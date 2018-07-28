Jack In The Box: A Dividend Growth Surprise

Investment Thesis

I recently wrote about how McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) is the best dividend stock in the fast food industry. While McDonald's might be the best dividend paying fast food stock, there are others that are "buys" in my opinion. Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) has done a great job refocusing the business on what works and divesting what has been a distraction. With management focused in the right area and the large area in the United States and abroad to grow its footprint, I believe that Jack In The Box will have the ability to increase its dividend substantially.

Based on current prices, business model, and opportunity to grow the business to have a significantly larger footprint, I would also consider investing in Jack In The Box for long-term dividend growth. I will analyze some of the metrics that show Jack In The Box to be another great fast food dividend grower.

Jack In The Box Overview

The company was founded in 1951 in San Diego, California, by Robert Oscar Peterson. What would become the first Jack In The Box restaurant was opened 10 years earlier by Peterson by under the name Topsy's, re-branded to Oscar's in 1947, and then eventually Jack In The Box in 1951. Peterson obtained the rights to a two-way intercom system to be used for the drive-thru, it was the first fast food chain to use an intercom system.

When Peterson grew the company to include restaurants outside of California in 1960, he created a parent company which he later named Foodmaker Inc. In 1968, Foodmaker was sold to Ralston Purina. It was during the time that Ralston Purina owned Foodmaker that Jack In The Box was re-positioned from going after the family to going after the young adult with disposable income. This was the best move the company could make because it no longer was competing with the behemoth McDonald's for the family business. It was going after the customer that may have aged out of McDonald's and does not have a family yet. This was a newer market in the fast food industry, and Jack In The Box was able to get a stronghold of it on the west coast.

In 1985, an investor group that included members of the management team of Foodmaker bought the company from Ralston Purina in a leveraged buyout. Two years later, they took Foodmaker public. In 1988, the company was again bought by an investment firm led by members of the management team. They took the company public again in 1992. It has remained a public company since then.

In 1999, Foodmaker changed its business model by divesting of all non-Jack In The Box concepts and closing its food manufacturing facilities. They then changed the name of the company to Jack In The Box, Inc. Jack In The Box started to resemble the company that it is today.

In late 2017, Jack In The Box sold its Qdoba quick service restaurant chain for $305 million to Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO). While $305 million was not a great price, it does allow the management team to focus on what is working, and that is the Jack In The Box franchise.

Jack In The Box now operates 2,200 quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. This is a very small footprint when compared to many of its competitors. I do not view this as a negative. They will have plenty of opportunity to expand. I will cover this later in the article in the growth potential section.

Financial Metrics

I am not saying Jack In The Box is best of breed. That is easily McDonald's. But I am saying that Jack In The Box is good #2 in the fast food industry for dividend growing stocks. Here are a few of the metrics to look at to ensure this company has the financial health to not just pay a dividend but to grow it for years to come.

Beta: When looking at comparable companies, Jack In The Box has the lowest Beta. Earlier this decade, Jack In The Box changed its model to not own restaurants. They sold company-owned restaurants to new and current franchisees. This business model is not unique, but this is the business model you want for a fast food stock. Now, Jack In The Box has the lowest Beta in the industry.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Dividend Payout Ratio: Jack In The Box is currently paying a 1.9% dividend yield but has a very low dividend payout ratio, and the business has a lot of room to grow. The dividend payout ratio is the lowest of the comparable fast food companies.

Source: Dividends.com

Growth Potential: Jack In The Box only operates in 21 states. In 2005, they announced a five-year expansion plan that would expand to the Atlantic. But with the economy turning downward and the recession starting in November 2007, the plan was cut short. Well-run companies with a cult-like following have recently been able to expand from one coast to the other. Recently, we saw Dunkin' Donuts expand westward past the Mississippi, and shareholders were rewarded. Prior to Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), we saw Sonic (NASDAQ:SONC) do similar, growing both east and west from its base in Oklahoma. The expansion has proved successful based on the increases in stock price. Now that Jack In The Box has shed itself from trying to grow Qdoba, they can focus on growing its Jack In The Box brand east.

In comparison, Jack In The Box has 2,200 restaurants. They have a lot of room to grow based on the comparable list below. Looking at selected fast food dividend paying companies, Jack In The Box has the fewest locations.

Source: Reuters.com

Funding the Growth: The trickier part of the growth is how will it be funded. Since the company no longer prefers the corporate-owned restaurant model, they will be franchised. In most cases, the franchisee will finance, but in many cases, the company will have to offer some type of financing or subsidy. In order to prepare for coast-to-coast expansion, a follow-on offering is the most likely scenario. The financial statements are in great shape, but if there was a weakness, it would be the amount of cash on hand and the growing debt on the balance sheet. I am not concerned with the debt or cash balance due to the free cash flows that have been very strong. But as you can tell from the top-half of the chart below, the liquidity ratios are low in comparison to best of breed McDonald's. However, the income statement is much stronger, as you can tell by the growth in many of the profitability ratios in the bottom-half of the chart.

Source: Nasdaq

Dividend Yield: Jack In The Box is paying a 1.9% dividend, which is very good, considering it has the lowest dividend payout ratio of the comparable fast food companies. And, they have plenty of room to grow the company and increase free cash flows for increased dividend payouts going forward.

Source: Google Finance

Dividend History: The company started paying a dividend in 2014. This started around the same time they de-risked the company by selling company owned restaurants to new and existing franchisees. They were able to lower their overhead structure and increase free cash flows. This business model really helps a company be able to continue to pay a dividend when the economy takes a downturn. And with a low payout ratio, it also enables it to grow it continuously for a number of years if growth stagnates.

Source: Jack In the Box Investor Relations

Conclusion

I would consider owning Jack In The Box as a dividend growing stock in my portfolio. While it has only paid a dividend for five years, it has grown the dividend in each year, and it has a lot of ability to continue to grow that for years to come. As mentioned, the dividend payout ratio is the lowest for comparable fast food companies. And the yield is already decent at 1.9%. Jack In The Box has a lot of room to grow, the company has a small footprint with only 2,200 restaurants and being primarily west coast base. There is a very large space in the United States that they can expand to before going after the international market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.