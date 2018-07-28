CBL & Associates: What Is The Capital Structure Telling Us

Many readers are aware that I have positions in the mall REIT space. Specifically, I own the following:

CBL & Associates (CBL)

Washington Prime Group (WPG)

Pennsylvania REIT (PEI)

My logic for owning these and not the marquee names such as Simon Property (SPG), Macerich Company (MAC) or Taubman Centers (TCO) has been that the sell-off has been overdone in the retail REITs and I wanted "higher beta" names to play the rebound as they should produce higher returns.

So far this year, it is working:

Importantly, I have to state that these are "beta" or "momentum" positions, and I do not intend to hold them until retirement (although, I am not ruling it out, depending on future results). These positions are more volatile and often require a strong stomach.

That said, the thesis of my positions is not the subject of this note; the subject is my observations on the capital structure of one of these positions, namely CBL & Associates.

The Capital Structure

CBL has the following capital structure:

While the mortgages and bank loans don't trade publicly, it is always helpful to have senior unsecured bonds, preferred stock, and common stock, as the three create a robust - and tradeable - capital structure.

Bonds

CBL currently has the following bonds outstanding:

A look at the yields on the company's bonds:

As the chart above shows, the yields converged earlier this year during the height of the retail apocalypse trade and due to downgrades to the company's bonds.

The following charts show the relationship between the bond yields.

CBL 5.95% due 2026 and CBL 5.25% due 2023:

CBL 4.60% due 2024 and CBL 5.25 due 2023:

The yield differential is important to monitor as the shape of the credit curve often expresses the market's view of the credit/issuer. An inverted curve with higher spreads for shorter maturities generally means that it's a distressed company. The market is pricing in a credit event in the near term with the expectation that in case the company makes it past the next few months, it is more likely to make it over a longer term.

While the above charts utilized the difference in yield, given the positively sloped Treasury curve over the period (as shown below), it is rational to assume that the yields were equal given higher credit spreads in the shorter-dated debt.

Equities play a role in the pricing of credit spreads, and credit will depict the viability of an enterprise, so credit spreads can be used to determine the "staying power" of the equity and the company.

While the credit spread on CBL bonds has narrowed lately (the equity has had a tough month, as shown in the total return table), it is still positive, which indicated less of a distressed scenario (albeit not out of the woods).

As the following chart shows, credit spreads are not being driven purely by fundamentals (equities play a role) as their leverage multiple, while high, has not significantly deteriorated.

Interest coverage is weakening, which should be a cause for concern for bond holders. The half a turn decrease from its high is worrisome, but palatable.

Ultimately, I believe the 4.60% due 2024 are the most compelling given the lower dollar price and the highest incremental spread pick-up.

Preferreds

CBL has the following preferred stock outstanding...

...with the following pricing:

Given that the stripped yield on the Series D (CBL.PD) and the Series E (CBL.PE) is nearly equal (as shown in the table above and chart below), this indicates that the company cannot afford to redeem its preferred stock and, therefore, there is no real distinguishing factor between them.

Given the proximity of the yield (4 basis points), I believe that Series E is the better of the two as it has a lower dollar price. That said, if you believe the REIT is on its way to a recovery in its business, financial profile and ability to tap the market (raise cash through issuance), Series D has greater upside as it should be "more redeemable". I don't see this happening in the near future, but if you do, it is one way to express that view.

CBL easily covers the preferred dividend with FFO:

Equity

The issues with the equity are well known as the equity (in theory) directly reflects the viability and outlook of the enterprise.

CBL data by YCharts

Despite the REIT's issues, it continues to cover its common dividend (due in large part to the dividend cut) by over 2x. This gives the company some flexibility and time to transition its portfolio before the dividend sustainability becomes a concern again.

In order to judge the value within the capital structure, a comparison of the various yields should be helpful.

Bonds vs. Preferreds

As the following chart shows, the spread difference between the CBL Series E and the CBL 5.95% of '26 is slightly above its average, indicating that the preferred has a slight relative advantage versus where it has traded over the last 18 months. I would prefer a greater yield advantage, similar to what we saw earlier in the year, but a tightening of the risk premium (from Feb./Mar.) is a positive sign for the company as a higher spread indicates a greater probability of deferral and/or recovery value.

The spread between the CBL Series D preferred and the CBL 5.95% '26 is tighter than it has been over the last 18 months, making Series D less attractive. The spread is understandable, however, when one considers that a year ago, the company's survival hasn't been questioned as much and there was a perceived call risk.

Preferreds vs. Equity

The yield spread between the equity and preferred is near its average over the last 18 months, in part due to the recent sell-off of the equity.

Series D:

Series E:

The yield spread between the common and preferred also indicates that a "more normal" or "less distressed" view of the REIT has entered the market and is currently priced in the capital structure.

Bonds vs. Equity

Looking at the opposite ends of the publicly traded capital structure, the yield spread between the bonds and the common stock is currently near its average level.

As the credit curve has become more normal (but not completely normalized) and the spread relationship between the capital structure bookends has reverted to the medium-term norm, the implication is that the REIT is not currently being viewed as distressed.

Summary

The bottom line of this look at the capital structure is that the market - across the capital structure - is beginning to price CBL & Associates as a troubled, but not distressed, REIT. While it may seem to be a small comfort to those involved in the name, it is an important first step back from the edge.

I continue to believe that this REIT will be able to transition to a more stable and viable business model and have invested accordingly.

