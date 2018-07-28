Trading Notes: Monitoring Upcoming Technical Tailwinds

By Randy L. Gross, Senior Portfolio Manager, Municipal Fixed Income

"I'm glad it's finally hot enough to complain how hot it is." - Anonymous

The months of July and August in the municipal bond market could be affectionately known as the "Summer of Investable Cash." These two months have the highest amount of maturity dates, call dates and coupon payments when compared to the rest of the year.

Boosted by issuance of approximately $390 billion in 2008, a large amount of outstanding bonds this summer will either reach their final maturity date, be optionally called or "currently refunded" (called within 90 days of call date). As a reminder, state and local governments are no longer allowed to retire debt early through the issuance of advance-refunded bonds, courtesy of restrictions included in the TCJA.

Net Negative Supply

The difference between the expected new issue volume and cash returned to investors through maturities and calls is often referred to as "net supply." This summer, this figure is negative, resulting in a muni market that is actually shrinking in size. Notably, July maturities, at approximately $32 billion, will be the largest ever in any given month, with August ranking eighth of all time. Similarly, the third quarter's net supply is expected to total approximately negative $30 billion, which should serve as a favorable technical support for the market. This could leave investors challenged to replace their tax-exempt holdings, magnified in states such as California and New York where income tax rates are higher, creating big demand for in-state municipal bonds.

Potentially Compelling Entry Point

The 10-year generic AAA muni was yielding 2.45% at the end of the second quarter. One year ago, the same maturity yielded about 2%. Currently, AAA munis are yielding approximately 85% of the comparable U.S. Treasury, which represents value when compared to the lower ratio of 80% witnessed at the beginning of the year. This higher yield, coupled with attractive valuations versus comparable-duration U.S. Treasuries, adds another important tailwind to the supply/demand imbalance influencing the market.

And Lastly...

The investment grade municipal bond market remains one of the few places investors can earn tax-free income while enjoying preservation of principal. We think that as individual investors begin to feel the full impact of tax reform and loss of state and local tax deductions, municipals could be the beneficiary of increased interest in the months ahead. Looking past summer, we believe that even an increase in issuance could prove favorable for the market, as sometimes supply generates demand and interest in the asset class.

Muni Supply Continues to Drop

Net Supply ($ billions)

Source: Goldman Sachs

*Estimate

