Energy Week: What Now?

We conclude our Beatles (8-day) Energy Week by asking our Marketplace panelists for the bottom line about oil, natural gas, and their favorite energy idea.

Our Marketplace Roundtable review of the energy sector concludes with a lightning round of three questions on where oil and gas are headed this year, and what our authors' favorite picks are. Energy is nothing if unpredictable, so these represent the authors' views based on the information available at the time. As with most things in the stock market, particularly in the volatile energy sector, and against the current dramatic geopolitical backdrop, we will just have to wait and see how things play out. At the very least, these authors' commentary should help you get an idea of where things might be headed next, or where some leading experts believe they may go.

Our panel:

Seeking Alpha: What do you think the average price of oil will be for Q4 2018, and why?

Andrew Hecht: $78 WTI and $86 Brent - economic expansion supports a firm price for oil. While trade issues could cause a sell-off on the back of fears of recession, I believe that the administration will come to terms with trading partners before the mid-term elections, which will ignite optimism, economic growth and a higher high in the price of oil. Moreover, the increasing pressure on Iran could cause a rise in hostilities in the Middle East.

Elephant Analytics: I think the average price of WTI oil will be around $70 for Q4 2018. Increasing tensions involving Iran with the November sanctions date looming should help serve to support prices a bit.

Fluidsdoc: ~$70. Inertia and tight supplies will keep it around here.

Laurentian Research: I reckon oil may reach $75-80 per barrel by 4Q2018 before rising higher in 1Q2019 because Saudi Arabia has proven to be willing to go along with President Trump in his oil price management ahead of the mid-term election. I believe Trump will tap into the SPR if necessary to lower oil prices. I also think the market will come to appreciate the negative impact on the oil demand that the U.S.-China trade war has as the export-oriented Chinese economy cools. On the other hand, the geopolitical flare-ups in Africa, the Mideast, and Venezuela will support oil prices at a fairly high level.

Although I have my view as to the oil price, I must emphasize that, by design, the success of my portfolio relies much more on internal drivers in the assets and operations of the companies than on macro forecast of short-term oil prices.

Long Player: I think they will be anywhere from $80 WTI to lower depending upon several political events. They could go considerably higher under the right set of circumstances. The United States currently has six major production basins with several more on the way. There are a lot of variables that will come into play over time. Problem always is timing and that is usually a big unknown.

Robert Boslego: It really depends on how events unfold, and so I continuous assess them to decide positioning. My best guess right now for Q4 2018 is $65 to $70 (NYSE:WTI).

SA: What do you think the average price of nat gas will be for Q4 2018, and why?

AH: $3 per MMBtu - Inventories are unlikely to climb to last year's high of 3.79 tcf before the start of the withdrawal season given the rate of flow into storage during the current injection season. I expect prices to climb to reflect the lowest level of stocks in over four years.

EA: I think the average price of natural gas (Henry Hub) will be around $3.10 for Q4 2018. Q4 gas prices will largely be weather dependent, although I think the futures (which are currently around $2.82 for Q4) are pricing in a fair chance of mild weather as per NOAA forecasts. Natural gas storage levels are below average for this time of year though, so an average to cold winter would push Q4 gas prices noticeably higher, and longer-term weather forecasts have a large degree of inaccuracy.

FD: Whatever it is now, ~$3.00. I don't see a driver to propel it higher. Too much supply.

LR: I maintain a strategic bearishness toward the price of natural gas in North America in the long term, but I do not have a forecast of the natural gas price for 4Q2018.

Instead, I believe that the natural gas production vole will continue to increase as demand rises and LNG export opens up. Therefore, I think investors should focus on stock picking from the natural gas processing service providers, natural gas pipeline operators, LNG terminals, and LNG tanker companies.

LP: Natural gas pricing could drop considerably as Permian and Eagle Ford production continue to climb. Gas is a byproduct of oil production and that will not be changing anytime soon. Therefore a surplus continues to look reasonable in the fourth quarter. Gas prices could remain relatively weak in the last quarter ($2 MCF or maybe worse depending upon location) unless winter gets an early start.

RB: My current estimate is $2.75 to $3.00 because production will keep a lid on prices. But nat gas is vulnerable to sharp increases and decreases at any time due to weather conditions.

SA: What’s your favorite long or short idea in the energy sector, and what is the basic story?

AH: Long volatility in crude oil based on uncertainty over trade and the Middle East. Long oil services companies for the medium to long term on the need for increased exploration budgets. Long companies involved in transporting LNG around the world based based on increased global demand and U.S. production. I believe that volume equals profits for these companies.

EA: Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY) is a company that I'm continuing to monitor as a short idea. I wrote several Marketplace articles about it before and previously had a short position in it. I don't have a position in it at the moment since its current price is around my estimate of its asset value. However, there is still a high chance that it will need to make moves detrimental to its unit/share price in order to address its major debt issues.

FD: I have been a big fan of Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) writing five articles on them in the last year. They have some novel tech that's just been licensed by Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) that will impact the bottom line in late 2018 into '19. I think the stock doubles easily in the next year.

LR: Besides going long on the launch of a uranium up cycle, over the next 5-10 years, I continue to think GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) is one the best long ideas, although the stock has delivered an eight bagger since 2016 and was the best performing stock in the entire E&P space. The company is ranked atop the capital efficiency list among the U.S. peers; as a proven value creator, it is a sought after partner in Latin America. The company is run by one of the top management team in the oil industry, being shrewd, transparent, and cost conscious and having substantial skin in the game.

The company has amassed a diversified portfolio of oil and gas projects across multiple countries in Latin America, from which it picks the most promising ones to deploy capital. The company has a lengthy growth runway going forward. Oil discoveries are still being made in its crown jewel, the LLA-34 block in Colombia. I believe the Morona Block in Peru has the potential to double the company's reserves and production, lifting it to the next level of corporate development. The company has also built an impressive set of assets in the Neuquen Basin, Argentina, in addition to Chile and Brazil.

LP: Favorite long idea would be Yangarra Resources (OTCPK:YGRAF), which I have followed since the stock was a little more than $1 in 2016. They have found relatively cheap wells to drill with extremely low breakeven. This stock has a long way to run and just pulled back from $5.

RB: My favorite short idea is short crude (small position) because the ramp-up from KSA, the Gulf producers and Russia is likely to exceed losses from Iran and Venezuela through October.

Value Digger: One of my highest conviction ideas for 2018 is Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF) that trades on the Toronto board under the ticker CJ, as shown in my latest blog post for my followers. CJ is an oil-weighted Canadian energy producer with a healthy balance sheet, low key metrics on an absolute and relative valuation basis, excellent management team with proven track record and skin in the game, YoY production growth with best-in-class 13% decline rate and a sustainable 7% dividend. On top of this, I believe that CJ is a takeover target thanks to its sound business model, after the recent deals Spartan Energy (SPE.T) with Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Raging River (RRX.T) with Baytex (NYSE:BTE).

***

There you have it. What do you think about where oil and natural gas go in the next six months, and what's your favorite idea? Let us know in the comment stream below.

And meanwhile, thanks again to our panelists. As a reminder, you can check out their work here:

