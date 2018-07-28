First Savings Financial Group: Intriguing Opportunity To Add Bank Exposure To Your Portfolio

Since the last financial crisis, there has been a lingering distaste towards the banking industry, causing it to be one of the more neglected and undervalued industries as a whole. More specifically, small, healthy, and growing banks like First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) offer an intriguing opportunity to buy great businesses at a fair price. It is not Benjamin Graham cheap, but as Buffett has stated, investors must sometimes pay up for high-quality businesses with superb management teams. With its healthy and growing balance sheet, M&A activity, growing loan portfolio, increasing SBA loan sales, and rising interest rates, FSFG is poised for growth and market-beating returns.

Based in Clarksville, Indiana, FSFG is a $160 million market cap holding company of First Savings Bank, with just over a billion dollars in total assets. Its business model focuses primarily on two segments, SBA lending and core banking. Under its SBA lending segment, it lends to small business and sells out the portion guaranteed by the SBA to outside investors, generating income from interest and the gain on loan sales. FSFG operates general commercial banking activities under its core banking segment - commercial, residential, and consumer loans, and deposit products - generating its income from interest rate spreads.

Source: Latest 10-Q

As will be discussed later, not all metrics and operating results have been positive for FSFG as of late, but there are still opportunities for growth and margin expansion. With a relatively healthy balance sheet, FSFG could grow through further M&A activity, increasing its focus on SBA loan sales, and loaning out more of its deposits. A more temporary avenue for small-levels of growth are increased interest income from a rising interest rate environment.

The Bad and The Good

On the surface, it appears total deposits grew about $83.4 million, or 12.3%, for the quarter ended March 21, 2018. However, that is including an increase in deposits of about $91 million from FSFG's acquisition of Dearmin Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary The First National Bank of Odon. Excluding this acquisition, total deposits decreased this quarter by about 1.1%. This is the second recent quarter with a decrease in total deposits; the quarter ended September 30, 2017, also saw a decrease in total deposits from the prior quarter. Year over year, total deposits are up about $127.6 million, or 20.2%, but again, backing out the acquisition deposits, year-over-year deposit growth is up about $36.6 million, or 5.8%. 5.8% annual growth is certainly not horrible, but it is about half of their CAGR for total deposits over the past 10 years and quite a bit slower than the previous few years growth, which could indicate potential issues with growing its deposit base.

Total debt is down for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, but is up significantly from the previous year. The debt levels are not yet high enough to be of a major concern, but if they continue to grow quarter over quarter as they have been for the past year, the severity of its debt position could increase. It is an area investors and potential investors should keep an eye on.

FSFG is offering a lower than industry average and lower than market average dividend yield at just about 0.90% because of its small payout ratio of just 13.85%. The mostly healthy balance sheet and growing earnings could satisfy a higher payout ratio, but with growing debt levels, it is likely in shareholders' best interest that management is conservative with its dividend increases for the time being.

Source: FactSet

Its Efficiency Ratio (65%) is a bit higher than the benchmark I'd like to see (< 60%) but is not at a level of major concern, especially considering management's effectiveness and efficiency as illustrated by its performance ratios and asset quality ratios.

Source: The Motley Fool

In regards to its overall performance, FSFG's Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) for the last twelve months (LTM) are a very healthy 10.8% and 1.1%, respectively. It is also boasting a Net Interest Margin (NIM) of 4% that is superior to its peers and overall industry averages. FSFG also has a high-quality loan portfolio illustrated by a Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio of just 0.41% - far below its peer and industry averages, and the 2% benchmark I would like to see. Its loan loss reserves are 308.7% of its non-performing loans, significantly above the 100% benchmark for a healthy coverage ratio. FSFG also only charged off $18 thousand in loans for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018, and charged off less than 0.10% of total loans over the LTM. FSFG also has a growing cash position, a consistently increasing book value, net income, EPS, dividend, and free cash flow.

Source: The Motley Fool

Four Avenues for Future Growth

In February 2018, FSFG facilitated growth by acquiring Dearmin Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary The First National Bank or Odon ("FNBO"). This acquisition further increased FSFG's presence in Daviess County, Indiana. FSFG's management expects this acquisition to benefit them through cost synergies from economies of scale, combined operations, and efficiencies, as well as by providing FNBO's current customer base a wider range of products and services than it previously had. Management is willing to make additional acquisitions to further expand its operations and is able to do so with its current balance sheet. Future acquisitions such as this one should prove to be catalysts for the stock.

Net gains on SBA loan sales are up 56.8% year over year but are still a relatively small portion of overall income. It seems there are more businesses being started every day than ever before, with entrepreneurship rapidly growing in popularity, especially amongst millennials. This trend provides a great tailwind for FSFG. With more new businesses being founded, there will continue to be growing demand for SBA loans and a growing opportunity for FSFG. As FSFG expands its presence throughout Indiana, it will have more small businesses it can reach through its SBA loan programs. The SBA loan sales not only provide a strong avenue for future growth, but they are higher margin income and also allow FSFG to diversify its sources of income, strengthening its position in the event of an economic downturn.

FSFG can increase its interest income by growing its deposit base and loaning out more of its deposits. As discussed above, deposit growth has been slowing slightly, but if it wants to drastically increase its total loans amount, it will need to focus on growing its deposit base. It can also lend out a larger portion of the deposits it already has. About 91% of deposits are already out as loans, which doesn't provide significant room for growth, but this percentage could be increased by about 5-6% without much concern. If FSFG can grow its deposit base, it can lend out more funds without increasing its Loans/Deposits ratio. Despite its conservative lending standards, as illustrated from its asset quality ratios, FSFG has experienced strong loan growth over the past 10 years. However, in an attempt to ramp this growth up even further over the next few years, management could slightly loosen its lending standards and still have commendable asset quality ratios.

Management has also discussed the temporary opportunity for growth in an increasing interest rate environment. The Fed has publicly announced it expects one to two more rate increases this year, and three increases next year. This should bode well for FSFG as long as interest rates do not rise too dramatically. Following a similar path as they have with previous rate hikes, increments of 0.25% will likely continue to be used. As seen in the image below, this should turn out well for FSFG, increasing net interest income, at least over the short term.

Source: Latest 10-Q

The Bottom Line

Overall, FSFG is a very well-run bank with a healthy and growing balance sheet, business operations that continue to improve and generate a lot of cash, and a management team that has its interests closely aligned with shareholders through its 30% insider ownership.

Source: FactSet

I expect management to continue to operate the business at performance and efficiency ratios superior to its peers and industry average, while pursuing avenues of growth through M&A activity, more SBA loan sales, and increased lending. At current levels, the dividend yield is not particularly strong for income investors, but it does provide an additional bonus for non-income-specific investors owning the stock for its growth. I do expect management to continue to raise the dividend in future years, as it has since 2013.

At a Price/Tangible Book ratio of about 1.9x and a Price/Earnings ratio of about 16.7x, FSFG's stock is arguably fully valued. Today's prices offer an intriguing point for establishing an initial position, but if the price were to pull back closer to the $55-60 range, that would be a great time to double down with a large allocation of capital. Although the stock is not as cheap as it has been, it is deserving of higher multiples, and I expect FSFG's stock to outperform the S&P 500 over the long term - the next 5-7+ years.

