Lagardere Groupe S.C.A. (LGDDF) CEO Arnaud Lagardère on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lagardere Groupe S.C.A. (OTCPK:LGDDF) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018

Executives

Florence Lonis - IR

Arnaud Lagardère - General and Managing Partner and CEO

Gerard Adsuar - CFO

Arnaud Nourry - CEO, Lagardère Publishing

Dag Rasmussen - CEO, Lagardère Travel Retail

Denis Olivennes - CEO, Lagardère Active

Andrew Georgiou - CEO, Lagardère Sports and Entertainment

Analysts

Julien Roch - Barclays

Sami Kassab - Exxon

Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Katherine Tait - Goldman Sachs

Patrick Wellington - Morgan Stanley

Florence Lonis

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us for the call today. We have with us Arnaud Lagardère, General and Managing Partner; Gerard Adsuar, the Group CFO; Arnaud Nourry, the CEO of the Lagardère Publishing division; Dag Rasmussen, the CEO of the Lagardère Travel Retail division; Denis Olivennes, the CEO of the Lagardère Active division; and Andrew Georgiou, the CEO of the Lagardère Sports and Entertainment division. This afternoon, you will be presented the H1 2018 results. And as usual, the conference will end up with a Q&A session.

I leave the floor now to Arnaud Lagardère.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you, Florence. Hello to everybody. I have actually two piles in front of you. One is the M&A activity and the other one is BU businesses on the day-to-day basis. And Gerard will present you the S1 in detail.

About the M&A activities, we've been quite active and you have a list on the press release here about Marie Claire, about ELLE, so that's been communicated already, about Radio. What's new here is that we signed an MOU with CMI and I'm very happy and very pleased to announce that. We have couple of minor hurdles, regulations and so on that we'll go through obviously.

I had Daniel Kretínský on the phone a couple of hours ago and we congratulate ourselves with the deal. I said to him also that we will do as much as we can once the assets are in his hand to make everything happen softly, and that we will help him if needed for him to have a success. It's important for him, obviously, but it's also important for us, important for all the employees that will join him. As you know, there are brands like ELLE that really matters to us, and we really need him to succeed. And I'm sure that he will, which will be the best for all of us.

As far as the BU business is concerned, as you could read also, we have a significant growth, mainly due to Travel Retail again, almost 10% like-for-like, which leads the whole group to have the first semester at 4.4% like-for-like. So again, it goes in favor of our strategy to focus on Travel Retail and also on Publishing.

Looking at all the numbers for the first semester, I thought it would be fair to change a little bit the guidance and move it from flat to 1% to 3% growth for the whole year. As you know, also, the second semester for Sports and for Publishing will be more difficult if you compare it to last year. But nevertheless, we think that we can -- we will do better than the first guidance that we've announced not so long ago.

So all in all, we are very active, we're very happy. There's still a lot to do on the M&A, we know it and we are moving. I wish I could have told you a little bit more, but I think it's a little too early. And I think that during the second semester, we'll be much more active also and be able to announce some more significant disposal. But I cannot, unfortunately, tell you more.

Gerard, I'll -- the floor is yours to give more details on the number of the first semester. Go ahead, Gerard.

Gerard Adsuar

Thank you, Arnaud. First, the highlights, page 4. So as Arnaud said, we had a strong first half with a solid like-for-like growth of revenues of plus 4.4%, illustrated by the good performance of Lagardère Travel Retail and a sustained good business level across all other divisions. Group recurring EBIT is stable at 132 million, driven by the growth at Lagardère Travel Retail as well as the good performance from Lagardère Sports despite an unfavorable sporting calendar.

Free cash flow improved substantially compared to last year to a positive 149 million, essentially relating to the improvements in working capital. The leverage ratio of our debt improved to 2.3 times EBITDA versus 2.6 in the first half last year and remains largely below the cap of our comfort zone. So in lieu of this good performance and the outlook for the second half, we raised, as Arnaud said, the recurring EBIT target guidance for this year.

If we go to publishing on slide 6, H1 renewed cases are 1 billion, up [indiscernible] like-for-like. In France, the growth was 2.5%, driven by general literature, boosted by the success of the Guillaume Musso and a very good momentum at Le Livre de Poche. Business is back a little bit in the UK, where the success of the Fire and Fury title partially offset lower frontlist. The revenue growth in the US mainly reflected the success of the James Patterson, Bill Clinton novel bestseller that we told you about, together with a sustained release schedule at Perseus.

Spain and Latin America region was down 5% as last year benefited from earlier and higher volume textbook campaign in Spain. Finally, Partworks still maintain a very positive trend, up 3%, driven by the continued success of core collection and a busy program of new title launches.

Next slide, the recurring EBIT is almost flat at 40 million as the positive momentum in General Literature in France and the improved profitability in the US partly offset the lower education revenue. This unfavorable comparing effect, as I mentioned, and the slight decline of the business in the UK, so we maintain the profitability at 4%. But as you can see, of course, second half, first of all, is much more substantial in term of seasonality, that you all know that and also attracts a much higher margin.

Now if we go to Lagardère Travel Retail on Page 8. H1 revenue came in at a little bit more than 1.7 billion, up 9.9% like-for-like. So delivering a very robust growth, lifted by strong sales momentum, network expansion and store openings. So in France, revenues were up 1.4%, buoyed by positive network effects in Foodservice, which more than offsets the adverse impact of transport strikes as those who live in France knows.

The EMEA region made strong gains where it was up 13%, reflecting the good sales performance in Eastern Europe as well as the network expansion of our concession, if you remember, in Switzerland, Geneva, Poland and Senegal - Dakar, that we won last year.

North America reported good momentum, are up almost 3%. This is by growth in Foodservice and robust passenger traffic despite an adverse short-term network impact.

Asia and Pacific region are up 32%, with Asia continuing to benefit from the new Hong Kong concession and the expansion in Fashion and Foodservice in China. Pacific performance was lifted by Australia and the Duty Free in Auckland.

So next slide, recurring EBIT amounted to 34 million, so EUR2 million, with favorable profitability at 2% on the back of the organic growth in the EMEA region and in North America, as I said, as well as by the one-off cost reductions, which Travel Retail has made, which offsets the adverse impact of transport strikes in France and other startup cost of new operations. So all in all, very good performance.

Lagardère Active, now on slide 10. H1 revenue held firm at EUR430 million, so only, if I may say, down 1.5% like-for-like, thanks to the good performance posted by the international radios and TV activities as well as the positive trends for Pure Digital and B2B. Both offsets the limited contraction in press revenues, so minus 3% and thanks to good circulation numbers and the impact of lower audience figures for the Europe 1 radio station.

The good news is, next slide, that despite contraction in revenue, recurring EBIT was up 1 million at EUR33 million, thanks to the effects of the ongoing cost reduction plan in the Press segment, solid contribution from international radio. Both helped to offset the lower performance, as I said, at Europe 1 and adverse mixed effect at the end of June at Lagardère Studio.

Now next slide, Lagardère Sports and Entertainment. So as anticipated, H1 revenue, which stands at EUR213 million, came down 6% on a like-for-like basis. So this fall in revenue is mainly attributable to the unfavorable sporting calendar in the football business that I think everybody knows, as the Africa Cup of Nations and the Asian World Cup qualifier were held last year in the first half. So this is partially offset by the successful delivery in the first half of the Gold Coast -- 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the strong performance of sponsorship activities in Europe as well as the opening of two arenas, Bordeaux and Aix for the live entertainment business.

Now if we go through the EBIT. The recurring EBIT amounted to EUR29 million, so slightly down compared to last year. So this reflects, of course, on one side, the adverse impacts of the unfavorable football calendar that I mentioned previously and partially offset by the successful delivery of this Commonwealth Games as well as the good performance delivered by sponsorship activities in Europe.

So after this tour of the division, let's go back to the consolidated results on slide 15. So overall, consolidated revenues were up 1.8%, including negative currency impacts of minus 110 million, mainly related to the US dollar depreciation, partially -- slightly offset by a positive perimeter effect. And as you can see on this page, Travel Retail generated 160 million of additional revenue on the like-for-like basis.

Let's go now to the group recurring EBIT and the EBIT. So group recurring EBIT, as I said, came in stable at EUR 132 million. So solid growth at Lagardère Travel Retail and also good performance in Lagardère Sports, despite the unfavorable sporting calendar. Recurring EBIT in other activities are stable, with the beneficial effects of the ongoing cost-reduction plan offsetting a positive one-off effect last year.

So as regards the restructuring cost, they stand at 45 million. So obviously, this will be impacted this year, in particular, by the strategic refocusing plan at Lagardère Active. So this plan consists in transitioning from a high integrated division in terms of its shared function and system to autonomous business units. So the consequence of these reorganization projects will be to remove the divisional corporate management layer along with the associated costs.

So in the first half, restructuring cost include a 37 million provision for Lagardère Active, which consists in a separation cost for personnel in the corporate function. So in other words, all the staff which is not allocated directly to the stand-alone business units, and to a lower extent, implementation cost for the reorganizing -- reorganization plan. The overall payback period of this 37 million cost is slightly more than 2 years.

As regards the implementation cost, because this requires a significant amount of work, more especially in terms of IT, we envisage an additional amount to be booked in the second half of the year as and when the plan is rolled out. So let's say to recap and to summarize, in the second half of the year, at group level, the overall restructuring charge could be similar to that recognized in the second half of last year related for broadly -- very, very indicative, but broadly as to Lagardère Active and also to other divisions, in particular, to the logistic streamlining project in the UK.

So this estimate, of course, does not include any restructuring cost that may result from future disposal, which are obviously hard to estimate at this stage and which would effectively be considered as a reduction in the selling price. Gains and losses on disposals. Net gains includes EUR245 million related to the disposal of the François premier building in Paris, partly offset by a 40 million loss booked on the sale of our stake in Marie Claire. Impairment losses include 9 million at Lagardère Active and amortization of 32 million, mainly relates to acquisition in Travel Retail. As a result, EBIT is strongly improving by EUR148 million to EUR243 million.

Now below the EBIT, the finance costs. Net financial result improved by 13 million, notably due to the savings we done when we have refinanced the debt and the bond last year, so that's very good news. Income taxes increased by EUR70 million. So this is mainly due to the tax charge arising from the real estate disposals because we had a very important capital gain, as we have seen on the previous page. So as a result, profit group share ended at EUR119 million.

So next page, we adjust like every year from nonrecurring. So the nonrecurring is almost stable, in line with the EBIT.

Now, let's go to the cash flow statement, page 19. Free cash flow improved substantially, as I said, with positive EUR140 million, essentially relating to the improvement in the working capital that you see afterwards, change in working capital. So improved at a negative -- minus EUR112 million compared to a negative EUR222 million in H1 last year. This is due to working capital optimization at Lagardère Travel Retail on one side and also, on the order side, a decrease in trade receivables at Lagardère Publishing, reflecting the collection of the strong business momentum that we had last year in Publishing in France and in the US in the fourth quarter.

So you remember that last year, change in working capital was negative due to this specific timing of bestseller release between '16 and '17, and '17. As I said previously, 2018, change in working capital should be a more neutral year. But of course, this will depend a little bit on the phasing of activity in the first semester to come.

The decrease in income taxes is mainly due to lower payments in the first half in connection with the tax consolidation. But on a full year basis, the tax base will be slightly higher, notably, due to these taxes that we plan to pay on the real estate capital gains. So if we compare one year and the other, just on these taxes paid on real estate, we should pay plus 15 million more than last year on a full year basis.

CapEx acquisition stands at EUR119 million. They are stable, reflecting our continuing investments in the development of Travel Retail as well as the streamlining of our UK logistics centers in Publishing. As I said, also at the Q1 results, H2 CapEx will include a one-off impact at Lagardère Active linked to the team's relocation, the consequence of François Premier and Levallois building disposals. So the amount is estimated now at EUR45 million, and from which for the setting of radio and TV station in the new building.

CapEx disposal now at plus 200 million for this year, concerns the sale of François Premier, of course, and last year, they included, in the EUR 149 million, the disposal of Levallois. So to sum up, the nonrecurring effect of real estate disposal that we will have on the full year, net of tax and net of relocation CapEx, so on the full year, it would be -- it should be a positive impact of plus 165 million this year compared to 125 million last year.

Financial investments amount to 18 million. They include the acquisition of Skyhigh TV in the first quarter, [indiscernible] and other smaller acquisition. As a result of all this, the debt amounts to EUR1,450,000,000. As you can see on the next slide, where we show the balance sheet, the variances on assets and liabilities are maybe due to the effect of currency and also the reclassification of the assets held for sale.

So I have already commented the debt and the working capital movements, so maybe let's go directly to the next slide, the financing policy, page 21. The leverage ratio, as I said in my introduction, improved year-on-year to 2.3 times EBITDA compared to 2.6 in the first half 2017, reflecting the group's tight rein on the debt as well as the positive impact of the cash generation in the first half. The group liquidity remains very solid with altogether 1.9 billion in available liquidity, cash and the authorized -- plus the authorized and undrawn credit facility that we have for 1.2 billion.

So to finally conclude, and as I said, in view of the group performance and of the outlook for the second half, group recurring EBIT growth is now expected to be between 1% and 3% versus last year restated from IFRS 15, at constant exchange rates and excluding the impact of disposal at Lagardère Active.

So that concludes my presentation.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you, Gerard. So let's move to the Q&A, yes. Sorry, Florence, let's move to the Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have the first question from Mr. Julien Roch from Barclays.

Julien Roch

[Foreign Language] Sorry, in English. How much did you sell or how much is the MOU for French magazine? So how much did you sell for and also how much did you sell Marie Claire for? That's my first question.

My second question, Arnaud, can you confirm my belief that you still have five assets to sell? One, the rest of the international radio assets. Two, BilletRéduc. Three, the television channel. Four, television production. And five, Sports. That's my second question.

Gerard, can you come back on the reorganization? You said the restructuring in the second half will be the same as the second half last year. Can you remind us? And you say also 2-year payback. So as you spent 45 million in the first half, are you saying that we'll have an operating cost saving of about 22 million for the reorganization removing the divisional layer?

And then the last question is on the cash flow, which is indeed better. However, when you exclude real estate and you put interest back, you're going from a negative 236 in the first half to a negative 76 million in the first half, so it is better, but it is still negative free cash flow. Do you think you can generate some free cash flow this year, ex the exceptional? Four questions.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you, Julien. Gerard, you will answer the first and the third question. Let me go back to the second one. You mentioned five different assets. Let me tell you where we are today. I confirm we are having discussions on BilletRéduc, intensive discussions. I think that we would lead to a deal. I thought it would have been done already, but we have some other issues to cover, but pretty soon. We mentioned that we will sell the TV channel. So interesting enough, the interest we received, quite a lot of interest, by the way, also includes TV Production.

So it seems that there are people that would like to bid on both instead of one and the other. So we are reviewing this situation, and I can confirm that we have discussions on this. Same thing on Sports. After the loss of the AFC deal, which to me is not necessarily at those level of prices a bad news for us. But we also received a lot of interest that we are reviewing right now, that I can confirm you. As far as the radio you mentioned, we don't have any discussion today. I mean, the radio is like Virgin and Ericsson. So out of the 5 that you mentioned, we have discussions on the 4 that you -- that I just mentioned myself.

Julien Roch

It was actually on -- Arnaud, it was actually on what's left of the international radio? Because you still have a few small radios outside of France.

Arnaud Lagardère

Yes, you're right, especially South Africa. I mean, it doesn't require much people -- we don't run this. I mean we just get fees from South Africa. So at that moment, we don't -- we're not focused on this. Maybe we would sell it, but we're not focused on this. And on the rest, Gerard, you can answer the questions more in detail.

Gerard Adsuar

Yes, we have a minority stake in South Africa and we also have a stake in Germany. So these ones are less of a priority, they hold other shareholders, so as Arnaud said. Maybe to come back on your point about the press. So for the time being, so the price is confidential, so we won't -- so we have not disclosed it. For Marie Claire, we sold Marie Claire at EUR14 million. So we have -- as you know, we have tried to sell the Marie Claire business since a number of years. It's not easy because we have a minority stake with no rights in a business, which is degrading every year.

Remember that last year, we had a provision of 25 million, and -- of impairment. The business further degraded in the first half. So we have no synergies now even more than when we decided to sell our own press magazine. And even more, we have only one buyer, Marie Claire. So all in all, we think that this is -- it's a good deal for both Marie Claire and ourselves. We will re-employ the money which -- of this stake that anyway was reining up no dividend and probably some risk, as I said. And finally, we have now closed for, in the next three years, if the Marie Claire shareholder sell at a higher price, than the price that we have concluded the transaction in.

So that's on -- did I miss something on the M&A, or did you --

Julien Roch

No. M&A is good, so on the --

Gerard Adsuar

Okay. So on the reorganization, the amount for the second half last year was 30 million, roughly, okay. And as I said, indicated around 50% for Active. The 2-years, a little bit more than 2 years payback, I was referring specifically to the 37 million, not the 45 million provision for Lagardère Active. So at 37 million, to answer your question, that's the basis on which applies a slightly more than two years payback.

For what concerns the cash, I think that, first of all, I did not remind you but, as you said -- as you know, the first half is traditionally very low in terms of cash generation. First of all, because our two main businesses, Publishing and Travel Retail, generate, let's say, one-third of their cash flow, operating cash flow in the first semester.

Secondly, because we are traditionally a -- due to the seasonality effect; secondly, because we have, traditionally, a working capital, a negative working capital at Publishing, in particular linked to their business and in particular, the Education, so that's true every year. So we do not expect to match the dividend, the full year dividend, which is paid in the first half -- in the first semester.

So obviously, to conclude this, we will have to look at it on a full year basis. And yes, the generation will improve in the second half for the reasons that I mentioned, and we are hoping to continue and develop, as we said previously, the cash generation of the group. I think that's on the first semester, honestly, it's not -- you have to take into account the timing. And this is why I made the comments on the variance.

Julien Roch

Okay. No, that was very clear. So just to be 100% sure I understand what you said, is when you say slightly more than 2-year payback of 37 million, that means that EBIT, as of next year or 2020, will be 15 million higher, give or take?

Gerard Adsuar

Yes.

Operator

Next question from Sami Kassab from Exxon.

Sami Kassab

I have two questions for now, please. The first one, I'm interested in discussing the sustainability in the Travel Retail top line performance. Can you help us understand how much Hong Kong and Geneva and perhaps, Dakar or other meaningful airports that you've opened up recently have contributed in the 10% organic revenue growth in H1? And perhaps, could you comment on the Q3 trends you seen in Travel Retail -- or in the second half, H2 trend, given that I would imagine you anniversary the Geneva and Hong Kong concession in Q4. So anything around the shape of Travel Retail growth going into 2019 will be helpful, please.

And secondly, in Sports and Entertainment, do you think you can produce a better result in H2 '18 than you did in H2 '17 when you had a 9 million EBIT loss or will that be hard? And if you don't want to comment on that, can you give us a bit of color on the calendar specifically for H2 '18 and '19 in Sports?

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, Sami. Thank you for your questions. Dag, first and then Andrew. Go ahead, Dag.

Dag Rasmussen

Hi, Sami. So for Travel Retail, I would say that the real like-for-like is half of the growth and the new platforms would be half of the growth, give or take. So yes, you will have some calendar effect, which is why we don't project to continue with that growth until the end of the year. It should be -- it should slow down as we said before. Going forward, yes, I guess that like-for-like should remain 4% -- yes, somewhere around 4% if the traffic continues to grow and the dynamics continue to grow. And yes, we do hope to have some other wins.

Sami Kassab

And Dag, excuse me to interrupt, the 4% is round about what forecast now for airport passenger growth? And it's still some slowdown from the historical trend where we had network expansion on top of passenger growth. So is that -- do you think that there won't be any further refurbishment or network expansion as we go into next year or how shall I understand the 4%, please?

Dag Rasmussen

Well, the 4% is a mix of lots of things. As you imagine, there's some countries, as you saw in Europe, which are way above. It takes into account the strike and takes into account various things. The dynamic of FPP is varied across countries. As you know, you have some exchange rate impact, which hurt every [indiscernible]. So it was tough at the beginning of the year. It's a bit better now, but with the yuan, which, as you know, depreciated recently, it might get tough again.

You have some works. For instance, in French airports, we have had some works and some changes of flows. The Paris airports, to take an example, see a positive growth -- see a growth in spend per pax, if you take out the effects of works and of Air France strikes. Then we will continue to modernize platforms. We've just modernized Venice with very good results. So that's something we do on a constant basis. Yes.

But then as you know as well, you have a change in traffic or the growth in traffic is now low-cost traffic and low-cost passengers tend to spend less. So we have had some years with increasing returns, which in terms of economic theory, is unheard of. And we now probably come in the period of decreasing returns, which means that we will continue to have growth in sales but beating the traffic will require a lot of work, like as you stated, refurbishments, testing new categories, doing our job even better. But the natural trend, I would say, is growing traffic but not at the speed of growth of passenger.

Arnaud Lagardère

Thank you, Dag. Andrew?

Andrew Georgiou

I think on the first point of the reforecast for the year, I think everyone is aware that we don't give specific guidance, but I can only refer to the comments that I made in May, which was given the negative calendar for this year, we hope to get close to our last year's results but we're not sure how close we can get. So the answer to your specific question is we hope to do better than this in the second half of the year, but difficult to say at this stage.

The calendar for next year -- for the next half of the year is not as strong as it was for the first half, so we're seeing, in the first half performance, both a really good sales result and some good timings on our full year performance, which gives us hope for the second half. But the second year -- second half calendar is not as strong as the first half. So as we've seen in previous years, the second half of the year will not be as strong as the first half.

Sami Kassab

And next year, the calendar turns again, right?

Andrew Georgiou

Next year, the calendar turns again. We have the African Cup of Nations and the Asians Cup, so the two key football drivers in our seasonality come back in 2019, correct.

Gerard Adsuar

If I may, just because you made me a comment. I didn't say that the growth for the second half would be only 4%, right. 4% is a pure like-for-like, but we still have some calendar effects for Geneva, Hong Kong, Dakar and so on, so it will be above 4%.

Sami Kassab

But did you say that the growth will be 4% next year?

Gerard Adsuar

No, no. I said that pure like-for-like would be around 4%. But we have actions and modernizations and so on. But we don't have any projection for 2019 figures yet.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a new question from Mr. Charles-Louis Scotti from Kepler Cheuvreux.

Charles-Louis Scotti

Three questions if I may. The first one on the publishing business. Can you give us an idea of the seasonality and the upcoming curriculum reform for the next year in France, UK and Spain, because you say that H2 will be weak, that if I'm not mistaken, you show a new curriculum reform in France next year?

On the guidance as well, as far as I remember, you said that a 10% move in the euro compared to the US dollar leads to a EUR10 million impact negative on your EBIT. So is it fair to state that the midpoint of your new guidance is EUR406 million of EBIT adjusted?

And my next question is that on your working capital, you had a 100 million improvement in H1. Shall we apply the same for the full year or is there some expected impact that we are actually at the good working capital management in H1?

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay. First question, Arnaud?

Arnaud Nourry

Yes. On the curriculum changes, I think I have to recall everybody that this year, in '18, we have no change of curriculum in France, in Spain and in the UK, which normally never happens because the countries do not decide to jointly around these changes. In '19, there will be a significant change of curriculum in France at the high school level. There will be two grades, Seconde et Première, on which we’ll apply new curriculum. It remains to be seen how much money the regions in France will have to invest in buying new textbooks because they have to fund the budgets for the equipment of the schools. And the rest of the change of curriculum in France will take place in 2020.

In Spain, as you all know, there has been the change of government that was quite unexpected in the last weeks. And they will have general elections within the next 18 months and we don't expect any significant change of curriculum in Spain in the 2 or 3 years to come, which does not mean that there will be no acquisition of textbooks, but there will be no massive equipment. And in the UK, I think they are all focused on Brexit, and there is little energy you have to report invested in changing curriculum in this country and I have no projection as we speak.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, very clear. Gerard, on the working capital and on the guidance?

Gerard Adsuar

On the foreign exchange impacts, as based on the spot rates that we see today in the first semester and based on the spot rate of the US dollar in particular, we see a negative impact of minus EUR6 million roughly because the dollar has deteriorated by 50% on average compared to last year. And as I said -- as we said, the sensitivity it's -- that's, sorry, 5%. We said the sensitivity is minus 12 million for minus -- for 10% degradation. So as we are seeing 5% degradation, so it's minus 6 million. It's only indicated as its sensitivity.

For what concerns the working capital, the working capital will change or will improve in the second half, obviously. So today, negative, as we said at minus 112 million. So for the full year, again, very indicative because many things can happen in particular in the fourth quarter and it's in terms of cut-off. But what we -- what I see is a change which should be close to 0, as I said, neutral, more or less neutral, for the full year in terms of change in working capital. So it will be an improvement, of course, compared to last year change in working capital, which was negative by 90 million.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, does that answer your question, Charles?

Charles-Louis Scotti

Yes, okay.

Operator

Next question from Katherine Tait from Goldman Sachs.

Katherine Tait

A couple of questions from me. On Travel Retail, can you give us a sense on the sustainability of growth, particularly amidst talks of trade wars, et cetera? And clearly, we're seeing significant disruption in the broader brick-and-mortar retail space. Obviously, this hasn't had any impact so far on your growth in Travel Retail, but how comfortable are you that this will remain immune from similar levels of -- or similar types of disruption?

Then perhaps just on your strategic focus on Publishing and Travel Retail, you've spoken about bolt-on acquisitions in Publishing and mostly organic investment in Travel Retail. Can you confirm that this remains your stance? And then, if so, can you give us a sense of how your pipeline is looking within Publishing?

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, Katherine, thank you. Again Dag, on the growth?

Dag Rasmussen

Yes. So regarding the difference between Travel Retail and brick-and-mortar, nobody can say they're immune against digitalization or e-commerce. However, we think we are much more preserved than brick-and-mortar because we have the advantage of not having to bring people to our stores. They come to our stores. And we -- so our objective is to build the nicer stores, to have the best assortment, the best merchandising, the best pricing strategy, so that we continue to grow, to get most -- as much as we can out of the consumer.

We consider Travel Retail as one of the niche in retail. With e-commerce, they have, we think, very positive long-term trends. The long-term trends we see with Travel Retail is obviously the number of passengers. It's also the sophistication of retail. Travel Retail is more and more important for airports and for train stations, so they tend to invest more than they used to. So we have larger spaces. It's easier to really express brands and retail concepts. So we think it's fairly sustainable.

This being said, obviously, we follow very closely the risks of digitization, and we tend to take the opportunities as they come and we work on the opportunities, giving a better service to the customer, helping the sales staff with more information, more storytelling of the products, more service like click and collect or others. So we do follow and monitor closely the risks of e-commerce and digitization, and we work on getting as many opportunities as we can out of digitalization.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, clear, Dag. On your question about Publishing and Travel Retail, well, actually, we have in mind acquisitions in both. I focus more Travel Retail organic growth since it's almost a day-to-day habit that we have. There are the new airports and stuff like this and so there are less acquisitions, but there are some. There are some and we will be very aggressive on them, whether it's in Foodservices, Travel Essentials or Duty Free. The three segments are the markets where we are.

Pipeline is here. I mean, we have some acquisitions opportunities that we are looking at right now, and there's not much I can tell you. On the Publishing side, same thing. We'll be very aggressive. We have a lot of synergies and I can talk on behalf of Arnaud, a lot of synergies, whether it's through the segments or through the countries where we are. And it's definitely one of the top priorities, not the top priority of the company in terms of investments.

If we want to improve the CapEx, if we want to improve the free cash flow, this is definitely there that we have to invest. Travel Retail would bring us the growth, as you saw. So both business units have a lot of attentions right now. We haven't finished the disposals, as you know, so there's a lot of cash. And the most significant disposals remain to be done, so I wouldn't expect any significant acquisition by the time we have those disposals made. But at the same time, we're not losing time. Because again, the pipeline is here, but there's no hurry.

I'm not expecting anything significant acquisition-wise within the next months to come, but definitely, starting end of the year and definitely next year, which is fine for us. Because most of the disposals that we make will still be on the P&L this year, including the Press division. And more specifically, by the way, the channel -- the TV distribution and Sports, which are the largest amount of cash that we expect from. So this is pretty much what I can tell you. I mean, I guess, you're frustrated and I am. I would love to give you more details. But we're working on it, it's coming and we are very aggressive on those divisions. Any other comment, Katherine?

Katherine Tait

No. That’s perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Next question from Patrick Wellington from Morgan Stanley.

Patrick Wellington

Couple of questions. Firstly, a very simple one. I missed the number for the sale price of Marie Claire, so if we could have that again, that would be great.

Secondly, Arnaud, you've just been talking about the timing of some of your deals, perhaps you could maybe give us a little bit more scoping of that. I mean you've been talking to Czech Media fairly intensively for the last 2 to 3 months. So do you think by the 9-month stage, we'll have that deal completed and we'll have a number on that disposal? And do you think any of those other bigger disposals, Sports or Publishing, we would -- are we going to hear about those by the time we get to the 9-month figures?

Third question, very quickly, you've got a guidance upgrade. I mean, if you had to pin down where -- which division that guidance upgrade mainly related to, where would it be?

And finally, just on that guidance upgrade, can you remind us, I mean, Gerard, you've helpfully gave us the currency impact we should think about, 6 million. Can you also help us with how we could -- should consider the adjustment we may need to make for the disposals of Lagardère Active when we're thinking about the absolute number for the accounts?

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, Patrick. Let me answer the two first questions, and Gerard will answer the two last questions on the guidance. About Marie Claire, we mentioned a number of EUR14 million and a 3 years earn out in case the family, Arnaud de Contades and the Contades could sell at a higher price. And again, as Gerard mentioned, it's ridiculous to say we have regrets or no regrets.

Marie Claire is a very strong brand. It's a wonderful magazine, a great team. But we had a minority stake, there's not much we could do. The magazine is exposed, as us, to the decline of an industry, so it's a very difficult industry to be in. We choose to leave this industry, keeping Journal de Dimanche and Match, so I thought we had a nice discussion with Arnaud de Contades and we came up with a price that is good for us and we are happy not to leave Marie Claire, but happy to get the cash and reinvest it in other areas.

About the timing of the M&A. Yes, I guess, you'll have a price on the press within the next nine months, and hopefully, within the end of the year. As I said before, we have some minor hurdles. Maybe I'll give the floor to Denis who will mention some of them. And as far as the others are concerned, I think you mentioned Publishing, but we don't -- as you know, we don't sell anything in Publishing. I mean it's not part of the disposal plan. But in the other areas, we're having discussions also at the same time, we discuss with CMI, so we didn't lose time and mentioning a target of next -- of 9 months, I think it's fair.

Could be done before. But again, I don't want to show the market that we're in a hurry because we are not in a hurry. And if we think that the price is not the right one, we'll not sell. So we will sell at a very right price for us. But the numbers you mentioned is, I think, a good number and it gives us some room to do it faster.

Maybe Denis, if you have any comment to say about the discussions we had with our friend Daniel Kretínský? Go ahead.

Denis Olivennes

Well, you have said the principal since probably yes, we will achieve -- the process now is to finalize the SPA, a few hours, then we will have to ask for the [indiscernible] of the employees to give an advice of the operation, probably to have regulation [indiscernible] to the regulation authority. But at the end of the day, we expect to have close to deliver before the end of that year, after all these presence. And we'll be probably able also -- I speak under the control of Gerard, to give the price before that.

The other assets you asked -- you said there are no, there are a few little assets. We have already a deal for international radio, press magazine, key health assets. And we are -- we have a process well advanced for few digital asset like BilletRéduc or Boursier. So we will have then mainly TV channels in the pipeline. And as Arnaud said previously, we have a lot of mark of interest for this channel. We will probably enter into the process in September or something like that.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, Denis, clear. Gerard, the last question is on the guidance.

Gerard Adsuar

Yes. The question on the guidance. I mean, the -- first of all, the raising of the guidance to 103%. So it's pretty much all the businesses. I mean as you can see from my presentation, all the businesses have done well in the first half, both Publishing and Travel Retail. They've maintained profitability, they -- despite the strikes in Travel Retail, we have some good successes and good -- better in Publishing as well despite -- and we maintained the profitability despite the unfavorable effect of Spain in education.

In Active, the cost savings in the press were on budget, on time, even a little bit higher. So -- and Sports has done an excellent job in terms of sponsoring activities in the first half. So it's all of this plus a little bit more visibility on the H2,of course, as we stand for now, which made us comfortable to improve the guidance.

Now on the impact of the disposals, I can't be -- I can't give you a precise number but -- because we don't know yet for sure when will be closed all -- in particular, for example, Doctissimo which is still not closed. But I can tell you that we -- on the first half of this year, the result generated by LARI, MonDocteur and Doctissimo altogether sum up to plus EUR3 million. So I think you can take that as a proxy for the result for -- or an indicative -- an indication for the result for the second half.

Operator

We don't have any question. Back to you for the conclusion, sir.

Arnaud Lagardère

Okay, thank you so much for all of you. We'll be in touch and obviously, you have a direct link to Gerard and to Florence. Thank you to all of you. Bye-bye.