Engie's (ENGIY) CEO Isabelle Kocher on Half Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Engie SA (OTCPK:ENGIY) Half Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 27, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Isabelle Kocher – Chief Executive Officer

Paulo Almirante – Chief Operating Officer

Judith Hartmann – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Vincent Ayral – JPMorgan

Emmanuel Turpin – Societe Generale

Peter Bisztyga of Bank – America Merrill Lynch

Carolina Dores – Morgan Stanley

Aymeric Parodi – UBS

Vincent Gilles – Credit Suisse

Ajay Patel – Goldman Sachs

Isabelle Kocher

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the presentation of our results for the first half 2018. ENGIE has delivered another strong quarter and continues the solid progress toward reaching its objectives for the year.

H1 financial results show again solid organic growth, fueled by renewables, by networks, and also by B2B and B2T solutions. These drivers of earnings, along with the very good performance of our energy management business, allow us to move and offset the impact of nuclear outages in H1. With the glow disposal we announced one month ago now, the – with also the recent acquisitions of wind and solar developers in the U.S. and in France, we have achieved further important steps in our strategic repositioning.

As such, we expect to continue growing in H2 despite the headwind from nuclear outages, and therefore, we confirm our 2018 full year guidance. This consistency in our earnings is due to the diversified portfolio we benefit from. It’s due to a more and more active asset management and also go globally due to continuous improvement of performance. You know our dedication, my dedication to improve continuously the efficiency of our operations. To perpetuate these continuous improvement pace, I decided to take an important step and to appoint Paulo Almirante as Chief Operating Officer of the group. It has been announced early July.

Paulo has been with the group for more than 20 years. He is a member of ENGIE Executive Committee. He’s supervising a lot of regions in our portfolio as well as managing the generation business in Europe. He is with us this morning. Welcome, Paulo, along with Judith Hartmann, who you know, of course, very well.

Now I will start with an overview of the science results as well as an update on our key operational developments. Numbers first. So these first half numbers are in line with our expectations. EBITDA showed organic growth of 6%, and even better, net income increased by 19% organically. Gross variation reported is lower than organic, mainly due to significant foreign exchange headwinds. And net debt continues to be reduced.

Turning to our operational development efforts in the first half. We are pleased to have made additional progress in strategic repositioning and also in reinforcing our leadership positions. Client solutions first. So the retail segment is hypercompetitive, and thus, we are pursuing a differentiation strategy based both on the quality of energy delivered and also on delivering service offerings focused on optimization and comfort at home.

In this first half, we have the temporary effect of a margin squeeze in France. However, performance should reverse and improve in H2, as we expect this segments to grow over the full year. Moreover, some of the elements pressuring retail margins are, in fact, tailwinds to our power generation business, such as the increased capacity market remuneration and obviously higher power prices. And I believe that, in the context, where securing an access to power production is key, the vertically integrated business model we put in place in most of Europe clearly shows its merits. Services to business and territories, they continue to be a very dynamic sector. Here, we have a marked competitive advantage, which results in a very high backlog, plus 13%, and a 7% EBITDA increase.

Networks. Our regulated asset base in infrastructures has increased sharply following the regulation of gas storage activities in France, effective since the first half of 2018. Outside Europe, our development is beginning to bear fruit, notably in Latin America.

Let’s now focus on nuclear. The news for the first half was obviously marked by the update of the availability of our nuclear programs in Belgium. It is, I believe, important. We’ll spend a few minutes on that. And I have asked Paulo Almirante to provide you with a full view of the situation.

Paulo Almirante

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Isabelle. I am very pleased to be with you today. So let me give you an update on our nuclear power plants in Belgium. An important reminder is that we managed two generations of nuclear units.

Let’s start with the first generation: Doel 1, Doel 2 and Tihange 1. They are listed at the top of the slide. These units started operating in 1975, initially, for 40 years. But in 2015, they were granted a 10-year lifetime extension. For Doel 1 and Doel 2, an outage links to the life time extension is taking place in 2018, as it was originally planned. These outages are on time and on budget despite the complexity of this kind of projects.

Tihange 1 will have a regular maintenance during one month in quarter four of this year. Again, this is as originally scheduled. Let me now address the second generation units. They are Doel 3, Tihange 3, Tihange 2 and Doel 4. These units were built 10 years after the first generation, with a technical design which includes a second bunker in the non-nuclear part of the plant. This bunker protects second-line safety equipment, which is only used if there’s a problem with the first-level systems. I want to point out that this level of safety is unique in the nuclear power industry.

On Doel 3, sometime ago, we identified the need to repair the roof of the second bunker. The concrete was repaired during a plant outage, which has just finished on 23rd of July. The repair was approved by nuclear authorities, and the unit returned to normal operation at the beginning of this week.

Following the findings at Doel 3, we will have to check the status of the concrete in the roof of the second bunkers for the other three reactors. To minimize the downtime, our strategy is to either extend or anticipate the annual regular maintenance planned for these units. The new schedule was announced in June, and this is shown in the second box of the slide. As always, this planning is subject to the authorization of the Nuclear Safety Agency.

Regarding EBITDA, as a result of the nuclear outages, the year-on-year impact for 2018 is a reduction of €370 million, as shown at the bottom of the table. Important to note that, out of the €370 million, around €250 million are linked with additional outages that we will do on the second half of this year.

Hopefully, as we face such a significant impact on earnings, we decided to launch several actions to mitigate it. Isabelle mentioned earlier our ability to be agile and to active manage our assets. This is the case in Europe, where over the last two years, we have introduced a dynamic management of our gas fleet.

Let me give you two examples. In the Netherlands, we are operating a CCGT, Eems three, which would normally be in summer months building, but is now fully available for commercial operation. Another plant, located in Belgium, Drogenbos is being converted to CCGT mode to improve the load factor, whilst at the same time, increases security of supply. I’ll hand over back to you, Isabelle.

Isabelle Kocher

Thank you, Paulo, for the detailed update. I’d like to thank the teams for the remarkable work that has been done. In contracted thermal generation now, in June, we announced the disposal of our stake in Glow in Asia Pacific, and we thus will no longer operate any coal-fired assets in this region. Coal now represents only 5% of all capacities worldwide. And as a result, we have reduced our carbon footprint, while also capturing value with the disposal sold at high multiples, more than 10 times EV on EBITDA.

Finally, the renewables. We have become a significant player on this market. We are growing our renewable asset base at a fast pace. By year-end, we will have added more than 1.3 gigawatt to our asset base. We have to date 3.3 giga under construction. And our pipeline has increased also significantly year-to-date, totaling now more than nine gigawatt of projects. We achieved our development using a variety of capital structures, often in equity.

Again, what is key is to secure access to large carbon-free production capacities. And with that, I will now hand over to Judith who will elaborate more upon H1 financial performance. Judith?

Judith Hartmann

Thank you, Isabelle, and good morning, everybody. Like every year, there are headwinds and tailwinds, but we are, indeed, very happy with the first half result. We experienced solid organic growth in the first half, and we anticipate a strong second half. Hence, we confirm our guidance, of course, with the assumption of a restart of nuclear units in line with the current information available on agreement.

Let’s look at the main business trends in our activities on Page 8. Excluding B2C, all of our core activities are growing. And this is a strong achievement considering the foreign exchange headwinds in the first half of €200 million. In Client Solutions, H1 reported figures are impacted by the effect on B2C that we explained in Q1, some of them temporary. And we anticipate a strong second half on the back of a margin recovery in B2C and a better performance in services.

In renewables and thermal contracted generation, we maintained the strong organic growth shown in the first quarter. In networks, as anticipated, we are now growing organically, benefiting from the storage regulation in France. And finally, on merchant activities, the very strong H1 performance in our energy management business more than offsets the headwinds coming from nuclear outages and lower hedge prices. Full year 2018 outlook remains unchanged. And you will, indeed, see that positive dynamics in many businesses and a specific H2 action plan are offsetting the nuclear pressure.

Focusing now on Client Solutions on Page 9. H1 performance is close to flat, but it is impacted by one-offs and temporary effect, mainly in B2C. So let me give you an update on performance in B2B – B2C in France, which is our biggest country in this segment. There is still pressure on gas margins with notably the impact of the rising costs of energy saving certificate. As already explained, this will have a temporary effect, as these costs will be eventually passed through to final customers.

In fact, from July 1, 2018, we will benefit from the annual regulated tariff increase of roughly 9% on average, reflecting the cost increase previously mentioned. Gas volumes are slightly down, with very limited impact on our financials. In electricity, volume and margin impacts are offsetting each other. We benefited from a positive volume effect as we continue to gain market share.

However, margins suffer as regulated electricity tariffs, which are the market reference, still fail to reflect some cost, such as capacity remuneration and wholesale market prices. We expect the current margin reduction to last until the end of 2019. It is important to note, and Isabelle pointed it out earlier, that in a vertically integrated business model like ours, other parts of the business will benefit from some of these negative drivers impacting B2C.

Indeed, the increases of capacity remuneration and power prices have a positive contribution to our generation portfolio. In B2B, we benefit from positive dynamics in service activities. And this despite losses incurred on some oil and gas contracts and lower activity in engineering. Indeed, excluding these two activities, B2B is up 7% year-on-year organically. We have put in place action plans to restructure these activities to reach profitability again, like we already did successfully in the past for these cyclical activities.

All in all, we enjoy an 11% growth in revenues, also benefiting from acquisitions. In B2T, we still benefit from the good performance of our networks, with new connections and a strong effort on managing our cost base. So in summary, by year-end, we expect a strong performance in Client Solutions, driven by a recovery in retail, the ramp- up of 2017 acquisitions and the restructuring of loss-making activities in oil and gas services.

However, as compared to the initial forecast, we anticipate a slightly lower performance for the full year outlook, given the explanations just provided. This should not deter from the fact that we have been able to create a real growth platform in B2X. Let’s now look at networks. The explanation is straightforward here. Growth is driven by the implementation of storage regulation effective as of January 1st, 2018.

This is, of course, crucial to ensure security of supply. The performance in the first half also benefited from a better performance of our French distribution business, resulting from the acceleration in smart meter deployment and a slightly positive impact coming from temperatures. This is a good year for our networks business, with mid-single-digit growth. Turning now to renewable and thermal contracted activities on Page 11.

Organic growth is mainly driven by the impressive performance of our hydro activities, which are up 34% year-over-year, with favorable hydrology conditions in France in the first half and a very dynamic energy allocation in Brazil. In thermal contracted in Latin America, we have new PPAs coming in while others are ending, largely offsetting each other. In wind and solar, we benefit from the commissioning of new assets in the U.S., France, India and Latin America. In 2017, we had some positive effects that are not repeating relating to BD fees and litigations. In H2, we anticipate to maintain a sustained organic growth in this segment.

Focusing now on merchant activities. We benefited from a very good performance of our energy management activity, resulting from several factors. First, in Q1 2018, the weather conditions were such that there were specifically some cold snaps, which created opportunities to benefit from price spikes in the market to the tune of about €50 million. Second, we also benefit from the year-over-year comparison in 2017 when a shortage of gas in the south of France generated additional cost of about €40 million.

Third, process reengineering, combined with the new IT system, helped us to optimize the management of gas assets and also to reduce costs. Lastly, the performance of our energy management activity is also benefiting from the change of accounting treatment that took place in 2017 for most of our long-term gas contracts. The impact of this change in our H1 performance is around €50 million.

On nuclear, like you heard, the full year impact of outages is estimated at €330 million versus last year, of which approximately €250 million not included in the guidance that we gave in February. Finally, the rest of generation is normalizing. As you remember, we benefited from higher-than-normal margins in 2017. In H2, we will be significantly impacted on nuclear. But as we explained, this is driven by the latest outages for which the impact is expected at roughly €250 million and prices also will have an unfavorable year-on-year impact.

Again, the important thing to remember is that we have positive dynamics in many businesses, and this helps us offset the nuclear pressure. In addition, like it was mentioned, we have launched several actions. As already mentioned, we will further optimize the availability of our thermal fleet through dynamic asset management. We are also working on accelerating the renegotiation of some contracts in our merchant business. In addition, we expect Lean 2018 savings contributions to accelerate in the second half versus H1. Let me now turn to our financial structure.

As you can see on the next page, we have significantly reduced our financial net debt during the first half to €28.5 billion. This result is driven mainly from the sound operating cash generation, standing at €3.3 billion, and also driven by the portfolio rotation program. Indeed, the portfolio rotation program leads to a decrease in debt of €3.4 billion, mainly resulting from the closing of three transactions that you’ve already heard about, Loy Yang B, the gas in January, E&P in mid-February and from that deconsolidation of Glow net debt following the held for sale IFRS 5 treatment as of June 2018.

At the same time, we have invested €3.6 billion in H1, including €2.5 billion on development CapEx, of which about 1/3 on renewable projects and 1/3 on client solutions. Since Q1 2018, net financial debt increased, mainly due to the 2017 final dividend payment. The cost of debt continues to decrease and stands at 2.53%, down 10 basis points compared to 2017. Financial net debt to EBITDA stands at 2.2 times at the end of H1 2018, remaining well below the 2.5 times target.

Economic net debt to EBITDA stands at 2.8 times at the end of H1 2018, in line with end 2017. S&P and Moody’s have recently reaffirmed their A category rating, with stable outlook for both. S&P having upgraded its outlook from negative to stable recently. So back to Isabelle for the conclusion.

Isabelle Kocher

Thank you, Judith. To conclude. These strong first half results highlight the merits of our business model and diversified portfolio. Nuclear energy will continue to bring its share of challenges. I want to be very open about the issues. I can assure you that our teams will pay the utmost attention, both to anticipate the problems early and to solve them, always in collaboration with the relevant authority.

As for the new ENGIE, the last six months show that we are starting to harvest the strategic changes executed in the last three years. Organic growth is kicking in, and we are excited about the potential. This potential and our capital allocation strategy will be presented during our Capital Market Day. It will take place at the end of February 2019. And now we will take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you Ms. Kocher. [Operator Instructions] Okay. So we will not take our first question from Sir Vincent Ayral of JPMorgan. Your line is open please go ahead.

Vincent Ayral

Yes, good morning. A couple of questions. One, on the nuclear outages. We saw a strong market reaction on the day, and pretty much as if it was deemed by the market to be a recurring issue. Could you make any comments regarding what happened? And more than anything, in the following years, why do you feel confident that this would not happen again? So I think that’s question number one. And then second would be an update on, what I would call, the Belgian restructuring, life extension, nuclear provision, refocusing on the legal entity, what are the remaining steps in your view? And finally as well, an update on the government stake sale process and the change of law there. Where are we? And finally, on the auction in the Brazilian gas transmission assets. Thank you very much.

Isabelle Kocher

So on the first question, Paulo?

Paulo Almirante

Okay. So the work and the inspection that we’ve carried out of the structural integrity of these bunkers are to make sure that this is known in all of our units. So we do not expect – after the additional outages that are planned for this year, we do not expect to see similar problems at any of our units.

Isabelle Kocher

As far as the Belgium discussion is concerned, so it is progressing, still ongoing. The objective remains the same. And I had, several times, the opportunity to summarize that here. The idea is very simple, is to build a player that will be more focused on Benelux in order to set up in this region a player that is able to accompany the strategy of the Belgium authorities regarding energy transition.

And that’s the reason why we work hard on the progressive increase of Electrabel competitiveness. I believe that we went through important steps. It is – it will continue to progress. Belgium, as all the other countries, has a very important project in order to develop carbon-free capacities, to develop energy efficiency, to develop services. Electrabel is very well placed to do so, and that’s still under discussion. As TAG is concerned, Paulo?

Paulo Almirante

So as far as TAG is concerned, you know that Petrobras has suspended the sale process, awaiting for a decision regarding an injunction that was requested by the unions, and a decision by the Supreme Court, a judge at the Supreme Court to suspend the process. So Petrobras is appealing of this, and we expect to return back to the negotiations by the end of September, beginning of October.

Operator

We will now take the next question from Emmanuel Turpin, Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Emmanuel Turpin

Good morning every one. My first question is on Belgian Nuclear. You quantified the financial impact you expect in the second half. How safe is this estimate? In other words, have you been able to cover most or all of the output shortfall? How much are you still exposed to potential risk of further price hikes? I am asking this question in the context of low hydro in Europe pushing prices up. And so what’s the value at risk here for EBITDA on net earnings full year?

My second question is on the very strong performance of GEM. And what I would like to get to is, how structural versus how opportunistic is this strong performance? You mentioned optimization on new management of the gas assets. Could you give us some examples of what this means? And what would be helpful is for a modeling perspective is, in the context of what is structurally a quite volatile business, what’s your view of a normalized level of EBITDA over the coming years?

And my last question is on Client Solution for which we saw, I believe, a deterioration of EBITDA in Q2 trend versus Q1. You seem very confident and comfortable with the idea there will be a rebound in EBITDA in B2C in particular in 2H. Could you come back to those reasons? And again, maybe to the timing of the tariff increase you mentioned. I missed this. And what would be helpful maybe is some form of quantification of the rebound you expect. Thank you very much.

Judith Hartmann

Okay, Emmanuel. Thank you for all of these questions. So on the first question, on the nuclear outages. So again, there is two effects that you’ve rightly pointed out. One is obviously the calendar, and Paulo went through our confidence in that piece. There was indeed a price exposure here because we had to sell some electricity that we had to buy back, basically that we had promised to sell and with the shortage of volume, but that’s already integrated in our numbers.

So there is no additional shortfall coming from this, that’s already dealt with, and that’s in the €250 million that we mentioned. So no issue, no additional issue to be expected there. On the – on GEM, on energy management, indeed, a very good quarter. And like I pointed out, there is really some effects due to the fact that 2017 was actually a very difficult year.

We had to buy at the time gas because there was a shortage of gas in the south of France, and because of security of supply, we bought gas at the time at very high prices when there was a shortage, about a €40 million impact. So that’s obviously a swing from year-to-year, on your question, normalizing – that wouldn’t be a normalized performance from that perspective. The price spikes at the beginning of the year were very significant at this year.

And so to be able to capture that I think is something that we are now better positioned to do. Now as you and I know, obviously it always depends on market conditions, but we’ve been able, like I mentioned, to restructure some of the team setup, some of the IT. And I firmly believe that that’s helping us to really drive a more reactive view. We used to look at these exposures on a monthly basis and we now have – basically, we can now react on hourly basis, which was put in place, so that should help us going forward.

And then the last thing I mentioned is a roughly €50 million one-off, which is an accounting change, which is, by the way, related to everything I’ve just mentioned. The change of business model has led us to move from industrial accounting to trading accounting, and so that is a one-shot improvement versus last year. So I hope that answers your question there.

On Client Solutions, we are very confident. We – there is a few untypical things, if I may call it that way, in terms of the quarter performance or half-year performance. And we’re expecting a big growth in the second half. Some of it I’ve mentioned. It’s mostly around B2C, where last year’s numbers were quite low.

I mentioned also the price increase that we have just registered in July 1 in France. And then I’ve mentioned the ramp-up of the – of some of the acquisitions that we did last year. And so all in all, we look at a total year outlook that should have an increase in the double-digit range, so a significant turnaround from the first half. We’re confident about that.

Isabelle Kocher

I’d like to come back to last question from Vincent Ayral we didn’t answer, which is about the stake of the French state. So first of all, as you all know, it would be a decision that belongs to the state. Our duty is to make that the group is ready to face all the scenario, and it is the case.

Fundamentally, I believe that it would be good for ENGIE, normalizing progressively, pursuing the normalization of shareholding, increasing, by the way, the level of free float. Nevertheless, it is not planned in the short term, since, as you know, the law is necessary to allow the state to reduce its stake. It is potentially – it will be potentially part of the pact law, which would be promulgated at the end of 2018 or more probably now at the beginning of 2019.

Emmanuel Turpin

Quick follow-up, if I may, on the answer by Judith on my question on Client Solution. The double-digit increase in 2H that you mentioned, is it referring to Client Solution or just to B2C?

Judith Hartmann

Referring to Client Solutions.

Emmanuel Turpin

Thank you very much.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Peter Bisztyga of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Peter Bisztyga

Yes. Good morning. It’s Peter Bisztyga here from Bank of America. Three questions, please. Firstly, can you just clarify whether the €330 million hit on EBITDA from Belgium Nuclear, is that also a hit on net income? So is that zero tax shield there still? And how much headroom do you actually have in your NRIgs guidance to absorb any further delays in the restarts of these plants or any further unplanned outages? And then my second question, perhaps very brief on. You’ve been linked in press reports with being interested in the EDPR U.S. wind portfolio. Is that something you’re willing to comment on at all?

Judith Hartmann

I’ll start with the first one. So on the €330 million EBITDA, that is indeed a COI and also an RNR PG impact because of the tax shield that you mentioned. In terms of headroom in the guidance, we’re confirming the guidance. They were – it is based on the calendar that we’ve talked about, that we’re confident in. The teams are very – as you can imagine, very engaged around this. We are still confident to confirm this guidance.

And if there was any change, then obviously, you would hear from us. But like I said, at this stage, we feel good. We had a very significant upside in some of the other businesses that are already translating in H1 that are giving us confidence, plus the action plan that we mentioned, put that together, that makes us confident to confirm at this stage.

Isabelle Kocher

On EDPR very quickly, it is a very complex transaction that has been triggered – complex offer, that has been triggered by CTG. And we actively monitor the situation.

Peter Bisztyga

Right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Carolina Dores of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Carolina Dores

Hi, good morning everyone. I had three questions. My first one, it’s on guidance, because I can see your guidance is based on an FX that is a little bit stronger on currencies than what we have today. So is it fair to say that your mark-to-market guidance is towards the lower range of your guidance?

My second question, it’s again on Client Solutions. Are they not typical activities related to specific country? Or does this – this trend you’re seeing everywhere, not only France and Benelux, but also in global markets? And my third question, on EDPR, you were very clear. But more broadly, on renewables, given that it’s a very competitive market, what do you think is the best way to grow it, through development of projects, the acquisition of projects of already assets in operations? And which markets do you think are most attractive at the moment? Thank you very much.

Judith Hartmann

So on your question of guidance on foreign exchange, you can see it from the press release of what we had built into the initial guidance. It’s mostly the U.S. dollar and the Brazilian real that are impacting us, of course, here, in the budget, 1.22, and the Brazilian real at the time at 3.89. We have a quite a significant impact in the first half already with close to €200 million on EBITDA, about €150 million on COI.

And in the second half, we do – we’ve already baked in that this is going to increase by roughly probably €100 million on the EBITDA line, so that’s already integrated when I said that we’re confirming guidance, I want to be clear, some of the underlying assumptions have changed because there is some positives, some negatives. But we have baked the best of our knowledge in, including foreign exchange, and obviously, the nuclear topic that was mentioned.

And even with all of that in, with those headwinds, like I said, we are comfortable confirming our guidance given all the positive news that we have had and all the action plans that we are working on. On – we did not fully understand your second question on Client Solutions. It seems to be about which countries we’re in. Maybe you can repeat that one, please.

Carolina Dores

Yes. What I managed that because you’ve mentioned that the word like this, a typical performance, I think, it’s the term on Client Solutions, if this has been in a specific country or if it has been a more global trend?

Judith Hartmann

So the first half performance is under pressure from two topics on Client Solutions, which is, one is the B2C topics that I mentioned in France where the numbers are going to look much better in the second quarter in comparison to last year. And then, on B2B, I mentioned some exploration and production service contracts, which is really follow-up on pressure on that industry and some of the price renegotiations, so obviously, we’re going to restructure those contracts.

And there was also some topics around engineering. But again – in the first half. But again, we feel confident for the second half. We have really created a growth platform here. Between 2015 and 2018, we’re adding €600 million to €700 million of EBITDA. It’s very significant. And we should not be deterred by the first half results on the very positive outlook that we have on Client Solutions.

Isabelle Kocher

And I see the opportunity to remind you that a key element of our strategy is to extend a client solution portfolio that was initially focused in Europe, in fact, mainly in France, to transform that activity in a much more international one. And we have already developed some important activities in the U.S., even more in Middle East, in Singapore and in a lot of geographies.

So what we are doing is that we translate, we repeat the success we made in the past in Europe with these client solutions, and we extended abroad. So as far as renewable is concerned, I would like to tell you that basically we do both. That is to say, we build ourselves a big part for renewable plants, and it allows us to seize the EPC margin, and the EPC margin in that business is an important part of the margin.

We also buy projects that are already developed. Stages are different from a region to another, stages of development. And we mix the two. The goal we have is to develop renewable capacities at a pace that is sufficient to fuel our customer, client – our portfolio of customers, of clients. You’ve seen that more and more corporates, in particular, they ask for green PPAs, and we have here value, more than others, I believe, being able to connect our renewable capacities with the portfolio of B2B client, which is the biggest of the world. So to play that game, to go at a sufficient pace in renewable development, in fact, we play with the two levers. We buy projects and we also buy, in some cases, existing assets. But with an ability to value them, we are connecting them with our portfolio of clients, which is higher than for others.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Aymeric Parodi of UBS. Please go ahead.

Aymeric Parodi

Hi, everyone thanks for taking questions. Just one question on the renewable. Could you please clarify the actual worth of capacity by plant of Infinity Renewable that you booked in February? Thank you.

Judith Hartmann

Yes. So on the renewable pipeline, like Isabelle mentioned, we are working on – with really various business models here in many countries. The U.S. is a big part of this. France is a big part of this. India, where we now have almost 1 gigawatt installed.

In the U.S., one of the big things we did, in the beginning of the year, we bought a company called Infinity, and they have added a significant part – a significant capacity to our pipeline here. They are – they should able to install about 500 megawatt per year as from 2019. And we’re working on two crucial projects already this year that we are hoping to put online by the end of the year. So it’s been a very good add to our portfolio.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Vincent Gilles of Credit Suisse. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Gilles

Yes. Good morning. Vincent here. Two questions. The first one being a very long one, an open-ended one, and the second one being very simple. Question number one is, very strong organic numbers for the first half, could you, first, remind us your exact definition of organic? Given you’ve sold so many assets, you bought so many assets, how do you exactly calculate your organic number in the environments that is your ever changing balance sheet?

And second sub-question is, what is a reasonable number based on expense of the last six months you think we should take in terms of organic growth for second half of the year and beyond as a form of sustainable level of organic growth? So that’s question number one.

And question number two is on the offsetting measures. I mean, you spent a lot of time explaining to us the impact of negative Belgian nuclear impact. And you insisted on you have flexibility to face this negative impact. You mentioned one or two topics more than real actions. Can you maybe develop a bit around the flexibility on Lean 2018? And maybe quantify is basically where I’m going to is quantify a bit the flex you’ve got around the cost. Thank you.

Judith Hartmann

Okay. On the first one, on the question around, how do you define organic growth? So it’s the standard definition of excluding foreign exchange and scope. So absolutely no change to that. And just as a reminder, this is on our continued activities, as we have excluded E&P and LNG as per the accounting treatment, the IFRS accounting treatment.

So that’s – it’s actually quite straightforward. In terms of what a sustainable growth would be, I would go back to what we’ve said in the past. So depending on the segment, we should have a single- digit growth in Networks. We should have mid-single-digit growth in renewables and also higher single-digit growth in Client Solutions. So that’s really how we look at it, and that’s also how we decide on how we invest. Quite frankly, we go after the opportunities, of course. And so that’s how I would answer that question. The third question was on the action plan.

Paulo Almirante

So on the action plan to somehow try to offset the impact of the nuclear outages, the actions I described are much more than mechanical. They are management actions that we had to make to – for example, to transform an open-cycle gas turbine at Drogenbos, so that was the example, into a combined- cycle gas turbine, which is able to capture higher load factor, and obviously, the increase in the prices that we see in this market. But that’s not the only kind of actions that we are taking.

We have, over the last months, we have improved the response of our CCGT fleet to ancillary services, so the ability to respond to the volatility in the grid, and that requires a lot of information management through our digital platforms to identify opportunities in the market and to be able to respond with the units to the needs of the transmission system operator. That’s kind of actions that we are implementing

Additionally, on procurement, we are bringing most of our units to, what we call, pooling, purchased pooling, and that is to improve and to take advantage of the size we are able to develop in certain areas of our needs. So this kind of actions that we are putting in place are somehow offsetting this major impact. But at the same time, they will to continue for the future years.

Vincent Gilles

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Vincent Ayral of JPMorgan. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you. Just coming back on the nuclear outages. I wanted to get some color on the fact that it’s a nonrecurring type of event potentially. So I guess to have maybe an easier question would be to say, how close are we to having finished all the life extension upgrade? Basically, for us to understand if how long is the period where there could be all the bad surprises. So that’s the question one.

And quickly, on the B2B, some pressure on E&P, but we’ve seen the oil moving from $50 in January last year to $74 now. So how do you see the outlook there? And if you want to take action right now, could it have an impact on actually potentially shaping up some commercial upside which could be late in coming? Thank you.

Isabelle Kocher

I will take the third question. I’ll let Judith answer the first one and Paulo to the second one. On the – your question on B2B, yes, you are true. I mean, we are exposed in a lot of countries with these B2B activities and a lot – exposure to a lot of client segments. And I believe that our strength is to be able to have this diversified exposure. Typically, what happened in Belgium, in Fabricom in particular, that is significantly exposed or was significantly exposed to oil and gas sector effectively had an impact over H1.

But we are currently restructuring this activity as we did last year for another segment. So I’m confident things are progressing well. And it is massively offset and compensated by the dynamic of this activity globally. And I believe that we really gained a good agility at reacting quickly, restructuring significantly, and then offsetting quickly that kind of impact. Question one, Judith? Or second first, Paulo first.

Paulo Almirante

Yes. So if I understood correctly, the first question regarding nuclear outages for the lifetime extension, which applies to Doel 1, Doel 2, as shown in the first box of the slide. So we are expecting these units to return to service at the beginning of October. At the moment, these outages are progressing in accordance with the schedule and the budget.

And we rely on our teams and we have confidence in our teams that this will be delivered as per the schedule. Regarding future outage in relation to lifetime extension, I want to add that most of the works have been realized in 2017 and 2018, and some that are still to be executed will be part of the outage of these units planned until 2020. But most of the works for the lifetime extension are realized in 2017 and 2018. Of course, the return to service of all these units depend on the Nuclear Safety Authority authorization.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you. So that means that the works we’re doing right now are actually pretty much the final one to get a green light by the FCN. Do I understand correctly?

Paulo Almirante

Yes, that’s right.

Vincent Ayral

Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. We will now take our next question from Ajay Patel of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Ajay Patel

Good morning. Just one quick question, please. The recurring effective tax rate fell from 32% to 25% in 2018. Judith, could you give us some guidance just would you expect 25% to be the rate for the full year? And is there any items that maybe you want to kind of go delve through that may determine why that number is a bit lower than maybe I would have expected?

Judith Hartmann

So yes, we had a very low tax rate in the first half. It’s going to normalize by the end of the year, more around 28-ish. The positive effect that we had in the first half is related to deferred tax asset in Australia which we were able to book. And so that’s why we had very good tax results in the first half. That’s, by the way, also the reason why you have such a – it’s one of the major reasons why there’s so much higher growth rates on the net recurring income compared to the COI, but that should, like I said, normalize in terms of tax rate by the end of the year.

Ajay Patel

Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Vincent Gilles of Credit Suisse. Your line is open. Please go ahead.

Vincent Gilles

Yes. It’s me again. A very simple question. Your CMD in February 2019, you’ve been talking about it for nearly a year, I think, and it’s been delayed, I think, twice. I’m maybe wrong. Why are you talking to the market about the next phase of your development so late in the process? I mean, is there anything to read there? Or it’s just calendar issues and availability of people?

Judith Hartmann

Absolutely, there is nothing to read into this. We didn’t delay it twice, by the way. We just said that we were going to come back close to the end of the year. Having thought this through, we wanted to make sure that we actually have the numbers of 2018. We could do it either way. Quite frankly, we could have done one in December, but not give you any numbers, but I’m not sure you would have been very happy with this.

So we decided it’s best to have that closing behind us and then being able to be more precise on what – how the figures are going to look like. Obviously, there will be an update on strategy, but – and you will all be very interested in that, but obviously, your question is also going to be how does that going to translate into our financials, and that’s how we felt, it was better to do it with the results actually already known.

Vincent Gilles

Okay. It’s very clear thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] There appears that there are no further questions at this time. I would like to hand the call back to Ms. Kocher for any additional or closing remarks.

Isabelle Kocher

No closing remark. Just have good holidays, if any. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. That concludes today’s call. You may now disconnect.