Franklin Financial Network's (FSB) CEO Richard Herrington on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Richard Herrington – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sarah Meyerrose – Chief Financial Officer

Myers Jones – Chief Credit Officer

Stephen Scouten – Sandler O’Neill

Tyler Stafford – Stephens Inc.

Laurie Hunsicker – Compass Point

Richard Herrington

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2018 call. I’m here this morning with Sarah Meyerrose, our Chief Financial Officer; and Myers Jones, our Chief Credit Officer.

I’d like to start our discussion with a brief overview of our operating and financial performance for the quarter, and then Sarah will review the detailed financial results. Before turning to the presentation, let me say that we are pleased with our results for the second quarter, which exceeded market expectations. Going forward, we have identified a significant opportunity to optimize our business model, particularly our balance sheet management practices, as a result of recently passed regulatory reform law.

Among the other changes, this law gives banks the ability to recognize reciprocal deposits as core deposits, not brokered deposits. The practical effect of this change for us is that we can secure our local government deposits with FDIC coverage instead of pledging investment securities. As we execute this tactic, we will rotate from investment securities into higher yielding loans. We believe we have an opportunity to reposition at least $300 million into loans although this will take several quarters to implement. Sarah will discuss this in more detail later in the call.

As we’ve discussed before, we always judge the strength of our performance by looking at the banks soundness, growth and profitability. For the second quarter 2018, we continue to excel in all three areas. Our credit quality remains excellent, and we remain well capitalized. Our loan growth exceeded industry norms for the quarter due to the combined impact of our strong organic growth and a smaller acquisition. Our return on assets for the quarter was 0.98%, and return on tangible common equity was 12.7%. Both profitability measures were impacted slightly by our Civic conversion.

As previously noted, the Civic acquisition was completed on April 1, and all operations are now fully integrated. While this was a small transaction relative to rough size, its strategic importance as our first full service branch in the city of Nashville is already evidenced by several current loan customers committing to move significant deposit relationships to us.

Our new location is conveniently located in the heart of Nashville at one of the busiest intersections heading into the downtown business, entertainment tourist center. With this acquisition now complete, we are evaluating additional opportunities that are strategically compelling and additive to our balance sheet and funding mix.

If you turn to Page 5 of the presentation, let’s review the summary of our financial results for the quarter. First, our operations were very sound with strong credit quality evidenced by a ratio of non-performing loans to total loans of just 15 basis points. It allows for loan losses to total loans of six times the amount at 90 basis points and net recoveries for the quarter. Secondly, with a Tier one common equity ratio of 12.3% and a total risk-based capital ratio of 15.1%, the bank is well capitalized.

Third, compared to the same quarter last year, loans grew 23% year-over-year, and retail deposits and other deposits increased more than 50%. This growth drove a 10% increase in net interest income for the quarter and a 14.6% increase in net income to $10.2 million, which includes the impact of about $500,000 of pretax M&A expense related to the Civic acquisition. A 9.3% increase in weighted average shares outstanding, primarily due to the Civic merger, resulted in the earnings per diluted share increase of 6.3% to $0.68 for the second quarter. Finally, our soundness in growth continue to support a significant profitability with return on assets of 0.98% for the second quarter and return on average common equity of 12.72%.

Now I’ll turn the program over to Sarah to discuss our second quarter financial results in greater detail.

Sarah Meyerrose

Thank you, Richard, and good morning, everyone. Before we move on, I’ll remind you that at close of my brief remarks, I’ll spend a few minutes further discussing the opportunity presented from the change in legislation that Richard discussed.

If you’ll turn with me to Page 6, we begin as always with soundness on this slide as compared to our SNL peer group for easy reference. Asset quality remains pristine and a hallmark of this franchise. Equity ratios are slightly above peers and improved from the first quarter of 2018 due in part to the acquisition of Civic, which was accretive to capital as expected. The continued high performing asset quality along with the strong capital base and the change in legislation provides flexibility to improve the earning power of our balance sheet going forward.

Now if you’ll turn to Page 7, let’s talk about the growth component of Franklin Synergy, which has been driven by our focus on lending in our local markets complemented with the modest commitment to health care and other C&I lending. The compound average growth rate in loans at 47.3% that you see on the chart since 2012 has moderated in recent years to approximately 28% since 2015 when our company went public.

As importantly, you’ll see in the graph on the right side of the page, our ongoing commitment to a well-balanced portfolio and diversified real estate lending. Although fully 80% of our total loan portfolio is real estate related, we continue to focus on lower risk areas of lending where we have deep experience and local knowledge and which provides us considerable diversification within the real estate segment.

Now if you’ll turn to Page 8, you’ll note that about 48% of the total portfolio is related to residential real estate, which has historically been one of the less risky market segments. That is made up of construction, which is fundamentally residential, as well as all 1-to-4 family and warehouse mortgage. In addition, about 30% of the commercial real estate portfolio represents loans to owner-occupied CRE. Even the remaining 70% or $535 million of non-owner-occupied loans represents the less risky market sectors with only minimal exposure to hotels and compartment complexes. Acquisition and development loans, historically considered the most risky real estate sector, declined slightly from first quarter levels and consistently represent 2% or less of total loans.

Turning to Page 9. We show the growth and mix of our deposit sources from 2014 through the second quarter of 2018. Total deposits grew on a compound average basis of 39% from 2014 to 2017 and an additional 7.3% year-to-date in 2018, with retail and others showing a 21% growth year-to-date 2018. Local government deposits as you know continue to be an important part of our franchise, and the recent change in legislation gives us the ability to utilize a portion of those who fund loan growth.

That brings me to the right side of Page 9. Richard earlier discussed the legislative change regarding the treatment of reciprocal deposits as core instead of brokered fund. Our local government deposits historically have required that we assign investment securities held on our balance sheet as collateral for those deposits. Now we are able to secure a portion of those deposits with FDIC insurance via the use of reciprocals and rotate out of securities into loans. As noted earlier, initially, we have identified about $300 million of opportunity, which we expect to accomplish in a measured way over several quarters as lending opportunities that meet our credit standards become available.

We include Page 10 as a reminder that multiyear growth in EPS and tangible book value per share has been another key hallmark of this franchise.

And finally on Page 11, you’ll see a summary of our profitability metrics overtime. All of the trends except one are very positive, including net income growth year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter, net interest income and returns on average assets and tangible common equity. Our efficiency ratio has been consistently below 60% since 2015. Part of the increase in second quarter of 2018 in the efficiency ratio can be attributed to onetime merger cost, with the remainder influenced by continuing to add staff to report support growth. We spoke earlier about the critical role that credit quality plays in this profitability result, and we have, I believe, demonstrated our continued commitment to be vigilant.

So that brings me to the single performance metric that continues under pressure, net interest margin, which you can see on the top right chart on Page 10 in the gray ovals. The modest expansion to 2.74% in second quarter 2018 is slightly above market expectations and three basis points above first quarter and reflects an expansion in loan yields of 21 basis points in the quarter, outpacing the 18 basis point increase in our funding costs as well as a modest improvement in the mix of loans versus securities. In addition, our cost to funds reflects the movement in rates and change in the shape of the yield curve starting in 2017 and through the first quarter of 2018, with cost outpacing the realization of higher yields on loans.

Looking forward, we do not expect a significant change in our deposit betas in the near term, which are approximately 65% of the three-month T-bill for public funds and 75% for home loan borrowings and brokered deposits. I’ll also remind you that we are short term lenders with over 50% of the portfolio indexed to prime, LIBOR or treasuries.

Tactically, the opportunity provided by the banking bill will give us the ability to reinvest proceeds from amortizing and maturing securities into loans. Again, initially, we see good opportunity to rotate approximately $300 million of balances in the loans, and we will opportunistically take advantage of short-term security sales and take losses so that we can also move faster on that if that makes economic sense. Putting it all together on a go-forward basis, we expect the net interest margin to remain relatively stable in the near term with an expectation of expansion as we opportunistically execute this strategy through the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Richard for closing remarks.

Richard Herrington

Thank you, Sarah. I would like to take a minute to address net interest margin from an industry perspective. Net interest margin is an important ratio but not as important as we return on assets or return on equity. The margin is important in banking since most of the banking income is margin-related. Today three phenomenon are impacting the banking industry’s net interest margin. First, we cannot lose sight of the fact that we have been through a decade of artificially low interest rate. Prime rate was raised in December 2016, the first increase in prime since 2006. Prime has been raised seven times in the last two and half years and lower rate increases are anticipated. We cannot assume that this does not impact our borrowers and their customers. Many have never seen high rates and rising rates.

Secondly, many New York and Washington economists are predicting further multiple rate increases. However, over the last 25 years, the best forecaster of interest rate changes has been the treasury yield curve, which currently is flat and not projecting multiple rate increases. In the past, flat yield curves have not preceded rate increases. Our concern: which forecast is correct.

Third, we have identified a trend in loan pricing, which we initially thought was local. However, as we have talked with bankers across the country, we see similar trends in most markets. The problem: loan yields are not nearing the rises in prime rate. Three reasons: one, customers are becoming more negative to rate increases; loan volume is not growing as anticipated; and banks want loans instead of securities because the flat yield curve. These factors are compressing loan yields at a time when deposit rates are climbing. I heard a very prominent economist last week say, "We have never been here before."

Although these conditions are not permanent, as a bank management team, we must react to these conditions. We started the process at Franklin Synergy Bank in the fourth quarter 2017 by reducing the duration of our loan and security portfolio. This puts us in position to react positively to worsening our improving conditions.

As we reflect on the second quarter, we are pleased with the momentum we have developed through the first half of 2018, and we believe that we are positioned well for second half of the year. From a macro standpoint, the national economy continues to expand at a higher rate than we have typically experienced in our last 10-plus years of operations, and tax cuts to the regulations seem to be supporting a stronger business environment. At a more local level, our Middle Tennessee market continues to be one of the nation’s top performers with strong job growth, low unemployment and a positive multiyear outlook.

Against this favorable backdrop, our focus is on executing a consistent long-term strategy designed to create shareholder value through our franchise that is defined by unusual growth, a real estate focus and a disciplined credit culture. We have successfully developed a highly experienced management team complimented by loan officers and support staff who have in-depth knowledge of our local markets and who thrive in a customer-centric entrepreneurial environment.

In building a leading position in our market, we also have built a solid captive base, strong credit quality and scalable efficient technology systems. As a result, we are optimistic about our potential for future growth in the second half of 2018 and the longer term. We have a lot of work to do to achieve our goals. But with proper execution, we are confident in building additional long term shareholder value.

Thank you all again for spending time with us this morning. Now I’ll turn it back to the operator for your questions.

Stephen Scouten

Hi, guys good morning. How are you doing?

Richard Herrington

Good morning.

Stephen Scouten

I want to ask first on the NIM trends from here. I guess my first thought is do you feel like we hit the bottom of what you should see on your NIM in 1Q 2018? Do you think we can have some measured increases from here as you migrate some of these securities into loans? And if I’m hearing you right, it sounds like that $300 million migration might be scheduled to happen over the next four to six quarters, which would be a little quicker than I was thinking previously. Am I hearing that right? Or what do you think the actual timeframe might be on that?

Richard Herrington

Stephen, you’ve asked a really good question. Let me start back by talking about net interest margin. As we look at net interest margin, it’s difficult for us to forecast net interest margin for two reasons. Number one, we are short-term lenders, short-term deposit gatherers, so we are subject to trends in short-term interest rates that have been very volatile and are not extremely predictable. That creates difficulty in forecasting the margin. Secondly, we’re still a growth-oriented organization with loans growing 12% to 15% a year, deposits growing at faster rate, so we’re having some changes in the margin because of the mix in assets and liabilities.

As we look forward into 2019, we see that we will get significant benefit from the definition of those reciprocal deposits and on margins will increase significantly in 2019. This third quarter 2018 to fourth quarter will be a little up and down depending on the volatility of rates. We will begin to execute our strategy of moving assets from securities to loans. We’ll probably see our first big thrust of that in the fourth quarter. And then in the first quarter of next year, it will continue. We think we can complete this within six quarters. So by the end of next year, we should be in a lot better position.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. That is really helpful, Richard. Thanks. And maybe just to follow-up on NIM on the asset side, do you know of that 21 basis points on loan yields, how much of that kind of came on your legacy book and how much of that was impacted by the new Civic loans? Do you have a kind of rough breakdown of that?

Sarah Meyerrose

The Civic loans were right in line. They have a portfolio that’s very similar to ours and so the – but there wasn’t much of a mark on that. They’re short-term lenders, real estate or they were. And so I don’t think – I wouldn’t think the Civic action has an impact on the...

Myers Jones

And volume-wise, it was not significant anyway.

Stephen Scouten

Okay. So do you think that kind of 21 basis point jump is repeatable? Or was there anything unusual there that caused that to be more than would be the norm?

Sarah Meyerrose

Well, I think what we’re seeing in there, Stephen, is finally getting through all of the floors. And so now I would think that the – and then with the deposit costs, we’ve gone through most the big repricing, so now we should see sort of a measured increase on both sides. That would be my look at it anyway. Myers may have a better idea.

Myers Jones

Year-to-date, I think obviously we’ve seen two fed rate increases totaling 50 basis points. And overall year-to-date, loan yields have gone up 31 basis points, so that’s a pretty good absorption of what we’ve seen from a fed raise.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, helpful. And one last one for me, I guess, is just on the M&A front. Richard, you mentioned maybe a pickup in some activity there, conversations. Can you remind us a little bit about what kind of metrics you would try to stick to on any potential transaction as well as how far your geographic reach would go on a potential deal? And maybe lastly, if you’d target more deposits at this point, maybe if we could see some of the more rural. Just any thoughts around potential M&A would be great.

Richard Herrington

Yes. First of all, we – our primary focus is just to expand our footprint just a little bit. We’re not looking to go out of state, significantly out of state. We’d like to stay within the Middle Tennessee region. Our criteria is to find a bank that, first of all, has no significant loan problems. We don’t like to deal with problem loans. We’d rather deal with making loans as opposed to fixing loans. We also want to look at a bank that is healthy from a standpoint of capital as far as asset quality, as far as liquidity, those type of things.

And then the third criteria, are they in markets that are deposit-oriented. Some of the banks that we’ve looked at are not maximizing their deposit strategies because if they gather more deposits, they don’t have the ability to lend it. So we’re looking at banks located in more deposit-oriented communities where there’s less competition in here in Williamson County. We’ve identified probably 30 banks that fit in to our criteria, and we’re working through these. And we’re optimistic that somewhere down soon, we’ll have the opportunity to take advantage of this opportunity.

Stephen Scouten

Okay, great. Thanks so much for the color. And congrats on the quarter.

Myers Jones

Thanks, Steve.

Richard Herrington

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Tyler Stafford from Stephens Inc. Please go ahead with your question.

Tyler Stafford

Hey good morning, guys.

Myers Jones

Good morning.

Richard Herrington

Good morning.

Tyler Stafford

Maybe just to follow-up on the deposit discussion. So you’ve so far identified $300 million currently. Is there an opportunity for additional balances to rotate and realize kind of the full potential over the next couple years? Or is that really it?

Sarah Meyerrose

No, there’s opportunity to do more over the next couple of years. The reciprocal legislation gives us a higher limit on what we can use those funds for. So we’ll – but $300 million is what we think the relatively near six quarter look that, yes, I think over time we’ll definitely be able to do more than that.

Richard Herrington

Tyler, over the last two decades, we’ve developed some really good techniques to deal with local government deposits. As the yield curve flattened in 2017, those deposits became less attractive, which could earn the credit we’d like to. So we didn’t continue to pursue other opportunities. There are other opportunities. And of course, as we – if we do an acquisition, we certainly would look at the local government deposits in the communities that we move into. So yes, there is potential for more.

Tyler Stafford

Okay, great. And then with that, how should we think about the total balance sheet growth as a result of this mix shift in between securities and loans? And do you still think that the 15% to 20% loan growth is reasonable despite the change on the deposit side?

Richard Herrington

Yes. Overall, we don’t see the balance sheet growing at a significant rate because the reciprocal definition just allows us to move assets from the bond portfolio to loans. So yes, we’ll see some increase probably in the 8% to 10% range, but it will not be consistent with the loan growth. We’re looking at loan growth in two ways: one is core loan to growth; and secondly, would be institutional loan growth. The core loan growth we continue to feel comfortable in the 12% to 15% range. We may see the opportunity to grow that just a little bit quicker by looking at some high-quality market-driven loans that would be temporary until the basic line of business or local loans here catch up and we’d see that diminish. So maybe 15% to 18% is a good figure for a total loan growth, with 12% to 15% of it being local and the other 3% being opportunities to enhance our loan yields.

Tyler Stafford

Can you just touch on what you mean by institutional growth?

Richard Herrington

These would be SNC loans, large loans, secondary market loans. We do participate some of our loan portfolio. We now have the opportunity because of the legislation to ponder or look at some of the loans that are offered to us to buy us participation. So this actually is a change in our environment. We’re now focusing on managing loan growth as opposed to just growing loans. It’s different. For the first 10 years, we primarily wanted to grow loans. Now we’re managing that loan growth to meet our objectives.

Tyler Stafford

So the institutional, I guess I should think about as more of a kind of near-term plug from the cash flow off the securities portfolio until the I guess "core" loan growth offsets that or absorbs to that.

Richard Herrington

That is correct. That is exactly what..

Tyler Stafford

All right, got it. And then just – do you have what the average cost of the brokered deposits for this quarter?

Sarah Meyerrose

I would say, Tyler, about probably in the 170 to 175 range.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. And then just last one for me. Do have handy what the NSR benefit from the market conditions this quarter was that the press release mentioned within fees?

Sarah Meyerrose

Within fees, yes I do have that.

Richard Herrington

It was not a significant number.

Sarah Meyerrose

It was well the – yes, the increase in mortgage loan pricing adjustments from 1Q to 2Q was 848,000.

Tyler Stafford

Okay. All right. Thanks so much. That’s it for me.

[Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes from Laurie Hunsicker from Compass Point. Please go ahead with your question.

Laurie Hunsicker

Hey hi, good morning.

Richard Herrington

Good morning, Laurie.

Laurie Hunsicker

Just wondered if, Sarah, we could go back to the $300 million I just want to make sure I’m thinking about this the right way. If I’m looking at your loan yields for the quarter, 527, and your securities at 253 and I’m just assuming a straight from one to the other, that’s 274 basis pickup. Is that what we should be using in terms of the $300 million model? Obviously, it will take some doing to get in. Or is there a better number to be using in terms of the yields?

Richard Herrington

That’s not a unreasonable number. Laurie, we also – though we’ll have to remember if we do loans, we have to set up an allowance for loan losses, so there is a little negative there impact. And also there will be some additional cost of doing more loans, but your figure is not a bad way to come up to number.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. And then to the extent that we’ve obviously seen a change in reciprocal deposit, should we be thinking about you all potentially going after and trying to get more government deposit? And I realize there’s a lumpiness that we see that peak much higher in fourth and first quarter versus second and third. But is that going to be a business and that you’re going to try to continue to grow? Or how are you thinking about that?

Sarah Meyerrose

Laurie, the good news is that we could go after more government deposits, but the reciprocals also work for large corporate. So that would be a way for us also to diversify those deposit sources. So when the corporate treasurer has overnight money that they need to set, put somewhere, we can run it through the reciprocal program and still loan those funds out as opposed to in the past they which would have pledge securities in the form of retails. So it doesn’t have to be local government funds, it can be large corporate also and so we’d be pursuing both of those avenues.

Richard Herrington

But Laurie, we’re not going to forget that we need to continue to look at retail deposits, local individual deposits, et cetera. Yes, this reciprocal does gives an opportunity. But long term, we can’t focus away from gathering local deposits through our branch network and through our acquisitions. So yes, we’re going to look at opportunities, but we’re not going to forget about that fundamental strategy.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then within the government deposits, the $890 million, do you have the piece that was the higher costing public deposits? I mean comparable number last quarter was $797 million.

Sarah Meyerrose

Yes, I do.

Laurie Hunsicker

And maybe while you’re looking that – oh yes, I’m sorry, go ahead.

Sarah Meyerrose

For this quarter that would be $670 million.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. And then where should we directionally think about that going in the third quarter? At similar levels or does it trend a little bit down before it goes up in fourth quarter?

Richard Herrington

It will trend down probably. I think last night, it was in the $540 million range. It probably will trend down to $500 million, $450 million to $500 million, somewhere like that until tax collections began in October.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, that’s helpful. Okay. And then just one last question on deposits. Can you talk a little bit about the jump in the money market and I guess more importantly, how we should think about that going forward? And I’m just referencing link quarters. So last quarter, you were at a cost of 142 and now you’re at 158. How should we be thinking about that line item?

Sarah Meyerrose

Those deposits are the ones that probably have a beta in the 60% to 65%, and those are not necessarily all retail money market. Those might be at corporate as well as some of the other short-term public funds that we have in.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. I mean, do you have any marketing campaigns where you’re going to be going out and growing that a much higher rate, i.e. a 2% rate? Or how should we be thinking about that?

Richard Herrington

Our marketing campaigns, I appreciate you asking that question, are not specifically aimed at money markets. They’re aimed at cheaper funds and that we’ve just started several new campaigns. We’re doing to be doing some advertising. But it’s more image building than it is trying to competing on the basis of rate. There’s a lot of rate competition in our market for money markets, et cetera. We have one bank in our market who is marketing checking accounts at 3%. Now if you read the qualifications, it’s not as simple as that, but we’re not about to offer 3% yield on a checking account.

So we are not going to be rate – I mean, we’re not going to try to compete on the basis of rate. We try to compete on the basis of image, level of service, et cetera, and we are spending some time and effort to focus on deposits that are not quite as expensive as the ones we have today. What that means, the money markets rate are driven by treasuries. We price off the treasuries. That’s probably the biggest impact, but there will be some softening of that as we gather larger amount or smaller deposits.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay. Okay, great. And then I’m just switching over to loans. Do you have the breakdown of what health care and then the health care C&I only? Do you have that piece?

Myers Jones

Out of that commercial side, Laurie, that’s on, I guess, Slide 8, $257 million would be health care and the remaining part would be other C&I.

Laurie Hunsicker

Other C&I, okay. Great. And then just any general comments, if we struck Civic out at $97 million in loan, so your loan growth annualized for this quarter was 12%, so kind of at the lower end there of your guidance. Was there anything unusual in this quarter that, I guess, you see building in the pipelines as we go forward? Or did you look at this quarter and you were pleased with how things came about?

Myers Jones

Well, typically, June is a very high payoff month from a standpoint of residential construction. We did see that again in June. But if you look at our overall construction, year-to-year it increased to 15.3% and that’s up from 6%, which we will record in first quarter year-over-year. So first quarter was a very low growth rate, predominantly weather-related, so we saw an increase come in the second quarter even though we had a high payoff month in the month of June. So I don’t see any headwinds in that regard. Construction activity is still robust in this market. And looking at our construction book, 80% of that is residential, 20% of that would be defined as commercial.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, great. And then just on the income statement – go ahead.

Richard Herrington

Laurie, let me just add, keep in mind, we are short-term lenders. We think that’s the best place to be. But as short-term lenders, you payoffs can bounce up and down, and so we did have a lot of payoffs during the second quarter. We also had a lot of payoffs in the first quarter. This is good. This is what we want from our customers, but it does – it can make loan totals jump from one period to the other.

Laurie Hunsicker

Got it. Income statement, your tax rate was a little lower at 18%. How – I’m sure that’s skewed by the merger charges, but how should we be thinking about that going forward?

Sarah Meyerrose

I would say we should balance out right around the 19%.

Richard Herrington

Tax rate should be about 19%. It will vary from time to time. We’re using some devices that help us lower our tax rate, and there is some timing involved there, but 18% and 19% is a good figure. Probably 19% would be the best.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, that’s great. And then just last question, Richard for you. Just going back to your comments on M&A and your discussion that you would expand a little bit, same Middle Tennessee. You’ve identified 30 banks. Can you give us a little bit more color on what is the biggest, what is the smallest that you would look at? And just any thoughts around your sensitivity on tangible book dilution as you approach M&A or how you think about that.

Richard Herrington

Laurie, it’s important for us to find the right deal as opposed to just doing a deal. We’ve looked at a couple that we could have done, but if they didn’t meet our financial and strategic criteria and if we’ve – sitting here a year or 18 months now and haven’t done one is not because we haven’t looked, it’s just because we just haven’t found one that was very important. When we look at it from a financial perspective, we want to look at accretion, payback period, those type of things. We’re not going to do something that takes longer than three to three and half years to pay back on the tangible common equity perspective. We’re just looking for the good deal, and we also are looking for banks that have – that can add to our management team.

Out first – our next acquisition needs to be one that we get some management expertise. We’re not just trying to buy a market, we’re trying to buy a good management team that can be very supportive of us. So we’re looking for the right deals. The bigger deals make more sense economically. There are a couple out there that are in the million dollar range. Those would be ideal from a financial perspective. A lot of the ones we’re looking at are more in the $350 million to $600 million range. But again, we’re going to be very selective. We’re going to be very careful. We’re going to be very analytical because we think our next needs to be just the right deal for us.

Laurie Hunsicker

Okay, that’s helpful. And just last question. As you’re approaching M&A and you mentioned turning back, how do you think about tangible book dilution? Do you all commit to that, hey, we’re not going to breach a 5% hit to tangible book, the five and five rule? Or is that not how you approach it? You only look at yours to break-even.

Sarah Meyerrose

I think we would do the former where we not breach the 5%. But generally, our outlook at this point is that these would be as much stock for stock as we would for the consideration. And most of these banks, as Richard described, they are over capitalized as they are because of their lack of lending opportunities. So I would think that we’d be really close to being able to be non-dilutive and even perhaps a tiny bit accretive to tangible book.

Laurie Hunsicker

Great. That’s helpful. Thanks for taking my questions.

Richard Herrington

Thank you, Laurie.

And we have an additional question. It appears it’s a follow-up from Stephen Scouten from Sander O’Neill.

Stephen Scouten

Hi, guys, sorry, one more for me. I just was curious if you could give us an update on where you feel the risk-based capital is today and where that is relative to kind of your internal limits and if that creates any sort of constraint on future construction growth versus maybe some of that institutional growth you were talking about.

Sarah Meyerrose

Stephen, we’re managing that very closely on a month-to-month basis. Myers has looked at it constantly, I think, and we’re just – we stay right around that 140% level, the 140% of tangible book, which is again a number that we’re very comfortable with. And the regulators have agreed with this tentatively that it’s a good number, so they’re not challenging that. But we’ll maintain that at the 140% plus or minus, a couple points and then the total CRE portfolio, we’re staying well below the 300 level.

Myers Jones

Stephen, this is Myers. If you at that book to the seal lead book, 81% of that is construction, 12% of that is land and only 7% of that is development. So we keep trying to stress that with the regulators as well. If you look at the risk profile out of that bucket, construction would in my opinion be the lowest risk that you would have. And again, that’s where the predominant dollars are invested, so we’re within our targets and continue to be within our targets. It adjusted slightly but only slightly with the acquisition of Civic. So I think we’ll continue to manage that appropriately.

Richard Herrington

And Stephen, Myers used an important word. We are managing it. This is one of the reasons we created our participation network so that we can manage that number below 140, and it’s worked and is going to continue to work as we go forward.

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time, I’m showing no additional questions. I’d like to turn the conference call back over to Mr. Harrington for any closing remarks.

Richard Herrington

Thank you. Again, we want to thank you for being with us today and for your questions and your continuing support. Please don’t hesitate to contact Sarah, myself or Myers if you have any further questions, and we look forward to speaking with you again in October. We wish you a very good day. Thank you.

