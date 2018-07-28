Anglo American's (AAUKY) CEO Mark Cutifani on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Anglo American plc (OTCPK:AAUKY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 4:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Cutifani – Chief Executive

Stephen Pearce – Finance Director

Duncan Wanblad – Chief Executive Officer-Base Metals and Group Director

Ruben Fernandes – Chief Executive Officer-Anglo American Brazil

Bruce Cleaver – Chief Executive Officer-De Beers

Seamus French – Chief Executive Officer-Bulk Commodities and Other Minerals

Analysts

Dominic O’Kane – JPMorgan

Jason Fairclough – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Menno Sanderse – Morgan Stanley

Liam Fitzpatrick – Deutsche

Ian Rossouw – Barclays

Sylvain Brunet – Exane BNP Paribas

Alon Olsha – Macquarie

Myles Allsop – UBS

Tyler Broda – RBC Capital Markets

Mark Cutifani

Okay. Well, thank you for joining us gentlemen and a couple of ladies. I think we’re going to do a little bit of that diversity go as in the script. Welcome, thanks for joining us this morning. I would like to acknowledge a few of my colleagues this morning before I start. Chairman Chambers. Welcome, Stuart. My colleagues on the management committee sprinkled through the audience. And we’ve also got Tom McCulley, who is the Project Executive for Quellaveco. He is joining us today. I think he is shopping a plane tonight to Peru. And Ruben Fernandes, Ruben’s fresh from Minas-Rio where he has been cleaning the pipeline, so I’m sure he’d be happy to have a chat with couple of you during the course of the morning and a few of my other colleagues. I see Craig Miller is here as well.

So can I encourage all of you to take advantage of having a few people around, you can ask whatever questions you want. And hopefully, we can provide you with the insights you need to help understand where we are, where we’ve come from and where we’re going. Today, we’ll stick pretty well with the format. I’ll talk about business performance just briefly, give an overview, talk about where we’ve come in terms over the last five years, some of the work we’ve done on positions of the business. Stephen will talk about the financial results and unpack the numbers, which I think is very important.

So there is a few moving parts here in the set of results that need to be explained. I’ll pick up again on the capital allocation. Obviously, the conversation around Quellaveco is an important part of that conversation and really does reflect our focus in a different approach to the way we allocate capital. And then just pick up some details on the foundations that we have created and why we believe we set ourselves up for the next five years, it’ll look quite different to where we’ve been. Most importantly though, I think, talking about the lessons we’ve learned as of last five years and how those lessons are being applied into how we think about and how we’ll execute the continuing improvement journey that we’re focused on over the next five years.

And with that, we’ll kick straight into performance. From an operating performance point of view, continuing improvement in the operations performance. Our $400 million improvement in the first half reflects that – half of that $800 million commitment for the full year, again Stephen will unpack those numbers just to help you understand where we’ve got that from.

Earnings and cash flow reflect continuing improvement in the business. Our EBITDA also up 11%. Attributable free cash flow, when you pull apart the one-offs compared to last year is pretty solid, but we need to continue to improve. On margins and returns, we’ve improved our EBITDA margin to 41%, and our return on capital employed is 19%. So it’s a solid set of results, more we can do. And certainly, we’re focused on continuing the trends to improve and make sure we’ve got the business that can deliver consistently.

On safety, health and environment, important place for us to start. Unfortunately, we’ve reported two fatalities in the first half and, in fact, we had a third fatal incident in July. So still a lot of work to be done. We have improved. But from my point of view, these aren’t a good set of results until we’re at 0. And so that continues the elimination of fatalities task force. Work is starting to get a real momentum. So I think we’re in the middle of impacting that performance and, certainly, a 31% improvement in the total frequency rate for the half is encouraging, but nowhere near where we want to be. So encouragement, but a lot more work to be done. Health, the numbers are good. We continue to focus on a broad range of issues with work force.

On the environmental side, again a solid set of results, but I would say, the disappointment, obviously, Minas-Rio, of the four incidents, that we reported in the first half, the Minas-Rio relates with two of those incidents. Lot of work going on now. As we stand today, we are in the middle of the process of inspecting the pipe. We are setting up to replace around 4 kilometers of pipe. So that’s been ordered. It’s all being done. The preparation work is being done. We’re working with the authorities to make sure that we’ve got appropriate independent advice and that we’re connecting to the authorities so that the appropriate regulatory approvals move through fairly quickly.

So we’re still on track to start producing again by the end of the year, but there is a fair bit of work to be done and to make sure that we fully understand the mechanism. We believe we do, but I want to wait till all the inspections are done to make sure we’ve got every angle covered. So a lot of work going on, and, again, both Chambers and Ruben are here, if you’d like to understand a little bit more after our sessions. You’re more than welcome to check with the guys.

On productivity and improvement, generally, through the operations, as you know, productivity continues to improve. For us, volumes are up 8% over the last five years, and the key number, obviously, number of assets. So when we talk fairly drastic action in either closing or selling assets, we pulled out about 15% to 17% of our productive capacity. So the fact that we are up 8% reflects improved performance from the existing assets. And on average, it’s about 30% uplift in performance across the existing asset or the current asset suite. We’ve also had a couple of contributions from assets coming into the mix, Grosvenor, for example, but they’re still not yet at full capacity. So our productivity should continue to improve over the course of the next 18 months. And for us, that’s very important because we want to continue to improve our operating cost in our competitive positions.

On numbers, in terms of people, there has been a significant reduction. We’ve gone from around 160,000 down to 95,000. We will continue to tighten the cost structure up within the business, so those numbers will continue to reduce, but we’re making sure that we do that with all of our employees, but that’s where the focus is to continue to improve our cost position.

I just wanted to give a little bit of sense or to give you a little sense of what does an average 30% improvement look like across the business. So this slide is a slide around Mogalakwena. It could easily be Sishen. It could be Moranbah. It could be Grasstree. It could be Kolomela. It could be Los Bronces, we get to picture.

So at Mogalakwena, on mining, our shovel productivities have gone from 1,700 to 2,300. There is still a long way to improve. The last five years, we’re up 5% – 34%, sorry, and we still see significant performance potential in the assets, but that’s been encouraging in terms of the underlying mixed shovel productivities across the group.

On truck utilization, we’re up 20%, almost 20%. So actually at 20%. Now we’ve gone from 5,400 hours per truck to 6,500 hours per truck. So it also helps explain why our sustaining capital numbers have been improving as well. So we’re getting more out of the assets we have. In terms of the concentrators and tonnes processed, we’re up 35% and so – whilst we’ve improved the north concentrator and the south concentrator. We did add some incremental volumes with BAOBAB, but overall the underlying efficiency improvements in our operations is north of 20%. Again that’s very important and not $1 of capital is being spent on any of those improvements.

At the same time, we’ve gone from 74% recovery of payable material to 80% recovery. So the volumes are up. And without putting new storage or other capacity in, we’ve been able to improve our underlying recoveries by 8%. So that’s straight to the bottom line. So that’s been significant. So we’re improving, but the volumes and the quality of the work that’s being done, as a consequence of that improvement and with the way we set the pit up, and if you can recall three, four years ago, we talked about rescheduling the pit over the next 15 years, we’ve got some improvements in grade. And when you add all that up together, we’ve seen a 60% increase in production of precious metals.

So we’re now at or around 1 million ounces of precious metals. We talk about platinum, but for us, it’s about all the payables and that’s north of 1 million ounces payable. Today, our margin is 45%, even though the platinum prices dropped 30%, that’s been significant. And the real story, and this all adds up to – and this is equivalent platinum cost, we’ve gone from $994 back in 2012 to $250 an ounce. So Chris’ target of zero platinum cost is alive and well. There is still a lot of potential, and we think we can get there.

Obviously, grade will play some part in that. But from our point of view, 75% reduction, or if you want to talk margins, we’ve gone from a 40% margin to a 45% margin, despite a 30% reduction in the price of products we produce. And that’s really a big part of the story in terms of getting platinum from net $1.5 billion debt to a net cash position at the half year in a pretty strong place, and so very pleased with that. And again that’s a number of assets that I could talk to in those same terms, Sishen, Kolomela, a full portfolio.

Importantly, it’s improving our competitive position across our commodities. So in 2013, the best data we had for the business is 2014. But if you look at the positions across the quartile cost curves, these are the positions by commodity that we occupied back in 2013, 2014. So as a consequence of portfolio, operating efficiencies and sort of the new innovation stuff that we’re starting to think with and introducing to the operation, which became a much bigger part of the story in the next five years. We started to see improvements in a relative position. So this means we’re moving quicker in those areas, where you see we’re going to the right in terms of cost positions relative to competitors. So copper has gone from 71% to the 57 percentile. Quellaveco built in Q1 will take us mid-Q2. So again, a very important addition to the portfolio in terms of the quality of the copper business.

Met coal, Moranbah, in particular, Grosvenor will still – will start to make a significant contribution, and Grass Tree has taken us to the top of the league table in terms of longwall operations moving us again to the left. So Tyler Mitch has done a great job in the Met Coal business. In De Beers, general focus on cost, Gahcho Kué is making a good contribution. So again moving to the left with more to be done.

In platinum, you know the Mogalakwena story that we are improving other assets, including Amandelbult, a lot more to be done in those assets and a lot more potential still at Mogalakwena, but a good shift to the left. In nickel, Barro Alto got the furnaces sorted out. From what we can judge in the Nickel business, Barro Alto now is the – one of the very few major new nickel assets that are actually hit the design capacity. And if you remember the problems we had with the furnaces, we redid the furnaces and now are at full rate and again, Ruben has been the leader of the business for some years now and is probably the best in control asset that we’ve got across the group. And we’ve got a lots of success stories, but in terms of nickel, those furnaces are really starting to set the trend and the benchmark for us as a business to follow in terms of running an asset well.

In thermal coal, story not as positive. We pulled up capital in Cerrejón with their partners on the basis that we didn’t think it was the right time or we weren’t spending that capital as well as we could. So we pulled a bit to the right. We’ve also got two assets, getting close to end of life. So that’s impacted the costs. Over the next 3 to 4 years, rate will start to come out of the system. So we’ll move again to the left, but there is more work to be done on productivity and Seamus can talk about some of the things he is working on at the moment in thermal coal, in particular, in South Africa.

In iron ore, you guys know the story pretty well, a lot of new capacity in the Pilbara and in Brazil has been built. So the curves shunted to the right. In our case, we more than halved our controllable cost at Kumba. But even with that, we’ve not been able to complete at this level, but we’ve closed the gap to the Pilbara and Brazil. And in fact, I think three of the months last year towards the end of the year, where premium – quality premiums and not premiums were pretty good. We’re actually middle Q2. So for us, the target is $10 a tonne either through premiums and cost, that would give us a 35 breakeven landed in China, gets us in this run. So Seamus and the guys and Themba know what has to be done in the next three to five years, that’s we’re in pursuit of trying to get ourselves on the bottom half of the cost curve.

Minas-Rio at full rate is mid-Q2 as well by strong quality and cost around 35 landed in China. So there is work to be done. We know what we’ve got to do, but there is still more to be done to get ourselves to the left-hand side of the cost curve. So today 2018, we’ve moved from 52 percentile to 46 percentile. We have a view on how we’ve done against our competitors. We’ve done well, we think, but it’s a constant analysis from our point of view because we’ve got to keep driving ourselves to the left.

So in each of those businesses, we know what we’ve got to do to get ourselves to the left. We got to try and get there quicker than our competitors, and that’s the imperative, that’s the focus and that’s what I’ll talk about when I talk about things a little bit later in terms of the five years. So today, if you remember, we are predominantly here. We’ve moved a lot of the businesses into the second quartile, but we still got more work to do. And certainly, we know how to get there in copper, and Seamus and the guys are very focused on getting us there in iron ore as well.

As a consequence, from 2012, we’re up to 41% margin. That is against a lower price deck for our commodities. So a 23% reduction in cost, which is the nominal number or about 30% real has helped us move up the margin curve. And we know and – that includes, sorry, I should say, also includes the marketing work that Peter and the team have been doing, so that’s been important in terms of our margins.

Over the next five years – three to five years, we’ll continue with the efficiency work. Our innovation and technology work is set to make a more significant contribution in the three to five-year range. And again, Tony can describe some of the things we’ve got going. And with – obviously, with Quellaveco and the smaller projects that we’re starting to put under the launching pad, there is a real push to head us towards the 50% type margin. Clearly, subject to price. But on an apples-to-apples basis, we know where we’ve got to go and what we’re driving towards.

So with that, I’ll hand across to Steve. He will unpack the number.

Stephen Pearce

Thanks, Mark, and morning, everyone. So the theme this morning for the numbers section is the journey continues, right? So it’s a really good set of numbers. It’s a clean set of numbers. Importantly, it sort of simply shows where we’re focusing and our efforts as we run the business and as we prioritize the things that we want to do internally. And those priorities really continue around the balanced approach. So it’s a balanced approach around returns to shareholders, capital allocation and ongoing focus on the balance sheet. And the same themes that you saw in the last six months prior, you’re seeing in these six months and you’ll see again in the next six months, the journey continues. We’ll also unpack a little bit about the EBITDA drivers and will finish on the report card that we talked to.

So we speak a lot about our focus on cost and volume. And the reason we do that is because we know from time to time at different parts of the cycle, we will come under pressure from inflation and other sort of cost increases. This half, we delivered $400 million of the $800 million target that we set for this year, and that $400 million takes us to $4.6 billion since 2012.

What are we seeing in terms of some of those cost increases, and we touched on the same a little bit at the full year results, so increased diesel price given the higher oil price, but that’s the same for everyone really across the industry. We’re seeing increased energy prices, particularly Schiedam in South Africa, and that can reflect itself either in electricity prices or in infrastructure charges if those things also use energy. And we’ve also seen a little bit of wages and salary growth again South Africa, South America, in particular. But that’s the reason why we stay focused on these cost and volume improvements, so we stay ahead of the curve. So let’s have a quick talk at this Slide. So we’ll move across left to right. So in terms of prices, KGMs up, largely driven by palladium and rhodium.

Copper, thermal coal also up. In terms of currency, a little bit of a mixed bag. In terms of currency, it’s probably the most noticeable one, was the strengthening of the ZAR through the half, so the South African Rand through the half, and that softened right towards the end of June 30.

Inflation, I’ve touched on. Minas-Rio, we’ll highlight separately for you through the year, so that you can just clearly understand the impact that has first and second half. The good news is, we are on track in terms of the inspection and repair work. Garden’s unchanged in terms of coming on at the end of the fourth quarter. And really, as we look forward to 2019, a little bit of positive momentum into earnings as that comes back on stream.

I just want to step away for a moment from this half’s numbers and just look a little bit forward as we look at that sort of cost and volume improvement journey that’s ahead of us. So you recall, at the full year, we outlined our target over the next five years from the start of 2018 to the end of 2022, $3 billion to $4 billion improvement that we’re looking for. And there is really three broad buckets. So I just want to give you a touch of a little more detail to help you understand where the focus is.

So the first bucket is operational efficiency. You’ll hear us talk internally and probably a little more externally about pay one-on-one, and this is sort of the catchphrase that we have internally that really talks about getting to benchmark and beyond. So full potential plus is sort of another phrase of how we explain it. And even though we’ve had a great journey in some of the assets, and Mark spoke about Mogalakwena before, there is still a real opportunity in front of us. And we’ve improved Mogalakwena. We’ve improved Sishen. We’ve improved cutting rights and things from Moranbah-Grosvenor, but we still have real opportunity in front of us to get to benchmark and beyond and really sort of set the trend for the industry. And that’s across all the diggers, all the tracks, processing plant, recovery, it’s everywhere. We’ve got that same mentality as we look for those improvement opportunities.

When you do start to approach pay one-o-one, you’ve got to start to make some choices. How do you take that benefit? Do you take that benefit in terms of cost out? Do you pack up trucks? Do you pack up deals? Do you take that benefit in terms of the increased production, if you can get it to market down infrastructure? Or is it some combination of both? Is it a focus on grade and quality of products, so the maximizing your margin of what you earn for each time? So the other sort of choices that we have to make as we go forward, great choices and great opportunities to have to think through. It’s a really, really great challenge as we look and think about the business all the way from mine to market and think about how we maximize that value equation.

Second bucket is around technology and innovation. And here I suppose I want to give you a sense that we’re moving out of the lab and into the field, right? So we really have a quite a neat schedule as we roll out some of these production to test units across some of our operations. Some in the concentrated mine. It’s about box sorting. What is that? It’s about more precisely getting the cut-off grade right by separating prior to the main processing plant. The lower grade element of what we’re about to put through the plan. So the aim there is a 10% to 20% increase in food grade through the processing plant. We’re about to put the first of those units into El Soldado, should be in about end of August, September timing. I think that’s Jwaneng. And then early next year, Barro Alto and Mogalakwena. And also those things really starting to go live and roll out across the operations.

In copper, we’re probably more certain of the benefit. Platinum still doing some early phase work to make sure that we’re going to get those sorts of benefits. On coarse particle flotation, so I remember that’s sort of coarser grinding, so that we get – we use less energy, so the target there is 30% more throughput, a smaller recovery loss, maybe 3%, and that should get us 20% less energy, 30% less water. Again, copper will be the first rollout of that at El Soldado and that will really be through the early half of 2019.

The third bucket’s really about project delivery, and Mark touched on some of those things we’ve spoken a bit then before Moranbah-Grosvenor and debottlenecking potentially an extra vessel in Debmarine, Quellaveco coming in at the end of 2022. So lots of opportunities in front of us. Again, the commitment across the whole organization to chase these things, really quite exciting for us at the moment, the momentum and enthusiasm that we have got across all of the operations.

Okay, so back to some of today’s results. My message here is really about stability of the earnings and effectiveness of capital allocation. So from a stability of earnings point of view, 3% increase in EPS, 6% increase in return-on-capital employed to 19%.

Looking at cash flow. So we did have a really strong 2017. So we did have a number of sort of one-offs benefits that flow through 2017, which you are now seeing a more normalized level sort of cash flow on a half-to-half basis. So last time around some of the one-offs, we had slightly lower cash tax. We just restarted the dividend post the half year. So we had less minority leakage. We had lower CapEx. We had a bit of working capital release in the first half of last year. So a more normalized state this time around. If you normalize for those things, it could increase period-on-period strong cash flow for the half.

Turning to the balance sheet. Focus on net debt reductions continued, a further $0.5 billion down to $4 billion. It remains a priority for us, as I said earlier, and we are determined still to take advantage of this window of opportunity that we have before we have to put our hand in our pocket to – for CapEx on Quellaveco.

At $4 billion, we’re probably really at the low end of – we’re very, very comfortable with where the debts hits for this part of the cycle. So remember, I spoke last time around a bit the way I look at the balance sheet across three key metrics. So absolute net debt level, obviously, strength of the balance sheet. Net debt-to-EBITDA strength of the underlying cash flow, although that can obviously move with volatility and commodity prices and, obviously, net gearing or net leverage ratios really goes to the heart of the strength of the balance sheet even through those cycles.

We will remain focused on all three. Our guidance for the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio is at 1 to 1.5 times. We don’t want to exceed that for any long period and through the lows of the cycle. Obviously, we’re at incredibly attractive levels as we should be for this part of the cycle. Ideally, we want to set this balance sheet up, so that we can become cyclical if opportunities emerge in the years ahead.

So in terms of returns to shareholders, we’re committed to the payout policy, 40% of underlying earnings per share, $0.49 for the period, slightly nonstop from where we were in the prior half. So with this dividend that takes our returns to shareholders to $1.9 billion since we restarted the dividend this time last year. That’s about 4% yield. Just to tick over, I think, on today’s process. So just to wrap it up, then how did we go in terms of report card? So prior to discretionary capital, $1.8 billion of cash flow. What did we do with it? Net debt down $0.5 billion, final dividend $700 billion in terms of – $700 million in terms of returns to shareholders and a few other bits and pieces. Discretionary capital $200 million for the half. Obviously, that will pick up a little bit through the second half of 2019. So as I say, continued journey, continued trends, a good journey that we’re on.

Mark, back to you.

Mark Cutifani

I was just thinking, this thing wasn’t working, it’s probably lithium battery. It should be nickel. Okay, I’ll move on. Thanks, Steve. People asked me about the ship in terms of capital discipline. When I look at Bruce, if I could just make a simple point, one of those incremental improvements that we’ve got available to us is to build and put on the water a new ship, represents when you payback, that’s what we’re about. Efficiency of capital, getting good returns. And that typifies or exemplifies our perfect project to...

For us, when we look at the business, we talk about the commodity positions, I’d like to stress the point that the positions we have by commodity are function of our focus on quality assets. It’s our focus on quality assets that determines where we put our capital and where we develop. The good news for us in copper, the fundamentals are strong. We’ve got a great position, and we’re able to convert that opportunity and something very real with Quellaveco and many pursuing copper in the industry, we’ve got some great internal options both from a greenfield’s perspective, a brownfield’s perspective. And longer term, we think our exploration work will position us even further in terms of the industry. So great position to be in.

In terms of – I’m sorry, I should go back – just finish the story. In terms of diamonds, we continue to supply to demand. And as we see demand growing, we’ve got the ability to flex. We are transitioning in a couple parts of the business. Obviously, Venetia going from open cut to underground. So that’s a transition story at the moment. Gahcho Kué hitting and strapped, certainly, continuing improvements. Obviously, Debmarine and Jwaneng, important contributors in terms of the business. And certainly, the prognosis looks pretty good going forward, suddenly very encouraging.

On PGM, big focus on Mogalakwena and its ability to make continuing improvements and a major or significantly improved contribution. But in particular, for us right at the moment, a lot more work to be done at Amandelbult. And so still continuing our journey down the cost curve. A lot of work to be done. Very focused. Chris and his team are very focused there. And clearly, the big contribution for bulks. If you look at the numbers from bulks for the last couple of years, they’ve been exceptional. Moranbah, the Grosvenor ramp-up continues. So from that point of view, lots of incremental opportunities in that business to improve that contribution and, certainly, the contribution in the last two years has been significant and will continue to be strong, given the improving performance across the business.

For us, the potential or the focus on portfolio upgrading has continued. Obviously, we’ll talk about Quellaveco in a couple of minutes. PGMs, union mine, we’ve completed the sale. BRPM sale continues their focus on really focusing on those assets that can move the dollar for us. The Mototolo acquisition should be really sort of that – firstly, we know the asset, we know the resource, the purchase position with Glencore is about extending from the five-year life to a 30-year life, with a connection to Der Brochen. That doesn’t mean we’re going to go and do anything significant today. What it does do is provide us a long-term option in terms of the business. It’s not the right time in the market to go and spend something new in terms of the asset, but positioning ourselves very important in terms of quality assets for the long term, and we see this as a good move.

Thermal coal, you’re aware of the completion of the transactions on the tide mines along with New Largo. And in De Beers, we haven’t been standing with our feet in the mud. Lightbox, a very important step in terms of the business and, again, Bruce is here, if you’d like a bit more insight into that, happy to answer any questions. And obviously, the offer for Peregrine flags and approach for us that’s very important, the world is short of diamonds. There will be significant shortfall by 2022. So we’re positioning ourselves with options in terms of going into the market. But again, it’s market-led, making sure that we’re doing the right things and spending our money in a smart way.

Quellaveco, some have observed that the photo does indicate that we have been active in the last two or three years. The actual number, Jason, is about $500 million in terms of investment in value in the ground, in keeping the option open, but I think it’s been money well invested in terms of understanding the geotechnical issues, understanding the big issues that you don’t know about before you make those big commitments and most importantly, it’s been an investment in the community and the commitments that we made to the community. So in terms of those relationships, absolutely critical in a place like Peru, and we certainly got the support of the local committee. So it’s been an important part of the work.

On Quellaveco itself, obviously, returns, key focus for us, making sure that we get the discipline right. Internal rate of return works off the midpoint of the range we talked about in terms of the capital, the $5 billion to $5.3 billion. Return on capital employed is north of 20% when we hit that full production rate and through the first 10 years, and our payback post first production is four years, so for us very important metrics. And if you look at the key hurdles that we set ourselves in terms of our capital allocation processes four years ago, it takes each one of those boxes.

In terms of the asset itself, low cost. And I’ll unpack why the costs are as low as they are. Long life, obviously, the resource is significant. We do see significant long-term potential beyond the 30 years. And I think the address in terms of who is next to us tells you there is a good story or good potential story there in the long term.

Capital discipline, the commitment to the syndication and the partnership with Mitsubishi was very important. And as Stephen indicated, we won’t be required to put our hand in our pocket in finding our share and to – well into 2019. So that’s an important point to make in terms of the balance sheet and our continued journey in reducing our debt.

In terms of being execution-ready, it’s permitted. The social credentials is where we had been investing, working very hard with the local community, very strong. And from the dialogue table in 2012, it’s been a real success story in terms of the conversations. Interestingly, the Governor, the Chair, the round table in 2012 is now the President of the country. And so I think he is probably more excited than we are in terms of the commitment, and we’ll be standing with him next week, talking about that in the context of Peru. So a very strong support from the government right the way through the local community, which is something that’s very important in all of that jurisdiction and particularly Peru.

Again execution-ready in terms of the community support. We’ve actually committed through the life of the project, $300 million in community investment programs and it’s not the investment programs that we think they should have via the investment programs that they’ve asked us to help them with in being a true partner in the community. And it is different – it’s a different approach, it’s a different conversation, and we think critical to ensure continuity and cost competitiveness of the project you need your local community in there as a partner.

Our key permits are in place. The construction program is as good as I have seen in my 42 years in the industry. Clearly, we’ve had a long time to bake this cake and we’ve done a lot of the pre-work and we’ve applied all the lessons that we could, plus some, out of our of our previous adventures or misadventures in some cases. So I think it’s well set up and we’re well set up for success. Tom’s here to lead the project, but Duncan, Tony, all of the GMC members have been active participants in making sure that we looked at this from every angle.

The syndication, I think, was an important message to everyone that we are serious about thinking about a different investment model for the industry. Yes, it borrows somewhat from the oil and gas sector in terms of sharing that risk. We’ve got a good partnership with Mitsubishi. We know them well, they know us well, and certainly from our point of view, we think it’s a win-win for both of us as an organization.

And when I talk about returns the fact that we’ve been able to book a profit on some of the investments we have made is actually helped us return a little bit better IRR return than we’re reporting at the project level. So the good news is it actually enhances our returns as well, and we think that’s smart to do, in putting a little bit of that profit back in our pocket and using that to help fund the early parts of the progress and keep our balance sheet in good shape and able to support the continuing improvements across other parts of the portfolio. So again we think it’s a win-win for us and for all parts of our business.

The returns, very important. You’ve seen the headline numbers I’ve talked about. I think the EBITDA margin – we talked about that 50% target for us as a group. This helps us achieve that type of improvement in our margins. The construction capital, and this is our share post-syndication in the range $2.5 billion to $2.7 billion. I think it’s important to focus on as well as in terms of Anglo American’s financial commitment to building the project. And from our point of view, in 2018, our share will be around $400 million, so it will be fully funded from the proceeds that we received from Mitsubishi and that goes well into 2019 as well.

Unit operating cost for the first 10 years, $1.05. In fact with the softer material in the first five years, it’s a bit below that. The structural cost advantages are important for people to understand. Its low-strip ratio below one. Secondly, for the first 10 years most of the haul is downhill. So you’ve got low-cost haulage costs and the labor cost and the energy cost are very competitive. They are not a pittance as some would be in other parts of the world. In Peru, it’s a developed country. It’s a progressive country, productivity is good, the pays are good, but more competitive than some of the other jurisdictions.

So from our point of view the structural cost base is very good. Hydropower is also an advantage in terms of the energy. So it’s a good mix and we’re making a good contribution in terms of the organization. And it’s also sustainable because the pay rates are very competitive on a broader basis. Production 300,000 tonne a year for the first 10 years, a little bit higher than that the first five, again as a consequence of the softer material going through the plant very quickly.

Cost position, as we said, we will improve our cost position as a consequence of Quellaveco. It will move us solidly into Q2. If you remember the copper position on the cap curve. So that’s an important step for us, again a continuing focus on improving the portfolio. Can you give us a click on the slide? Thank you. The start of the resource unit, I think the big thing with the copper deposits, we’re in a great address. So the two southern copper assets that flank us have been long-term assets, very successful assets. And certainly from our point of view, the address is a great address. Mineralization is pretty well known.

And from our point of view, it’s open to depth, certainly in one direction. So we would expect beyond the 40 years from the project. And if you look at the resource space, obviously, significant. We would like to think it’s beyond 60 years, a lot of work to be done, obviously, to prove those sorts of numbers, but significant potential. If you look at history in terms of Los Bronces growth since 2004, same with Collahuasi, we think it’s one of those types of deposits that becomes a long-term foundation for the group. And so a very important commitment and I think well priced, great returns and for the long-term is a changing or is a portfolio changer for us as a group.

So on the foundations that we’ve set or have been setting and with Quellaveco being another step towards building on those foundations, I think it’s important to just reflect for a moment that today if you look at where we were five years ago, our average life of mine was somewhere between 20 and 25 years. Today, we are at 30 years across the portfolio. Our thermal coal assets have got the shortest life of about 14 years and some assets have got beyond 100, Aquila and Mogalakwena.

Our target is in the next five years is to make sure we maintain that life as a minimum. And there are opportunities to increase the life, which will then ultimately underpin future growth in the asset base, again connected to the markets. But with that type of asset base, we’re in a unique position and certainly, unique in our industry and it gives us the ability to focus on that the underlying improvement for the long term. So every time we make an improvement, we got 30 years to bag the results, and that’s critical and that is different in our industry to many of our competitors.

So we’ve also got a list of opportunities in each of those commodity positions that provide us with the opportunity to grow, and we are forecasting as Stephen talked about, a 3% growth year-on-year through to 2022. And we have the options that go well beyond that type of configuration or that time frame. So Sakatti for example, something that could follow Quellaveco, market conditions permitting. But it’s a smaller asset, low capital base, high margins, great returns. So we’ve got a number of those types of opportunities across the portfolio.

Something that we’ll start to talk about in the next year or two is exploration. Through the tough times in 2015 and 2016, we didn’t stop committing to exploration and technical innovation. And I think today, we’re starting to see the benefits of that commitment in terms of what we’re doing on the ground. So in terms of our exploration strategy, Tony and the team redefined our approach to exploration, a step back, big regional positions, think about exploration in a very different way. And so we are focused on key geographies.

The innovation work that we’re doing now is being applied to our approach to exploration. And for us, it’s all about value. And certainly from our point of view, we think the exploration team is starting to show real value for the commitment that we’ve shown in the last two or three years, in particular. And today, we’ve got some really interesting positions. For those that have been tracking as you’re probably aware that we drilled some holes in Brazil, six holes. We stopped. We’ve actually pegged out fairly substantial land position. I think it’s five times the size of Kent, where in Australia, it’s about the size of Gena’s backyard.

It is a significant position. And certainly, from our point of view, it’s a very interesting place to be. We think we may be sitting on a pool free, but there is a lot of work still to be done, early days, but we’ll keep you posted in terms of the process over next 6 to 18 months. And our brownfields opportunity, we’ve been doing a lot of drilling around Mogalakwena, Los Bronces both from an underground potential and extension to the existing operation and obviously the Quellaveco district. So we’re not going to do much more than let you know that this is becoming very important part of our portfolio and the future options that we have.

Again, focus on asset quality as a consequence, revenue by product, quite a mixed bag. So that from our point of view, it really is different, and we are providing different set of options to the marketplace. And in our case, the quality of the assets that underpin those revenue streams are very strong. So from our perspective, we could get differentiated, it’s unique. Capital employed by geography overtime has been balancing pretty well, South Africa at 26%, used to be up near 50%. We are getting that balance right, certainly from our point of view, we think the risk profile in terms of the revenue base is starting to balance out quite nicely, and that will continue to balance out over the next three to five years with the commitment to Quellaveco, certainly improving that balance across key geographies.

I just turned the thing off, that wasn’t helpful. In terms of how we are positioned in commodities for the future. We are well positioned in electrification and innovation. A greener world, PGMs, in particular, copper is part of that world. In terms of coking coal, the quality of our coking coal and the quality of our iron ore is playing very much into the China environmental story. We think the premiums on those products will certainly remain as China and other locations focus on quality and making sure that it’s both efficiency and clean production from those sources. We think that’s important and growing middle-class, platinum jewelry, diamonds, those other products, are all playing into those sectors. So again there is a consequence of our differentiation across the portfolio, we’re playing into the right market segments in terms of use of raw materials and products.

And finally, for us, again, it’s about assets. We’re building the capabilities inside the organization to take advantage of the quality we have inside the asset base. And for us, it’s about cash flow, it’s about the efficiency of those cash flows as measured in return on capital and it’s about being sustainable from safety all the way through to the social contract we have with the partners in developing new opportunities in the business, absolutely critical. And that’s the Anglo American story. So I’m very happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Dominic O’Kane

Dominic O’Kane, JPMorgan. Three questions. Firstly, on Quellaveco. Can you maybe help us understand the CapEx profile over the next few years? Obviously, that has implications for group balance sheet and free cash flow. Then moving on from that, the dividend policy 40% whilst obviously positive that you’ve restarted dividend, maybe the range maybe looks a little bit skinny relative to some of your peers. Can you just comment on why given the strength of balance sheet you don’t adopt maybe greater flexibility and a higher payout ratio going forward? And then finally, on cost control. Copper looked like the one area that stood out as having a reduction in unit costs during the period. Some of that seems to be grade related. Could you just maybe give us some guidance? And how should we think about copper unit costs second half of this year and also 2019 and maybe some more detailed guidance on grades.

Mark Cutifani

Let me deal with the last one first, and I’ll let Stephen get up because I’m sure he is keen to answer all of those questions. On copper, at Los Bronces, the underlying cost reductions that the team has delivered given the increased haul rates and distances is north of 20%. That correct, Duncan?

Duncan Wanblad

Yes.

Mark Cutifani

The recent kick in copper grade has helped us in the last 12 months reduce our cost. But if you look at the trend over the five years it’s north of 20% in real terms, and Collahuasi has made a significant move down the cost curve as a consequence of improving efficiencies and a little bit of growth. So overwhelmingly, it’s been the underlying performance, but certainly, in the last 12 months, the cost has improved at Los Bronces with better grades. On the other elements, Stephen, capital, dividend policy?

Stephen Pearce

Yes. I mean just a way into the cost story. So it was a great half for copper. Currency and a bit of inflation went against us, but going with us was obviously both the volume increase, grade as you said, and them some byproduct credits also sort of played into that. So a good outcome and Duncan has assured me he is going to keep delivering for the second half so that, again, I would expect this to come inside our previous guidance. Generally, across the other commodities, I suppose the same part of that last theme. So mixed impacts in terms of currency and volumes, grade, et cetera, but generally we are inside and tracking inside of our full year guidance for most of the commodities.

Coming to your other topics. So Quellaveco CapEx. So we are guiding that we will spend $400 million on a 100% basis for the balance of this – $300 million to $400 million for the balance of this calendar year. That will be funded from the proceeds, from the sell down. Some of those proceeds will then carry on through into next year. And so on the first phase, largely through the first half, will also be funded from those proceeds, and it’s really then – let’s call it mid-next year that will start to contribute on a 60-40 basis. So if you recall in the announcement of the sell down, it’s about $833 million comes in and that’s the $500 plus gross up comes into the account.

So it’s the 834th millionth dollar that then gets funded on the 60-40 basis, if that’s the correct THs and all those sorts of things. We’re not guiding at the moment in terms of the exact spilt. When we come out with capital guidance for 2019, we will give you better split and those sort of things, but it’s a fairly typical sort of project spend profile. So years sort of 2019 – years 2020, 2021 will probably be the largest spends and then it will ease back in 2022 as we get to the end. In terms of dividend policy, we’re really happy with the 40% sort of guidance and payout ratio. When we struck it, and we still think it strikes the right balance. Now remember for us, it’s not about one thing or the other, so it’s not about capital returns to shareholders and that’s all we got to do with the money.

We think we struck a really nice balance in terms of appropriate returns to shareholders, sensible capital allocation and investment in the future, whether that be longer-term or shorter-term type initiatives and – the balance sheet. So we still – our priority each of those three, absolutely unashamedly. I’d love to make progress across the balance sheet still for the next 12 months. So we think we got that balance right. Ultimately, we will work our way around that capital allocation wheel. And if we find ourselves with excess cash as we worked around that wheel, then we will consider how we allocate it back. Right now, I think, the 40% really strikes the right balance.

Jason Fairclough

Jason Fairclough from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Your peer Norse Keydrill had a little incident back in Q1, seen this with limited environmental impact and they’re still struggling to get permission to restart. Could you discuss a little bit your engagement with the various levels of government? And whether you’re engaged yet with a public prosecutor? Just walk us through how the path from here to restarting that asset? And I guess, along with that, Mark, what are your take or pay obligations and your fixed cost base that you have to carry while this thing isn’t running?

Mark Cutifani

Okay. On – we know the guys from hydro pretty well, Seth and Richard. They’ve got a specific set of issues that are quite different than what we have. So I think it’s very different, and we do understand the challenges they have. In our case, we got all of our approvals, the last license approval required is the license to operate, which comes off the installation. So that’s pretty clear. Ruben has been working very closely with the prosecutor’s office and other officials. I think he counts them as his first, second, and third best friends. And so we know them very well.

There was a conversation around some of the requirements on the licensing that the prosecutor put forward, I think a week ago, that was not considered or was knocked back on the basis of, they don’t have jurisdiction, but we engage all of the key players. So we think that the processes we had to go through are pretty straightforward, and we don’t anticipate major further disruption, but we work through the processes and we are engaged on a daily basis. So we’ll wait and see. So far they’ve been very supportive. The big thing, we’ve got 95% of the local community saying we want this.

When we had the vote, it was 11 out of 12 of the key representatives, so they know the community wants this project. And I think that’s been very helpful in our condition, in particular, and I think the way the issue was handled, it’s been complemented by literally everyone, even the prosecutor’s office said that you handled it in a very good way. So I think we are maintaining the right dialogue, and I think we’re in a good place to keep that going forward. Ruben, do want to add anything?

Ruben Fernandes

Maybe just one comment. We just hired technological institute of São Paulo to do the investigation of the root causes and is the same institute that the public prosecutors wanted to have investigate in the incident. So we have this alignment with them in terms of technical analysis. This gives us confidence we have the same kind of approach in understanding the incident and preventing new ones.

Mark Cutifani

So I’ve just come back from Brazil and so the team have taken me through all of the steps, and I think they’re covering the issue better than anything I have seen in terms of the process. Seamus has just come back as well. So I think we’re all comfortable we’re doing all the right things, engaging all the right people. So again you can never say there is 100% guarantee, but I think we’re doing all the right things and we’re in the right conversations.

Stephen Pearce

And, Mark, just on the take-or-pay and the financial impact, so yes, that’s all included in that $300 million $400 million that we have guided. That’s to the period that we expect to restart it in Q4.

Jason Fairclough

So if this thing drifted?

Stephen Pearce

If it drifted, and I’m going to look at – maybe $30 million a month – $20 million, $30 million a month, something around that. The $300 million to $400 million includes all the things you’d expect in terms of staying engaged with the workforce and the training and all those sorts of things as well as the repairs and the clean up and that sort of stuff. So we’ve really tried to be quite comprehensive. We’ll use all of that $300 million to $400 million. Obviously, we’ll see how that plays out. There’s still work to be done and things to deliver. But we’re pretty comfortable with that scale of guidance we’ve got at the moment.

Mark Cutifani

And there is a strong sense in the community, and I’ve been in these communities with the guys, they want to operate it. So I think we got lots of support in the community, which I think is very important.

Menno Sanderse

It’s Menno at Morgan Stanley. I’m a little bit puzzled. The technical review is underway, the results are not in, but remedial construction is started and you hope to be back on the fourth quarter, but how do you know you’re back in the fourth quarter as the remedial – technical review is still underway. So these things seem to clash a little bit. And it’s still unclear to me what the indicators are for license number three, because clearly, administerial republico have said, let’s remove this, and yes, they don’t have jurisdiction, but again can go to the courts and stop the whole process and they’ve proven to be big defenders of General Agout in the last 18 months after Samarco. So bit more detail on that, please.

Secondly, now that Bruce is here. Clearly, Bruce you said that let the cat out of the bag, and set the cat amongst the pigeons or whatever the expression are, but Lightbox seems exciting, but also quite risky. Can you just detail what the thinking behind is? Do you have the Botswana government on board? What’s the response in the midstream? Appreciate you did a presentation last week in Antwerp, how’s the feedback on that? And finally, Mark, you seem very excited about Brazil, despite its issues and the 19,000 square meters, indiscernible that you picked it. So could you tell us a bit more what you found and you said 18 months for more data. Seems like you almost want to talk about it now. So I’m laying this up for you. Even a Chelsea forward can’t miss this one.

Mark Cutifani

But a Watford forward could. Okay, firstly on the pipeline, we understand – we believe we understand the key issue with respect to the technical issue: deterioration of a weld. We have tracked a poor batch of pipes. And we know exactly where every one of those pipe is. So the 4 kilometers is based on our understanding and knowledge of what we’ve seen so far. The most important thing, Menno, is to make sure we confirm that, that is in fact the issue and the only issue. There is a deep technical analysis that the guys took me through over the full 12 hours, and so I’m happy I think we covered every angle.

And as part of the resolution, monitoring the pipe for changed ambient condition is very important because these things don’t fail catastrophically. There may be a fatigue, a small leak over a period of time and it gathers pace. The key thing will be to monitor by temperature, by moisture, by sound and by vibration and we’ll have an early indication. We’re making sure that those technologies are part of the fix. So that’s why it’s taking a bit longer, making sure we understand it and that the fix covers not only the integrity of the pipeline, but also providing early warnings if we have any issues so that we are in full control of the pipeline and making sure it works.

Now, the Samarco pipeline ran six years without a leak. So we’re also understanding those technologies. We got a few of the Samarco team actually working with us. So we got experience with us working through those potential solutions as well. So again the right technical expertise right across-the-board is been applied and we’re using the advisers to the prosecutor and the government. And I think again the prosecutors appreciate the fact that we got that type of expertise on the job. Yes, they have in some ways appointed themselves as the protectorate for the community.

But having said that, we are in a very constructive dialogue with the guys. And so from our point of view, they will continue to do that job, our job is to give them comfort that we’ve got the issues covered. I think we’re well down that pathway. It’s not there and yet. There is still couple of operating processes we have to go through, and I think the guys are doing everything they should be doing and certainly the feedback has been very positive from all of the key players.

Stephen Pearce

We’ll go to Bruce on Lightbox.

Mark Cutifani

Bruce, would you like to say something?

Bruce Cleaver

First on the engagement, I’m very comfortable that all of our producer governments are very comfortable with Lightbox. I personally spoke to President Khama before he left President Masisi, President Ramaphosa and President Geingob, and each of their cabinets. I can see that the cabinet in South Africa and they are all enthusiastic supporters. So a lot of engagement, but I think very good alignment for now producer countries. I think we should remember we launched Lightbox in relation to consumer research, which came back to us, which is consumers in America say they do see that there is a place for fun fashion accessible product in laboratory grown diamonds.

But I don’t think though the same as the natural and I think they don’t have any emotional attachment purchases and they were confused by the current offering. So we didn’t do this – if for any other reason, we did it in response to the consumer demand out there for what they think the product should be. A very important parts of it are color, lots of color in our offering because fashion is color, blue and pink in particular and very important is that the pricing is all binary, so 1 carat costs twice what 0.5 carat costs, and laboratory grown because it takes you twice as long to grow it in the lab.

And that’s very different than the natural business. The response so far anyway has been much better than I thought, particularly in the U.S., which is where we aim this. So all the retailers in the U.S., and we speak to all of them, understand why we’re doing it and support it, and completely get why we’re doing it. We also wanted funders to think twice about funding more production given that the margin seemed to us unsustainable in the current offering and there quite a lot of anecdotal evidence that’s already happening. We’ve probably didn’t engage as much as we might have in places like India and Antwerp, but that’s not where the current problem is.

So we spent much of our engagement in America. I’m very comfortable with where we are there and we’ll keep engaging around the world as we always do.

Mark Cutifani

I’ll just answer the last question on Brazil, as Menno said, I can’t help but talk about it. Both Tony and I are fellows of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. So our ability to talk to what we’ve got – we’re just constrained by those requirements and they’re appropriate. There is obviously lots of chatter in Brazil. People know that we put a hole through something. We are making sure we understand what that is, but there is a lot of work to be done and we’ve both been around long enough, 40-odd years. He has been around a bit longer than me.

You gotta be careful with this stuff because it may not be what we hope it is. And so in the next six months we’ll do all the anomaly tests. We’ll do additional drilling, I think we’ll have something more sensible to say at the end of the year. We should rise to that. But again I’m also aware of the chatter in Brazil. So it would look rather odd not to say something, given where we are. We prefer to wait six months and be clear about what we may or may not have, but it’s encouraging. Does that help? But anyway it’s encouraging and certainly from our point of view the existence of – in Brazil is something that is certainly a different type of conversation than what we’ve been told in the past. And certainly, I think, it validates the commitment we’ve made to our exploration teams. So we’ll see where that goes, okay.

Liam Fitzpatrick

Liam Fitzpatrick from Deutsche. Two more questions on Minas. Just to understand the process, given the length of the pipeline and given how new the asset is how do you plan to give the public and all the various stakeholders the comfort that they need? Should we expect there will be publicly available report at some stage on what you found and what the remedies are? And secondly, if you take an optimistic view that it does restart at the end of this year, can you give us a rough idea on sort of the volumes we could see in 2019, 2020? And thirdly, and finally, just on diamonds on their synthetics business, do you plan to disclose this separately going forward?

Mark Cutifani

Firstly on the comfort point, the technical work and we are very open to share the technical reports when the work is done. We are very transparent. We’ll think that’s appropriate. We’ll do that with the authorities and we’ll do that with anyone that has an interest. From our point of view, we think the evidence is pretty strong, but we want to make sure that we haven’t missed anything. So we’re working through that process.

The 4 kilometers is specific and relates to a batch of pipes that we know were problematic or potentially problematic and we’re in the process of understanding the exact failure mechanism. As you can appreciate, we just want to make sure we got those issues covered. In terms of comfort, it’s not an optimistic start. It’s what we think is probably the right balance in term in terms of getting the operation up by the end of the year.

Clearly, the regulatory approvals, which are normal as part of this kind of process, we expect to be able to navigate those. If there are any other issues that pop up, might take a little bit longer, but at this stage based on all the stuff we have done so far, we’re pretty sure we know what the issue is. But again we want to make sure we have got every angle reasonably covered. So we’re being prudent, I think, in what we are saying but at the same time, realistic in that there are still a few things to navigate as part of the process.

In terms of going forward, again, we’re a transparent company. We believe in sharing those things that people should be aware of, and we’ll do that in an appropriate way. But certainly, the feedback and the support we had in the community, the fact that we have been there from the first minute, explained every step to the community, the prosecutor and all the key players, they appreciate how open we are and they have been surprised I think how open we are. In fact, I know a couple of competitors are now using Ruben’s work on the crisis management as an example of how something should be handled So it’s great credit to the Ruben and the team in terms of how they handled a difficult situation at the time. And I think that’s helping us in terms of our dialogues with the communities. Seamus do you want to add some?

Seamus French

I think the pipeline inspection gauge technology that does three different sets of gauges being run down cumulatively they allow us to take cracks down to 1 millimeter. So when we talk about confidence, we talked about being able to detect cracks in the pipes down to a depth of 1 millimeter. We won’t – so the restart is based on replacing 4 kilometers, and to go back to Menno’s question, how do we know that 4 kilometers have to be replaced? We don’t. We’ve risk assessed the pipeline, look at all contributed factors to the leaks and based on that assessment we believe if there are any issues those issues will be in the 4 kilometers immediately after the second pump station.

So it’s anticipatory replacement, but we obviously won’t restart until we have all the results back from the pipeline inspection gauge runs. We’ve analyzed those. We’ve assessed the condition of the pipeline, but we’re anticipating that we won’t have to replace pipes, except in the 4 kilometers.

Stephen Pearce

Mark, just to answer the other part of the question that Liam had. So we’ll update the guidance towards the end of the calendar year as we do always for all of the business units. So we’ll have a much better idea exactly when it’s coming on and how it will come back on as we get to the normal guidance stage for 2019. In terms of synthetics, separate disclosure, no, not at this point in time, just to give a sense of materiality we’re investing about $100 million in this initiative, we invest multi-billion dollars in our mainstream mines particularly through South Africa and Botswana. So it’s not likely to be material anytime soon that would warrant separate disclosure. Nonetheless, we’ll let you know how the initiative is going in terms of its roll out and take up.

Mark Cutifani

I’ve got to answer one more question which is how we’ll report Lightbox. From our point of view...

Stephen Pearce

Sorry, that wasn’t part of the [indiscernible].

Mark Cutifani

Oh sorry, thanks. I was anticipating the next question.

Ian Rossouw

Ian Rossouw from Barclays. Just on Quellaveco, in the diagram you showed your two neighbors on either side. Just want to get an idea if you had any discussions with them on sharing infrastructure? And to what extent do you think that can improve the returns of the project?

Mark Cutifani

We had early conversations, but it was pretty clear that the terms that they are looking for weren’t suitable for us and certainly didn’t help us in terms of returns, but we remain open to any conversation that would help enhance the project return. So we are very open. But there is no current conversation, but we got a good relationship and so if there is a possibility we’ll be very open to conversation.

Sylvain Brunet

Sylvain Brunet with Exane BNP Paribas. Two questions first on diamonds. First to give us a bit more color behind the softness in sales year-on-year, which were 3% lower in volumes. Is India the only weak spot? The other question on diamonds, is on your discussion with Botswana in anticipation of the renewal of the 2020 agreement, these talks I assume starts early. Have you had any indication of what the request would be? And my third question is on Vulcan, whether you have been approached in any way. And if you see any value for shareholders in exploring any tie up with South African activity there?

Mark Cutifani

Okay. So firstly, on the sales differential, remember last year, we saw a fairly significant clearance of the lower value products, so there was a big inventory clean out. So the sales actually this year have been pretty good, adjusted for that number. Very happy with what we have seen so far, demand in the U.S. looks pretty solid. China certainly been growing. So generally very happy with where the market is, but the difference is really the inventory change that we kicked away early last year. I think that’s the main difference.

Stephen Pearce

First and second site, cleared it out last year. Correct.

Mark Cutifani

So very happy with what we’ve seen from a sales perspective. Certainly, the sentiment’s been very solid and we had a recent innovation seminar that we have each year with all our site holders, and they’re very positive. And certainly from our point of view, the refusals are very low. That’s usually very good indicator. Secondly, from a Botswana perspective, we never stopped talking to the Botswana government about what we’re doing, how we are working together. I think it would be fair to say that we’ve come on a journey together, and it is a very positive relationship. They’ve been very supportive of everything we’ve done.

And as you would expect, Bruce and the team are in the appropriate conversation to make sure we get it framed right. But for us, long-term commitments on stripping they understand that we are there for the long haul. So we’ll find the right outcomes. It’s getting tighter for us obviously and them in terms of value. So it’s really about consolidating the relationship and making sure that we’re both 110% committed, and I think we are going the right way in those conversations. And Bruce do you want to add anything to that? That’s fine.

And third on Vulcan, firstly, Mr. Argawal has been a very supportive shareholder. He’s made it very clear from everything that we have said or seen in the press and in his conversation to us that he likes our strategy. He’s supportive of what we have been doing as a management team. He has said also that he prefers not to sell any further assets. We haven’t been in that process were two years. So I think that’s a positive. Beyond that you need to ask him, but we’re certainly not in any other conversations. The conversations we have with the team with Mr. Argawal is consistent with the conversation we have with all of our shareholders. And so there is nothing else at play or any other conversations in place. Anything further from their perspective you should ask them, and we’re very respectful of that relationship.

Alon Olsha

It’s Alon Olsha from Macquarie. Just two questions. First on cost. Inflation hasn’t really come up much, which is interesting. One of your other peers, which mainly produces iron ore in Australia has been at pains to emphasize that inflation really is picking up. But from your comments it seems to be fairly benign. So is that your view? Are we kind of experiencing fairly normalized inflation at this point in the cycle? Or any emerging signs of inflation picking up in certain areas?

And then the second question relates to legislation in South Africa, new draft Mining Charter out, significant improvement on the old charter, or the old draft. Are there still any of those issues in the new draft that you want to resolve with government? And then the carbon taxbill in South Africa, where are we on that? And have you guys ever looked at the impact it could have on your business?

Mark Cutifani

Steve, do you want to pick up inflation?

Stephen Pearce

Yes, sure. So they’re sort of getting term-detailed. We average – CPI across the jurisdictions that we operate in averages at about 3.6% and that’s the $200 million that you see on the left-hand side of the graph. We do see a little bit of above CPI inflation. The way we show that is we net that in our cost and volume benefits, right, because it’s our job to sort of drive out above CPI impacts across the business. And so that’s how we disclose it. Are we seeing increases? Yes, I’ve touched upon thing like diesel, obviously off a $70 oil price. Diesel’s up. Shipping fuel’s up.

So you’re seeing some of those things naturally feed through your cost structure. Apart from that, nothing that I would say terribly untoward, remembering that we operate in jurisdictions that have probably higher-than-average sort of inflation impacts, anyway. So for us it’s a little bit of business as usual. That’s why we’ve got to drive those cost and volume improvements, that’s why we’re so committed to that cost-out journey, because we do see those things coming through, but that was the same the year before and same the year before that. I spoke a little bit at the full year. It’s probably a little newer for Australia, particularly in WA and particularly in the Pilbara.

They probably had a five or six-year period of deflation, particularly through mining services, where people had spent a lot of capital, there’s a lot of capacity there and they were desperately keen just to cover some of their cost to keep the doors open to get through to the next cycle. As those people need to reinvest in the next cycle of capital and capital availability they need returns on that capital. So I think that’s what you’re starting to see through some of those jurisdictions. Europe been probably a little bit high, just off the back of better growth, and up until recently maybe the U.S. was starting to develop a little bit too. So it’s probably in countries where people haven’t seen it it’s emerging. For us, I suppose it’s a regular part of our business.

Mark Cutifani

They’ve also got catch-up capital there. They’re spending so they’ve got a little bit more exposure from a cash point of view as well. Whereas for us, we have been living in those jurisdictions, as Stephen said, so we’re little more used to working hard on productivities and all those things. So it’s become more of a way of working and understanding and it’s a continuous improvement journey. On the Mining Charter, I think the best way to characterize our conversations and thoughts, the new charter or the new version is certainly, I think, very helpful in providing us with certainty on our existing assets and operations. And that’s a big tick, that’s a big positive and very pleased for us.

So from our perspective very pleased with the certainty that it provides. There is still couple of things that need to be cleaned up, but much happier and certainly gives us the confidence to continue driving and investing in our existing business. In terms of the new parameters, I think there is some real challenges in there in terms of free carry, trickle dividend, these other pieces. We’ve made that very clear. So I think there is a lot of work on both sides of thefence to try and land something that will encourage foreign direct investment. We’ve made that point pretty clear, the chambers in those conversations.

We’re certainly in problem-solving mode with the government. We are optimistic in terms of the long-term in South Africa. We want to be part of the future. So we want to make sure that we have a charter on a go-forward basis that encourages investment, but there is still a bit of work to do on that front. So I’m happy with the key parts in that give us confidence in terms of where we are, but some more work to be done on the look-forwards. And I think there is a lot of work still to be done on that front. In terms of the carbon tax, Stephen, you got the number? I can give a rough breakdown.

Stephen Pearce

Specifically for South Africa?

Mark Cutifani

Yes.

Stephen Pearce

No, I haven’t got the exact numbers, I think.

Mark Cutifani

I think it was somewhere between $10 million to $15 million impact on a full year basis across all of our assets in South Africa. It was within that range and that’s still a conversation at the moment in relation to the new dispensation with Mr. Ramaphosa. It has an impact, but it’s not that significant. But we have said that given what you’re trying to do, the $100 billion that Mr. Ramaphosa wants to encourage, one of the things we’ll be saying is, just have a look at that and consider whether that’s the right thing to do, but that’s the dialogue that we’re in at the moment through Norman and the South African term.

Myles Allsop

Myles Allsop UBS. Three quick questions. First just continuing the South Africa conversation. The MPRDA Amendment Bill was pretty toxic and that is still floating around. Does that mean the uncertainty in South Africa is going to continue for at least 12, 18 months beyond the charter, kind of being promulgated? And secondly, just on the M&A side. Couple of small acquisitions, just can you give us a sense as to how you as a management team are thinking about M&A going forward? Is it just kind of tacking on small opportunities? Or are you going to get bolder? And then thirdly, the capital allocation going back to the very first question on dividends, how should we think about when the balance sheets are at a point when there is really excess cash? Are we looking at the wrong net debt number? Should it be the net debt outside of South Africa, was it $7 billion ? Has that got to get down to $4 billion before you consider lifting the payouts? Or – that I think is the area of maybe slight disappointment with these results?

Mark Cutifani

So I’ll come back – I’ll ask Stephen to get the fine points on his answer regarding the capital, but on the MPRDA, it’s been floating around ever since I’ve been working in South Africa, that’s 10 years in one form or the other. It’s complex, you’ve got the traditional leaders having input, a whole range of players. I still think it’s got a long way to go. For me, it doesn’t worry me. I think the Mining Charter conversation captures the essence of the nature of the relationship between the two parties and that commitment to not jeopardize existing operations and investments, I think, it’s absolutely critical. I think that’s a key sentiment we should hold onto. Because I think the MPRDA has still got a fair way to go.

And the focus on the charter going forward I think is the other critical element. I think they will then look at harmonizing the two and that will take time. So again it’s not something I worry about. If you look across the world, the certainty we have in South Africa is certainly pretty robust. It can bend to many jurisdictions, as some of our colleagues are finding in the industry in the range of places around the world. So we can make South Africa better and we’re committed to being part of that dialogue.

On M&A, look, we’ve always kept our eye on the market as we should. But the good news is, and Stephen picked up three points, and I want to reiterate those three points. Firstly, our growth going forward will come from internal efficiencies. The efficiencies I talked about on the slide are available to us in every part of the business and that’s the real focus, and Tony and his team, and Seamus with all the operations guys, Bruce and the team, Duncan, everyone, are focused on getting the best of the business and there’s still a lot more to be had, so that’s the first point. Second point, innovation and step changes. We invested in investment, or in innovation and technology, because we knew that was the best pathway to growth and effective growth in terms of returns on capital. And we are still committed and Tony and the guys have helped us see a lot more opportunity that provides step opportunities in terms of improvement.

And three, the internal project pipeline. Quellaveco is the, obviously, the large-scale step, but we’ve got incremental opportunities across the business. So the first thing we need to do is get the best out of the capital assets we have. That’s first, second and third priority. At the same time, we can see opportunities that make sense for us, so Peregrin, the Mototolo conversion and we see some smaller opportunities that make sense and provide us with the ability to continue to improve our performance across the organization. And again, our focus on exploration provides us with the pathway of very value accretive growth. So it fits as part of an overall strategy. But we think we’re in a better position than most because we got those internal opportunities. If there is something that’s out there that make sense, we will follow it up, we can convert it, we demonstrated we can. But when you got the opportunities we’ve got, why would you chase stuff that has a higher level of risk. But not saying we won’t, but it’s got to make sense and it’s got to compete with all those great opportunities we got inside the portfolio.

Stephen Pearce

To answer the second part of your question on dividends. Maybe just focus on this half result first of all. So I think generally most numbers that I saw were pretty spot on in terms of EBITDA. There was a little bit of variance across EPS, given two things. One was effective tax rate, it’s probably a little bit higher than people were assuming, and that’s largely a profit mix thing. So we had sort of higher profits continuing through Australia and South America with slightly higher effective tax rates in the half. So that’s why you saw that the effective tax rate a little bit higher than average. The other one is depreciation, where people were just a little bit off on, and that’s – we have had new assets commence and we have had increased volumes come through.

So the combination of those two, I think, whether 100 to 200 perhaps that a few people were missing on depreciation. If that flowed through there may be a different expectation on the cents number of earnings – underlying earnings and therefore on dividend. For a couple of really sensible reasons, we are committed to that 40% payout policy. So in the near term, I think that’s what you should put in your spreadsheets and that’s what you should expect. Ultimately, we will always work our way around that capital allocation wheel and as you get towards the sort of the end of that consideration, one of them is additional returns to shareholders. But as a priority, I would say, the balance sheet still outweighs that in terms of just making sure it’s absolutely rock solid, as we come into more of an investment phase for the company. So I think it’s an absolutely right thing for us to stay focused on. Yes, net debt – consolidated net debt is one view. I should point out the rest of the world debt, I would like to get that a little bit closer and a little bit more aligned right across the balance sheet. That is part of the reason why we remain focused on de-gearing.

Unidentified Company Representative

We’ve got time for one more question, and Tyler has the microphone.

Tyler Broda

Tyler Broda, RBC Capital Markets. I have two questions. One and half, but question number 1a is for diamonds. You’re matching the production to the pricing environment, it sounds like things are starting to get bit better in the diamond industry. Venetia is going through the transition. So would you be able to give a guide for where you could get production up to, say over the next two years if the market supported it in terms of volumes? And then the question 1b is on thermal coal. In terms of the – looking at the group structures you walked through on those charts on cost repositioning, the one thing that struck me is interesting, is that thermal coal sort of seems a bit different than a lot of your other assets, shorter mine life, you’re getting towards the end of life at a couple of the assets, more weight of the assay, it’s got CSR that’s coming up in thermal coal these days. I guess, the question is that with the rest of your portfolio, having improved as much it has, does thermal coal still fit?

Mark Cutifani

Okay. In diamonds, we are very sensitive to make sure that we’re not running ahead of the market. So we’re very happy with what we see, and we are supplying to the market and we have a little bit of flex in terms of what we can do. But as we go through the transition with Venetia, and we’re making other changes, we don’t want to stress that system in the next couple of years. We want to make sure that we’re focused on getting our efficiencies right, getting our margins right and not putting more product out there that we might otherwise do better in two or three years time in getting that balance right. So Bruce and guys are watching that very carefully.

If they had to kick up a million carats, I think we got the capacity, depending upon where we are and what we are doing. Longer term we had closer to the 37 million carats towards the four and five-year period. But again that’s based on the transition that we go through for Venetia and making sure we’re getting the best out of the other assets. So we got the potential there, but at the same time, we are trying to match that to the market so that we keep the margins in a healthy place. Bruce, do you want to cover that. On thermal coal, Seamus did a very good speech a few weeks back to the staff, and if I can borrow on how he presented the story, which I think it’s exactly the right way to present it, we got very good assets in thermal coal, very good cost position. We are low quartile, we’re right on the cusp, and we can improve with our productivity. There have been very significant, what about 40%, 50% productivity improvement in South African the last 3, 3.5 years. We’ve got 14 years life on average.

And from our point of view, it make sense to continue to run those quality assets through that process and we are making sensible capital allocations on incremental life extensions. It would certainly be a lot harder for us to justify a big investment in thermal coal that goes beyond the seven-year lifetime on the basis that there are questions about the value that you will see in thermal coal relative to oil, gas and the whole fossil fuel question. So we think committing our capital to Quellaveco and other incremental projects make sense, but we won’t start the business of capital and we make sensible decisions. When we talk about the transition, we’ve halved our footprint in thermal coal in the last five years and we call it a just transition. We’re connecting with our communities. We’re making sure they understand what we’re doing in those local communities.

The governments and the customers that we work for understand exactly how we’re going, and we are making incremental investments. But it would be a lot tougher for us to justify a big investment for a long term development position in thermal coal, given the uncertainties in the price environment. So it would have to be a very special case. So carefully considered, measured as we go and we will keep the market and everyone else informed, because the CSR conversation is very important one to us.

And one that we are very cognizant of, but at the same time, we’re not going to bail out tomorrow and many of the CSR stakeholders are very appreciative of the fact that we haven’t run, that we had been clear about the transition, they said, we prefer that because we understand the importance of the local communities. We understand the importance of those industries to the big power stations, and it’s better to have a responsible operator like you transitioning with those assets than having some other characters running those assets in a way that may not be as sensitive as the way you guys will run it. So we’re trying to get the balance right.

Unidentified Company Representative

Ladies and gents that is it. Thank you very much. If there’s any follow up then please be feel contact us.

Mark Cutifani

Thank you very much, guys.

Stephen Pearce

Thank you.