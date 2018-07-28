Citizens Financial Group: Why There's More Growth Ahead

Nonperforming loans have decreased, showing that the bank is improving its assets while expanding services and growing earnings.

But the bank is also managing its expenses effectively, which helps to drive income to the bottom line.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) had a solid quarter beating EPS estimates and coming in line with revenue estimates. In this two-article series, my analysis will show that CFG is doing what it needs to do to establish it as one of the premier regional banks in the country.

Here are some of the key reasons why CFG is firing on multiple cylinders as cited in my earlier article:

Loan growth from a diversified portfolio of commercial and consumer credit.

Revenue that's driven primarily by net interest income including attractive margins and widening loan spreads.

Non-interest income driven by non-credit divisions like FX and Trust.

Overall, CFG's management is driving the bank's bottom line to some seriously impressive revenue, income, and margin improvements.

The 10-year Treasury yield has been coming down while simultaneously the Fed has been hiking the Fed funds rate, driving short-term yields higher. The flatter curve (as the short end meets the long end) means investors will have to be choosy when it comes to putting their hard-earned money into bank stocks.

As a result, banks that manage their credit exposure and expenses while simultaneously generate income from sources other than loans will outperform in the coming quarters, in my opinion. In other words, look for banks that are offering expanded services like wealth management, consumer services, FX, and derivatives. The banks that have a diversified revenue stream through taking advantage of internal cross-selling opportunities will win out and be able to weather any yield-induced storms that might arise.

This article is not a comprehensive analysis, but we'll look into some key areas of performance that make CFG a top performer for regional banks.

Expense Management

To be fair, if we're to look at revenue in my previous article, we should also look at the cost to produce that revenue. And for any bank, non-interest expenses are the equivalent of sales, general, and administrative expenses (or overhead) for a non-bank corporation.

Non-interest expense of $875 million decreased $8 million, or 1%, compared to last quarter (bolded in the table below).

or 1%, compared to last quarter (bolded in the table below). The expenses were driven by a seasonal reduction in salaries and benefits expense and a reduction in equipment and occupancy expense.

Compared to Q2-17, non-interest expense increased $11 million, or 1%.

The company cited that the expense increases were in part due to higher salaries and employee benefits costs. For a bank that's growing its loan book, expanding into multiple product and service offerings, a modest 1% rise in non-interest expense or overhead is reasonable and should be expected. Going forward, I don't expect CFG's expenses to rise so much that revenue is compromised.

Graph from CFG Q2 results

How Expenses Tie To Income

When analyzing bank stocks, I like to look at where they're getting their revenue from, meaning what's driving net interest income and what's behind the bank's fee income. The next step is to compare the income growth of both Net-II and Non-II to any changes in overhead costs or non-interest expenses.

Non-interest income or Non-II is the revenue from non-lending products, such as credit cards, wealth management services, and trading revenue to name a few.

Non-interest income of $388 million makes up ~26% of CFG's total revenue of $1.5 billion.

makes up ~26% of CFG's total revenue of $1.5 billion. CFG grew Non-II by $18 million from Q2-17 (bolded in the table below).

Table from CFG Q2 results

Net interest income is the other component of revenue. For review, net interest income is the spread a bank makes from the rates they charge for credit products and the interest expense they pay on deposits. So, the wider the spread, the more attractive the bank's margins become and the more net interest income rises.

Net interest income increased by $30 million (y-to-y) to $1.121 billion.

Graph from CFG Q2 results

Tying It All Together

As we saw earlier, non-interest expenses rose $11 million from Q2-17.

Putting all together in the table below, CFG earned $37 million after deducting non-interest expenses and interest expenses from the bank's two sources of income.

Of course, we can find this on the income statement, but I wanted to show you the three key areas to watch when buying any bank stock including CFG.

Table by Chris B. Murphy and data from CFG Q2 results

If you see that overhead expenses eclipse Net-II, for example, look for the bank to have a sizable sum of Non-II to make up for it. If it doesn't, it's a red flag and you should watch the next few quarters to see if it's a pattern or an aberration.

The relationship between revenue sources and non-interest expenses is particularly important when buying regional banks since they typically don't have a lot of non-interest income. As a result, regional banks are driven primarily by lending and loan spreads, and are susceptible to changes in the 10-year Treasury yield since it's used as a benchmark for loan rates.

In short, CFG is managing its expenses well and driving income from a multitude of sources making the bank a top performer in the regional space.

So, the bank earns revenue and manages its expenses, but how well does it manage its balance sheet risk?

Non-Performing Loans

If you want to understand if a bank's balance sheet assets are attractive and well-performing, one key metric is non-performing loans.

Non-performing loans have fallen by 21% since Q2-17.

The impressive performance of NPL shows that CFG is a fairly conservative lender, which will help the bank in the long-term if the economy underperforms. This is good news for investors since it reduces the risk of CFG having credit problems in the future.

Graph from CFG Q2 results

Loan Loss Provision

To be fair, loan loss provision or LLP rose in Q2.

Compared to last quarter, provision for credit losses increased $7 million, or 9%, to $85 million. The results reflect a $9 million reserve build in the quarter.

The Q2-17 LLP was $70 million, but management explained the year-to-year difference to this quarter's LLP by citing "unusually low second quarter 2017 levels." - CFG Q2 results

In other words, we shouldn't see a huge jump in loan loss provision in Q3 of this year when compared to Q3-17. As a result, loan loss provision will be a key metric to watch in the upcoming Q3 earnings, because a lower number may help the bank's net income and fuel an EPS beat. For review, LLP is deducted from income before calculating net income or the bottom line.

Takeaways

The behavior of a bank is important. CFG is exhibiting the behavior of a top-tier regional bank by delivering impressive revenue growth while simultaneously diversifying its revenue stream between net interest income and non-interest income. And by diversified, I mean that as Treasury yields fall and net interest income falls, fee income or non-interest income can help the bank weather those difficult times.

This Year Is Not Last Year

I realize investors have many options available to them when it comes to investing in banks. Last year, investors could have thrown a dart at a dartboard of bank names and probably would have earned sizable gains, given the rise in yields and favorable economic conditions.

In other words, look for banks that are offering expanded services like wealth management, consumer services, FX, and derivatives. Also, banks like CFG need to monitor their NPL and overhead expenses, especially while they're growing their assets and earnings.

If a recession comes and the music stops, you want to be in a bank stock that has a long-term outlook, meaning they've been working tirelessly to improve their core asset quality, expand services, and drive earnings higher.

CFG should be a top performer for the foreseeable future. The impressive revenue growth, the diversified sources of revenue, and the bank's improving asset quality are all bullish signs for CFG and should translate to higher earnings and very satisfied shareholders in the medium to long-term.

By no means is this article a comprehensive analysis of the bank. My long-term view of bank stocks is unchanged. Banks like Citizens Financial Group will do well as the economic backdrop continues to improve with rising growth in the economy, higher interest rates via the Fed, and ultimately more lending and more fee income.

Good luck out there.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.