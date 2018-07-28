Washington Prime Group: Still Grinding

It has been roughly a year since I decided to catch the falling knife and invest in Washington Prime Group (WPG). In that article, I argued:

For those of us who were on the sidelines last year, this might be an opportunity to enter. The dividends are yielding enough that share price growth in the immediate future is not needed. There appears to be little to no fundamental risk to the dividends and there is a decent argument for capital appreciation when the fear is over.

I also warned that the bottom might not be in:

It is very difficult to call the exact bottom of a trend, so buyers today should be prepared for more downward pressure on price. Can you hold on with nerves of steel for a double-digit dividend?

It has certainly been an exciting year for WPG as the share price went up well into the $9s giving me 20%+ appreciation, before collapsing into the $5s. There is nothing like a 40% dip to encourage averaging down (or doubling down on stupidity depending on how things turn out).

Source: Tradingview.com

Such dramatic swings in share price are sure to bring out spirited debate on SA. Bears argue that WPG's dividend is at risk and that it will not be able to manage the increasing rate of tenant bankruptcies. Bulls argue that these fears are overblown and the problems are not any worse than expected. After all, there is a reason we got it so cheap.

My itemized investment thesis is:

Retail bankruptcies and store closings have been skewed towards older, once dominant retailers. Some will modernize; others will go out of business.

New retailers and those that modernize will continue to exist and will continue to pay rent.

WPG has enough cash flow and a strong enough balance sheet to handle redevelopment capex.

By culling the weakest malls from its portfolio and redeveloping others, the company will emerge with a stronger asset base.

When FFO growth returns, the market will reward WPG with a higher multiple.

The dividend helps to de-risk my investment.

WPG is not out of the woods yet; there is still a lot of work to be done. How are things stacking up halfway through 2018? How is my investment thesis holding up?

Bankruptcies & New Tenants

Bon-Ton (BONT) made a splash earlier this year when efforts to save it from liquidation failed. For WPG, this impacted 1.4 million square feet of GLA. Many believe that it is only a matter of time before J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP) and Sears Holdings (SHLD) follow suit.

It is not a surprise to me that these types of department stores are struggling in a modern world where consumers don't have to wade through piles of junk that is perpetually "on sale" to find the one thing they want. Why search around a department store when you can order exactly what you want from your smartphone in a matter of seconds?

The writing has been on the wall for many years now and the old dinosaurs, once the most sought-after anchors, are closing down. For mall REITs, this comes with advantages and disadvantages.

The landlord loses any income they received from these anchors and they could potentially be impacted by co-tenancy clauses which allow smaller tenants rent reductions if an anchor closes down and certain other conditions are met.

On the other hand, these anchors typically paid extremely low rents. Taking advantage of their reputation for being a draw to consumers, they were able to negotiate very low rents on the premise that they would draw consumers to the mall and therefore increase sales for other tenants. In-line tenants once paid a premium to be located close to the Sears.

Source

This dynamic can be seen with Sears making up 9.8% of GLA, but only paying 0.9% of base rents. The core belief of the bull thesis is that the space taken up by SHLD or JCP can be redeveloped and leased at much higher rates than it currently is.

WPG has been working on replacing these anchors as they close. New tenants include Ulta Beauty (ULTA), Five Below (FIVE), H&M, Round 1, and Ross (ROST). Additionally, WPG is focusing on putting in what it refers to as "Lifestyle Tenancy" which includes food, beverage, entertainment, fitness and services and made up 44% of leasing activity in the first half of 2018. These types of tenants are more resistant to e-commerce.

Just looking at the publicly traded companies, WPG's new tenants clearly have more confidence from the market.

Source: Tradingview.com

There is no doubt in my mind that WPG's new tenants are much stronger than its legacy tenants. The largest unanswered question is how quickly WPG will be able to lease the space, especially if it suddenly becomes available all at once.

In the conference call, WPG reported that of the 28 anchor locations it considers "at risk," it is in various stages of lease negotiations for 23 of them. The company anticipates the redevelopment process will take 3-5 years.

The Balance Sheet

WPG does not have any unsecured maturities until 2020, and of the $143 million in mortgages maturing in 2019, $94 million is the Rushmore Mall, an asset that WPG considers over leveraged and intends to give to the lender in Q4. By the end of the year, WPG expects to turn three properties over to the lenders which will deleverage the balance sheet to approximately 6.5x net debt/EBITDA.

With approximately 60% of its NOI coming from unencumbered properties, WPG is well within the bounds of its covenants and would have the option of taking on more secured debt if necessary.

Source

If needed, WPG should be able to lever-up a few hundred million in mortgages. Likely, that will not be necessary, as there has been no indication that the unsecured debt market is ready to close its doors. While the share price has taken a beating, WPG's bonds have been trading at healthy levels.

Source

Per the 10-Q, the company has an aggregate borrowing capacity of $369.8 million on its revolver. That provides more than sufficient capacity to use until long-term financing can be acquired.

In the conference call, Mark Yale said:

We are estimating our share of additional capital investment to be approximately $300 million to $350 million to transition this real estate. Discount does exclude the 13 boxes owned by non-retailers, including Seritage. With a three to five-year investment time horizon, we're comfortable that we'll have the necessary capital to address these opportunities.

Guidance calls for approximately $340 million in AFFO at the midpoint. The dividend will be approximately $224 million (rounding up). Additionally, we have to subtract the $70-80 million in recurring cap-ex which is not included in WPG's AFFO number. That leaves $36-46 million in free cash flow that can be dedicated to redeveloping (This estimate is more conservative than the $55 million in FCF that Mark suggested in the conference call).

Using Mark's numbers, the cap-ex requirements would only be $60-116 million annually. Which would suggest that FCF could fund almost half of it. In my opinion, that is understating the situation as the $300-350 million figure only includes the big-box stores and it is very likely that WPG will be funding other projects as well.

A better estimate is that WPG will be investing $100-150 million per year, with approximately 2/3rds of that investment in redeveloping big-box stores.

FCF should start growing as redevelopments are completed. Completions scheduled for Q4 of 2018 will provide around $9 million in annual NOI. That will be partially offset by declining same-store NOI and possibly additional tenant bankruptcies.

Bulls should not fool themselves; WPG is going to have to take on more debt to fund these redevelopments. In my opinion, the balance sheet is healthy enough to handle it.

Conclusion

WPG is not sailing in blue skies yet. Significant redevelopments are expensive, time-consuming and Murphy's Law tends to rear its ugly head. The uncertainty that it creates will keep the share price volatile.

There are a few obvious catalysts that could cause a fast and substantial drop, such as a SHLD or JCP bankruptcy. As I discussed in previous articles, WPG's dividend has been close to the 90% taxable income distribution rule for REITs. It is unlikely that WPG could have cut the dividend in 2018 even if it wanted to. Going into 2019, it is likely that taxable income will be less of an issue. I believe a dividend cut is unnecessary and unlikely, however, it is not impossible.

The bottom line is that WPG is not an investment for weak hands that would sell into a 30% drop. It does continue to offer a very generous dividend that is covered by AFFO, and there are numerous indications that the bottom is near for the sector. Malls are changing, they are not dying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.