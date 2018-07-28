Aflac's Q2 2018: A SWAN Stock

Net income grew by 16% to $832 million in Q2 and by 18.8% to $1.55 billion on a year-to-date basis.

On the 26th of July, Aflac reported its results for the second quarter of 2018.

Executive Summary

On the 26th of July, Aflac, Inc. (NYSE:AFL), a general business holding company operating in Japan and in the United States, which sells voluntary supplemental insurance products, shared its results for the second quarter of 2018. Net income grew by 16% to $832 million in Q2 2018, and the year-to-date post-tax profit rose by 18.8% to $1.55 billion. Furthermore, management revised the 2018 EPS outlook upwards. As a shareholder of the company, I am confident in the ability of the insurer to reach its 2018 targets and sleep well with my shares accordingly.

Revenues Boosted By A Favorable Yen/USD Exchange Rate

Being a market leader can become problematic when a company wants to grow its business. When you are a giant like Aflac, investors cannot expect a 10% growth per year. However, the increase in the premiums could be in the range of 2% to 5%.

In Q2 2018, the net earned premiums increased by 0.9% to $4.7 billion. On a year-to-date basis, premiums grew by 1.6% to $9.5 billion and benefited from a favorable yen/dollar exchange rate. On a constant-currency basis, premium revenues of the Japanese branch declined by 1.7% in Q2 and 2.2% for the first six months of 2018. The commercial trend remained negative almost everywhere, except for the cancer products, as the new annualized premium sales grew by 47% to ¥20.9 billion ($192 million) on a YoY basis. The exposure to the non-core products (e.g., child endowment products and life insurance products) has continued to be reduced, with the management following its strategy to concentrate its commercial efforts on the cancer and the medical products.

In the U.S., the commercial momentum was still positive in Q2 2018, with a 2.7% increase on a YoY basis. At the year-to-date level, the earned premiums of the U.S. subsidiary grew by 2.7% as well to $2.85 billion. Furthermore, the portfolio mix was almost stable from Q2 2017 to Q2 2018. On a full-year basis, the company expects to generate premium growth in the range of 2% to 3% for 2018.

Regarding total revenues, the breakdown between the U.S. and Japan remained stable, mainly due to the favorable foreign exchange rate during the first half of 2018.

Source: Aflac's Q2 2018 Report

Nevertheless, the contribution of the U.S. subsidiary has continued to grow and should be more significant in the future.

On the investment income side, revenues grew by 7.5% to $862 million; on a year-to-date level, net investment income rose by 6.5% to $1.7 billion. Reinvestment in the dollar-denominated assets and the hike in interest rates in the U.S. benefited the company.

The Underwriting Margins Are Under Control

Aflac is known for having a solid track record regarding its operating performance. With a 5Y average net combined ratio of 93.5%, the insurer strongly monitors its underwriting performance, which is mainly driven by a low combined ratio (around 67%) and a disciplined expense ratio (about 26%).

During the second quarter of 2018, the company succeeded to maintain its level of margins in the U.S. and Japan. On a quarterly basis, the combined ratio remained stable at 91.9%; benefiting from an excellent performance in Q1 2018, the combined ratio for the first six months of the year dropped by 30 bps to 91.9%.

Source: Aflac's Q2 2018 Report and Annual Reports

The margin improvement was mainly driven by the lower claims cost than during the first six months of 2017. The year-to-date net loss ratio improved by 1.2 percentage points to 63.9%.

Source: Aflac's Q2 2018 Report and Annual Reports

The claims situation improvement was partially offset by the increase in expense ratio, which worsened by 0.9 percentage point to 28.0%

Source: Aflac's Q2 2018 Report and Annual Reports

The increase in expense ratio was mainly driven by the Japanese branch conversion costs recorded during the first quarter and the continuous investment in the U.S. to improve the IT platforms.

The expense ratio is lower in Japan than in the U.S. due to both Aflac's leading position and multiple distribution channels. However, the U.S. branch remained more profitable than Aflac Japan.

Source: Aflac's Q2 2018 Report

More And More Capital Returns To The Shareholders

Even after the stock split, Aflac has continued to repurchase its shares to return capital to its shareholders. In Q2 2018, 6.8 million shares have been repurchased for a total of $306 million; the outstanding common shares amounted to 769 million, and the option issuances offset the positive impact of the stock repurchase program slightly.

Source: Aflac's Q2 2018 Report

At the end of June, the company had 84.6 million remaining shares authorized for repurchase. And I am pretty sure that the management will continue to repurchase shares during the second half of 2018.

On the dividend side, Aflac has announced a dividend per share of $0.26 for the third quarter, in line with the prior quarter. The dividend amount received by the shareholders for the 2018 exercise should be $1.04 per share, or 19% more than in 2017.

Source: Aflac's Q2 2018 Report

If the corporate tax is reduced to 20%, the dividend could be even higher. Whatever happens, I remain confident in the sustainability of the dividend.

A Revised 2018 Outlook

Following the results release, Aflac announced that the guidance for 2018 was revised higher. The 2018 adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance has been raised from $3.72 to $3.88 to the range of $3.90 to $4.06, based on a weighted average exchange rate of 112.6 yen to the dollar.

Takeaways

After the results release, the market appreciated the profit level reported by Aflac. On the operating side, the underwriting margins are under control; the company is delivering a combined ratio in line with the prior years. On the investment side, reinvestment in the U.S.-denominated assets benefited the company with a higher investment income. Confident on the business prospects, Aflac's management revised the 2018 guidance upwards. Hence, investors should be reassured by the resilience of the company and its ability to increase the dividends gradually. In my opinion, Aflac remains a SWAN stock.

