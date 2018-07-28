Homebuilders Dive, REITs Flat After Weak Home Sales Data

The recent acceleration in US economic growth is even more impressive considering the negligible boost from construction in recent quarters. Real estate supply growth has been muted throughout this expansion.

The US economy continued to grow at a robust rate in 2Q18, powered by business investment and consumer spending, and accelerating after an economic slowdown from 2014 through 2016.

Earnings season kicked into high gear this week in the real estate sector with more than thirty REITs and five homebuilders reporting results, which have been a mixed bag thus far.

On a week jam-packed with economic data, earnings, and geopolitical headlines, US equity markets (SPY) climbed to within 2% of all-time record highs following a strong GDP report and positive developments in trade relations with the EU. US economic growth accelerated to the fastest rate since 2014. Robust consumer and business spending offset tariff-related weakness in inventory levels as the effects of tax reform and deregulation continue to have particularly positive effects on the domestic economy. The recent acceleration in US economic growth is even more impressive considering the relatively negligible boost from real estate construction in recent quarters.

Earnings season kicked into high gear this week, particularly within the real estate sectors which saw mixed results from REITs and homebuilders. The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) finished the week modestly lower, pressured by a rise in the 10-year yield back towards the 3.0% level. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB), meanwhile, dipped more than 4% following weak home sales data and poor results from Pulte (PHM) and Tri Pointe (TPH) while building suppliers were weighted down by negative results from Whirlpool (WHR).

In other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) finished the week lower by 1.4% while international real estate (VNQI) finished lower by 1.2%. The Hoya Capital Housing Index, which tracks an average of residential REITs, homebuilders and suppliers, home improvement retailers, and housing services firms, dipped 2.7% despite the strong performance from apartment REITs. We analyze new and existing home sales data later in this report.

Earnings Season Update

Earnings season kicked into high-gear this week in the real estate sector with more than 30 REITs and five homebuilders reporting results. Earnings season has so far been a mixed-bag across REITs and homebuilders. Last week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Preview where we discussed the developments that we’re focused on this quarter.

This week, apartment REIT Equity Residential (EQR) reported strong results, boosting their full-year rent outlook and highlighting the “resilient and nearly insatiable demand for rental housing” across EQR’s coastal markets. Sticking with the residential sectors, manufactured housing REITs Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) continue to see strong demand and the ability to push rental rates across their MH and RV portfolios. Student housing REIT American Campus (ACC), however, continues to struggle with high supply growth and rising expenses in their university markets.

Despite fears over the impact of the “trade war,” industrial REIT earnings continue to smash through even the highest of expectations. After Prologis (PLD) and Eastgroup (EGP) reported solid results last week, Duke Realty (DRE) and First Industrial (FR) reported strong demand for their logistics-focused distribution center assets.

Retail REITs got off to a mixed start this week with good results from Washington Prime (WPG), but poor results from Kimco (KIM). We have discussed that brick and mortar retail sales have seen the strongest rate of growth in recent quarters after a slowdown from 2016-2017 that prompted the “retail apocalypse” narrative.

Tech giants Amazon (AMZN), Intel (INTC), and Microsoft (MSFT) reported continued stellar growth in their cloud computing services, translating into robust leasing and revenue performance from data center REITs Digital Realty (DLR) and CoreSite (COR). Healthcare REIT Ventas (VTR) and self-storage REIT (CUBE) reported results that missed estimates, sending their respective sectors lower on the week. Earnings season peaks next week with more than 40 REITs reporting earnings.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Home Sales Show Sign of Slowing

New and existing home sales data both missed expectations in June, spurring concern that US housing markets may be slowing after more than a half-decade of generally solid growth. New home sales fell to the weakest rate since late 2017 on a seasonally-adjusted annualized basis, but June’s relatively weak print comes after a robust start to 2018. New home sales remain higher by 7.1% on a TTM basis as homebuilders remain confident that accelerating economic growth and rising wages will eventually translate into an increased appetite for homeownership.

While robust economic growth and rising consumer confidence normally translate into rising home sales, single family sellers face headwinds including rising mortgage rates, affordability challenges, changes to the tax code that weaken homeownership incentives, and strong competition from the rental markets. Existing home sales data, which account for roughly 90% of total home sales, are lower by nearly 1% on a TTM basis.

While calls of a repeat of the housing market “crash” are sure to get headlines, all metrics indicate that US housing markets remain on very solid ground. By historical standards, new home sales remain at mid-1990s levels and even lower after adjusting for population growth. The growth in existing home sales have slowed since 2015, but this rate remains healthy by historical standards. Too many existing home sales (as we saw from 2003-2006) indicate that either mortgage standards have gotten overly loose or short-term housing flipping activity has increased. At around 7% per year, the turnover rate of existing homes is roughly in line with pre-2000 levels.

Since 2012, household formations have outpaced new housing supply by nearly 1.5 million and, despite the modest uptick in inventory levels in June, nearly all metrics indicate that both single family and multifamily housing markets remain historically “tight.” The quarterly US Census HVS survey released this week showed that apartment vacancy dipped to 6.8%, the second lowest rate in the last 35 years while homeowner vacancy dipped to the lowest rate in nearly 20 years. Tightness in housing markets will continue to support home prices and rental rates, and we believe that both will growth at above-inflation rates over the next five to ten years. Existing home inventory remains near historically low levels, primarily a result of the tepid pace of new home construction in the aftermath of the recession. Other effects are at play, too, including the increased institutional presence in the single family rental markets and the rising rate of homeownership among the older demographics.

Single family housing markets would be even tighter had it not been for the continued tepid demand for homeownership from younger demographics. First-time homebuyers made up 31% total existing home sales last month, down from 32% in June 2017. The rate of first-time homebuyers remains stubbornly below the pre-bubble level of 40-45% and the bubble-peak of 52%. We have yet to see the younger demographics enter the homeownership markets in any significant numbers. The overall rate of homeownership ticked up slightly to 64.3% in the second quarter, up from 64.2%. The combination of affordability issues, highly competitive rental product, and negative attitudes towards ownership continue to keep this demographic in the rental markets for longer than past generations.

As a percent of existing stock, apartment supply growth is approaching 2%. Total supply growth, however, remains modest at less than 1%. Population growth continues to average 1% per year according to US Census data. This post-recession supply/demand imbalance has contributed to the tight housing markets that has resulted in 5-7% annual home price appreciation and 2-5% annual rent growth since 2012. This imbalance is slowly equalizing, but absent a recession, housing markets will remain tight for at least several more years.

US Economic Expansion Continues

The US economy continued to grow at a solid rate in 2Q18, powered by business investment and consumer spending. The current expansion, which began in late 2009, is now the second-longest on record. Real GDP grew at a 4.1% QoQ annualized rate in the first quarter and at a 2.9% rate on a YoY basis. After a disappointing 2016 that saw economic momentum slow with GDP rising just 1.5%, tax reform and deregulation have lifted business and consumer optimism to record levels and appear to have reignited the US economy over the past several quarters. While there are some one-off items related to the recent trade tensions and tax reform, the robust growth of final domestic demand indicates that this economic momentum should be sustainable over the near-term if the trade disputes with China and the EU are resolved as expected.

Recent economic growth has been even more impressive considering the negligible impact of real estate development. Growth in residential fixed investment and business investment in structures contributed just 0.3% to the total 4.1% growth in 1Q18. For context, these two categories boosted GDP by 1.3% at the peak in 2002 and dragged down GDP by 1.1% at the bottom in 2008. We continue to discuss the structural impediments to new supply growth and that this real estate cycle saw less overall new supply than the prior cycle.

Looking at this data through another lens, we see that real estate construction’s share of GDP remains well below the pre-recession period. The surge in residential investment fueled the housing bubble in the mid-2000s and was responsible for 6.6% of GDP in 2005. Residential fixed investment now makes up just 3.9% of GDP while business nonresidential investment in structures makes up 3.1% of GDP. This period of moderate supply growth across the residential and nonresidential sectors continues to support valuations of housing and commercial real estate assets.

Real Estate in the News

Commercial real estate brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield announced plans for an initial public offering that would value the firm at roughly $3.5 billion. The firm, which will trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol (CWK), would become the third-largest commercial real estate broker by market cap, behind CBRE (CBRE) and JLL (JLL), and in front of Colliers (CIGI) and Newmark Knight (NMRK). A more cyclical industry have REITs, commercial real estate brokers have traded near record-highs as transaction volume in the CRE industry has more than doubled since 2012 and has nearly returned to pre-recession peaks. The active and liquid transaction market has benefited REITs and other property owners over the last five years, many of which have created shareholder value through successful capital recycling.

Foreign demand for commercial and residential real estate, particularly from Chinese investors, is waning likely due to the strong dollar and changes in Chinese policy, according to two Wall Street Journal reports. Chinese investors were net sellers of US commercial real estate in the second quarter of 2018 for the first time since 2008 as the Chinese government has taken policy actions to limit foreign investments in an effort to stabilize their currency. Foreign investment in residential markets also dipped in the second quarter, dropping 21% from 2017 to $121 billion, according to the National Association of Realtors. The WSJ reported that realtors in high-end west coast are seeing a notable dip in Chinese demand, which has added to the broader moderation in home sales being felt on the national level, particularly in high-cost coastal markets that are negatively impacted by tax reform.

In M&A news, shareholders in mall REIT GGP (GGP) approved the acquisition by Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) for $23.50 per share, a price that many analysts believe was inadequate relative to the underlying value of the assets. Despite the recent uptick in retail performance, mall REITs still trade at a 15-25% discount to Net Asset Value. GGP shareholders will have the option, however, of retaining an interest in GGP’s assets through a new soon-to-be-launched REIT managed by Brookfield. In other M&A news, shareholders in healthcare REIT Quality Care Properties (QCP) approved the $2 billion acquisition from fellow REIT Welltower (WELL), which will increase Welltower’s presence in the skilled nursing sector after backing away from the space through dispositions in recent years.

In acquisition and disposition news, office REIT Boston Properties (BXP) is teaming up with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire a $628M office park in Santa Monica, California. BXP will own 55% of the property, which was reportedly acquired from Blackstone (BX). Apartment REIT Aimco (AIV) plans to sell a $590 million portfolio of affordable housing units to Related Cos as it continues to reposition its portfolio towards higher-growth assets.

Winners and Losers on the Week

The e-REIT sectors led to the upside, highlighted by strong performance from data center REITs QTS (QTS), Digital Realty (DLR), and Equinix (EQIX), along with industrial REITs Prologis (PLD) and Duke (DRE).

Mall and shopping center REITs were among the weakest performers this week with Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), DDR (DDR), and Kimco (KIM). Storage REITs also struggled following results from CubeSmart (CUBE).

Sentiment turned notably more negative for homebuilders and building suppliers this week following the weak home sales data. In the homebuilding sector, only DR Horton (DHI) finished the week in positive territory after strong results that beat estimates. Building suppliers Owens Corning (OC), and Mohawk (MHK) also reported solid results. Tri Pointe (TPH) plunged nearly 15% while PulteGroup (PHM), KB Homes (KBH), and MDC Holdings (MDC) each dipped 9% following disappointing earnings results from PHM and TPH.

2018 Performance

REITs are now lower by 2.1% YTD on a price-basis, retreating back into negative territory for the year after briefly breaking into positive territory earlier this month. Despite the recent strong performance, REITs are still underperforming the S&P 500 on the year, which is higher by roughly 5%. Homebuilders are off by nearly 18% after rising more than 50% last year. The 10-Year yield has climbed 56 basis points since the start of the year, aided by the 18% climb in the price of crude oil and 10% rise in gasoline prices.

REITs and housing-related equities have outperformed the broader US stock market over the last 25 years. The NAREIT All-Equity REIT Index has delivered a 12.1% average annual return while the Fidelity Construction & Housing Fund (FSHOX) has delivered a 10.8% annual return since 1994. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly in line with large-cap US equities.

Bottom Line

On a busy week of economic data and earnings results, US equity markets climbed to within 2% of all-time record highs following a strong GDP report and positive trade developments. Earnings season kicked into high gear this week in the real estate sector with more than 30 REITs and 5 homebuilders reporting results, which have been a mixed bag so far.

Homebuilders dipped more than 4% following weak new and existing home sales data and poor results from builders Pulte, Tri Pointe, and appliance maker Whirlpool. DR Horton reported strong results. The US economy continued to grow at a solid rate in 2Q18, powered by business investment and consumer spending, and accelerating after an economic slowdown from 2014 through 2016. The recent acceleration in US economic growth is even more impressive considering the relatively negligible boost from real estate construction in recent quarters. Next week, we will begin our quarterly updates on each of the fifteen real estate sub-sectors.

Be sure to check out all of our reports to see how each real estate sector stacks up: Net Lease, Malls, Industrial, Data Center, Apartments, Shopping Center, Hotel, Office, Healthcare, Industrial, Single Family Rental, Cell Tower, Manufactured Housing, Storage, Homebuilders, and Student Housing.

