess of the 200 kbd but in the mining operation the key to being successful is ongoing reliability of these operations. We communicated sometime last year I believe that we are making an investment in a parallel crusher curve why are we doing that is because that’s the most vulnerable part of this production and we feel that once we get that crusher on line that will enable us to make any significant step change in production. Which are going to get up to 240 kbd in the coming years, that’s what I outlined before will be a 200 kbd this year. That’s really the outlook on that facility and I’m hoping that answers your question.

Neil Mehta

Now, it does. Then the second question is more of a philosophical question. You can spend some more time on the road which we appreciate and Exxon’s got a unique capital spend strategy there are a lot of companies that are shifting into harvesting mode right now and restraining capital. And your firm is leaning in and making investments which should be ROC creative. As you’ve talked in talk to the investor community what’s been the initial feedback that you’ve gotten and how is that sort of shaped the way that that you want to communicate with the investment community?

Neil Chapman

Well thanks. That’s a good question. Let me this Neil Chapman again. I’ll start and maybe Neil Hansen, you can have some perspective on cash allocation. The way we look at it is this if we have value accretive opportunities that are robust over a wide range of prices that’s the best way to add value to the shareholder. And that is why we have our investment program and that is why we have the capital expenditure profile that we laid out with all of you not just at the March meeting. The reason we’re doing this because the value of accretive business is robust over a range of price scenarios. We think that’s in the best interest of the shareholders. And remember, I mean everybody knows this is an extraction depletion business. If you don’t invest in the Upstream, you don’t invest at all, you probably get 6% decline across the business. So it’s very important to invest but it’s not just about adding capacity it’s about adding quality capacity.

I don’t know you have to ask our competitors why they are not investing in new projects. All I can tell you is we have very, very good projects the best that we have. We’ve had since the merger what I wanted to do what we wanted to do and Darren wanted us to do is be very transparent with the investment community. And what those projects are be very transparent in terms of why we’re investing in them. We believe they’re very value of creative and at the March meeting we even outlaid where we saw that the impact that would have in our financial results going forward and Neil do you have anything to add.

Neil Hansen

Neil I will say that the feedback we’re getting from investors both formally and informally is that they’re pleased with the capital allocation strategy that we’re undertaking in great part because it would just so. Just to reaffirm our priorities for cash. So first of all is as Neil said we’re looking to invest in projects that are accretive, projects that will create long term shareholder value for over the long term. And if you look at what we showed you at the Analyst Meeting in the Upstream and Downstream, we expect those projects at $60 a barrel to generate 20% return and in the chemical 15% return. So as Neil said this is a set of portfolio opportunities that probably the best we’ve had since the Exxon Mobil merger so that’s our first priority and again the feedbacks we get from investors they generally support that.

Now, after we make those investments we’re going to continue to pay reliable growing dividend. As we mentioned earlier, we increased the dividend by 6.5% and in the second quarter. Following dividends, we continue to prioritize our balance sheet. We want to make sure that we maintain a strong balance sheet that we have the financial flexibility we need to take advantage of opportunities. And then to the extent that we have cash remaining after those priorities are met will distribute cash through buybacks we tend to view the buyback program as the flywheel. So really nothing has changed in terms of that capital allocation strategy and as I mentioned as we interact with investors both formally and informally they reaffirm that’s exactly what they want us to do.

Neil Mehta

Thanks, guys.

Phil Gresh

Phil Gresh

Yes. Hi, good morning. Thanks for the color and the refreshed guidance on the upstream production for the year it sounds like there’s several different variables are talking about here Neil. Could you break down and it looks like you guys basically like a 4% to 5% decline now on year-over-year basis. Could you give us breakdown between the components how you would allocate that and then as you look at the inquiry that you’re expecting the second half of the year just to clarify, is it basically Canada and Papua New Guinea running better or there are other things we should be thinking about? Thanks.

Neil Chapman

Yeah I think really but I mean listen I mean obviously getting Papua New behind us as have been important. We’ve had great success at Hebron which is one of code obviously one of the newest facilities we’ve brought online and that is continuing to outperform our plan expectations. And I would say the biggest growth that we’re seeing right now in terms of liquids of course is what’s happening in the Permian. And there are some questions earlier on from Doug and on the number of drilling rigs and I did say that we were up 45% just quarter-on-quarter. I think that’s indicative of what we’re seeing there. Not all volumes are alike in the unconventional liquid space and I’ve made that point many, many times. I think people tend to draw a broad brush across the whole of that Permian unconventional and see it as absolutely the same everywhere I can assure you it is not. There are more, there are place that are more productive that are place of different quality of oil that are easier to extract and lower cost. We are very, very happy with what we sit on right now.

So I would say the largest increase we’re going to see through this year is most likely going to come from the Permian in terms of putting color on the number that I outlined. I feel it’s very important to explain our volume outlook and again I really want to make the point and I will make this over and over again and you get bored of me saying it but volume is not my focus is not our focus values our focus. But I understand the interest in volume and that’s why elected to give you this outlook for 2018 of 3.8 million over the current barrels. I don’t see that as a material change from what I outlined in March. I do not because the vast majority of the difference comes from what I said before which is that price impacts on entitlements which in our business has been quite significant year-to-date and some divestment impacts. That is the majority of the difference between when I said we would be in line with 2017 versus this 3.8 number.

The other two components are I’m just not going to get back the production that we lost a Papua New Guinea in the first half of the year. I mean some of this unplanned maintenance we’re not going to get it all back and so that’s going to impact us for the year. It’s not a big deal but I think it’s important to highlight to you what it says and that’s why I want to be quite specific. I think the only part of which again is really a very small amount in terms of volumes and it’s not a lot in terms of earnings this year at all. Is this movement this pivot that I did indicate in March and I’m reinforcing now from gas to liquids in the unconventional space in the United States?

We purchased XTO’s dry gas business everybody understands and we’ve pivoted towards liquids and we’re going to continue to pivot towards liquids because it’s a more profitable business for us. And what’s really, really important to us in the song conventional space is that we can leverage this unconventional experience and capability of the XTO company that we purchased with Exxon Mobil’s Upstream development company, who are very skilled in taking on large projects I mean obviously we’ve seen that cycle and we see the Papua New Guinea, we saw it in Qatar.

We’ve seen in a lot of different places the combination of having great expertise and capability on major projects and let me tell you the Permian liquids is a major project it’s not a lot of small activities it’s a fully integrated Major Project combine that with our unconventional capability then I feel like we’re in an extremely strong position to develop a high quality resource. And so that pivot from gas to liquids is really important not just for the long term but for the midterm of this business. I would tell you the production profile I know everybody wants to see a continuous growth quarter-on-quarter. I’m telling you it’s going to be lumpy.

Because the way we’re going to do this we’re going to do it in the most capital efficient manner, we can. If that means to drilling a whole bunch of wells and then just drilling them and fracking them six months later because that’s a way of being capital efficient we are going to do that, I can assure you. Such a little lumpy and so what we’ve seen in the first off of the year not my long winded answer to your question Phil but you see a drop off in gas as we’ve not really invested as much in the gas business, we put more of that investment in the liquids in the Permian and obviously we would anticipate seeing the results of that in the coming years.

Phil Gresh

I appreciate that. Thanks for the additional color on that. My second question is just around the CapEx in the quarter you called out some M&A spending there. Just want to get a refreshed on your thoughts on capital spending for the full-year and if possible if you could call out how much of that was the onetime acquisition spend and if any of that acquisition type of spending bleeds over into the third quarter based on the activities that you get undergoing that you may not close, just it I think people may get a little bit surprised by that but spending number but obviously there are some specific activities you had underway?

Neil Hansen

Yeah this is Neil Hansen. I think year-to-date the first couple quarters were sitting at about $11.5 billion of CapEx. And I think we indicated at the analyst mean that the full-year outlook for CapEx is $24 billion so is no changes at this time and that number. As you mentioned sometimes this comes in lumpy especially as we make acquisitions and we did have those two discrete outlays in the second quarter. In addition to those two items, as Neil mentioned consistent with the Permian stories we are seeing an increase in capital activity out in the Permian but the plan is really flexible it depends on timing so these things can happen and waves during the quarter so but again no change in plan for the full-year.

Neil Chapman

I think that’s right I mean there’s no change from what we said before.

Phil Gresh

Could you provide the M&A spend that was in the quarter?

Neil Hansen

I don’t think we want to provide specific commercial terms for those two acquisitions.

Phil Gresh

Okay. Thank you.

Roger Read

Roger Read

Yeah. Good morning. Glad to have both of you on a call, here this morning. I guess you made the comment earlier Neil about creating value more so than thinking about production growth. Can you give us an idea given the intensity of activity in the Permian today the growth profile laid out on a Slide 19, when the Permian becomes more of a value add or a cash flow provider as opposed to a cash flow consumer or thinking of capital intensity right now it clearly would be running underneath the overall Upstream business when that might flip to the other side?

Neil Chapman

Yeah. It’s a good question and honestly I don’t –Roger and I don’t want to get into the specifics in terms of just Permian. Having said that, I mean I think you can work the maps yourselves you get just volume profile and it becomes cash additional rather than taking cash away that’s really important. We said without cash flow at the Analyst Call over I believe $5 billion between 2018 and 2025. That was the outlook we gave at that time. There’s no change in that but I do want to point you back to that volume curve that we showed earlier on. This is as I said I guess been called the Greenwich in the industry. But we you can see where we are on that Greenwich and I think it’s just illustrated of we are on the plan and I’ve indicated that we are optimistic about achieving that plan and frankly some more.

So I really don’t want to give you a timing and say by 2021, 2022 or 2019 that we are going to be cash positive in there, I don’t think that that’s a lot of value be it I understand what you’re saying. What I would tell you though is don’t forget the value proposition that we described on the Permian to the investment community. Yes, this is an absolutely foundational part of our earnings growth financial growth plan value growth plans in the Upstream. It is also very, very important for the downstream business. I talked earlier on about our ability to process this like crude and how we see that giving us a distinct advantage in margins over the average of industry because of the facilities. We decided and we made it clear back in March that we will get engaged in connectivity between the Permian and of Gulf Coast refining and chemical assets. In other words, we’re going to participate sometimes with equity plays in the logistics of book the Wink terminal we’ve announced that we’re talking about a long range crude pipeline we’ll have equity. I think what’s really important here if everybody understands being on that end-to-end value chain gives us a significant advantage. We’ve all seen the disconnect in the middle and versus Cushing and middle and versus the Gulf Coast on crude in the last quarter.

And of course a lot of that’s driven by we believe driven by tightness on the evacuation capacity of the industry. But if you’re processing that crude, you’re paying that crude value as well which we just move that value from the Upstream into the Downstream and when we do that of course we’re getting more NGLs which chemical companies benefiting from it. So I think different from most of the competitors in the Permian Basin that value proposition on the integrated value chain is going to become increasingly important not just in the Upstream but we anticipate you going to see that in the Downstream results and obviously the fact that we are making significant chemical investments which is all about processing the NGLs primarily ethane of course as it is another indicator. So yeah I mean I know you want an answer on exactly on the cash flow you put it. I’m going to stay neutral on that I’m going to tell you no change from what we told you before.

Roger Read

I appreciate that we have got to try right. Nice segue for chemicals in the quarter obviously you cited the higher feedstock costs energy costs as a negative for the margins. Are you just curious is that is that something that looks transitory or we should think of that is tied to kind of oil and now the prices that works across maybe some of the global feedstock or do you see it as this is what prices are done and this is something that we’re just we need to consider in our forward look for the chemicals business?

Neil Chapman

Oh I think you should be very simply chemical feedstock is primarily based on a barrel of crude oil. And as a crude oil price goes on at this process is it through the chemical business has to pass on that increased price another with low margin to the industry to the chemical industry so if you go back in history and look at the chemical business during a period and I’m talk about industry now not just Exxon Mobil. If you look at a period of rising crude oil prices chemical earnings tend to lag in a period of falling prices chemicals earnings tend to deliver much more and it’s all about the lag in the industry. Now what is different about all footprint is the price of chemicals primary petrochemicals typically polyethylene plastic which is the bulk of our business. Of course that is set by crude oil and now the price in Asia Pacific because that is what sets the majority of the polyethylene feedstock which is naphtha based in Asia.

All Gulf Coast refineries processing largely ethane which is coming out of the Gulf Coast so when there is a big disconnect between the gas and crude price and obviously you’ve seen Henry [ph] have gas prices barely moved but the oil prices going up significantly in the first half of this year that is a benefit for anybody who’s processing U.S. ethane into chemicals and capturing the price that’s been set by crude oil. We’ve just started up one half million ton ethane cracker in Baytown, I love the timing of that it’s up now and we’re getting going on that but also our existing crackers of Baytown and Beaumont are processing heavy percentage of ethane which really captures the way I always like to describe it. Is this gas to crude right I mean the gassed crude spread goes up then chemical businesses that are processing ethane and NGLs in North America are going to benefit from that.

So one part of the answer the question is if there is a lag in the industry with rising [ph] stock prices the other part to if you can capture the benefits of that crude to gas spread obviously that’s an advantage in the industry and quite frankly Roger that’s why a lot of people are investing in crackers on the Gulf Coast.

Roger Read

Absolutely. Thank you.

Paul Cheng

Paul Cheng

Paul Cheng

Neil Chapman

Neil Chapman

Paul Cheng

Paul Cheng

Neil Chapman

Neil Chapman

In terms of extension of the licenses, unfortunately my answer to your question is same. It would be unfair to talk about our ongoing discussions with Q3 in the Qataris and of course we’re talking about both with the Qataris and I’m sure they would tell you the same thing. Our intention is to continue to maintain a very robust business that brings maximum value to the nation of Qatar but of course is beneficial to our shareholders. And of course you would expect me to say nothing else but I’m sorry I really don’t want to get into details.

Paul Cheng

Okay. So maybe let me try a different question that perhaps that I have some better luck. Permian and Bakken, you’ve been doing some period along that well 12,000, 15,000 feet. I could be to leave that they must be already in production is there any kind of data points that you can share?

Neil Chapman

Well yeah I don’t know this great interest in the length of these laterals and what I’ve heard comments in the industry and frankly a comment from the investment community on many occasions about saying well these long laterals really are beneficial out the more capital efficient are they middle productive do they get more out of the resource space than a shorter well. Look the reality is all unconventional space all unconventional liquids are different meaning that in some occasions yes it absolutely makes sense based on our experience to drill longer laterals to capital efficient way to best way of extracting the resource and yes we do have some in terms of where we can assess the production rates and we’re very comfortable with what they’ve done in fact we have been very positive results. But I do want to caution you it doesn’t mean to say that we’re going to drill three miles laterals every. We’re going to drill the lateral length based on the maximum recovery and the best capital efficiency of that resource base. It is really important.

I believe for people to understand that not all of this resource is the same. So I believe our technology is advantage I believe that we can drill these long laterals because we have the technology advantage to be able to do that some cons. What’s really important in the Permian is does your acreage allow you to drill these long laterals. If you do not have contiguous acreage, in other words if you have acreage that’s mile square or two mile square you cannot drill a three mile lateral you don’t have the capability to do it. The acquisitions of the basket acreage Poca Lake and in the Big Eddy have been really important because it gives us that opportunity to drill those longer laterals. And really Paul, I would really encourage you to think of it that way it would be in my opinion a significant mistake to try and generalize that resource base. And I would tell you not just between the Bakken in the Permian or the Delaware and the Midland, but even within those basins and even within the multiple horizontal place because as you’re well aware there is multiple plays and we will extract that resource depending on the quality of that resource in different ways. And I don’t know let me record on this Paul, but it really is what we believe strongly.

Paul Cheng

No, I absolutely I mean we truly understand it’s very different maybe even that from session to session sometimes, but I guess the question then that in the Bakken you at least had in your acreage position Permian do you foresee that three miles lateral will be a regular or the half way that you’re going to push for. Does it apply to you or that is only a small session that you are set in the Permian that you think that has advantages?

Neil Chapman

Yeah I mean I would position the way, I see it as a tool in our toolkit that’s the way I look at.

Paul Cheng

And technically you have proved you can do that.

Neil Chapman

We’ve not just proved that we can do. What’s really important here is, if you look at the amount of resources extracted out to the unconventional space and again it’s very different from play to play. But it’s a relatively small percentage of the resources actually recovered, I mean you’ll see the industry talk about and I won’t tell you what our numbers are, but 8% to 10% of the resources recovered in an unconventional play. If we can extract more than 8% to 10%, you can understand the potential value for us in that. And so it’s not just about the length of the lateral, it’s about how much resource you can recover from that rock. That will drive the economics as much as how much resource and how quickly you get the resource. There are statistics everyone sees them, there are public data in terms of how quickly and what the production rates are from these wells. And I know someplace in the industry you know quote with great gusto that they’re getting a lot of early production and a lot of volume after the wells initially yeah good. I want to get the maximum volume out of these wells over the life of the wells. And so I am less interested in the early production rates. I know people in the industry do seem to be interested in that, I am not. I’m interested in the maximum recoverable resource in the maximum for the – in the most capital efficient way.

Paul Cheng

Sure that’s the way to manage it. Neil, can I just sneak in a really quick one. In Guyana you’re talking about 49 barrel, is that 49 barrel of oil or 49 barrel of oil and gas and if it is the latter what’s the percent of all oil?

Neil Chapman

It’s a full billion barrel of recoverable resource of oil. You know again, I’m not going to give your number in terms of oil and gas here. To make sure I’m sure, you’re talking about the Guyana here.

Paul Cheng

That’s correct.

Neil Chapman

Sorry, I missed the part. Yeah, so it’s primarily oil. Currently what we’re doing with the gas is it will be at least the plan currently is for the most part to re-inject it to help recovery. We are in discussions with the state around putting some of that gas on shore for power generation, early stages on that, but what we’re talking about is recoverable resource. And I won’t give you a number Paul, but I will tell you it is primarily oil, it has a relatively low gas content.

Paul Cheng

Thank you.

Neil Hansen

Thank you, Paul. I think we have time for one last question

Theepan Jothilingam

Theepan Jothilingam

Yeah. Hi, good morning gentlemen. Thank you for taking my questions and I’ve just got two. Firstly, as you think about delivering these mega projects, could you just talk about how you mitigate for the risk of cost inflation particularly in the up cycle for the commodity? Are you thinking about procurement in a different way for the cycle and the second question was just outside Guyana. Could you perhaps outline the areas of interest in the second half in terms of Exxon’s exploration program? Thank you.

Neil Chapman

Yeah, Neil Chapman here. I would say in terms of exploration program and of course we’re a global player. I mean I would highlight Cyprus we’ve been quite clear on Cyprus. We anticipate drilling two wells in Cyprus in the fourth quarter of this year. That is on plan. Of course we’ve made a significant investment in Brazil. We won’t be – It’ll be more in terms of acquiring seismic on those blocks in this year, if you’re looking for this year and we’ll be drilling some exploration wells on these prospective blocks coming in 2019. What was the other part the question I forgot?

Theepan Jothilingam

Yeah, I was just wondering about cost inflation, what you’re seeing. I mean you’ve clearly got some great projects and you’re improving things I think on the capital efficiency side, but is there a risk you might actually face cost inflation in a higher oil price environment.

Neil Chapman

Well there’s always a risk. I mean, I think there’s always a risk, but obviously our objective is to be the most efficient you’d understand that. Let me just talk about the Permian for a second because the Permian is really important and I’ve heard a lot of discussion around cost inflation there and of course the potential exists for high intense activity in a local area to end up with cost inflation. So one of the areas which I really believe we have an advantage because we have such a large position in the Permian it is allowing us to establish long-term contracts. And I think what’s important on these long-term contracts, it’s not just about drilling rigs, it’s not just about fracking crews, it’s about what you do with sand, how you can get sand in, it’s about what you do with power and how you get power and it’s about what you do with the recovered water, it’s about logistics and evacuation. So we look at all of that. We believe that having the scale that we have is allowing us to mitigate more than anybody else a cost inflation in the basin. I’ve heard discussion around cost inflation in the Permian Basin in recent months. We have not seen a lot of it and the reason we haven’t seen a lot of it is because we’re leveraging a long-term position on the partnerships we have established.

I think going forward obviously it’s absolutely on our minds in terms of how would we mitigate that potential inflation if it really goes on. And that could be in terms of how we purchase power or do we produce power, it could in do we mine our own sand; it could be in lots of different areas. I would also tell you that if I go back to Guyana and of course that’s a high intense activity for us right now. We’re being very careful in the design of the ships, the resource space is quite similar across all these exploration blocks and what that allows us to do is use an old Exxon Mobil term of design one and build many. And so what I think you have to do in this environment is you have to look for ways to structurally offset the potential inflation. Do not wait until it hits you and that’s been our message to our organization. We want to see where we have a structural advantage, it’s built into the appropriation and each of the assets that we have building we ask our project organization and the business all the time demonstrate to us how you’re going to offset the potential of inflationary pressure. Thanks for the question.

Neil Hansen

Thank you, Theepan. To conclude, thank you for your time and thoughtful questions this morning we appreciate your continued interest in Exxon Mobil.

