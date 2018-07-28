Was The Sell-Off In New Residential Warranted Or Not?

NRZ's Confusing Business

One of the barriers to investing in certain securities is the complexity of the underlying business. "Never invest in a business you don't understand". New Residential (NRZ) has been previously referred to by SA readers as a veritable "black box" where profits just show up on earnings reports but are hard to figure out. This misunderstanding of the business often leads to people giving up and concluding that the 11+% yield must be high for a reason, and the stock is therefore "risky". Let their oversight be your buying opportunity.

Our highest chance of making money in any market is not to attempt to predict the future, but rather compare our own due diligence with the current valuation of a company. The easiest way to find such opportunities is when headline shock causes the share price to drop despite no change in the underlying fundamentals. Recent examples of this include Pattern Energy (PEGI), Dominion Energy (D), Kimco Realty (KIM), and possibly as I write this article, Intel (INTC).

Rather than explain every detail of NRZ's business, I will touch on some of the parts that I feel are most important. I encourage readers to check out Blue Harbinger's article that does an excellent job of breaking down the various components of how New Residential makes its money.

First and foremost, investors need to understand that while NRZ is considered a mortgage REIT, it essentially is an outlier to the whole industry. Many of its assets theoretically increase in value as interest rates rise, because the duration of the asset is extended. NRZ does a lot of investing in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), which are fees paid to collect and service the mortgage payments. These can be passed on and sold to sub-servicers at an even lower fee, and this net profit is referred to as an excess MSR. This is a fantastic yield on cost business and provides NRZ with a consistent and robust cash flow.

Image from NRZ Q2 Earnings Call Slides 7/26

In the past year, New Residential has diversified its holdings to include consumer loans and now mortgage origination with the acquisition of Shellpoint Partners. Past criticisms of the business model have pointed out that NRZ was essentially tied to originators such as Ocwen (OCN) and this dependency generated risk due to the availability of replacing the amortizing portfolio. I think that this view was valid at the time, and NRZ took steps to fix this by acquiring the ability to originate its own mortgages. This allows the company greater flexibility as it can pursue a wider amount of opportunities and does not need to rely on the work of others.

Image from NRZ Q2 Earnings Call Slides 7/26

NRZ is now a more diversified and sophisticated company, and interest rates have been creeping upwards, which helps its business. It sounds like the company has never been in a better position, so what just happened to the stock price?

Q2 Earnings Report

Shares took an approximate 3.5% hit (large movement for this stock) on Thursday 7/26 after the company released Q2 earnings. Core EPS came in at $0.58 for the quarter, and net interest income of $269.89 million was considered down 24.4% YoY. Core EPS is a non-GAAP metric that it uses in order to smooth out earnings, and does not include unrealized/realized gains or losses, external management fees, one-time transaction expenses or deferred taxes. This may sound a lot like AFFO for other REIT investors.

The market did not focus on the GAAP net income of $0.51 per share, which covers the $.50 quarterly dividend. The market focused on the 24.4% revenue drop YoY, and to a lesser extent, the book value decline from $16.85 per share to $16.80 per share.

Revenue declined compared to Q2 2017, because NRZ had just done a huge amount of clean-up calls that led to one-time accounting "revenues". $1.4 billion worth of clean-up calls will look like a huge cash inflow, but it isn't recurring revenue. This outlier quarter will obviously make Q2 revenue results this year look weak in comparison. Perhaps it would be more accurate to say that revenue was up 4.1% since last quarter.

In addition, there is lag time between raising of capital or purchase of investment and the actual yield from those investments. NRZ closed on Shellpoint Partners on July 3rd, so it hasn't had any time to bear fruit. The cost of Shellpoint was approximately $190 million. We will see the effects of this purchase in the quarters to come.

As for the book value decline, you have to look at the 3.69M share issuance on June 21st and the fact that NRZ's portfolio will self-amortize over time.

As of June 30th 2018, there were 339,538,503 shares outstanding compared to 333,380,436 the prior quarter.

Image from NRZ Q2 Earnings Call Slides 7/26

The updated book value divided by the share count prior to the 3.69M share dilution from which NRZ apparently received no proceeds (it was an employee/management compensation issuance) would be:

$5,708,793,000 / 339,538,503 = 16.81 BV per share

Well, that didn't make much of a difference.

Therefore, I think it would be more prudent to consider that NRZ's portfolio will self-amortize over time due to the fact that the loans and mortgages are getting paid back and shrinking. NRZ has focused on diversifying and maintaining the balance sheet YTD.

Final Thoughts

While replacing high-yielding legacy assets will prove to be a challenge, I trust in management to continue to spot opportunities and deploy capital correctly. I'm sure that when it is advantageous to do so, NRZ will pop back into growth mode. Until then, I'll be happy to continue to collect a double-digit, covered yield.

I believe that on days like today, when NRZ has been rocked by headline shock, wise investors can scoop up shares in a very well-run company. The underlying fundamentals are still fantastic, and the sell-off is unwarranted.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ, MORL, PEGI, D, INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.