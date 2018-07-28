Western Energy Services Corporation (WEEEF) CEO Alex Macausland on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Western Energy Services Corporation (OTC:WEEEF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. With me on the call are Alex Macausland, President and CEO; Jeffrey Bowers, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO; and Darcy Reinboldt, Senior Vice President of Operations for Horizon Drilling and Stoneham Drilling. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call may include certain statements or disclosures relating to Western that are based on the expectations of its management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Western, which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable security laws. All such statements and disclosures other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Western anticipates or expects may occur in the future, should be considered forward-looking information.

We caution listeners that many factors could cause the performance or achievements of Western to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining our second quarter results conference call. I will first provide a view on macro drivers facing the industry and then provide some financial highlights before handing the call over to Alex who’ll provide a business update.

On our last quarterly conference call, we shared a view that the commodity price environment in 2018 did support higher oil field service activity. Our opinion has not changed. Producers are generating significantly more cash flow than in 2017, but this has not resulted in increases to their capital programs. Despite the strong returns they can be generated through oil and gas drilling in the current price environment. Our customers are increasingly focused on higher dividends, share buybacks and debt reduction as they navigate through this period where there is limited access to external capital. With this in mind, we are managing our business in the context of flat year-over-year activity by ensuring our ability to respond to an uptick in demand.

Year-to-date, Western has generated EBITDA of $16 million, up approximately $3.8 million versus normalized EBITDA earned in the same period of 2017. This represents a 30% improvement compared to the prior year. Importantly, we were able to increase EBITDA despite lower activity. This increase was driven by higher pricing, which has risen by at least 10% year-over-year in each of our divisions. Along with the consistent emphasis on cost control, increasing pricing continues to be a focus across the company. Our CapEx guidance for 2018 of $20 million has not changed. Spending is to include $12 million of maintenance capital and $8 million of expansion capital. Maintenance spending correlates closely to activity levels and remain very flexible. We closely monitor the market and are able to increase or decrease maintenance spending as required. We maintain all of our equipment to a high standard and our entire fleet can return to work when demand warrants.

Expansion capital is deployed due tactically respond to customer requests in situations where we can earn strong returns. We will continue to balance capital spending against our intent to generate free cash flow.

Thank you, Jeffery. Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining our conference call today. Today in Canada there are plus or minus 618 registered drilling rigs, down over 220 rigs in the peak rig count in December of 2012, a 27% decline. This has certainly shifted the competitive landscape in the Canadian contract drilling industry. Many of the rigs that were de-commissioned were not like this work again. Other high specification rigs removed from the Canadian fleet were relocated to other countries.

I would like to highlight a few takeaways for Western. First, over the same time period, Western added 6 drilling rigs. We are the only major contractor that has increased Canadian rig count. The number of rigs we have that can generate EBITDA is higher today than it was in 2012 leaving us strongly positioned for the future growth.

Second, rigs across their fleets are relevant. We have not had to de-commission rigs as we continually and strategically invest in our fleet to provide equipment that has required by our customers. All of our rigs are ideally suited for the applications in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin today.

Third, a lower rig count improves the supply demand dynamic in the industry; a large number of the delisted rigs would not compete directly with Western. However unreasonable biddings tends macro rates for certain rig classes.

Moving on to day rates, we increased pricing in our Canadian drilling division by 12% year-over-year. Day rates have increased by approximately $3,400 per day since the lows Q3, 2016. This has been a team effort as there are operations and safety teams have consistently delivered the service and performance that has allowed our marketing group to increase pricing. We continue to work with our customers to further increase pricing and moves to more sustainable levels that can better support reinvestments in our business.

Those following the sector recognize the events chart provided by the drilling providers in Canada. To illustrate this each $1,000 of incremental day rate provides approximately $7 million of incremental EBITDA based on the number of Canadian drilling days that we achieved in 2017.

Looking ahead we expect activity for the second half of 2018 to be similar to the prior year. We have a good line of sight on work for Horizon with Q3 activity fluctuating day to day as customer plans format. Stoneham now has three rigs running on long-term contracts. We continue to get our remaining rigs in the spot market recognizing that the industry rig count in North Dakota has largely stabilized. Eagle continues to balance price and utilization while there is still too many service rigs in the industry, the limited availability of rig cruise has provided pricing support. Horizon continues to gain customers as its products are ideally suited for customers operating in the modeling sea base areas. I would like to thank all of our Western employees for their continued effort and commitments. Our employees remain instrumental to the success of Western. I would also like to thank our stakeholders for their continued support.

Each of you mentioned that increasing pricing is a focus. But are you able to share any expectations for pricing heading into kind of the fall budgeting season and winter drilling season this year? And perhaps if possible you could add some nuance by asset class?

Alex Macausland

It’s a pretty competitive environment out there right now, Aaron. So we’re just kind of keeping things closer to HS [indiscernible] and working right through the business as we go.

Aaron Macneil

On the North Dakota side, you had mentioned that activities kind of stabilized. But what do you think the probability is of a basin wide increase in activity given some of the challenges in the Permian as well as the strength in crude oil prices?

Alex Macausland

Specifically in North Dakota in the Wilson Basin you’re asking right?

Aaron Macneil

Yes, that’s correct. Yes.

Alex Macausland

Well, I think, there is the production is high that's ever been or the highest that's ever been. So we’re seeing a decent amount of interest. Three of our AC triples are -- we talk with other commission in Q2 and upgraded it with 7,500 BSI and cargo working for a customer out, so those are three busy, and we’re just looking on spot market for the two 1,200 barrel rigs. But I think it’s reasonable the basin works with current commodity prices.

Aaron Macneil

And do you think you need to plan any additional capital to get any of those rigs in North Dakota to work or are they kind of ready to go?

Alex Macausland

They’re currently ready to go. They’ve all worked reasonably so. It really just depends if there is any specific customer need.

So based on your current customer conversations in line of sight, do you expect your activity in your active Q3 rig count to trend similar to last year and peak in that mid to low 20s range?

Alex Macausland

Yes, that’s reasonable. We expect that the rest of the year to kind of unfold somewhere to 2017. We will keep working harder to beat that, but it’s just -- as Jeffrey mentioned in order to -- best reserve back as we're living within the cash flow.

Unidentified Analyst

And then of your contracted rigs in Canada, for the ones that to expire in 2018 and 2019, how would their pricing compared to the stock market today? And would that likely to see a bump from being recontacted? Should that occur?

Jeffrey Bowers

I think it's reasonable to think that those contracts are getting a little long in the tooth and they’re mostly put in place back a couple of years ago. So I think the market is probably caught up to 100 and closely catching up to it with things with little bit better in our minds.

Unidentified Company Representative

Were always trying to renegotiate it and expanded.

Unidentified Analyst

And where are some of the other contracts would be a lot closer to spot market today?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, probably still a little bit better than spot but not -- more closely aligned with the sustainable number. And we're still dealing with the spot market that's not sustainable to the contract dealing business in Canada or any place else for shareholder returns and reinvestments in businesses just not there yet. And that's what people have to realize the expectations that are put on drilling contract is just huge. We have to deliver and perform record wells, well after well. So you are drilling faster, you are drilling better. So it takes money to keep that equipment in take and keeps returns and find some shareholder interest. So that's for the balance that we found overtime.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood that's good color. On the wall servicing side has your view changed in the past 3 to 6 months around by the industry pricing will look like. It seems that this more of your competitors are focused on economic rates of returns over market share. And we're seeing some slippages on equipment re-certifications?

Unidentified Company Representative

I hear that on the street. We're always focused on being favorite customers and making returns. And I think this is probably -- it's among the newest fleets of any size in western Canada. So we're pretty pleased with how that is. And we keep up with things. And I just been keeping our heads down and putting rigs at the door is our key focus and just constantly chipping away at rigs. And rig now it's a little easier to move rates around this year average and consistently getting better in the servicing business. And our utilization in Q2 is actually up over Q2 last year in our servicing cycle. Pretty pleased on both of those accounts, so strong customer support keeping your crews around and just working away of things. Overtime, the reality is there is not above the service rigs that can go to work today whether they are not re-certified or there is definitely not enough crews to run above the rigs. So I've been trying to explain to the market for about three years of the next time. To figure it out drilling rig, it's really go up, it will give you the strategy of people more so that equipment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, understood that's good color. And then last one from me whether pricing changes that came through in Q2 more of a function of changes in spot market rates? Or how much of that was rig and geographic mix of work versus Q2 or Q2 last year, excuse me, or Q1 of the next year?

Unidentified Company Representative

Are you talking in the U.S. or Canada?

Unidentified Analyst

In the Canada for the service rates?

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes, it’s just effectively every rig that goes out we push the rates.

With respect to Canadian day rates, as we think about the back half of the year and given the conversations with customers. So I mean, the tankers going to be an acceleration in the year-over-year improvements in day rate technology that there may be some shifts in rig mix and so on and so forth?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think, we definitely work hard towards that Ian, over the time. But you saw that we have a little bit of slippage in utilization right, or you saw in pricing increase. So I think we probably found the balance coming out of Q2. But it's just like your utilization matched with your day rates. So we just anticipate this chipping away added going forward. It’s already basis flat and if our customers aren’t -- if our customers are reinvesting in the building, then we’re just going to try to long week we did in 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

That's good point. I mean if we go back in history, you guys have been quite acquisitive. When we’ve seen a number of drillers, your smaller drillers gets scooped up here over the call for last six months that's pretty attractive metrics. I mean what’s the appetite to maybe use some paper to try and execute some of these transactions given it might be a good way help with the balance sheet metrics?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think, it’s not for me to look over the fence. But different opinions -- I would have different opinion on attractive metrics and what the equipment is when what it takes to get it up to semi. Our customers don’t expect today. Will you add all that together? I don’t think you would add for us for the -- you probably an additional rig in a lot of cases. So it looks good on the surface but it’s tough on that. When you start marketing a rig again customer wants the $7,500 reward, big pumps, rewards the top goods. So the mix is pretty complex. And then realistically acquisitions are definitely that we always pay attention to book. Right now we’re just core netting and let the basin recover. And when things are right we’ll do what’s right for the shareholders.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe one other, I guess, more specific question relating to Saskatchewan is, I mean, one of the themes -- the theme since we coming up is that some higher quality drilling rigs are pushing in Saskatchewan and capturing market share and doing a bit of better job yourselves included. Is that still a theme you’re seeing?

Unidentified Company Representative

Well, I think it hasn’t occurred and it’ll continue to depending on customers and their willingness. I mean there’s no need to go and spend -- deploy a bunch of capital and until you get greater returns in this state, but the demand for [indiscernible] rigs would not want move anything into any basins. So don’t pay the same day rates and returns.

Just wondering on the third rig news here for upgrade as it comes back into fleet how does that rig compare to the other two?

Unidentified Company Representative

Consistently. All three rigs are effectively identical now, they can walk the same x and y axis, 7,500 third -- fourth generator I guess. They're a third bigger generator. Yes we definitely get the some of those as well. They’re all identical so that in the same basin makes sense that they’d be in the same well.

Unidentified Company Representative

For run rate, Tim, you might because we had some standby revenue in the second quarter you might want to take Q1 for run rate.

