Detour Gold Corp. (DRGDF) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Detour Gold Corp. (OTCPK:DRGDF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Laurie Gaborit - Vice President, Investor Relations

Michael Kenyon - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Frazer Bourchier - Chief Operating Officer

James Mavor - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC Capital Markets

Trevor Turnbull - Scotiabank

Matthew MacPhail - Canaccord Genuity

Anita Soni - Credit Suisse

Kerry Smith - Hayward Securities

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets

Mike Parkin - National Bank Financial

Operator

Welcome to the Detour Gold Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the conference over to Laurie Gaborit, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Laurie Gaborit

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Today's conference call and webcast will cover Detour Gold's Second Quarter 2018 Results. Michael Kenyon, Interim CEO will review the results of the quarter and Frazer Bourchier, our COO will provide an update on the operational improvement strategy. Note that James Mavor, our CFO is also on the call to address questions at the end of the call. Today's presentation is available for download both on this webcast and on the company's website on the home page. Yesterday's news release is also posted on our website.

Please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note in yesterday's press release. Please note that all dollar amount mentioned on this call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Michael Kenyon, Interim CEO.

Michael Kenyon

Thank you, Laurie. And I repeat what Laurie said, good morning to everyone. Thanks again for joining us to discuss our second quarter results. But before we get into the details of those results, I'd like to provide you with our perspective about where Detour Gold is today. First, we remain focused on our top priority, the execution of life of mine plan.

We are providing our COO, Frazer Bourchier with the stability and support needed to succeed in optimizing the mining operations. The initiatives underway clearly demonstrate that we're on the right track to ensure that the Detour Lake mine becomes a consistently performing operation. To give you a sense of the focus of these initiatives that are receiving, Frazer will be discussing the key strategic operational improvement areas he has identified and the work being done.

The successful execution of life of a mine plan depends upon having the right people in the right positions. People with the skills and experience required. We've aggressively moved forward to add depth and inject experience at the mine site and these changes are having an immediate impact on the operation. We'll continue to have a positive impact going forward and we're confident that we will see sustained improvement over the next 12 to 18 months. The board will build on this foundation by enhancing its own composition.

As previously announced, we've been working towards bringing on 2 new directors; one with large scale operational experience and one with corporate social responsibility, which includes First Nations engagement experience. This board renewal is consistent with the company's long established approach of adding diverse candidates that enhance the composition of the board, based on the skills, matrix of the company's required expertise. Our goal is to appoint these 2 new directors to replace existing directors as soon as practical. Our refreshed board will continue to be one that engages regularly with shareholders and more importantly listens. We remain firm in our beliefs that the actions we are taking will deliver long-term value to shareholders.

So with that, I'll now turn everyone's attention to our second quarter results. As you can see, gold production totaled 154,385 ounces, which met our production plans for the second quarter. This makes our third quarter in a row above the 150,000 ounces mark, bringing us to 311,526 ounces for the first half of this year and on target to achieve our annual production guidance. Of that, we sold 146,856 ounces in the second quarter at an average realized gold price of $1,305 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs were $1,104 per ounce sold for the quarter.

As this year's capital spending profile is weighted towards the second half of 2018, in particular, with the initial construction of the second sell of the tailings facility and the mill project capital investment gaining momentum, we anticipate higher all-in sustaining costs for the second half of this year, but to still be within our annual all-in sustaining cost guidance.

In the second quarter, the company generated net free cash flow before financing activities of $11.6 million. We used $10 million to reduce debt to end the quarter with a $150 million in cash and cash equivalents. Onto summarizing the operating results for Q2, the mill processed $5.1 million tonnes of ore, equivalent to an average throughput rate of approximately 56,000 tonnes per day. The head grade averaged 1.06 grams per ton, which was about projection as we mined the last remnant of the Old Campbell pit crown pillar.

Gold recoveries at 88.9% were lower than planned impacted mainly by plant reliability and to a lesser extent by a high blend of talc ore, which impacts the leach kinetics. With a number of ongoing capital projects that are specifically addressing these plant issues, we expect to see improvements in the second half and recovery targets remain as projected in the 2018 life of mine plan. Our mining rates improved quarter-over-quarter, but remained below our target of 300,000 tonnes per day, mainly as a result of lower availability of rope shovels during the quarter. With a number of the 2018 plant parts component replacements for these shovels that were accelerated into the first half in 2018, we expect the availability of the large shovels to improve for the second half of the year.

All-in sustaining costs for the quarter totaled $1,104 per ounce sold and reflect lower sustaining capital activities as the construction season for the tailings facility just began to ramp up this June. Sustaining capital and deferred stripping totaled $46.4 million, which included mobile fleet payments and major component replacements totaling $16 million, tailings construction of $12 million, $3 million was spent on the processing plant and $2 million was spent for site infrastructure.

As mentioned earlier, we expect higher all-in sustaining costs in the second half of 2018 with a higher capital spending profile. However, this capital spending profile is short-term in nature and longer-term site all-in sustaining were drop to below $1,000 per ounce sold by 2021 as indicated in the 2018 life of mine plan. Before I go on to review the financial highlights of the quarter, Frazer Bourchier, Chief Operating Officer will add his perspective on the Q2 operational results and provide an update on his operational improvement strategy. Frazer, please go ahead.

Frazer Bourchier

Thank you, Michael. I'm just going to speak to one slide today on the webcast, somewhat of a slight deviation from the usual quarterly or in this case Q2 production and financial focus. But I was somewhat torn between providing inappropriate detail versus wanting to evidence the current and the imminent action plans that are focused on achieving the recently issued 2018 life of mine metric highlights. So that's slide might look a little bit busy, but I've underlined the keywords in the critical four focus areas of which we're progressing.

The first if you heard me speak to earlier on enhancing organizational effectiveness and this is really a combination of a number of things we've moved on, involving in certain greater depths and experience to the site leadership and management that's well progressed, improving both departmental integration and communications with some organizational reviews. The plan to review more effective roster rotations for our senior management staff to ensure we have 24/7 coverage and it's not intermittent and shorter in its span, but rather longer. And then of course fostering a culture of change, this is just the way we approach the business while being realistic, not overly optimistic and yet not overly conservative. Some lateral thinking and empowerment with the groups and remembering to always have a disciplined business approach to the business of mining.

The second focus area, that's a combination of a number of things I've shown in that bucket, call it audits -- recent audits, I've had completed or about to be complete -- completed the ones in process plant in the maintenance area and finalizing one now in the mining area and we'll be looking at our capital projects as well. That's resulted in the prioritization of the recapitalization program I talked about in the processing plants as well as advancing mobile maintenance in terms of really getting its back and concentrated on what we call a reliability centered maintenance program and that involves everything from preventative maintenance and condition monitoring, even run time to failures, et cetera. And then understanding operational benchmarking, which we've done in the past, but it's better understanding as well as some shared site visits, we've done some, we have some others planned to increase our learnings about -- to ensure for looking apples-to-apples comparison, we understand when other operations do that's better than ours and share that knowledge vice versa.

Our third area had to do with the systems and has to do with systems and operational improvements. This is a combination of expanding and better utilizing and increasing training on our existing operating systems, not so much about having to bring in new operating systems, but further utilizing the systems we have to better extent; as well as we've initiated the contractor selection in management overhaul that's everything from contractor identification, selection and management once they are on site and tidying that up.

We also have a separate program on our mine-to-mill interface, this is one of the biggest value drivers in the operation to ensure the needs of both the mine and the miller met, while it meets the overall business objectives for the operation. As well as upgrading some basic pit mine operating practices, which is current in the mine audit I talked about earlier, that's being done and transforming our process plant operating procedures, which includes everything from operations to housekeeping.

And then finally the third -- fourth area is automation analytics. I mean this is the upside that's not reflected in the life of mine plan. We have targeted to begin in the not too distant future, but I don't think we would see any upside there for 2 or 3 years. Some are possibly quicker wins and others that include tele-remote drills, a possibility of remote dozers and a bigger one being autonomous haul trucks.

And we're also going to look at more scenario planning in our life of mine plan. No, we're not talking about changing your life of mine plan, but we are talking about scenario planning. So we understand all the contingencies and confirm the value drivers in our plan and then further embedding -- identifying and embedding what we call short interval control. So we can impact the business even throughout the shift or daily rather than weekly or less than that. So that is a rather high-level summary of detailed action plans that we are progressing and Michael I will turn it back to you.

Michael Kenyon

Okay, Frazer. So just looking at the financial highlights, as you can see on this slide, earnings from operations were strong at $46.5 million. The company's net earnings for the quarter were $8.8 million or $0.05 a share, and adjusted net earnings were $21.3 million or $0.12 a share. Taxes of $22.0 million in the second quarter on all deferred and relate to the weakening of the Canadian Dollar since March 31 and to the use of tax pools.

As already noted, we reduced debt by another $10 million payment from free cash flow so that our net debt now stands at $100 million. And as you may have noticed in the details, total gold inventories have increased by $13 million since the first quarter as the gold in circuit inventory in the mill built up by approximately 10,000 ounces during this quarter. We anticipate this increase to reverse in the second half of the year.

At the quarter end, the company had no gold hedged and had a total of $180 million of the zero cost callers to hedge its Canadian Dollar costs, whereby we can sell U.S. Dollars at a rate of $1.25 and participate up to an average of $1.34. This represents a hedge coverage ratio of approximately 40% for 2018 and 10% for 2019. The company monitors market conditions and intends to add to its currency hedge program for 2019. As pointed out earlier, we ended the quarter with strong liquidity. We have a $150 million in cash and cash equivalents and $220 million undrawn and available for our -- from our bank debt facility.

Our 2018 guidance remains unchanged. For the second half of the year, we expect higher mining and milling rates than in the first half of the year. This increase will be offset by lower head grades as per our mine plan, as we transition away from the higher grade remnants of the Campbell pit crown pillar. As I said earlier, capital spending will accelerate in the second half of the year, and therefore, we expect higher all-in sustaining cost, but we reiterate our full year guidance range of $1,200 to $1,280 per ounce sold.

As you will also have seen yesterday, we reported a maiden mineral resource for Zone 58 North, which is located 6 kilometers south of the processing plant. This resource contains a total of 670,000 ounces of gold with 80% of that in the indicated category. And that's at an overall indicated inferred combination of greater than 5 grams per tonne. This is a great start to exploring this zone as the deposit remains open below 800 meters and there's definitely potential to find additional ore shoots in proximity of Zone 58 North.

As we have noted before, Detour Gold is in the enviable position of enjoying a large gold reserve of 16 million ounces to support a mine life of at least 23 years, but we've also explored a strategy over the last few years of looking for higher grade deposits within trucking distance of our mill, which could potentially enhance gold output in the mine plan. This initial resource at Zone 58 North is the confirmation that this strategy can bear fruit. Therefore, our next step on Zone 58 North is to proceed with the review and evaluation for an advanced underground exploration program.

Subject to a positive evaluation, the company would determine the appropriate timeline for that program, and the objective of such an underground program would be to test both the continuity and the variability of the currently defined mineralization along with its mining potential and to gain access to seek further extensions of the deposit. So please refer to the news release for specific details on the mineral resource characteristics itself.

An additional positive for me in this is that this is the company's third exploration success on this property, following Detour Lake itself and that out of the West Detour deposit. And I'm confident that with persistence, we'll make more discoveries on this large and prospective land package. And this year, we also had exploration success in that regard in drilling several targets northeast and west of the Zone 58 North with many of the drill holes encountering gold mineralization, including visible gold, similar in style to Zone 58 North.

We plan to follow up this year on the best intercepts and to test additional targets with the 5,500 meter drilling program. Note that the best intersections are referenced in the Q2 results news release under exploration heading. On the Burntbush property, located 70 kilometers south of Detour Lake, we're starting a geological mapping and ground geophysics program with an anticipated 2,000 meter drilling program set to commence later this year.

In closing, I would like to add that Detour Gold is focused on delivering long-term value for its shareholders and fundamental to this is the execution of the 2018 life of mine plan. We're making headway and I look forward to reporting further progress on the third quarter call.

And with that, operator, I'll ask that you open the call for questions and ask everyone to please remain focused on our quarterly results. And also, as is our custom, I ask that each caller respects the number of people on the line and so please limit your questions. Management will of course be available following the call for additional inquiries. And so with that, operator, let me turn it over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Cosmos Chiu with CIBC Capital Markets.

Cosmos Chiu

Just a few questions from me here. Maybe first off on the mining rate. I see that you've improved in Q2, but still under budget. For the full year, you're budgeting a 107 million tonnes. You've done about 48.8 million tonnes in the first half. So mathematically, you need about 29.1 million tonnes on average for each of Q3 and Q4. I'm just trying to get an understanding of how you're going to get there, because 29.1 million tonnes would represent a record. And in the case that you don't get there in terms of 107 million tonnes for the year, what are the potential repercussions or consequences?

Frazer Bourchier

Cosmos, it's Frazer, let me answer that. Let me deal with the second part of your question first, the repercussions. If we don't get there -- are not that significant if one looks at this just from a 2018 guidance point of view. We obviously have some flexibility between ore tonnes and waste tonnes. This has more of an impact on not getting waste tonnes if that happen and so that's a minor impact on strip, not really material over 23-year mine life.

To get to your first part of the question though on, what is the possibility of or not achieving that? It will certainly be a stretch in some areas, but I'm very focused on a few things. First of all, this is a progressive plan that I've talked about and I'm very clear over the next 2, 3, 4 years, so while we respect and maintain guidance for this year, I'm not overly focused right now on quarterly impacts that could have a detriment to the overall plan that I'm pursuing. We've also gone through a fair bit of the overburden that's diminishing, so that should accelerate our mining rates later this year, which gives me confidence still that we will get close to that number.

And as well, we are in the warmer summer months, of course, it will get colder in November, December, so that's another advantage unlike what we experienced in the first half of this year. So that's really my general answer. We maintain guidance as we started off the call. The 107 million tonnes, yes, that will be a push to get there, but in the bigger picture, because of my focus on the next 2 to 3 years, I'm not as concerned about, even if we didn't quite meet that mining target.

Cosmos Chiu

And Frazer, maybe another question for you here. Switching gears a little bit. At the plant, I was actually quite surprised that there were some issues at the plant given the plant was the area that didn't really have a lot of headaches in the past few years. Could you maybe first off, elaborate on some of these plant reliability issues? And I guess, in part, does this have anything to do with the change in your shutdown plan that was put in place mid 2017?

Frazer Bourchier

Again, I'll answer the second part of your question first. Cosmos, no, it doesn't have any relation to the change going to 10 weekly shuts. And you're correct, I mean, while we increased our mill throughput from the last quarter by 11%, it's well below what we want to be targeting at 5.5 million tonnes per quarter. However, these chronic issues that we've talked about are being addressed with the capital program I've laid out.

We haven't got into the detail of what those various issues are. I can share a few of them. I mean it's everything from conveyor belt changes and pullies and take ups and safety screen upgrades and some debottlenecking in the CIP area and some valve replacements in the leach process and adding ring gears -- spare ring gears for the SAG mill. They're probably about 18 or 19 different projects we've identified. So we are going to have some of these -- let's call it chronic or occasional issues that can knock us back somewhat, but in the bigger picture, I am confident that as we invest that capital over the next 2 years, this issue of unplanned or unforeseen temporary shutdowns and breakdowns, i.e., the reliability issue will disappear.

Cosmos Chiu

And just one follow-up here. You mentioned Frazer, right now, you're going with 10 weekly shutdowns. I think based on the slide that was given to us, on the mine tour last year was 5x shutdowns, how does that reconcile?

Frazer Bourchier

No, it's not 10 shutdowns, it's every 10 weeks. That's about 5 a year.

Cosmos Chiu

Every 10 weeks, I got you.

Frazer Bourchier

That's about five a year.

Cosmos Chiu

Five a year, so you did 2 in Q2?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes, it just happened to be the way of lined up in the calendar window, that's correct.

Cosmos Chiu

So how many have you done so far year-to-date?

Frazer Bourchier

We've done three.

Cosmos Chiu

So you got two more scheduled for Q3 and Q4?

Frazer Bourchier

That's correct. Yes.

Operator

Our next question comes from Trevor Turnbull with Scotiabank.

Trevor Turnbull

Just a quick question also with respect to the milling. I tried to go and look at the unit costs of milling per tonne and multiply that by the throughput, and unless I'm missing something, it looked like over the last 5 quarters, all through 2017 and in Q1, you are averaging about CAD 53 million in total kind of milling cost. And then looking at what happened in Q2, it looks like that jumped up considerably. I came up with something like CAD 64 million. I guess I wanted to check to make sure that I'm thinking about it the right way and get some color as to why the increase and then where you see kind of aggregate milling costs going forward, Frazer?

Frazer Bourchier

Thanks, Trevor. That's an astute observation you're spot on. Our milling unit costs are higher than we want them to be, but that's a reflection of these unplanned breakdowns that have accelerated over the last 2 to 3 quarters, but you'll start to see those coming down. Unfortunately incur a number of contractor-related costs and unplanned breakdown costs, which were never that effective. So even with our mill shutdowns, which have a higher cost component, if the real issue is comparing it to the previous, it's because of the reliability issues and the shutdowns incur a lot of contractor costs, everything from clean-up to contractor crushing.

And the other issue is, as we start to embark upon this investment of capital in the processing plant, we'll do everything we can to time that with planned shutdowns, but there will be some minor interruptions to ongoing operations. So it will be some shorter-term pain for the longer-term gain in terms of the investment of that capital.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matthew MacPhail with Canaccord Genuity.

Matthew Macphail

I'm just wanted to follow up a little bit on something Cosmos was touching on the mining rate. You said that mining rates came in kind of the low-budget this quarter based on shovel -- rope shovel availability, partly at least. I remember I think Q1, there were similar issues with some rope shovels like a crack boom. Can you elaborate on what's going on, is it a little bit of the operator experience or is the digging more challenging than you expect and what are you going to do in the future to address that?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes, thanks for that Matthew. It's -- I'll answer the second part again, without sounding repetitive. What we're doing about, it was highlighted in that slide on operational improvements, whether it's in the plant or whether it's mobile equipment this is all about mainly our approach to maintenance and operating. So reliability centered maintenance program, really that's just -- there is nothing novel about that, it originated in the '60s in the airline industry. It's a trade-off between our maintenance costs and while considering consequences of failure to decide how we do our preventative maintenance and our predictive maintenance, and our run to failure.

So that takes a while to embed that and you're going to -- we're going to have some spill out effects of unplanned breakdowns. Now, the ones that happened in Q1 and were a major those -- wasn't a boom with the side frame in the cracking that happened. We had shovel 3 that was planned next that started to be repaired. So there were some of that, that impacted in Q2, but there were some other chronic issues with the gantry that broke et cetera. So that's the smaller, but that what impacts the mining rate.

One thing I can say about these 2 large shovels, when you have something like that, it can certainly knock you back in 1 million tonnes or so -- 2 million tonnes a quarter, but when the swing your way, you can make that up fairly quickly. So well -- disappointing and not where we wanted to be, it doesn't detract me from the overall plan and the objective of getting both our reliability #1, and our operating time #2, which is a combination of availability and utilization, where it needs to be with its action plan, I highlighted on that slide for both our mobile fleet and our fixed plant fleet.

Operator

Our next question comes from Anita Soni from Credit Suisse.

Anita Soni

I'm going to focus on is the projection of improvement in the processing costs going from the $12.50 that you posted this quarter and into $9.48 for 2019. Can you talk about how you plan to drop that number by almost 30% I think it is?

Frazer Bourchier

Well, it's 30% if you look at what it was in the first half of this year, it's not quite that severe if you look at what it was last year. Again, I'm not trying to sound repetitive here, but especially in the process plant, the requirement for that injection of capital will deal with these -- whether it's belt tears, centric bearings, the primary mantle, we have that installed now the new design, so we're happy about that. Until all those issues are rectified, it leads to the possibility of unexpected even if there are short-term failures, and that's what I call about the reliability.

So we are addressing about 5 of those mill capital projects this year rolling into next and about another 6 or 7 throughout next year and early into the following year. All those will have an impact on bringing our cost down to what we had in the life of mine plan, which gets us to $9.5 per tonne milled and then down to as low as the $8.30 per tonne milled I think we had and even $8.20 per tonne milled by 2022.

Anita Soni

And then the second question, I'm just -- apologize if I didn't get that, I was flipping to the Newmont call, but, did you talk about some of the recovery issues that you've had this quarter, not with respect to the [timings] I guess, but I'm just noticing that you guys continue to -- there's -- it's up and down in the quarters and I know there were some stripping that had to go on with the circuits over the last year 3 or 4 years. But again, you didn't -- you didn't sell as much as you produced?

Frazer Bourchier

Well, those are 2 different issues. But I will talk about the recovery because the recovery is the noted one. And you're right, I would say, maybe 20%, 25% of the issue had to do with the talc blend, never ideal, although it does come with higher grade, the talc. But again, it has to do with the intermittent stocks in the plant, with respect to issues we had in the CIP circuit and some valves that we are replacing and bypass of carbon and all those factors led -- I had nothing to do with the lead nitrate, by the way, we're happy with the lead nitrate and how that's performing. Those led to some gold losses while short-term that has a lower recovery. However, my expectation is in Q3. Again, there's no guarantee, because this is a progressive step process. I don't want to do short-term gains that end up suffering in the overall plan over the next 1 to 2 years, but we would expect recoveries not to be below that again, going forward.

Anita Soni

And then, sorry, the last question I guess I would have. What's the -- sorry, the selling versus producing -- do you have -- is this inventory build-up issue continuing?

James Mavor

So, Anita, its Jim. the -- we did have a buildup of about 10,000 ounces in our gold and circuit inventory at the end of June and this is expected to reverse in the second half of this year. It's happened over the last 1 to 2 years and it eventually just comes out with larger cores in the following quarters.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kerry Smith from Hayward Securities.

Kerry Smith

And maybe, you mentioned this and I just missed it, when would you have these underground plans formulated in the costs associated with that for Zone 58, is that something that we would expect by the end of the year?

Frazer Bourchier

Hi, Kerry, it's Frazer. Certainly not. No, that's a bit aggressive, this is a mineral resource mainly inferred. We're certainly excited by the results that we see. Now it's a matter of doing some high level trade off assessing various economic options to see what makes sense now to progress that in terms of whether an exploration decline is appropriate, and if so how deep that goes and how we do further drilling to move it into an indicated. So I would guess that to over the next year or so before you start to look at increased density drill program to get it into reserves and then underground mine plan.

Kerry Smith

And Frazer, there's sort of a bigger picture question. But with the grades and the options you're seeing there, it could be -- the (inaudible) it would be pretty economic maybe it would have made more sense to not worry about doing the trade-offs study now and just trying to expand the resource and do some more drilling like that of spend money on a plant like that?

Frazer Bourchier

Well, certainly. When I talk about next options, the idea is to go and make the thing 3x bigger than it is now. That's obviously possible going deeper than 800 meters. It's more to confirmed the continuity of the grade and to drill through a density that's appropriate to see if we turned it into -- if we can turn it into a mineral reserve so it's economic.

Kerry Smith

And what was the budgeted grade in Q2 versus -- I think with (inaudible) you reported. What was the actual budgeted grade based on the model?

Frazer Bourchier

It wasn't that much different, we don't get into sharing quarterly grade results, but it was a little bit lower than that, but we always knew we'd have a bit of a tale that came off that crown pillars. So we are right now back into this about exactly on budget as we expected in Q3 for the grades. And again just to reiterate, we're not changing our guidance this year on the grade.

Kerry Smith

And just to come back to the shovel availability issue. It's been an issue since start up like, why are you so confident that you can actually get those availabilities up to get the tonnes up and this just seems like it's been so long, we've had this issue that maybe there's some other structural reason that we're not going to get there?

Frazer Bourchier

Kerry, I can't speak to the past. I mean, I'm not going to go there, but again I'm between the external reviews, the benchmarking my experience, what we've laid down as the plan here in terms of both the organizational effectiveness. The capital investment in the systems enhancement and even operating practices. Again I boil it down to two simple things, about reliability and operating time, and that's all about mainly your maintenance approach and your operating approach and to a lesser extent your relationship within confidence in your OEM for us that's [paramount]. So addressing all of those, that's why I'm not being aggressive and saying you're going to see magical changes in a quarter or two, but in one to two years that timeline also gives me enough confidence that we can achieve what has to happen.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dan Rollins with RBC Capital Markets.

Dan Rollins

Two questions from my end, not to belabor the mill questions, but Frazier, obviously once you've made some of these capital improvements you should improve the reliability. But is there a portion of the reliability of the past that's been from -- just using parts beyond their useful life time or pushing them too hard, and is that something you're looking to address by having potentially more parts in the warehouse in the inventory to make sure that you're not running at those challenges down the road?

Frazer Bourchier

Thanks, Dan. Again, I'm not going to -- I mean, I look at the past, to see what we understand from that on the root cause analysis and as the learning going forward. I wouldn't say that plant was necessarily run too hard, this plant has capacity. Again, maybe the way in which fixed plant is able to be maintained, focused on both rigid, rigorous preventative maintenance as well as predictive maintenance, which includes condition monitoring, real time monitoring and we are appropriate running to failure, that's an acceptable model in some instances, if one understand the consequences. That's really a system that I think is underutilized and we're enhancing significantly going forward to address both how the plant is operated and how it's maintained, and the practices used during our shutdowns and the way we plan ahead of time and schedule for our shuts. That's really all -- both the philosophy and ammo going forward. That seems to work everywhere else around the world and if we stick to that and embed it, there's no reason it shouldn't work at Detour.

Dan Rollins

And then second question just on, back to 58N, prior to the -- if we go back a year ago when asked about sort of the permitting needs for 58N, it was always sort of discuss that 58N was secondary to West Detour. With the West Detour project further pushed out, are you able to run a parallel process to potentially get in there ahead of time to do some underground work at 58 and, do you need all of your First Nations partners on board to begin an exploration underground program there with a decline?

Frazer Bourchier

That's a pretty full question. I mean it's somewhat speculative, but the short answer is, of course, as we've talked about with First Nations before, we always see, always consult with them and would make them aware of any plans we have going forward, be it an exploration decline or not. And we would consider that in our study, which is part of the next steps about what's appropriate to grow and our increase confidence in this resource and how we would access it and if it makes sense to top up our mill plan or replace lower grade ore from the pit in our mill throughput plan, and how it fits in with West Detour. So that's all part of the assessment that will happen over the next -- I would say that's 12 to 18 months.

Dan Rollins

So, realistically, you're probably still -- earliest you could get the ore out of 58N, if everything went well, is probably 4 or 5 years from now?

Frazer Bourchier

Without giving the exact year, who really knows, but that's the luxury of having a 23-year mine life. That's correct. It does mean that we're not going to look for opportunity to increase the margins, but we're not necessarily panicked and don't want to distract from the overall operational improvements I've been talking about.

Dan Rollins

It's a great thing of optionality to have there, and it's nice sort of high-grade fees. I'm just trying to get an idea of sort of timing, but really appreciate the color and know that there are a lot of question marks on timing everything, but appreciate that.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Parkin with National Bank Financial.

Mike Parkin

Frazer, I was just wondering with your review. Are you happy with the staffing of your maintenance team there, both on -- the team that looks after the mill as well as the heavy equipment or do you find that scenario that you might feel a need to staff upon?

Michael Kenyon

Yes, it's Mike. We've talked about that before. We have some young bright individuals there now. There have been some recent additions in the reliability and planning area, about to make a decision on a senior experienced, senior mining maintenance manager by mid-August. So that hopefully will be in place in addition to the mining one and the general manager no later than October of this year, maybe even earlier. So we are complementing that certainly.

Operator

This concludes the time allocated for question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Michael Kenyon for any closing remarks.

Michael Kenyon

Thank you, operator, and I'd like to thank those on -- all on the line for your participation and especially for your questions. Further to my earlier remarks, I'd like to stress that we remain focused on execution of life of mine plan to achieve sustainable results in the 12 to 18 month time frame. And with that comment, this concludes this conference call and was mentioned, management will be available for follow up afterwards, so please reach out to Laurie Gaborit. With that, thank you very much and I wish you all a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating and have a pleasant day.