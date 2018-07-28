3 Things In Biotech, July 28: Halozyme Wants Under Your Skin

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bayer's bad prostate year continues to decline

Company: Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Therapy: Radium-223 dichloride

Disease: Prostate cancer

News: The EMA has decided, based on updated clinical experience, to restrict the use of BAYRY's radium therapy, which is designed to treat prostate cancer that has moved to the bone. Now, only patients who cannot receive other treatments are eligible to receive this one, and it is now not to be given along with abiraterone and prednisone, due to an increased risk of fractures. Also, patients given the combination were shown in follow-up study to die earlier compared with patients who received only abiraterone and a steroid.

Looking forward: Thus continues an unfortunate 2018 for a once-promising drug. BAYRY is losing most of the ground it wanted to claim when the agent was first approved several years ago. Now, it is being pushed closer to irrelevance as targeted therapy is limited to fewer and fewer patients.

Halozyme and Roche's collab on a subcutaneous combination gets rolling

Company: Halozyme (HALO) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF)

Therapy: Pertuzumab and trastuzumab

Disease: HER2-positive breast cancer

News: HALO announced that Genentech has initiated dosing in a phase 3 study evaluating a fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab/trastuzumab delivered subcutaneously (under the skin instead of directly into the veins) using its delivery system. This could potentially cut the infusion time from as high as 6 hours to just around 10-15 minutes, if successful.

Looking forward: As RHHBF shores up against biosimilars, it seems to be making important inroads through the use of subcutaneous versions of its antibodies. This could be an important method of maintaining relevance and market share in what is about to become a hugely competitive HER2-positive cancer space. Attaching itself to RHHBF also has important implications for HALO, as it stands to gain massively if this subcutaneous formulation is approved.

resTORbio looks to launch, in spite of negative press

Company: resTORbio (TORC)

Therapy: RTB101

Disease: Respiratory tract infections

News: TORC announced positive top-line data from its phase 2b study investigating its TORC1 inhibitor RTB101 in the prevention of respiratory tract infections in elderly patients who are at higher risk of developing infections in the cold and flu season. Patients either had to be over 85 years old or over 65 years old with a comorbidity like asthma, type 2 diabetes, or COPD. The primary endpoint of the study was met, with reductions of 20.6% and 30.6% in the frequency of infections compared with placebo in the 5-mg and 10-mg dosing cohorts, respectively. TORC intends to initiate conversations with the FDA to see how it might expedite development of this agent.

Looking forward: This is important news for TORC, and the market bore that out over the week, in spite of a negative review of the data by one Adam Feuerstein. It would seem as though his influence isn't quite as strong here as in the case of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN). Considering how vulnerable the elderly can be to respiratory infections in the winter, this is a pretty important unmet need, so hopefully TORC can get moving quickly.

