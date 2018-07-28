Mastercard: Incredible Second Quarter Overshadowed By Big Name Earnings

Shares of Mastercard (MA) fell slightly after the company reported fantastic Q2 earnings. I think the muted reaction is the result of higher profile companies dominating headlines. As long-time readers may know, I am one of the biggest Visa (V) bulls imaginable, but I recently initiated a position in Mastercard after watching the business perform exceptionally well every year. I am officially initiating coverage with a fair value of $217 – only small upside from current levels, but like Visa, the company’s underlying value is likely to grow for the indefinite future. Let’s take a look at Q2 results as well as Mastercard’s opportunity to grow its business.

Q2 Headline Results Superb

Due partially to its smaller size, Mastercard regularly grows its top line faster than Visa. This was the case in Q2; Mastercard grew revenue 18% y/y (ex-fx) to $3.7 billion. Growth was driven by the total increase in transaction value, which was up 14% in total, with 9% growth in the US and 16% growth internationally. Mastercard continues to trail Visa in the United States, which I believe is winning the most market share of the issuers based on its extensive network of partnerships and strong relationships with top banks. Nevertheless, Mastercard is performing well in every region, especially outside of the US. Some of the revenue and profitability growth is also driven by the increase in switched transactions (think of these as full Mastercard transactions). Switched transactions were up 17% y/y to nearly 18.2 billion transactions. Total Mastercards and Maestro cards in circulation also jumped a solid 7% y/y.

Operating margin is an area where Mastercard still greatly underperforms Visa. While Visa posted an operating margin of 67% in its most recent quarter, Mastsercard’s operating margin was “only” 51.9%, down about 300 basis points y/y adjusted for fx. Mastercard’s management team is happy to keep running a 50%+ operating margin and investing capital in lower margin services and to improve the quality of Mastercard’s offering. This includes programs like loyalty programs and data analytics. Over time, some of these lower margin businesses will grow faster, enabling margin expansion as they leverage fixed costs. For now, management has explicitly stated little interest in matching Visa’s operating margin prowess, but frankly, that would be quite the lofty goal. Even a 52% operating margin would make Mastercard one of the most profitable businesses I can think of.

Capital Allocation Playbook

Mastercard’s business model throws off terrific cash flow due to its combination of high operating margin and low capital expenditure requirements. As a result, Mastercard has reduced its share count by 12.6% over the last five years. Mastercard’s dividend is up about 57% over the past three years, and it would not be surprising to see sustained growth of 10-15% per annum. In addition, Mastercard makes tuck-in strategic acquisitions that can improve the company’s overall product offering. I would not expect any blockbuster deals, but I can imagine Mastercard making additional purchases like Vocalink, which provides real time bank-to-bank transaction processing.

Overall, I love this capital allocation strategy. Mastercard’s intrinsic value will grow continually, meaning repurchases will largely be value-creative. I don’t love the dividend, but it is necessary for a company like Mastecard. It would be easy to say that Mastercard should simply use those funds to buyback more stock, but there are executional limitations to repurchases that make a dividend necessary to return capital to shareholders.

Growth potential remains obvious

The growth drivers for Visa and Mastercard are virtually the same – the shift away from cash, e-commerce, and general economic growth. Mastercard interestingly addressed B2B as another huge growth driver going forward. They size the opportunity at roughly $20 trillion, and Mastercard is making tangible progress here. The company is increasing its business T&E presence as well as bolstering services like Vocalink that are useful ways for large corporations to transfer huge sums of money quickly and securely. I love the secular trend, and I am dumb for not buying Mastercard earlier.

Mastercard looking more attractive by the day

After reporting its Q2 earnings, shares of Mastercard have slipped, slightly exacerbated by general market weakness. By my estimate, shares are trading only 7% below their current intrinsic value, but remember, that intrinsic value should grow at a low double digit pace for the next few years, so buying the stock near its intrinsic value is not the worst outcome in the world. That said, I typically like to wait for a larger margin of safety before establishing a sizeable position. Dips don’t come that frequently, but if shares fall to the $190 level, I will add to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.