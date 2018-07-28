Daimler AG (DMLRY) CEO Dr. Dieter Zetsche on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Daimler AG ADR (OTCPK:DMLRY) Q2 2018 Results Conference Call July 26, 2018 9:15 AM ET

Björn Scheib

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is Björn Scheib speaking. On behalf of Daimler, I would like to welcome you on both the telephone and the Internet to our Q2 results conference call. We are very happy to have with us today our CEO of Daimler and Head of Mercedes-Benz Passenger Cars, Dr. Dieter Zetsche; and at the same time, Martin Daum, the Head of the Daimler Trucks and Buses; and Bodo Uebber, the CFO of Daimler and responsible for the Daimler Financial Services. In order to give you maximum time for your questions afterwards, Dr. Zetsche will begin with a short introduction that will be directly followed by a Q&A session.

With this, I would like now to hand over to Dieter Zetsche.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

Thank you very much, Björn, and a warm welcome from me as well. For years now, Daimler has been delivering a multitude of records. In the first half of 2018, Mercedes-Benz has once again set a new sales record. We have consistently leveraged this strength to make our company even more robust and future-proof. It has been clear to us that general conditions aren't getting easier. As our current quarterly figures prove, the headwinds are strong. But we are well prepared. Daimler continues to make progress despite these headwinds. We are systematically working through our obligations from the past, from the settlement at Toll Collect to the progress on diesel. We are adapting to the challenges of the present from new customs' duties to new test procedures. And on this basis, we continue to drive at full force toward the tremendous opportunities of the future.

To those ends, we also aim to reorganize ourselves structurally. Three hours ago, the Supervisory Board gave its approval to the new corporate structure. I will talk about that in detail later. But first, I'll brief summarize our current results. In the second quarter, we sold around 833,000 vehicles, 1% more than the same period last year. Our revenue fell slightly to €40.8 billion. Adjusted for currency effects, however, revenue increased by 2%. At €2.6 billion, EBIT was significantly below the prior strong year. The same applies to our net profit, which amounted to €1.8 billion.

Free cash flow from our industrial business amounted to €1.8 billion in the first half of the year. Net liquidity in our industrial business came to €14.5 billion at the end of June. In addition, we have made optimum use of the favorable conditions in a volatile environment and have created a long-term liquidity buffer with the early renewal of the existing credit line at attractive conditions.

Let's look at developments in our individual business areas. Sales of Mercedes-Benz Cars were at the high level of the prior year with around 591,000 cars sold. With total sales of 1.18 million passenger cars, the first half of this year was the most successful in our history. We continue to be the leading brand in the premium segment by a wide margin. Particularly pleasing were record best for this year's C-Class and E-Class. China also continued to do especially well. With the long version of the A-Class, we introduced an additional model in the last quarter, which is specifically tailored to the needs of Chinese customers.

With our smart models, we sold around 36,000 units worldwide in the last 3 months. EBIT of Mercedes-Benz Cars was €1.9 billion, and that's significantly below the strong prior year quarter. Return on sales was 8.4%. The primary reason for the declining earnings were a temporarily weaker pricing, including tariffs; a fire at a U.S. supplier and the resulting production shortfalls; advanced expenditures for new technologies and vehicles; unfavorable exchange rate effects; and expenses for service activities initiated for these vehicles. This burdens our earnings, but it benefits our customers and that's what counts.

Mercedes-Benz Vans increased sales by 7% in the second quarter to a new sales record of about 111,000 vans. The development was especially positive in the U.S. with plus 10% and China, plus 18%. Sales in the core EU30 region increased slightly. At €152 million, EBIT was significantly below the prior year level. Return on sales dropped to 4.3%. Our results were mainly influenced by the production ramp-up of the new Sprinter.

With this model, we've had our most important product new in the market since June. On top, the result was burdened by service measures initiated for diesel vehicles and deliveries delays. Daimler Trucks achieved an increase of 6% in sales in the second quarter with 124,000 units sold. Nearly all regions contributed to this increase. The main drivers were increases in the NAFTA region with plus 5% and in Asia with plus 13%. EBIT of €546 million was at the level of the previous year. Return on sales reached 5.9%.

Ongoing efficiency measures had a positive effect on the earnings. On the negative side, we had higher expenses for raw materials, negative exchange rates, FX and additional costs, mainly resulting from supply chain constraints. At Daimler Buses, second quarter sales of 7,500 buses and chassis were at the level of the previous year. EBIT margin to €66 million. Return on sales reached 6.1%. Increases in efficiency and foreign exchange effects had a positive impact on earnings, while the weaker [indiscernible] product mix and inflation-driven cost increases had a negative impact.

Daimler Financial Services new business increased to €18.3 billion in the second quarter. The portfolio comprised more than 5 million vehicles at the end of June. This corresponds to a contract volume of €147 billion. Daimler Financial Services' EBIT is €66 million -- of €66 million, was significantly below prior year level. Return on equity dropped to 2.1%. This is primarily due to the settlement the Toll Collect arbitration. It led to a negative effect of €480 million. In addition, higher interest rates and foreign exchange effects had a negative impact on earnings.

In the second quarter Financial Services continued to push ahead our transformation into a mobility provider at full speed. Our mobility services are now used by 23.5 million customers. In the second quarter alone, those customers carried out more than 42 million transactions over 110 cities. This corresponds to an increase of 61% compared to the same period of the previous year. We intend to further strengthen our leading position in mobility services in Europe and expand it worldwide through our cooperation with BMW. That brings me to our outlook. First, the developments in this year. We expect group sales to slightly increase in the full year. At Mercedes-Benz Cars, we now anticipate sales on prior year level. In China, we expect further growth. Worldwide, main sales drivers will be our SUVs and the facelift at C- and E-Class. In the second half of the year, the A-Class would also provide a stimulus to sales.

Due to several factors, some temporary restrictions in the availability of vehicles will occur as the year progresses. That also means that some of our customers have to switch to vehicles with lower margins. Among others, these factors include: the nondelivery hold for some diesel models and challenges in the supply chain. Furthermore, certification of vehicles in some international markets currently requires longer preparation than usual. For longer time periods, emissions have been a major focus. Many of our colleagues have been working intensely on: software updaters; the changeover to the new European test standard at WLTP; and of the technical and legal verification of open questions. Therefore, the certification of our new models has, in part, not yet advanced as far as expected. But one thing is clear. When it comes to this topic, speed is not our first priority. We want to ensure full compliance. And Daimler is handling this with special care.

From today's perspective, we therefore assume Mercedes-Benz Cars EBIT in the third quarter to be well below the second quarter of 2018 and the prior year quarter and that inventories will temporarily increase. Based on the unchanged high demand for our products, we expect the situation to normalize in the fourth quarter and that inventories could be reduced again by the end of the year.

For the full year 2018, our assumption remains unchanged that Mercedes-Benz Cars will achieve an EBIT slightly below the previous year. Correspondingly, the described factors also apply for all vans. Therefore, we have to assume that the business of Mercedes-Benz Vans will be affected. However, for the full year, we expect to significantly increase in sales. We expect EBIT at Mercedes-Benz Vans to be significantly below the prior year level.

At Daimler Trucks anticipates a significant increase in sales. We expect the second half of the year to be significantly better than the first. Our orders are very promising. Our trucks in the NAFTA region are already completely sold out for 2018. With this basis, we expect EBIT at Daimler Trucks to be significantly higher than the previous year. Daimler Buses also expect a significant increase in sales, with Europe as the main driver. We expect buses to generate EBIT in the range of the previous year.

Daimler Financial Services expects further growth in contract volume in 2018. New business is expected to be in the magnitude of the previous year. And financial services' EBIT is expected to be at the previous year's level as well.

In sum, we assume group EBIT in 2018 will be slightly below the level of the previous year. Our results show that we put a challenging quarter behind us, but when we look to the long-term future, we see numerous opportunities for Daimler. Because we've been excellent starting position all key areas for the future. We will continue to build on them. One example -- automated driving. This month, we were the first international manufacturer to receive a test license for fully automated vehicles in [Indiscernible] in Beijing. Important we have just officially opened a new research center for autonomous driving for trucks and buses. And next year, we will offer the first driverless shuttle service with automated vehicles in California together with our partner Bosch. With the very same determination we are driving forward electrification of our vehicles.

In the second quarter, we both introduced two new electric trucks for the U.S. market and created an e-mobility unit for trucks. Two weeks ago, we introduced the eCitaro, the first all-electric city bus. Orders from some cities had already come in before its premiere. And this development is continuing. In just 2 years, we will already equip the eCitaro with the next level of technology and offer 2 different battery technologies. And whence we will start delivery of the eVito in September. The eSprinter will follow next year. As of May, our electric smart cars are the first EQ models on the road. In the future, we will put also produce a compact Mercedes electric model at our smart plant in France. And this September, our first electric Mercedes, the EQC, will celebrate its world premiere in Stockholm.

In order to advance this and other future topics in a flexible manner, we are, as previously mentioned, structuring our entire company anew. With three powerful units under the umbrella of Daimler AG, we will make our company even more focused. In this, we are following a simple logic. We are bundling cars and vans in the new Mercedes-Benz AG. Trucks and buses are brought together in Daimler Trucks AG. The already legally independent Daimler Financial Services AG will be called Daimler Mobility AG in the future. Each [Indiscernible] division will have a clearer focus and its own corporate responsibility, act in an even more market- and customer-oriented manner and be able to enter into corporation in a more targeted manner. As a parent company, Daimler AG remains the connecting element.

The separation of individual business units is not planned. In the next step, the measures decided today will require the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in May 2019. Pending approval, we could then move forward with the new structure in the fall of 2019. With this new structure, we will systematically continue our transformation. Daimler is positioning itself technologically, culturally and structurally the best possible way for the future. But for now, I look forward to your questions. Thank you very much.

Björn Scheib

Thank you very much, Dieter. Ladies and gentlemen, you may ask your questions now. The operator, as always, will identify the questioner by name, but please also introduce yourself with your name and the name of the organization that you're going to represent. A few practical points. As always, please avoid using mobile phones as well as hands-free speaking systems. Given, ask your question in English. And last but not least, please try to speak loud and clear so that everybody on the line and in the room can understand your questions properly. Last but not least, as a matter of fairness, please limit the amount of questions that you're about to raise to a maximum of two. This will give everybody on this call the opportunity to ask questions. Now before we start, the operator will again explain the procedure.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Arndt Ellinghorst of ISI Evercore.

Arndt Ellinghorst

Two from my side, please. Firstly, Dr. Zetsche, you're very clear in your wording regarding Project Future and what you want to say right now. And I've listened to the press call earlier on. I think many people in the market still have some hope that at some stage at least, you could IPO a part of your truck operation. Could you just say whether this is still at least a possible option for you? And then also in that context, whether there are other hidden values within Daimler in new mobility where we should do more work trying to figure out what these could be, especially in the context of the SoftBank and CREW Steel, which I think was huge. Did that make you think in one direction or the other? And then secondly, for Bodo, on cash flow, you generated 1.8 billion year-to-date. And correct me if I'm wrong, but you might burn some cash in Q3 given the working capital moves. And in that context that we're getting quite a few questions regarding your dividend so could you just confirm that even if you were to miss your 4 billion free cash flow target slightly, whether the 4 billion dividend or flat dividend payment would be secure.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

To your first question, you're getting the answer you're expecting that we don't comment speculations. To the second half of the first question, I'm convinced that there are huge amount of hidden values in Daimler that is obvious by the valuation of the company at current times. And you probably can relate significant amounts of that to specific activities within our company. Certainly, our mobility activities are not valued at typical multiples you see in standalone companies of that kind. I'll just give you another example. When we look at Porsche and Ferrari in the future, Aston Martin, we have activities in our company, which certainly compare in the markets very well to that. I don't think they're looked at in the same manner. So I could come up with a lot of other things in this regard. Let's leave it there. There's plenty of room for fantasy.

Bodo Uebber

Arndt, thank you for your question. Of course, we have not changed our guidance for this year's cash flow. So we stick to be significantly better than last year and to be better than the dividend of this year. You're right. We have volatility in our cash flow in Q3, Q4, which already was addressed by the speech of Dieter and our disclosure, so that will burden Q3, by far, and bring Q4 up. But we have also very positive over the underlying demand in the market, which confirms our sales outlook for this year. So we are also confident that we can make this volatility.

To your specific question, of course, we always said that we would keep the dividend stable and sustainable. And that is true also today. We have our 40% payout ratio, but we also said stability and sustainability is very important for us. So in the scenario that we might not make the inventory targets end of this year and we would have this effect in January, February, we would consider also this, so to say, overflow into the year 2019. Final statement you will get from us in February as always next year.

Operator

The next question is from Patrick Hummel, UBS.

Patrick Hummel

Two questions for me, please. The first one to Dr. Zetsche, regarding the large SUVs that are produced in the U.S. and sold in China. Now you're actually at a competitive disadvantage, let's say, versus Porsche or Maserati, who produce these cars in Europe and ship them to China. Assuming that these tariffs are here to stay, would there be an industrial logic for you to rethink the production of the large SUVs and open up a second production facility or maybe even localize these cars in China? Is there enough economy of scale to do that. Assuming that these products are brand new, I guess, there would be a long enough product cycle ahead. But the question's, of course, how quickly can you do it if you wanted to. So any color would be welcome. And the second question to Bodo related to the EBIT bridge. You had a minus €399 million volume price/mix impact in passenger cars this quarter. I understand that the China import tariff issue and the loss production U.S. account together for about €300 million. And looking at the mix year-over-year, it should actually have been better in the second quarter because you sold more high-end vehicles and less A-Classes. So what's the remaining difference here? Is there an underlying weakening? Or is there something else that you would consider a temporary phenomenon? And also, is it a temporary phenomenon to see actually the cost for passenger cars going in a positive way, meaning coming down year-over-year. Is that something we can expect to see in the next few quarters as well?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

Thank you to the first question of your two questions being asked. Assuming for a moment their customs would be there to stay. Of course, we are investigating alternative supply scenarios versus the current one. Coming up with a new full-fledged production site in China or outside of China, of course, is on the one hand, costly. On the other hand, has quite some time to be executed. In between opportunity or alternative could be CKD production, which changes the country of origin. And on the one hand, our new product is prepared for CKD production. And secondly, we have in Southeast Asia a number of CKD production facilities in operation today, including, that's not Southeast Asia, but including India where we have a very massive production, including CKD capabilities. So the options we are evaluating them and, of course, trying to understand if the current situation is there to stay or not, and then we can react.

Bodo Uebber

First of all, the -- we had a positive mix on the car segmentation in the second quarter. Against this, of course, you know that we have higher volume in China, domestically produced cars, which dilutes somewhat the volume effect. We have also -- see that our spare parts business is doing well. Also this year, so, which has also a positive effect in terms of volume and sales contribution. And then, of course, what we commented is on temporary pricing. That includes mainly the WLTP effects and also customs effects, for example.

Patrick Hummel

Is there any sustainable negative pricing impact on the dealer side or anything that we should be aware of?

Bodo Uebber

No, the underlying business is pretty okay. There are some specific markets where we have some issues. But in general terms, the underlying business is okay in terms of pricing.

Patrick Hummel

Okay. And on the cost side, where you had a positive trend in cars?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

I mean, since many years, we were able to drive our material costs down in spite of including in this calculation all their added value, added content in the vehicles, including all the investments into lower CO2 technologies. So that was a very positive trend for many years, where we have no reason to believe that this will change. On top of that, our production efficiency went up all the time. We are now, according to external surveys, the most productive of the direct competitors in our plants. We have a very positive warranty development over many years, which in this year, even accelerates in the right direction. So there are many elements, which go in the right direction add any common [indiscernible] has to focus on to increase efficiency and effectiveness in all what we do.

Operator

The next question is from Stephen Reitman of Societe Generale.

Stephen Reitman

Stephen Reitman, Societe Generale. You've had a very impressive result from BBAC in Q2 with a result of 44%. Can you give us your thoughts about the joint venture and in particular, the changes in the Chinese rules regarding the ownership levels of the joint ventures, which are just been recently being discussed in purview?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

Well, first of all, we are very happy that we have a well working joint venture. And the fact that we are now even with some margin the number one in China among the direct competitors, which two, three, four years ago would have been absolutely unrealistic to expect is a consequence of our good working cooperation. We're happy about that. Of course, we are all hurt and realized that [indiscernible] has announced changes in this regard for electric vehicles this year, for trucks next year, for cars the year after in the sense of the possibility to change the ownership structure versus today's situation.

So from a legal perspective, we have more opportunities. Now we have to think about it from a corporation perspective, from -- the financial impact you would not change that for free. And one aspect certainly is important as well. The fact that our co-shareholder is -- of this joint venture is the municipality of Beijing. We do believe it's not to our disadvantage there, and we certainly want to maintain that in the future as well based on current stakes or and any [Indiscernible] change stakes. But there's no specific plan at that point of time. And if there were, any would start a conversation with our shareholder -- sorry, with our joint venture partner and not with anybody else.

Operator

The next question is from Horst Schneider of HSBC.

Horst Schneider

Horst Schneider from HSBC, not Societe Generale. So the 2 question I have is first one is your guide -- your EBIT bridge guidance, which you have provided in one of the other calls before is you were going for a high 3-digit million euro amount in other cost changes. And year-to-date, I think the development has been much better. Should we still expect this negative amount in H2? Or can you maybe update this guidance? And also, EBIT bridge element FX guidance has remained unchanged at €1.3 billion burden this year, implying a lot more burden in H2. Is that normal conservative guidance? Or how should we think about that? And then the second question I have -- sorry, maybe it's third question rather, is regarding electric vehicles. We had that in the press in the past sometimes that you were delaying your EQC launch, and you said you now confirmed a launch date. But maybe could you provide some color when the model will be now presented, when the production start and when the first deliveries will happen?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

Horst, thank you for your question. We confirm further on the 1.2 billion in other cost changes, which we -- the number we have provided for you end of Q1.

Horst Schneider

That's only Mercedes, right?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

Yes. Of course, yes.

Bodo Uebber

The increase in our R&D spending is a very relevant part of that.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

A very high part of it.

Horst Schneider

Okay. All right. FX?

Bodo Uebber

Sorry, currency, I missed the currency topic. Guidance for the total year is 1 billion for the total company. Of course it's mainly based on U.S. dollar FX, renminbi, Turkish lira, U.K. pound. That has not really changed. But the 1 billion is changed to the Q1 number, so it's slightly below the number we had provided for you in Q1.

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

As rightfully said, the launch event for the EQC has been announced with -- for the September this year. And in the first half next year, cars will be delivered to customers.

Horst Schneider

Can the order be already or not yet?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

Typically, we can't order -- our customers can't order vehicles before we have our launch event.

Horst Schneider

So you have no indication for demand already, right?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

We have no indication in the sense of customer orders being in our hands. We have very strong indication, based on dealers who have seen this vehicle, some journalists who have driven there, camouflaged vehicle that this vehicle should be the Mercedes among the E-vehicles.

Operator

The next question is from José Asumendi of JPMorgan London.

José Asumendi

First, congratulations, Dieter and Bodo on the new corporate structure. I think a step in the right direction. Two topics, please. One, Dieter, I heard all your comments on WLTP at the first conference so thank you for that. I think very useful. My sense is that you've done a lot of work to certify vehicles for WLTP, and there have been some sort of delays now and maybe in the past month, 1.5 months. Is it possible to get a sense how far, how you certify vehicles so far? I think the proportion of vehicles must be actually quite high in terms of how much work you've done year-to-date. And maybe a second block would be for Martin on trucks. Can you talk a bit about the share of service and aftermarket within the business? That is a clear earnings driver, maybe for second half of '18, '19 and 2020, it can drive the profitability. If you could share some comments on that. If you could please maybe, Bodo, on this topic, quantify the costs that you took in the second quarter for the supply chain constraints. And then very finally, your view around the Brazilian truck market, whether everything is on track there? Or are you seeing any signals of weakness?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

To the first half of your or to your first question, WLTP as you certainly have learned from many other manufacturers as well, it's a totally different piece from what we knew before in the sense of scope and steps and width of certification process. We have to certificate vehicles in a much more granulate away. That means we can't cluster them in bigger buckets anymore, but have to, I'm exaggerating now, almost on an individual base to certify our vehicles. And the certification for one vehicle is much more cumbersome and comprehensive than it was in the past.

This required a huge effort not just on our side, but on the side of like KBA and [indiscernible] are the partners we are working with, to get the certificates as well. Everybody tried to prepare himself or herself for that effort. But even with additional resources, it was very difficult to make. We are in a slightly different situation from our competitors because we decided to combine our model year change with the new certification. And our model year change was scheduled for July 1 versus the regulation requirement is that starting September 1, you have to have the new WLTP certification. So we had two months ahead of the wave.

The good news is June 30, we had basically all our certificates, which we needed for this new model year, except for a few exceptions. The bad news is many of them came 30th of June or slightly before. Now you can't run a plant with having everything prepared for production and then start next day. So we had to keep our plants running quite a number of vehicles into the production, which were not necessarily in a perfect match with what we expected our customers to ask from us. And this is creating, of course, quite a significant turmoil now that we have now to choose customers to buy cars, which are slightly different from the ones they really would have liked.

On top of that, focusing on making their cutline at 30th of June, we had to postpone anything else, which now creates a huge wave for all the other markets where we now have significant delays for certification in the rest of the world with similar effects. That, in combination with supplier who burned down and left one of our plant idle for 3 weeks and some other effects, creates a very demanding situation for us in order to satisfy our customers. The good news is that, first of all, we have most of our vehicles already according to WLTP adding to all of that, very modern and with appropriate emission standards. And the second good news is we have ongoing very strong demand for our very attractive products. And sales reductions are related to supply and not to customer demand. And therefore, we consider them temporarily and a chance to pick up and compensate afterwards.

Martin Daum

To -- there were questions first about service. Service, indeed, is one of our key pillars to increase our profitability where we work in all regions. And with significant focus, but please understand that we don't supply specific numbers on our service income, and therefore, on the percentage or so that we don't do that. It's easy on the constraint side these numbers. The constraint -- the supplier constraints in trucks had 2 impacts on us.

On the one side we have roundabout a little bit more than €50 million in extra costs in the second quarter to get to expedite parts, to do rework on the trucks we build ahead. That was one thing, which is completely covered in our Q2 results and one of the reasons that they are not higher. The second thing is that we put -- we have about, especially North America, about 5,000 more trucks sitting there, waiting for some missing parts to be shipped afterwards than normal at the end of the second quarter. The good news is that those trucks are now getting into the market as we speak. And we are in good course to be back on track, and therefore, I'm pretty optimistic for the second half of the year.

José Asumendi

Have you seen any change in demand in -- or impact in the Brazilian market? Or is it as strong as what you have experienced in January and May?

Martin Daum

Brazil, our expectation for Brazil is higher than last year, but it in a very low level. There has nothing changed in Brazil.

Operator

The next question is from Harald Hendrikse of Morgan Stanley.

Harald Hendrikse

Two questions, if you don't mind. Firstly, on financial services. Can you just explain a little bit more holy what the strategy is from here, not so much with regard to mobility, but in terms of where do you see penetration going? I know you've got very, very strong growth in penetration in China specifically, where the contract value is growing by, what, over 20% or so. You had a capital increase, it seems like, during the quarter. So maybe you can talk a little bit more about that. And then secondly, also, holistically, rather than about the quarters, on truck, we went to Portland. You've got a fantastic business over there. Conditions couldn't be any better in the U.S. market. Conditions in Europe have been really, really good for two or three years now. And we're printing 6% EBIT margins in the quarter. Can you talk a little bit about that? If I was managing this group, I mean, that would be incredibly disappointing, right? So is there -- what more can you do? Shouldn't your targets be higher than where they are to get what is a world-leading business up to a world-leading margin?

Dr. Dieter Zetsche

Harald, thank you for your questions. First, with regard to your question, penetration rate in financial services, we are [indiscernible] over and above 50% penetration that has regional differences. In mature markets like the United States, Germany, for example, we are, by far, over and above 50%. That's a combination of leasing business and finance business. We have strategic targets for leasing business. As you know, you get the cars back in a certain period of time, so there must be a system behind it to manage it. Therefore, we have targets in this regards -- strategic targets, which are of course, with our sales colleagues from sales. This theoretically you can go with finance, you can go higher and higher, so to say.

But you have to manage the risk behind it and the quality of your customer base. That is our understanding is growing financial services is only allowed by keeping the quality of the portfolio stable as it is because it is good. And that is the direction we take. Therefore, of course, it's value, it is retention loyalty what we gain with financial services and this customer base. On the truck side, you know we are lower with our penetration rate. We are around 30%, 35% with regional differences. In the U.S., for example, it is lower than this. In Europe, it's higher than this. There are specific patterns in these markets.

But in general terms, the same applies. The quality of the customers key element in doing financial services business. The general risk situation in the world worldwide is pretty good. We have once in a while, of course, one and the other customer or dealer, which has its problem. But if you put everything together, we disclose our lost development you see in the appendix already also in Q2, it's very favorable terms. When you look at long-term averages. So from this perspective, all good, it's a healthy growth but you, of course, have currently you have in some markets increasing interest rate expense.

And then of course, you have to manage always the general rule you need 3 to 6 months to pass it over so to say to the market in general terms the CASE. And that is something, of course, we have to manage in these markets and the effects you see currently also partially in our EBIT. Capital [indiscernible] fees, what you saw in Q2 is Toll Collect. The restructuring and the settlement wear off, so there was a high number, which was related to Toll Collect. Other than this, the general rule for the year and normally is okay. So we get more dividends out of financial services than we do equity increases. So over a couple of years, [indiscernible] should always be positive. And Martin.

Martin Daum

With regards to trucks, I can only repeat where we went through in detail in Portland. Number one, we are, for this year, extremely optimistic. We will end the year significantly above last year in the second quarter. And the disappointing results in the second quarter hasn't changed anything with that. Secondly, we have a lot of initiatives going on to increase our footprint, our profitability, everything on the truck side in the years to come. And here, again, we have absolutely no indications that anything is going to change. So I feel very positive about the future of the truck.

Björn Scheib

So this was pretty quick today. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your questions and being with us today. Also, thank you very much to my colleagues to answer all your questions. And to those of you who are already planning your travel budget for the second half of this year. We, as discussed in this conference call, are going to present the EQC with a launch event in September. This probably could be very much of your interest. And at the same time, we're going to invite, and this is something a little longer term, to an innovation and tech event in the Silicon Valley mid-November this year.

We, as discussed in this conference call, are going to present the EQC with a launch event in September. This probably could be very much of your interest. And at the same time, we're going to invite, and this is something a little longer term, to an innovation and tech event in the Silicon Valley mid-November this year.

We believe this could be pretty fruitful to take a closer look what we are actually doing to build our future and to exploit the future profit pool.