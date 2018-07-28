Reckitt Benckiser's (RBGLY) CEO Rakesh Kapoor on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (OTCPK:RBGLY) Half Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 5:00 AM ET

Rakesh Kapoor – Chief Executive Officer

Adrian Hennah – Chief Financial Officer

Jeremy Fialko – Redburn

James Edwardes Jones – RBC

Normally, I would extend a warm welcome to you, but I have to say it’s a hot welcome isn’t it, because, I mean, I haven’t seen UK like this. Let’s not complain because we always seem to be complaining about weather. And even when it’s great, we still want to complain about it.

Okay, let’s talk about more than the weather with the usual disclaimers. Let me get into the half one results and give you a lot of detail around how we think about what is happening and how we think about what is in front of us. But I want to start again, of course, as I always do with three key messages. The first one is that the second quarter has been a quarter of progress, but I have to say there is much more to do, as you will see, as we expand that further.

The second point I wanted to make was that Mead Johnson is not only on track, I think it is a bit ahead of our expectation. Certainly, as you’ve seen in terms of top line growth rates, there is more momentum in it. But equally, there is, again, more work here, too, and I will hopefully talk to you about that, too. And the third bit, of course, is that as we look forward from RB 2.0 point of view, we believe firmly as we did before, six months ago, when we announced it first, that this is a platform for growth and value creation. And again, we are going to tell you about what the work we have done so far is and what more there needs to be.

So let’s talk about each of these. The first thing’s on trading. Q2, as you saw, was high single-digit growth rates, so on IFCN with 9% growth. The base health business was more muted, was 3% growth and actually didn’t have a benefit of cyber in this. So actually, these numbers do get a bit more flatter by cyber impact with plus 3%. And HyHo also with the cyber impact but plus 4%, which is, I think, still a good result for HyHo.

In half one, just to carry forward of this, 4% in pro forma growth as if we own Mead Johnson for the same period in the first six months, which we didn’t. Actually, we owned it actually only for 15 days with base health being 2% and 4% in HyHo, which is the same in Q1.

And as a combination of all this and basically coming from the higher growth on Mead Johnson delivered already in the first six months of the year, we are raising our full year targets from 13% to 14% to 14% to 15%. And I’m going to explain that to you also later in the half.

Let’s go into the model that I’ve always shown you. I think each of my presentation I’ve done, I’ve actually shown you this model, and I want to call it virtuous, even though there are some pockets which require more explanation of why it looks less than perfect.

So the first thing is gross margin. I always said our earnings model starts with gross margin. It continues to do so, but gross margins were negative 50 basis points. A lot of that is driven by our gross margin and pricing in the HyHo business where we have invested more in competitiveness, and that has impacted gross margin. On the health side, the margins, the progression is more stable. So there is a lot of input cost pressure on both business units, but clearly, a lot of pricing pressure in HyHo, although on the health side, we had pricing in the quarter and in the half.

In terms of fixed cost, you see a negative 40 basis points. There is – as we said, there are increased costs from RB 2.0, but we wanted to offset those costs from the cost of synergies. In the first half, the synergies are ahead, well ahead of our ingoing assumptions in terms of run rates, but clearly, there is also lower cost of RB 2.0 in the first half, which might even out a bit more in the second half. So there is more fixed cost benefit in the first half, which I think Adrian will also explain to you.

In terms of BEI, a number we carefully target and also incentivize people or disincentivize people on. We are negative 60 basis points in absolute. Actually, BEI remained flat. We had a material synergy benefit again from Mead Johnson. Actually – so therefore, all the negative comes from the Mead Johnson synergy in health. In actually the HyHo business unit, we invested more in BEI in the first half.

There is also, I would say, phasing here as a lot of new people, particularly in the Mead – in the health side, come into the business. There’s also a bit of phasing between half one, half two. But I think we are broadly happy with the investment that we are making behind our brands, and in fact, some increases that we see in some parts of the business. And as a result of this, we have 3% growth on a like-for-like basis and 4% pro forma growth in the half. That’s how the numbers work. Clearly, the operating margin is a mathematical combination of gross margin, a decline of 50 basis points and improvement of 100 basis points on the other two lines.

In terms of Mead Johnson, I know that a lot of people have actually talked about Mead Johnson ever since we bought it. We have been – we have owned Mead Johnson for just over a year, just over a year. And I was just doing the maths actually as you were walking in, in terms of what has been the growth for Mead Johnson since the time we bought it. And it’s broadly 4% or so, broadly 4%.

And I thought, when we talked about Mead Johnson, when we got it, we said the category growth trends, we expect them to be in the 3% to 5% range and you should expect us. And clearly, 12 months ago, this business was in decline, right? So we said that you should see a steady progression towards these 3% to 5% growth targets. Hopefully, at the end of it, we should be at the top end of the market.

And I think as I see the last 12 months, I think definitely, the last 12 months have been a lot of progress. The last quarter has been – is very good, high single-digit 9%, I’m going to explain that, too. But 7%, clearly, is also comping from a softer base of first half last year. That 7% synergies, as I already pointed out, we raised the synergy target from $250 million to $300 million. In the first six months, we declared $75 million, which means since the time we got this, we have delivered $100 million, 1/3 of the target done. I think we have done well here, it’s firmly on track. I have full confidence that we will get to our increased target of $300 million as per the time we schedule, although we are ahead from a run rate point of view from – in the first six months of the year.

Operating margin expansion in half one, you can do the maths. We haven’t quite given individual subcategory op margin progression. But you can do the maths here, a higher top line growth rate synergies, achieved a bit ahead of track, I think, on op margin, and I’m going to explain to you very shortly because there has been some confusion around op margins on Mead Johnson. I’m going to explain to you actually in as much detail as I would have done inside the company. So at least you should feel that I’m telling you how I would see this inside the company.

So you might remember when we bought Mead Johnson, that was in around 15th of June last year. And we declared the first half results, which were largely driven by the Mead Johnson organization. And when we declared the results, the margins at the end of June last year were about 500 basis points lower than what they were around at December 2016, right? Everyone on the same page on this? So when we got Mead Johnson, the margins had declined by 500 basis points in the 6-month period of December 2016 to June 2017.

Now just for extreme clarity here, part of this decline was assumed in our financial modeling, and I’m going to give you now how much that was. That was about $100 million. So delta between what we thought we will inherit in June 2017 to what we actually inherited was about $100 million difference. I’ve tried to quantify it just to make sure we understand internally what the scale of the challenge is and what the scale of what we need to build back and bridge to is. It’s about $100 million. That’s the delta.

Where are we against that $100 million? And I did say, and we said every time, that you should expect RB to make up the shortfall that we inherited. We will make up the shortfall we will inherited. It might not happen on day one because we lost it on day one. It will happen during the course of the financial model.

So where are we against that? It has two components, clearly, and we said we will use all the levers of the earnings model to drive it. The first component is increased synergies, $50 million of declared increased synergies closes half the gap. The other half of the gap, I can assure you, we have so many earning model levers that we have, improving gross margin, improving the mix, improving more efficient ways of running that business. And I have to say a higher top line growth rate. Higher top line growth rate, the easiest of them all actually – or the more difficult – or the easiest to explain.

So if – I’m not saying that you should make any predictions into the future versus what has happened, but clearly, we, as you can see from the first seven months, we feel very comfortable that we will make up that $100 million gap from all the levers that are available to us and are being fully used to get there.

So that’s how I feel about where we are with Mead Johnson, still only 12 months and a bit more. Bit ahead of where we thought we would be, but also every day, I can see something that we are not doing enough and not right enough and some which I think is very good. So that’s where we are on Mead Johnson.

On RB 2.0, it is very important for you to understand and get to the same page as we are on RB 2.0. It is a platform for growth and outperformance and value creation. Inside the company, this has been understood, and actually people are working in a rhythm and focus that I think is very difficult to understand from the outside.

Why do I call it a platform for growth and outperformance? Because it achieves three things, and I’m going to talk to you about each of these three things and what I said for each of these three things. The first thing is on Hygiene Home. I said to you guys that Hygiene Home, which is our history actually. Our history is Hygiene Home. We were raised knowing how to drive category growth on Finish and how to install more dishwashers in people’s homes and how to work with dish wash manufacturers to make them better and help sell their machines so that we could actually sell more Finish, and the same thing on Vanish and brands – beautiful brands like that.

And clearly, some of that we have not performed to our potential because we showed to you in February that in the last six years or so, this group of brands grew at 1% compounded annual growth and that was not good enough because we were clearly underperforming the market opportunity here.

But how do you actually bring back focus here when there are other shiny objects in this table? How do you actually bring back the passion? How do you bring back the innovation focus and so on and so forth? Hygiene Home, for us, the creation of this business unit is to really understand that these are still beautiful brands right in this country. Half the homes still don’t have a dishwasher, and we need to do market creation and market development here. We need to do or find ways, like we are in China, where still less than 2% of people have a dishwasher machine at their home. And we are working in ways through which we are finding different innovator, different – the products are different. The way they work in smaller dishwashers, different technical deliveries. So I think that requires more focus, more innovation, more investment and more growth. This is a simple formula for Hygiene Home, and we are unleashing this formula with the creation of RB 2.0.

The second aspect of this was, of course, the big objective of the company, which is to become a leader in consumer health. That’s why we have spelt out our ambition very clearly. And we’ve used Mead Johnson as a catalyst to get there. Clearly, Mead Johnson has been a significant catalyst. But the immediate nature of what needs to be done is quite significantly different in health versus Hygiene Home.

In health, people can take it and run from day one. In health, we have to actually make sure that two companies, two businesses coming together where many, many new people don’t understand the other half very, very well. And I think there’s a lot of, I would say, lot of work to be done here to create that global world-class company in consumer health with Mead Johnson. So that is certainly what our ambition is.

But the second bit is to drive the outperformance of Mead Johnson. We said that clearly Mead Johnson hasn’t had a good performance history. We need to get it to upper end of the category growth that I just talked about, 3% to 5%. And the third thing we said, and I think everyone talks about this more and more, about the nature of digital disruption that is taking place in health and how should we be participants in this and how do we actually become a disruptor versus being on the other end of it. And that was clearly the part of health that we want to do. I’m going to tell you how we’re going about this.

But beyond the story of outperformance that we definitely need to create in RB 2.0, both in the Hygiene Home and the health side, we also said that actually, we are going to take other steps in the company to provide us more strategic flexibility. And we talked about how we want to create separate legal entities and all the work around that. And that is something that is going to take place not just from day one but will take some time. And I think Adrian today will explain to you the work that is needed there, the amount of work that is being done there and how that is on progress and what more to expect.

So now taking each of these in turn, let me just talk about Hygiene Home. So as I said, more focus, more innovation, more investment, more growth. How is that looking? Actually, I’m going to give you one or two examples and then move on. So in terms of – and it is still early days, six months in. So I would say more innovation. We’ve taken innovation, which we launched, and I explained to you last time on Air Wick. In the short time that we’ve had, this innovation has now gone to more markets in six months and is tracking now two times the plan it was. And I – there is always a subjective factor in how you feel you are doing apart from the objective factor that you will see on the extreme right-hand side, but there are some markers. There are some kind of, how can I say, input KPIs, leading indicators of how we are doing. And I can definitely see that actually, the way some of these innovations are being driven, in market execution terms, is so much more granular, so much more focused than otherwise might have got in terms of attention when there was a wider portfolio to take care of and maybe a Mead Johnson business to also work on.

More investment, I already alluded to it. In the first six months, we invested more in basis points terms in our Hygiene Home brands versus the same period last year. Early phasing also here. And clearly, more growth, you are seeing that we have reversed certainly the declines that we were seeing in the last 12 months of the year with positive growth momentum. So I would say I do see clear signs and evidence that RB 2.0 is the right answer here.

Now moving to health, and I said to you that there is the intent to be a global leader in consumer health. And clearly, organic growth is the number 1 focus when we talk about leadership, the number 1 focus. But clearly, I have also said that this is a field which remains hugely fragmented. And that is not changing for the next 5, 10, 15 years, who knows. But we have a materially moved our business from where it was just six years ago to where it is just now. Six years ago, we were 1/3 health in the new definition of health, and now we are 2/3 health in the new definition of health. So that is quite a material change. And therefore, it has become like a consumer health company.

The second thing we said was on Mead Johnson, I’ve already spoken about this. I think it is difficult to maybe summarize everything that is happening in Mead Johnson, but let me, first and foremost, say that the market on Mead Johnson is very buoyant in China. I think you would have probably seen it from other people’s commentary around this subject. It is not unexpected. It is not unexpected. As I’ve said to you before, we have been tracking this market, this brand, this category, this company for a number of years, and we did see all these trends that we expected to play out. I’m – although I’m a bit surprised by the buoyancy of the growth, I’m not surprised by the turnaround of the growth in this market.

Having said that, just to give you – take it one more stage down, the number of births after opening of the one-birth policy in China did go up significantly in 2016. So as soon as the shackles were removed, many families who are waiting for maybe having a second child decided to go ahead and do so, and you did see a spurt in birthrates in 2016 versus 2015.

In 2017, maybe against expectation, the birthrates in China have come down versus 2016. And it begs the question, which I do not have an answer to, whether there was a one-off effect or there is a temporary change here. But clearly, when you think about the growth of the market, there are several stages of infant nutrition. So I’m just giving you another step-down detail. Stage one products, which apply to 0 to 6 months old babies; Stage two products, which are 6 to 12 months; Stage three, 1 to 3 years, and so on and so forth. So there is a staging of these. We track growth rates by segments and by stages to see how we should expect growth rates in the first stage to play out when the babies move from one stage and to the second stage.

It is very clear that this growth in the Chinese market is coming from Stage two, three and four. The Stage one growth rate in the first six months is now stable. And what you see in the market today in the first – in the last, I would say, 6 to 12 months, is nothing but the lag effect of the number of births that took place in 2016. I cannot precisely say whether some of these, because these are social trends, too, this is not just about an economic trend here, there are social trends to look and we watch them very carefully, how this is all going to play out in the growth rates of the market, but the market in China has been growing at double digits. I would say mid-teens.

And against that market, we have done well. But clearly, there is a market factor in our results. And therefore, I want to make sure that you understand that extrapolation of growth rates, which happened quiet significantly because of a large Chinese market, China contributes to 40% of the global infant nutrition market, should be carefully interrogated as we look forward. And I, for one, clearly, am looking at the market trends.

Having said that, there are a number of other operational changes we are making, and we have talked about that before. In e-commerce, e-commerce, Mead Johnson was underserving the e-commerce segment. And clearly, there was a material opportunity to actually drive e-commerce expertise of RB, which we have talked about in the past. We have, just to give you another dimension of e-commerce, if you take the non-infant nutrition market out, RB now has more than 50% of its business in China coming from e-commerce, maybe closer to 60%.

So we have been a tremendous success story on driving e-commerce channels across the markets. But clearly, Mead Johnson was not there. And from a place where I think less than one – less than 10% of the business was in e-commerce in China, we have moved that needle materially in the last six months. So I feel good about that. I feel good about the fact that we are working with innovative solutions here, I would say, like maybe you will have heard that we announced a partner – a strategic partnership with JD.com to significantly fast track our entry into lower tier cities and particularly in the mom and baby channel in China.

I’ll give you my personal experience. You might remember I once stood here and I said that I’m not happy with the size and our performance of our China business, this is like six years, seven years ago, and one day, I hope I will be able to talk much more positively about it.

It was not even in our top 25 markets. And clearly, I said that it’s our top two market, not only because of the Mead Johnson acquisition, but because of the tremendous transformation that our base business in China has had over the last six years. Now the point I’m trying to make here is that it took us, in the moments of transformation, about three years or so to reach just 100 cities – or not just 100 cities, but it used to take us three years, building distribution, building – finding distributors, really putting our people on the ground.

And it is not an easy job. It takes time. And then, of course, creating demand. I mean, you can’t just say, well, I’m here and please buy me. I believe we are going to do this and more in less than one year of this year. And this is the kind of speed and scale we can apply given our tremendous success in understanding the new ways of dealing with China. So I think beyond tempering you very much on the market growth, which is dictated quite a lot by what is happening in China, I would say I still think we have done quite a good job in a number of areas here, including fast tracking innovation.

I’m going to show you one example. So that, I think, is an unbalanced progress. And then the last part is e-commerce and digital disruption, the one I talked about in the previous pages. So in our health business, which clearly is very important, e-commerce is about 8% of our total revenue already. And that, I think, is a very, very nice progress over the last. I already gave you some examples of infant nutrition in China. This is an area where we are deploying far more resources within each of these business units than we had just 12 months ago. And I do believe that this could be a very interesting model in many different ways.

One simple way is how do we innovate and how do we actually change innovation for different type of channels, including on e-commerce, but also on the second part of this chart, which says that we opened up our direct-to-consumer operations in 14 different countries in the last six months. This is quite significant, and it captures categories and brands like VMS, where it captures also sexual well-being, and of course, infant nutrition. I don’t have to tell you that when you think about direct-to-consumer, there are some markets which are going to be bigger than others.

This is normal, but we are going to actually try and look at this more than just a revenue source. I think it’s a source to understand consumers better, in my opinion. Direct relationships, direct engagement and innovate better, trying new things and seeing – and learn fast, fail fast, if possible. But also then, once you know it works, you – we can scale it up very well. So I think B2C is not just a growth channel, it’s a more strategic channel for us, and that’s the reason why we are excited about actually doing more in this area. So that’s health.

Then we come back to RB 2.0 and the strategic flexibility. This is something that I’m sure Adrian talks to you – will talk to you in greater detail. Half one is all about getting our organization in shape, putting the organization structure. And I think again, I don’t want to underemphasize because I know that some of my own people will be watching this telecast. And I think the speed with which we have moved 40-odd thousand people is gigantic.

It is staggering. And this would not happen if people don’t show the agility and the openness and willingness to move. And we’ve created this in record time. January 1, we will start – we started organization structure operating model, and of course, customer management because each of these two business units are going to manage their customers with intensity and so on and so forth. So that’s really very much on track in the second half.

But not just second half onwards, there’s also the same pipeline of work, but then on the infrastructure and legal entity split types. So this is what actually the work is. We are very much on track. I’m – I think a lot of workers are taking this. Some of the people in this room are working full time here actually on this, which should result in both improved performance on the one side, structurally independent business units on the other side, to give us the value creation that we all look for in the future. Last couple of things that I want to say before I hand over to Adrian on the financial side and the detail.

You might remember I talked about the medium-term algorithm also in February. And with putting the pieces in the right buckets and these – this algorithm hasn’t really changed. It’s just repiecing the pieces, moving the pieces in the right buckets. I said health rate – health growth rate in the new definition of health, which combines IFCN and so on and so forth, including, of course, our Health Hygiene business, the category growth rate is 3% to 5%. And our ambition is to perform at the upper end plus of this range. That’s our ambition.

And when we are not performing, you should absolutely take it when we are not there, where we know more than this. If we print numbers which are on the right-hand side of this, you think that’s fine, and this is the way we want it to be. And when we don’t, we are not, and I think that’s the algorithm here. The algorithm we have for Hygiene Home, and this is actually just to clarify, this is based on where we are because the Hygiene Home business is predominantly a developed market business.

So we have to look at the growth rates that we have available to us, and these are not the fastest-growing markets in the world at this point in time, even though our categories offer us great opportunities to grow and drive business. But these kind of category growth rates in the medium term, you should not expect this again in one quarter to the next and sometimes not even in a year. But that’s the kind of algorithm we have, 2% to 3%. And you should expect us, certainly coming from where we were, in line to the upper end of this range.

I mean, I would be not happy because we’re not in that ballpark but certainly would love to see it towards the upper end of this range. And that’s what RB is. This is RB Group. Where are we against this ambition? Again, this is a moment in time and not clearly everything. In the first half, you saw in – we delivered 4%. This is pro forma, and therefore, in total. And also, 4% actually on Hygiene Home to be 4% in total.

So it looks a bit boring, but this is where it is. How do I feel about this? I think on Hygiene Home, I see a lot of good work and a lot of energy, even if the 4% growth in the second quarter is flattened by the absence of cyber in the numbers. How do I see the health number? Again, some good things in health. I would say the OTC growth rate still continued to be good despite the fact that there is still a cyber benefit in those numbers, definitely so.

IFCN already spoke about that. But then there are a group of brands with the – starting with S, that are still, in the first half, a drag on the business. And when I look at all of this and I look at the work that has to be done in terms of getting everyone to understand the full health portfolios, making this organization become more synergistic because there’s lots of things that we can take from Mead Johnson and apply it to the RB side and the other way around, there is a lot of work to be done here. And I don’t feel that despite the print of 4%, we are aware it can be and should be.

So I feel there is more work to be done here and maybe everywhere. So although the print looks okay actually, but I can also see deep inside something that need to be done to make us better in the health side. And if we can keep in line with our ambition on the Hygiene Home side, I think that would be a good result. So that’s where we are on our medium-term algorithm. We feel very good about the medium-term growth algorithm.

I think this is the ambition we should have. And although it’s just one half, I think there is a bit of progress on this side, but more work definitely ahead of us. So let’s get to Adrian to explain the numbers, then he will explain the innovation.

Rakesh Kapoor

Well, you will keep to the script. I just make whatever. You remember I just said something about sexual well-being and went off script.

Adrian Hennah

You’re going to stick to the script, thank you very much. Thank you, Rakesh, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. So if we just turn to the first of the numbered slides, yes, here we go. So these are the aggregate reported numbers for the first half in our release, together with the headline pro forma 2017 numbers as if we had owned Mead Johnson from the start of last year.

The numbers clearly include both the effects of trading performance and the effects of the MJN acquisition, the food disposal and the RB 2.0 organizational changes. In the coming slides, we will seek to distinguish trading performance through focusing on the business units in pro forma terms, and of course, clearly reconcile this back to the reported numbers. Dealing just firstly with a couple of the more technical items on this slide, the adjusting items that you could see are principally the cost of integrating the Mead Johnson acquisition and the associated RB 2.0 restructuring costs.

These are in line with guidance, and we have, as usual, included an analysis in the appendices to this presentation. The increase in net finance expense to GBP 173 million reflects, of course, the borrowing taken on to finance the acquisition. We cover later the movement in net debt during the half and the composition of the debt at the period-end. Also included in the net finance expense is GBP 26 million of tax-related expenditure now required to be included in this line.

This item is hard to estimate and is likely to be quite volatile. And we manage this cost as part of the tax charge and have included this item within the tax charge in our adjusted numbers. Excluding this tax-related item, the cost of the net debt remains in line with our guidance of about 3%, and we continue to expect a tax rate on adjusted profit of 23% for the full year, the charge in the half year. The discontinued net income row, which you can see here in 2018, is a small ForEx adjustment on the Indivior provision.

Excluding adjusting items, total adjusted EPS growth was 6%. We look at this 6% earnings growth as comprising in performance terms, 4% from pro forma net revenue growth, 2% from pro forma margin growth, a 6% increase from the net combined effects of the Mead Johnson acquisition, the food disposal and their financing and a 6% ForEx headwind.

The reduction in interest cost is debt was reduced from free cash flow and the dilution from new share issuance broadly offset, and the tax rate was unchanged. Looking forward, we continue to see a tax rate, including tax finance costs, of about 23% and the finance costs at around 3% of net debt for the year. If the exchange rates at end June were to continue to end 2018, the net translational impact on currency movements will be a 5% headwind for the full year and a 4% headwind in quarter three and rather lower in quarter four.

Turning to the next slide. This slide – yes, this slide shows the pro forma group revenue, gross margin and adjusted operating profit numbers. The pro forma numbers show performance as if we had owned MJN from the start of 2017, the like-for-like growth numbers include the MJN numbers from the anniversary of the acquisition date, that’s the 15th of June 2018. In pro forma terms, the group net revenue grew at 5% in quarter two and 4% in the half.

Like-for-like growth was 4% and 3%, respectively, reflecting the higher infant nutrition growth rates, which we’ll see in a moment. Pro forma operating margin increased by 50 basis points. The reported operating margin declined by 30 basis points. The 80 basis points difference between the movement in the pro forma and the reported margins is the effect of consolidating the lower operating margin of Mead Johnson business.

We will return to the business unit operating margins and to a closer look at the drivers of margin change in total in a couple of slides' time. Turning to the next slide. Here, we show an analysis of revenue growth between volume and price/mix. For Q2, you can see that the 5% group pro forma growth comprised 3% volume and 2% price/mix.

Volume growth was similar to Q1, price/mix a little stronger. We will return to the volume price/mix balance within each BU in a moment. We have also set out here in numeric form the commentary we have given orally on volume and price/mix for the last four years for the base business. You will see that until 2017 and indeed until mid-2017, although we don’t break it out on this chart, price/mix accounted for 2% to 3% of growth and volume around the same level until the effect of Korea S, as Rakesh puts it, and cyber from early 2016.

We do not, as you know, see real price increases in any part of our growth model. We see price/mix of around 2% to 3% expressed in constant currency terms, as you see it here, as broadly maintaining real price. We have over the last few years operated in countries with CPI increases, on average about 1.5% higher than our reporting currency, sterling. From mid-2017, as discussed on many occasions, we have seen a tougher price environment in especially HyHo and in especially developed markets.

This is evident in these numbers. Turning now to the next slide, an analysis of growth rates by geography for the group as a whole. We will look at a little more detail within each business unit in a moment. You can see, however, from this chart the strong performances in the quarter in North America and DvM. In North America, the main HyHo brands continue to perform well. We did benefited health from some further stocking by retailers of infant nutrition as a switch to the new Enfamil NeuroPro product was implemented.

And in DvM, the China performance in infant nutrition and in the RB-based health brands was especially strong. Revenue here, too, benefited from some trade stocking in as we move to access more outlets for our products, especially in smaller and more inland locations, as you heard Rakesh describing earlier. In Europe in particular, we had the benefit of lapping the cyber issues of last year but also the headwinds from Scholl and Russia in health and the continuing price pressure in HyHo.

Turning to the next slide and our usual analysis of group margins. In pro forma terms, as noted earlier, we delivered 50 basis points operating margin improvement in half one. This becomes a reported reduction of 30 basis points as the lower margin MJN business is consolidated. Pro forma gross margin declined by 50 basis points. Pro forma BEI spend was lower by 60 basis points.

This was in large part the result of cost efficiencies within the MJN spend as we applied an RB approach to sourcing and deployment; and as Rakesh mentioned also, a little bit of phasing within the year. Other pro forma SG&A costs decreased by 40 basis points. This was mainly the result of Mead Johnson cost synergies, offset by RB 2.0 costs, which we’ll come back to in a second. We expect some increase in SG&A cost in half two as the effect of the Indian GST ends.

It was a slight margin boost from the Indian GST, as you know, as RB 2.0 staffing progresses and as we anniversary a half in which the incentive pay expense was inherently low, that’s the second half of 2017, and in the second half of 2017 was reduced further by truing up accruals that we have made, that we provided for in the first half of 2017. Our expectations for the full year margins have not changed, and we remain happy with the consensus shown on our website.

Turning then to this next slide here. We have set out here a quantification for half one of each of the moving parts of margin, which we described in February as playing out through 2018 as part of our margin guidance. Firstly, the arithmetical 80 basis points effect of consolidating the lower operating margin MJN business, this will clearly be zero in half two. It will, however, slightly counterintuitively be an 80 basis points reduction for the full year due arithmetically to the higher absolute RB margins and bigger difference with the Mead Johnson margins in half two.

Secondly, a 90 basis points gain as the Mead Johnson cost synergies are delivered in line with expectations, in fact, slightly faster than expectations, and we’ll return to these in the next slide.

Thirdly, the 40 basis points cost of the RB 2.0 changes. And as is already mentioned, we expect these cost to be slightly higher in half two. And fourthly, the trading margin change from the two business units.

We do expect this to be more negative in half two for the reasons mentioned with the previous slide, in particular, GST and the annualizing of an artificially low incentive pay number. We will reduce – we will return to this within each business unit in a second. Turning to the next slide. Here, we show the progress in achieving the Mead Johnson cost of synergies. You can see the GBP 20 million that we delivered in 2017 and a further GBP 55 million that we achieved in half one.

We remain firmly on track for the expected $300 million of synergies, and we expect broadly 50% of the total to be in the P&L by the end of this year. Turning to the next slide and now looking just at the health business, so we’re now looking within the health BU, health business unit. Here, we’ve set out the revenue and revenue growth for the three main components of the health business: infant nutrition, that is Enfamil, Nutramigen and so on, which accounted for 38% of health revenue in half one; over-the-counter medicines, that is Mucinex, Gaviscon, Strepsils and so on, which accounted for 24%, just under 1/4; and other consumer health product, which account for 38%.

This includes hygiene products, in particular, Dettol; wellness products, including Durex, K-Y and Scholl; VMS products, Move Free, Airborne and so on; and some products closer to personal care, Clearasil, Veet, E45. We will elaborate on these components, their dynamics and their approach at the planned Investor Day in November. In headline terms, however, you can see that the health business grew by 5% pro forma in Q2.

And before getting into the ins and outs of cyber and Scholl impacts and so on, how do we see the progress of this business unit? Rakesh has given you a sort of CEO-level view, let me give a slightly more numerical overview before we get into the ins and outs. Firstly, the market of this business, the set of health business it serves, we have said that we expect the markets that this business unit serves to grow at 3% to 5% in the medium term.

We see the market served as growing towards the top end of this level at present. This is increased with the currently very strong growth in infant nutrition in China. Without infant nutrition, we see the consumer health markets we serve as growing in the middle of the range. Secondly, our performance against that market or those markets. These are medium expectations, as Rakesh mentioned, to perform at the top – at above – at or above the top end of the market.

We have built a synergistic set of consumer health business areas to which we are applying a proven but evolving operating model and the usual RB energy and drive. But we are not yet outperforming. We are losing some share, and the underlying rate of growth in this business unit is beneath our medium-term expectation and goal. Why? We’ve come through a testing period from the tragic Korea events, the cyber attack, the roller coaster Scholl ride.

And we have reconfigured the business with a major acquisition, a material disposal and a reorganization to enable enhanced focus on consumer health and on our household brands at a time of material marketplace change. We, frankly, showed resilience in the face of external challenges we would not have wished and the important changes we have made are fundamentally value creating. But this change has detracted from the delivery of day-to-day performance.

It is taking little time to optimize how to get the best of each parts of our consumer health business we’re in while respecting their differences. And this has caused some share loss. We are very confident that this business unit is very well placed strategically, and that we operate it. Excellence is on its way back, but over a few quarters.

We remain very confident in our medium-term algorithm that Rakesh has taken us through again for consumer health, a 3% to 5% growth market, and that we will perform consistently at or above the top end.

Turning then from the broader picture of how this business unit is doing to the ins and outs of the numbers. The 5% pro forma growth in Q2 was clearly assisted by about 2% from the cyber challenges and the base business in the prior year. It was held back to a similar extent by the Scholl trajectory, which we will show you in more detail in a moment.

Across the business unit in Q2, the 5% growth comprised 2% volume and 3% price/mix. Price/mix was stronger in infant nutrition but still positive in RB base health. Across the components of the health growth, you can see the continued strong performance in infant nutrition.

As expected, growth in China is the main driver here, as Rakesh has mentioned, we’re benefiting from the increase in births following the end of the one-child policy. Also from a further increasing brand quality level being sought by Chinese mothers and from the very, very rapid channel change, including some stocking of those new channels.

Looking forward, we see lots that is encouraging, but do not expect that all factors will continue to be as favorable. In particular, as Rakesh again has mentioned, after initial rise following the end of the one-child policy, birth numbers are falling back and growth in the Stage 1 infant formula market is now flat.

Within the next largest component, OTC, the growth continued to be strong at 6% and broad based. Mucinex revenue, as signaled, did decline, the result of consistent availability of private-label supply in the United States. And with the impact of this consistent supply expected through half two, we expected to see lower OTC growth in the second half.

Within Hygiene, growth was held back by the weak Middle East market where Dettol is a large brand for us. Within wellness, revenue declined, the result of the well-known Scholl challenges. And within VMS, we saw good growth. Cross-border sales into China are a principal driver of this growth at present.

The brands closer to personal declined in the quarter. This decline was principally the result of the same phenomenon that has called Scholl revenue performance to be volatile but in a much, much smaller scale, the successful introduction of trimmer devices but finding it challenging to build quickly a sustainable pipeline.

This chart also shows the operating margin of the health business unit. You can see that in pro forma terms, it grew by 130 basis points. Pro forma gross margin was broadly flat, a combination of Mead Johnson cost synergies, cost pressures and a balanced price/mix picture.

The Mead Johnson cost synergies were relatively modest to date. Synergies in cost of sales take longer to realize in the P&L due to the nature of the activity and the inventory cycle. Pro forma BEI reduced, largely the result of cost synergy savings, partly the result of some delayed phasing as new country management teams are formed. And pro forma SG&A reduced, the net of cost synergies and RB 2.0 savings as we noted earlier, for the group as a whole.

On this next slide, you can see the geographic progress of the health revenue. The 3% growth in North America was boosted by annualizing of cyber and by some further infant nutrition stocking as NeuroPro is introduced.

And was reduced by the expected advance of Mucinex in private label – Mucinex private label share as product availability increases for retailers. And again, as noted, we expect the Mucinex headwind to remain strong for the second half and the NeuroPro channel stocking to normalize. The Europe growth was boosted by lapping cyber but held back materially as expected by lapping Scholl. Russia channel inventory destocking remained a drag, too.

Our health portfolio in Europe has a high proportion of OTC and very little VMS in infant nutrition. Market growth in the consumer health segments we currently serve in Europe is low. Within DvM, the standard market on the upside is again, as Rakesh has mentioned, China with strong growth in infant nutrition and in the RB-based health business.

As noted earlier, we did not expect the China infant nutrition market growth to maintain its current level. We’re very focused on improving access for our products to consumers. This also means that reported sales growth benefits to some extent, as we mentioned, from the channel stocking.

On this next slide, you can see those Scholl run rates. This is an update of a slide we showed last quarter. Revenue in Q2 was around GBP 80 million, about 25% lower than the prior year and devices accounted for around 30% of the total. As signaled previously, from Q3, we are lapping much lower Scholl numbers.

Turning then to the next slide and the Hygiene Home business unit. As for the health business unit, we will start with a few comments on the underlying performance. We see the markets served by this business unit as growing at the bottom end of the 2% to 3% expected medium-term growth.

We see an especially tough market in Europe at present, which is our largest geographical market. And we see an improvement in our share performance over the last three quarters to a position of slight share gain and an underlying cadence of around 2%, therefore. You can see here the reported 4% growth rate in Q2 and the growth rates for the last five quarters.

Reported growth in Q2 did, as in the RB base health benefit from lapping last year’s cyber issues by about 2%. This Q2 growth rate comprised 5% in volume and a negative 1% price/mix, similar to the position in quarter 1. We continue to see significant price pressure in especially Europe.

Growth was broad based across the brand portfolio. Nine of the top 10 brands grew, including the five largest brands, Finish, Air Wick, Lysol, Vanish and Harpic. You’ll see that the operating margin in HyHo declined by 80 basis points in the half. Pressure from pricing and input cost headwinds on gross margin were the principal drivers of this. And Rakesh has already mentioned there was a slight increase in BEI spend in Hygiene Home.

More qualitatively, I would reinforce what Rakesh said. It’s early days but we are pleased to be seeing you much evidence of the increased attention and focus on these brands that we expected to see following from the RB 2.0 changes. There is now a very talented organization with only this portfolio to work on.

On the next slide, we have set out a geographical summary of the revenue in this business unit. You can see that 30% is in North America, 45% is in Europe and 25% in developing markets. You will see that, in particular, Europe, despite the benefits of lopping cyber, revenue was flat in the quarter, again, principally the consequence of a challenging competitive environment, especially on price. Growth in North America was encouraging as was growth in DvM, although it is clearly quite a small proportion of this business.

Turning to the next slide and the balance sheet. We show here the usual slide on net working capital. We continue to run the business with negative working capital slightly better than our 9% – or negative 9% target and despite pressures on receivables in developed markets from retailers and on inventory from the slightly more inventory-intensive infant nutrition operating model.

Turning to the next slide on free cash flow. Free cash flow remains strong. Free cash flow conversion fell slightly by 100% in the half, principally due to the timing of certain tax payments and, of course, the exceptional spend on the integration.

As signaled, capital expenditure is slightly higher, in line with the 3% of revenue guidance given. In half one, this – okay. my screen went – yours is still there. The capital expenditure is slightly higher, in line with a 3% of revenue guidance given. In half one, this included significant spend on our new GBP 100 million R&D center in Hull, which is nearing completion.

Turning to net debt on the next slide. Net debt was broadly flat through half one. The near $1 billion of free cash flow generation was offset by about $700 million for the final 2017 dividend and nearly $300 million of adverse currency movements. We are seeing an adverse currency movement largely because most of the group’s gross debt is denominated in dollars and the stronger period end value of the dollar against sterling. We have set out an analysis of the movement in net debt in the appendices.

Okay, then turning from precise numbers to the second part, a brief part of what Rakesh signaled I would talk about, which is a little more granularity on the mechanics of RB 2.0. So on this slide and the next couple of slides, we have a little more information on the progress, I’d say, with the mechanics of RB 2.0.

This slide is a copy of one we showed to you in February, except for the title, obviously. It shows the three stages of implementation of RB 2.0. Stage one, the organization structure and appointment of people was done on the 1st of January. Stage two, communication with customers and the alignment of sales forces was substantially compete at the end of half one. And Stage 3, the infrastructure is making good progress and on track for completion in mid-2020.

This next slide focuses just briefly on Stage one. We implemented an organization to bring the two business units to life at country level and outside country on the 1st of January. Within each country, we had on the 31st of December either one unit dealing with the RB base business or two units, one dealing with the RB base range and one with the Mead Johnson business.

On the 1st of January, we had two units in all but the very smallest markets, each with full management teams, general managers, marketing, sales, finance heads and their teams, each with their own budgets and priorities for the year. We also had outside country teams organized for each business unit in supply, global marketing, regulatory, R&D and so on.

A huge amount of change. Illustratively, around 400 people changed not just roles but also countries and/or promoted into a senior management cadre. This went well. Such change, frankly, is an unusual strength of this company, RB. But as we’ve said before, it takes time for so many people to settle into new roles and figure out exactly how best to work together. This featured in our thinking on guidance for the year. We expected a settling in period, and this is what we have seen and are seeing. We are firmly on track.

This next slide seeks to give a flavor of the Stage two changes. The channels and customer types we serve across the world clearly vary hugely. The changes we have been making to align each business unit with its customers have, therefore, been very country specific. We have given here just the merest taste of just 2 markets.

In India, we serve a large – very large number of small distributors for whom RB products are often a very large part of their business. We have worked with them to enable them to adjust their systems and their teams to our new model, and we have worked to align our sales teams and our systems accordingly.

In the UK, a large modern trade retailers account for the largest part of the business. Change here required efficient alignment of approach and processes with each one individually, and again, the corresponding changes in our sales teams and systems. As you can see, an enormous amount of change that is done, all but done in the first half of the year.

So then this next slide illustrates at a high level the shape of a Stage three infrastructure task. Together with the following slide, we hope it answers the question we get from some investors on why this Stage three will take materially longer than Stages one and two, often along the lines of you’re RB, why don’t you just get on with it?

We had, following the acquisition of MJN, essentially two infrastructure ecosystems: MJN and RB. The MJN infrastructure had been inherited from Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2009 and shaped into a very cohesive and tailored package for that business model in the subsequent eight years. RB infrastructure had grown over 18 years since the R and B merger, with a number of acquisitions fully integrated along the way. The philosophy had been one of complete integration of brands outside food and the Rx business in order to minimize unnecessary costs.

There was very little distinction in the infrastructure except in some very specialist areas within the old RB business between health and household. Country organizations' function systems were completely integrated. The task under RB 2.0 is, simply put, to split the infrastructure, the very integrated infrastructure of the base RB, providing HyHo with an infrastructure optimized for its consumers and customers and providing the health business unit comprising a combined infant nutrition and base RB with an infrastructure optimized for its consumers and customers.

Turning to the next and final slide and seeking to give you a sense of the elements of infrastructure that we are working on. We have set out here the seven work streams within our program. As you can see, they range from legal entity restructuring through ERP systems, shared service arrangements, detailed operating models including the activities that happen in different parts of the world and the trading arrangements between them, financial reporting systems, systems that sit on top of the ERP layer and a specific project we already had underway to enhance handling of the product from R&D to product – to production specification.

This is a major undertaking involving a large number of people. Their deliverable is a structurally independent and optimized infrastructures for each business unit. We have a detailed plan leading to completion in mid-2020. We have looked hard at the optimum speed and breadth of this plan, examining many options. Faster would lead to materially higher costs, materially higher risk of disruption and materially greater distraction to the operations of the business. We’re very comfortable with this plan and we are on track with this plan.

And with that, I’ll hand back to the boss.

Rakesh Kapoor

Thank you, Adrian. Right, before I get back to targets, let me just quickly talk about innovations. And I have a lot to talk about, but my people are telling me, please speed up.

So on health, Nutramigen, I think we already referred to Nutramigen and Nutramigen is a specialist product for children who suffer from cow milk protein allergy. And it’s a brand which has really fared well. It’s a specialist brand served through actually a health care professional channel as well.

Now what’s new and exciting here? There are two things. First, we are rolling this brand into China for the first time. So this brand, we are – the innovation gets into China. The second is, and this is very important to remember in health care, clinical trials and new claims matter. This is what, how you grow consumer health brands.

So here, we are actually relaunching this brand in 30-plus countries with 2 new very important claims. The first one is greater than 80% of babies reduced their cow milk protein allergy in 12 months versus the normal three to five years it normally takes.

And the second one is people who are served with Nutramigen LGG are less likely to develop other allergies later in life such as asthma, eczema and allergic rhinoconjunctivitis. So these are really very important claims.

And 13 markets where this brand already exists, we are going to doctors and medical professionals with very significantly differentiated teams, very exciting. And in China, we’ll launch this for the first time.

Moving on to something which has grabbed the headlines already actually, Durex. We are launching Durex AiR, a premium range in China. As we all know, across markets and categories, premium segments are doing well. This is our most premium range. It is our thinnest range. And we have launched a new variant which you can probably read, and it’s called warming, and the idea is to actually provide a warming sensation to maximize the heat of the moment.

I will stick to the script and not say any more. Also, on this one, on K-Y, a brand we bought a few years ago and actually one where we’ve innovated quite strongly ever since we acquired it. Now this one is a duration gel for men. I don’t think it explains – does every explanation, actually. So it’s a desensitizing gel that we have launched, very first launched here, again. And it’s – the idea is, of course, to enhance the experience and temporarily prolong the time so that the intimacy is enjoyed for longer. Again, sticking very much to the script and no more.

Moving to Scholl, and I have – actually, I could talk about Scholl for quite some time. And here, actually, what we are doing is quite simple. This is the aid range, the first aid range if you want. If you have a problem, you need it to be solved. The main thing about foot care is half the people don’t treat their condition, whether its hard skin or verruca or callus or whatever.

And therefore, education and telling people what exactly the product is and what it does and explaining that as simply as possible is very important. The second thing is to tell them what it does for you. So the first thing you’ll see from the range is actually we’ve launched a range – the relaunch of the range is very clear proposition to tell people what exactly this product is for and how it works and how it makes you better.

But the second thing is obviously the claims here, which required quite a lot of work, and clinical testing had been enhanced to make sure that the first aid range, which is the bedrock of Scholl, actually gets the due advantage. So I think we’re very excited about bringing this range into next stage.

Actually, across all the key vectors of Scholl, ranging from aid, which I just showed you, but to hard skin, hosiery and insole, we have innovation going into the market and this is not the product of the last six months but the last 12, 18 months. So you’ll see the hard skin product is less than GBP 5, it’s not GBP 50 anymore.

It’s more manual, so you have to work a bit harder, but you get quite a lot of the benefit on hard skin. Similarly on tights, we have launched a 20 den product for those of you probably – so really the advantage of compression but for everyday use, not for either winter or some, for everyday use. Available everywhere, too. Actually, both online as well as on normal channels, and also range of insoles.

Let me move forward to Mucinex. We all know that Mucinex private label is going to be a factor, as it has been in Q2, will be a factor in the second half, too. But really, we should not lose our focus on what makes us successful in consumer health, which is innovation. And this is why, again, we have an innovation for Mucinex going across the range.

And here, I think the important thing to realize is Mucinex has always been a brand which offers a relief for symptoms. So if you have a sinus, we have a Sinus-Max product. You have a congestion, we have a cough congestion product and so on and so forth.

But we also know there are some people who prefer a one-and-done solution, just one – all-in-one kind of thing. I want one product which does all these things. So this all-in-one proposition actually resonates quite well for those people who want everything from – so when you have a sore throat, a headache, a congestion or sinus.

So this is the first line of Mucinex products which actually tackles an all in one and done proposition. And it, obviously, as you can see, available in tablets, in liquid form and also in the day and night solution. So this is going into the market in the second half of the year in the U.S.

I have a number of innovations on VMS to talk about, but I will talk about really only one, which is Schiff Move Free for two reasons. First, it’s going into the U.S. and China at the same time. Actually, I must say that this is the first time I’ve seen that in VMS, we are doing actually innovation from China to U.S. All the innovations we’ve done so far are actually moving West to East. This is one very interesting example where the innovation has actually happened. The innovation race that we are now producing on VMS is about three times as we had 3 to 4 years ago, and that’s thanks to China.

So what’s good about Ultra 2in1? Well, it’s launching in both U.S. and China; in China, through online channels only. It contains a patented combination of something called calcium fructoborate, an improved joint comfort in as less than as seven days rather than the normal time it takes. So it’s a materially better product, and I think we have good hopes on this. I have also examples on Move Free, but on the other line of Move Free, as well as on MegaRed.

And the only one I wanted to point out to this is the first example where we’ve launched an Amazon exclusive. So I did say that part of RB 2.0, you should see some innovations that are more channel specific, something maybe only for discount channel, addressing different price points and different consumer propositions and something also for online only. And this is the first one I wanted to call out and talk more about this, but you will see maybe not call out every day here, but in RB 2.0 examples, where we will show innovation or do innovations that actually address different channel, and therefore, consumer propositions.

On Hygiene Home, the reason I want to talk about Harpic, and actually, this is that although it looks like a small thing actually, which it is, by the way, it’s small, this is a single-serve Harpic, I think, but India, I think, will get to work – to serve out of this, in my opinion, but it’s supposed to be a single-serve product. It seems like easy to develop because it’s like a sachet, it’s not. It contains an acid. So therefore, the technology involved in developing a single serve is not just a sachet in a shampoo – or shampoo in a sachet. It’s more than that. But we know that there’s something material happening in India. And that is what is called, Clean India.

Those of you who are connected to this, what I’m just talking about, Swachh Bharat, it’s one of the biggest programs of the government. And RB, through Dettol and Harpic, has been the number 1 partner in this program. Actually, I’m very proud of the work we are doing to make sure that we can bring hygiene and sanitation and education and other things like this and hand washing.

But the reason I want to say this, is in the last four years in this program, 75 million toilets have been built in India. Think about this number. 75 million toilets have been built in India in the last four years, including 3 – 30 by my mother, 90 years of age. And I think it’s not laughing here because she’s 90 and she went around her villages and personally supervised. I’m proud of her.

And personally supervised setting. But I did give her a call and said please make sure you do something, which is tell these people to clean them and to use them because the fact is building toilets does not mean people change their habits and use them. You might find this odd. But that doesn’t automatically gets done.

So there’s education required and then there’s cleaning required. Nobody wants to use an unclean toilet. I didn’t find one. So how to provide a solution that actually works for 75 million new toilets? That is very important, and this is why I’m very excited about this actually. Because this is a grassroots program but technologically challenging to bring to people at INR 5 a pop.

And I think what we are trying to do here is not just education but also make those toilets clean so that they can be used. Harpic is a very significant size brand growing at very high rates, but it has only a 15% penetration. So we have a lot of work to do and a lot of work that can be very, very fruitful to us.

Moving on to Finish. The reason I talk about this innovation is that we knew always that in Finish, cleaning your dishwashers, not dishes only, cleaning your dishwasher is an important thing to do. But actually, to clean dishwashers still now has meant that you have to unload the dishwasher and use it empty because of one simple reason: the technology of the dishwasher cleaner, which is acidic, actually neutralizes the technology of the detergent, which is alkaline.

And therefore, you cannot use them together. What does that mean? People get lazy, don’t use them that frequently. And secondly, you need more water than energy, actually, when you use a dishwasher on empty. This has been a technology challenge for quite some time, something that we knew of because we actually, of course, are frontrunners in this sector.

This is the first product which actually works in an alkaline environment. So that actually, first of all, it provides a synergistic benefit to cleaner dishes, but also has a cleaner dish washing. So you don’t have to use your dishwasher empty. You can actually put with every dish wash cleaning, detergent. You can also choose to put a dishwasher cleaner. So that’s very, very interesting here, and that’s why I chose to actually point it out.

A number of innovations that have actually been going into Air Wick, as you saw. I’ve been talking about innovation rates on Air Wick for the last 12 months or so that have gone up and is doing well in the market. I showed one example. Some more innovations going behind Air Wick again. A highly innovative category but I can see the innovation rate also, an intensity on Air Wick improve.

On SBP, a brand that we own in Brazil. Actually, it’s the market-leading brand by a distance. This is the best product in the market in terms of personal insect repellancy because it has two interesting things. It first lasts for 12 hours, so you can actually apply it for 12 hours, and therefore – light ones and works for 12 hours of mosquito-free skin because of the new ingredient called picaridin.

And the second reason I will say is actually you can apply it. It’s safe for children above 1 years of age. So I think that is quite interesting about this innovation and we are the first to market on – in SBP also.

Okay. Moving on from here very quickly before we take Q&A is our net revenue guidance for the year. As you know, I already said we are raising the target, which is the total target from 13% to 14% to 14% to 15%, which implies actually if you do the math, it implies from 2% to 3% to the upper end of 2% to 3%. That’s really where we are in terms of top line growth rate.

And as we want to make sure that you fully understand, we are keeping our operating margin guidance for the year despite the elevators that – actually the first chart, I think, Adrian shown in my five years that he has worked with me, first-ever chart of an elevator or what do you the call that? Bar chart, bar chart, as he’s shown you some ups and downs that take place between first and second half, that you should not expect any change to what we said to our 2018.

And you should not also expect what we have said for our medium-term targets, which remain moderate margin expansion in the medium term. So that’s where we stand with regard to half one. And with this, I think both Adrian and I would like to take your questions. Yes? Go on, Richard.

Firstly, I just want to say that the extra disclosure in the statement and the presentation are hugely welcome. There’s been a bit of an unfortunate trend we can see with staples over the last five years or so, large staples company giving less and less disclosures. So just want to say really appreciate the extra disclosure you’ve given in the statement and the presentation today. So my first question is on price.

Rakesh Kapoor

That’s why we started the meeting a bit late so that you can digest all the information that we gave you, sorry. Couldn’t resist it.

Unidentified Analyst

So my first question is on price. There’s been quite a bit of chatter about Reckitt pushing pricing too far, and this is the reason for maybe some of the issues that have been had. The disclosure in the statement suggests perhaps that’s not the case and actually volumes have been quite steady and price/mix may be up and down a little bit from time to time but has been steady as well. So maybe you can just talk a little bit about Reckitt as sort of volume-focused customer innovation business rather than a business that’s been trying to push price.

Rakesh Kapoor

Listen, if I was to react to every statement that comes out, I would really only do that in my life. I genuinely think that the business model of RB hasn’t changed. Even in actually a Hygiene Home business, which has been under a price pressure that we have called out not just this time but also before, there are plenty of volume growth opportunities, and the reason is very simple.

The penetration that we expect to see growing in brands, ranging from Finish to Vanish and Harpic that I showed you, this is nothing but volume. This is volume, this is not price. Is really still an opportunity for us to provide volume growth. What is happening, and we should not and cannot ignore it, that I personally believe that the pricing – the commodity environment that had prevailed not in the last 6 to 12 months but prior to that was relatively benign in a very tough market.

And I think there was pricing activity that took place that RB has participated in actually. So if you ask me what has happened in the last 12, 18, 24 months, I would say we have invested in price. I do not have the sense that we actually increased price but have the opposite emotion on and belief of this. And we, by and large, remain a volume and price-driven company. I would not say volume and no price. There is volume and pricing to match, as Adrian actually pointed out more than once, to match at least the inflation in the market because we have to cover up for that. Otherwise, we fall behind. So it’s a combination.

Now in the last 12, 24, 36 months, even if you take out the Scholl Korea effect, which is all largely volume driven actually, people can work the maths out, it’s volume-driven impacts. If you take a look, I think our trends have not really changed. We have not really changed. Principally, we have been delivering despite terrible growth rates over the last 4, 6 quarters. We’ve not delivered different mixes actually. With one caveat, more intensity and pricing in Hygiene Home, in developed markets.

How does that play out over the next several quarters? I think that at some point in time, personal opinion, what you should not write into the model, I personally think this price environment, which has actually been funded largely with commodities, has to, at some point in time, mirror the headwinds that we see and are faced actually in businesses. So exactly how that plays out, when it plays out, who will blink first, who knows. But I think I personally do not buy the proposition that the business model of RB changed from a volume to a price-driven company. Neither do I see it in the numbers, by the way.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that’s very clear. Quick one for Adrian, if I may. The fixed costs associated with RB 2.0, the split seem to come in a little bit lower than we were expecting. And so maybe you could just talk about the – why that might be in terms of what the dynamics are there? And then one – just back to you, Rakesh, sort of over 12 months in now on Mead, the mom and baby specialist channel, obviously, a big opportunity for you. Can you just talk about what you’re doing differently there?

Rakesh Kapoor

Let me just take that immediately and then...

Adrian Hennah

Sure, sure.

Rakesh Kapoor

So on mom and baby, I think I might have pointed the algorithm. We are actually – there is, obviously, a huge focus here, not only China, but wherever this channel is evolving, particularly in Asia. But in China particularly, we have actually tried to fast-track this because otherwise it’ll take a really long time to actually get to every city.

So the focus is actually to reach more cities because we know that there’s still underserved market for Mead Johnson, and we have taken a very different approach with partnerships such as JD.com but not really limited to that to fast-track our entry. And I feel very confident that if we can actually rely some of the steps we’ve taken, we should have a reasonably good presence.

It will still not be good compared to some of the local Chinese competitors, I have to say, who have much deeper roots and sometimes a bond from those kinds of markets. But clearly, I think we would have sufficiently moved the needle in the next 12 months, 6 to 12 months, yes.

Adrian Hennah

And Richard, on the RB 2.0 costs, you’re right. They’ve come in at the half lower than we expected and we signaled, but our expectations of where they’re going to get to remains the same. You will see some increase in that in the second half.

Rakesh Kapoor

Jeremy, okay, and then...

Jeremy Fialko

Jeremy Fialko at Redburn. So two questions. The first one is when you talked about doing RB 2.0 and the different stages associated with that, you said that you didn’t want to go too quickly because of the operational risks that, that might entail. Now when would you say – do you think you’ve passed the moment of peak operational risk with RB 2.0 or do you think there is some moments close to which that you need to navigate?

And then the second thing is on basically, I guess, INF in general and particularly China. What sort of visibility you have on your kind of sellout trends and the kind of, let’ say, the level of stock that has built in the [indiscernible] visibility you’ve got in that, given this very sort of multilayered distribution system that you have particularly within China? So those are my two questions. Thanks.

Rakesh Kapoor

Let me take the first one and then you take the second one. On China, we have as much visibility as you can think we can have. So visibility of our distributor stocks. We have visibility of channel. But at the end of the day, there is – we do see, as we expand our distribution, there is an inevitable consequence that you reach towards for the very first time, you reach it through a channel, and there will be a channel pipeline there. I do not get the sense that the channel pipeline is abnormal in the sense that it is very normal. As you open a new store, you first give the store an inventory to keep and sell.

And the same – and it is very normal. There is a one-off effect in some of that. But there is a normal trend of how do you actually set the sell-in. Take the Mucinex all in one. The Mucinex all in one will also have a pipeline part and a consumer offtake part for ongoing consumer after. I do not see any abnormal trend in our channel expansion in China. And therefore, I don’t have a sense that what we are doing is artificially bubbled up.

Adrian Hennah

So yes, Jeremy, on the infrastructure change, what we have done in sort of dialogue to the investors up to now but also when we were just talking a minute ago was to just give a sense of just there’s an awful lot to be done in this infrastructure change. And in thinking about the timing of it, there’s a number of factors we wanted to take into account.

One of them is, clearly, if you try and do too much when it’s of the scale it’s up, the chances of you getting things wrong of having SAP systems that don’t work or cut it increases so there’s a continued risk of that. But there’s also an ongoing risk of distraction. I mean, there is distraction going on now. You can’t make these sort of changes without management paying attention to them, and we’re trying to manage that to minimize it.

And then there’s also costs. I mean, there’s a cost of all sorts of types in this change. There’s cost of the programs. There’s fiscal costs. There’s all sorts of things embedded in it. So as we’ve studied the program, we’ve tried to take all those into account. Yes, there are moments as you go through where there’s bigger cutovers of systems to another. Is there a point of peak risk between now and 2020? I don’t think I could identify it. We’ve done an awful lot already. An awful lot has happened. You’re actually sitting three rows in front of one of the two guys that runs the program, and we have an excellent team working at running the program.

So no, I don’t see the – I see continual hard effort and focus in a way that minimizes distraction from getting ourselves back to peak performance, but it is a latent drag until we get fully through it. And we’ve got a fantastic team working on it.

Rakesh Kapoor

Yes, okay. James?

James Edwardes Jones

James Edwardes Jones from RBC. Sorry, it’s three more, Richard, but I’ll try and be quick. First, to Richard’s question, I didn’t think that the answer on price/mix was particularly clear. So just very specifically, is Q2 an aberration where you move back to cost your price/mix in the business? Or do you think we’re now back to a sustainable state where price/mix will continue to improve?

Secondly, this might be wrong so it’s more sort of asking about the arithmetic, but it looks to me that if you completely exclude Mead Johnson from last year and this year, the old Reckitt margins fell by about 40% – sorry, 40 basis points.

If you then take off 60 basis points of BEI reduction, it implies that the contribution margin was down somewhere around 100 basis points. Does that feel about right? And if so, is that sustainable. And the final one, that 60 basis point reduction in A&P, can you give us some idea how that splits between the health and HyHo divisions?

Rakesh Kapoor

Right. Yes, let me take the third one and the first one.

Adrian Hennah

The easy one.

Rakesh Kapoor

Why? Shall I take the second and you do the first two? It’s okay, I can. Listen, let’s do a, in public, agreement. Next results, I present financials, you present innovation. I’ll answer, it’s okay, I can take the challenge. Listen, on price/mix, we don’t want to give and cannot give you guidance by price/mix by quarter and by year. And I don’t think we have a guidance for revenue and there is a – and baked in the guidance is how we think about volume and price/mix.

And I don’t want to actually delve into whether or not what we see in Q2 should be extrapolated or not. But I do say that price and price/mix has been a component of our growth, and our growth algorithm, it’s baked into it. So I think that’s what you should see in a macro. And on a medium-term basis, price/mix is a component of our growth algorithm. It’s not just volume and it’s not just price/mix. So that’s one. On – in terms of your – do you want to take the second one?

Adrian Hennah

Well, only in general terms. What we’ve called out quite specifically is HyHo, which is half of the previous business. We’ve said minus 80 basis points in there. We said gross margin is the biggest negative. BEI is actually up a bit in Hygiene Home, which is sort of the answer to your last question. There are, in fact, some synergy benefits in Hygiene Home because they benefit – because they take a lesser share of the shared costs.

So I think that’s Hygiene Home. But we’re honestly not going to go breaking down within health to all the nuances. I think you can see the performance in the round. We’re pretty happy with it, although lots of caution, I hope, you’re hearing around. Don’t extrapolate it fully in the second half, we stick with the full year guidance. But honestly not going to go down into every bit.

Rakesh Kapoor

And James, on BEI, we remain confident that what we have invested behind is at the right level. There are some nuances to this. First, we have a material synergy benefit from Mead Johnson. Second, on HyHo, as we flagged, we have invested more in basis points, too. But on health, there is a material synergy benefit. Let’s face it. We are also actually at this point in time, when it comes to BEI, we are also in an environment where actually how we used to spend money is rapidly changing, the channels where we are spending money, how the channels make an impact.

So I’m very broadly happy about our BEI spending, and absolutely, it was flat in basis points, 60 basis points. All of that comes from and more than all of that comes from our health synergy from Mead Johnson. And then there’s some phasing also, but I think in the round, I don’t think that’s a number that worries me about how we are investing behind our brands.

Okay, I think there are many more hands, but maybe we’ll take it on the corridors, okay? Cool. Thank you very much.