Omega Healthcare: Why The Dividend Will Be Cut

We now delve into how and why the dividend will be cut.

"My days of doubting Omega's ability to maintain its dividend are definitely coming to a middle." Trapping Value to The Fortune Teller

We explained our cap rate based NAV in a previous article and concluded that Omega Healthcare (OHI) was grossly overvalued based on NAV. We are grateful to Beyond Saving for helping clarify that a 12.5% cap rate based on straight line revenue, adjusted for non-income producing properties, comes to a $21 NAV. This is very close to the consensus number of $23.44. For the purposes of our exercise below though, we really don't care much about the value of the properties, just the cash flow of the rents.

A dividend in jeopardy

All finance is an exercise in anticipating what will happen. So it follows that we believe the following events will take place, whether in an exact or similar fashion, in a relatively rapid (9-15 months) time frame. We will present why we think these events will happen and why we could be wrong. That will give our audience a chance to decide on whether they think a dividend cut will ultimately happen or not.

Let's first start with OHI's guidance.

Source: OHI Q1-2018 supplemental

The funds available for distribution (FAD) at the low end results in 100% coverage of the current $0.66 dividend. Tight, but manageable. Ok, so how do we go from there to a cut.

We currently have three buckets of revenues that we consider distressed or highly distressed. For two of those, we have EBITDAR coverage shown. The third one, the 17% of portfolio not being disclosed, we are not too sure. We do have some inkling of where this might be though. Let's look at some comments on this portion of revenues from the Q4-2017 conference call.

Operator Our next question comes from Juan Sanabria with Bank of America. Please go ahead. Juan Sanabria Hi, just with regards to your rent coverage disclosed in your sup, where you exclude it seems like 17% of your rents. What is the coverage on that 17%? Jeff Marshall I mean, it would be well south of 1-1. Juan Sanabria Why is that excluded, because I mean it seems like the pressure is building on some your operators. We've talked about a number of them, but yet you're disclosing that the rent coverage below 1.2 times has decreased quarter-over-quarter. But, that other bucket is growing, I mean what is included in that bucket? Is it Orianna, Daybreak, Signature, are those in that bucket?

Ok, so "well south". For a Canadian, US is "well south" and so is Australia. So this will require some extrapolation. Do we have any examples of OHI's "well south"?

In November of 2017, Omega and Preferred Care entered into a transition agreement related to all 16 facilities. We have identified operators for each state and separate transition processes are currently underway. Historically this portfolio has operated at less than one times EBITDAR coverage with trailing 12-months 9/30/17 results at 0.26 times. It is currently expected that all 16 facilities will be released to current Omega operators under longer term leases with enhanced credit profiles.

That's one tenant at a stunning 0.26X EBITDAR. Definitely not indicative of everyone, but the facts are that we have no clue what lies there. Regardless, considering that OHI is not disclosing this, we can assume that things are at least as bad as the pool sub 1.0X that OHI is disclosing.

Ok, so that is an assumption, but we think it is fairly reasonable. So with this in mind, we extrapolate the rent cuts on this segment that appear likely (to us) within the next 12 months as wage and interest rate pressures mount on operators. At the minimum, we think new contracts will push EBITDAR to 1.4X to allow some long-term health for the operators. This might happen via rent cuts to existing operators or by transitioning to new operators who will demand better rent coverage.

Source: Author's estimates

Note we have applied a 10% cap rate as this is a cash rent coverage metric, and not a GAAP rent metric (where we would apply 12.5%). That $5.15 loss is what gets us to our $18 NAV versus consensus around $23.44. That is the reason our back-of-the-napkin NAV estimate did not credit for under-development properties as we felt the current revenues are due for a big haircut.

So based on this, we see FAD dropping to a range of $2.12-2.22 which of course does not come close to covering the dividend.

GAAP revenue assumptions might be optimistic

With Signature Healthcare, OHI made the following deal:

In connection with the Signature Healthcare restructuring, Omega agreed to: (1) defer up to $6.3 million of rent per annum for 3 years commencing May 1, 2018; (2) provide capital expenditure funds of approximately $4.5 million per year for 3 years to be used for the general maintenance and capital improvements of our 59 facilities; (3) extend a 7-year working capital term loan at 7% for an amount up to $25 million with a maturity date of April 30, 2025; (4) extend the term of the master lease by two years to December 31, 2030 and (5) extend the maturity date of the existing term loan by two years to December 31, 2024.

The key takeaway is that in spite of the "rent cut", OHI is counting this as a deferral. Hence GAAP revenues are unchanged. So if (more like when to us) Signature does not make it, there will be a huge cut to deferred revenues.

Another key facet was the $4.5 million of capital expenditure support. OHI's debt metrics run off EBITDA, and providing capital expenditure support rather than a permanent (non-deferred) rent cut keeps debt to EBITDA looking fluffier than normal.

Key factor that makes us likely to be right

OHI currently rests one rung above junk. This is what Fitch had to say about its rating:

"OHI has consistently maintained leverage between 3.9x - 5.1x since 2011, with leverage at 4.8x and 5x for the quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2016. Fitch views quarterly leverage as more meaningful than trailing 12 months for OHI given the lack of seasonality in reported earnings and timing effects of acquisitions. Fitch expects leverage will remain between 4x-5x over the next 12-to-24 months. Fitch's projections indicate OHI has a cushion of 0.5x - 1x to the negative leverage sensitivity of 5.5x. Were OHI to change its financial policies and operate with leverage closer to 5.5x, Fitch would then consider the adequacy of the cushion."

Where was OHI last quarter?

Close, but no cigar. But we did some math on where this leverage would be after the $107 million of rent cuts, and it does not look pretty.

We are using our cash rent cuts, and GAAP rent cuts are likely to be even higher, but regardless, in our scenario, OHI loses investment grade rating and has to cut its dividend. The 5.5X debt to EBITDA line in the sand if consistently breached, especially in this environment, will likely start the chain necessary of a dividend cut. Even adding Orianna's rent (from new operators) makes this just 5.76X. This was recently delayed although OHI maintained expectations on ultimate rent from these facilities. This also makes it increasingly likely that OHI will be proactive and cut the dividend even before coverage slips below 100% to assuage the rating agencies.

Now in a funny twist, Fitch actually affirmed OHI's rating on July 18, but the key criteria mentioned that could lead to a rating downgrade was if leverage would continue to sustain above 5.5X. Additionally Fitch assumes that operator issues would not lead to wholesale rent negotiations or bankruptcies. We obviously differ with the analyst as to the direction this is likely to take.

What could make us wrong

A very slow gradual pace of rent cuts that is offset by cash rents increasing over time could make the dividend potentially sustainable. This is the key factor as we have applied our cuts straight off the 2018 numbers. If they happen over 5 years (not our base scenario for sure), OHI would have no problem maintaining the dividend, especially since many under-construction properties would start contributing and demographics would help things out for operators significantly.

OHI could also monetize its under-construction properties and sell them right away. This might help debt to EBITDA remain under breaching levels. At the political level, a sweeping Democratic victory could provide more help for skilled nursing facilities. Rent cuts could also be less deep than what we expect and that might help OHI. Finally, rating agencies viewing this as the trough of the rent cycle might allow OHI to toy with higher leverage for longer than we currently consider feasible. We assign these events combined a very low probability but readers can decide for themselves.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.