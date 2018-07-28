Taking Solace In My Passive Income Stream

Finances can be stressful. We all have goals and dreams in life and money makes the world go around. During the counseling sessions with the priest before my wife and I got married, he warned us that there are two main things that break up happy couples: sex and money. If that doesn’t go to show the power that finances have over our lives, I’m not sure what else will.

I’ve decided to base my income around the stock market. This adds a bit more stress to my financial life because I don’t always have a regular paycheck. I’m grateful for the freedom that the stock market affords me. I’m thankful for the lifestyle it allows me to live. But, more than anything, I’m thankful for those who’ve led me towards dividend growth investing because without the passive income stream that my investments generate, I would have surely gone crazy chasing returns.

Regardless of whether or not you’re on salary or a bit of a maverick like me, dividend growth stocks and a reliably increasing income stream can serve as an anchor against market volatility and result in peace of mind. This is the reason that I wanted to pen this piece. I sleep well at night, taking solace in my passive income and I think my story could be useful for others who’re struggling with the stress that can come along with portfolio management.

If you aren’t a dividend growth investor, I’m not here to say that I’m right and you’re wrong. I understand quite well that there are many different ways to succeed in the stock market. I have friends that invest in many different ways and ultimately, in the investing world, it is the end that justifies the means. I’m just here to say that I’ve found a path that works well for me and I’d like to spend some time shedding a light on that path.

Why? Well, because in recent conversations that I’ve had here at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, it seems that in this highly valued market, individuals have become too caught up with total returns. After several years of double-digit returns, I think we’ve started to take them for granted. The exuberance that the market experienced in January and then the volatility that followed seemed to have quelled unrealistic expectations a bit, but now that we’re back in rally mode, I’m starting to see a lot of comments disparaging dividends as paltry and insignificant. I am here to say that they’re anything but.

First of all, one of the biggest mistakes that investors make in the market is buying high and selling low. On the surface, this seems like a fairly easy issue to avoid, right? Well, that’s before fear is involved in the situation. Unrealized losses aren’t losses until they’re locked in. Sometimes it makes sense to take a loss, whether for tax purposes, a changed investment thesis, or secular disruption; however, for the most part, when investors focus on buying high quality names, history has shown that buying and holding tends to lead towards strong results.

For me, dividend growth investing helps to assuage any fearful feelings that I develop as stocks sell off because I know that regardless of their share price movements, my income stream will remain intact. Actually, I oftentimes enjoy it, or even root for the prices of certain companies that I own to go down. This means that I’m able to accumulate shares at lower valuations and with higher initial yields on cost, which helps to fuel the compounding effect of my re-investments even quicker.

Right about now I know the naysayers are thinking to themselves, “Well, what about Company X that cut its dividend?” I suppose they’d have a point. No dividends are guaranteed. However, for every big name DGI company that has cut its dividend in the last decade or so, there are dozens more that continue to increase their dividends reliably. Once a company has embarked upon a dividend growth journey, maintaining its dividend growth streak becomes a high priority for management. This keeps a sharp focus on profits and operational efficiency because no CEO wants his or her legacy to be tarnished by breaking a multi-decade long dividend growth streak.

The best thing about a dividend growth focus when making investment picks is the fact that for a company to sustainably increase their dividend over a long period of time (let’s say 10 years or more), they likely meet the qualifications that I set forth signifying “high quality”. Although I would never limit my due diligence to just this, simply looking at a dividend growth streak and seeing respectable figures goes a long way towards justifying equity ownership.

To sustainably raise a dividend over the long term, a company must have strong earnings growth. It must have a healthy balance sheet. It must have disciplined, conservative capital management. It must have a strong market position/defensible moat. And amongst other things, it must have a shareholder friendly outlook, which isn’t always the case in corporate America.

Profitability is a large part of quality, in my opinion. But, for earnings to rise over the long term, sales must also increase too. For sales to grow consistently over time, there must be regular and growing demand for a given company’s products/services. This typically results in strong brand name recognition. Oftentimes, this allows investors to follow Peter Lynch’s advice of “buy what you know.” Buying what I know also helps to reduce market related stress because while I’m not privy to C-suite meetings, I can track the success of different businesses, products, and services in my local market.

Some will say that this is simply anecdotal evidence, and they would be right. However, developing a first hand opinion of a business goes a long way towards developing the trust required to buy and hold through hard times. There is a thin line here that investors need to toe with regard to becoming “married” to their holdings. I don’t think it’s a good idea to become irrationally attached to any stock within my portfolio. However, oftentimes share price movement does not jive very well with reported results, and if I see strong results on paper and strong operational performance in my local market, it’s easier for me to ignore the noise that the market makes and hold high quality names through turmoil.

From what I’ve gathered from the elder members of the DGI brethren here at Seeking Alpha and elsewhere, the key to becoming a successful DGI investor is to take the long-term view, seeing one’s self as a partner rather than a shareholder. The shares that I’ve accumulated in my portfolio aren’t just ticker symbols, but instead pieces of businesses that I own. It’s easy to trade, or even gamble with, 3 or 4 letter symbols. However, when you take the long-term view, like you would with a mortgage or a local business, you wouldn’t just sell out the first time a pipe breaks or after the first bad quarter you’ve experienced.

While it’s true that the stock market offers much better liquidity than both of the examples given above, I don’t think it’s always best to take advantage of it. I sell stock from time to time. Sometimes I’m quite happy that I did and other times, I regret it with the benefit of hindsight. I factor in valuations heavily into my DGI management strategy. Not everyone does. I know many successful DGI investors who focus solely on the income their holdings produce. I think that is simply a personal matter relating to priorities and risk tolerance. Once again, there are many ways to skin this cat.

I suppose I should touch on what I mean when I say “sustainably” with regard to dividend growth. A dividend that is sustainable is well covered by earnings and cash flows. Payout ratios in the present alongside company guidance and analyst estimates regarding forward EPS growth help me to predict future dividend growth. Many disciplined companies like to keep their payout ratios within certain ranges so it actually becomes fairly easy to predict dividend growth, looking out a year or two.

What’s more, a sustainable dividend is not financed by debt. To me, raising debt to pay a dividend is a major red flag. This practice can only go on for so long before the chickens are called home to roost.

So, by owning proven, high quality, dividend growth oriented names, I have a high degree of confidence that not only will I receive my dividend payments on a regularly scheduled basis but also that the size of my passive income stream will grow in a predictable way. This management style has allowed me to meet my income goals in the short term as I pursue long-term financial freedom.

My goal as a portfolio manager is two-fold. I want to maintain a yield that is greater than the S&P 500’s (SPY) and I want to produce annual dividend growth that outpaces the broader index’s. Thus far, I’ve been able to achieve those goals.

And of course, I hope to beat the broader index in terms of total return as well; though, over the years, I’ve found that by buying high quality names with high yields and strong dividend growth prospects with fair or better valuations, that latter bit tends to take care of itself.

As you can see, the compounding of my passive income stream has been strong over time. To me, this graph speaks volumes. It is a resource that I can visit when market volatility perks up, giving me a reminder of the tangible returns that my portfolio produces.

It’s also a reminder that naysayers are wrong when they say things like, “Who cares about a 2% dividend? Why don’t you pursue actual returns?!”

Although the y-axis of this chart is cut off for privacy reasons, I can assure you that over time, dividend growth is real. When I first started accumulating shares of DGI companies the income that my portfolio produced was rather small. However, over time, as I’ve accumulated more and more passive income generating assets, my dividend stream has become significant.

At first, it might have bought me a bag of chips or something like that on a monthly basis. You’ve got to start somewhere, I suppose. But now, ~6 years into my DGI journey, my passive income stream could potentially cover a large percentage of my household bills if I chose to withdraw it instead of re-investing it. It’s really nice knowing that in a pinch, I could turn off the re-investment spigot and pay for my electricity, cell phone, internet, car payments, etc., if I had to with my dividends. My passive income stream can’t quite cover my monthly mortgage payment yet, but that’s the next goal. And believe me, when it reaches that point, it will be yet another weight off of my shoulders.

So, in conclusion, while I know this article hasn’t provided anyone with any actionable investing ideas, I hope that it might help to bring peace to the minds of income oriented investors during trying times. I certainly need a reminder to stay the course from time to time, and although the market is humming along nicely at the moment, I think it’s important to re-focus on our goals and not become distracted by big share price moves by more speculative companies. I think it’s great to own a few speculative names within a DGI portfolio. Not all of my positions pay a dividend, but most of them do.

Having exposure to the Amazons (AMZN) or Netflixs (NFLX) of the world helps to spice up life a bit and keep investors on their toes. However, at the end of the day, what DGI investing really boils down to is the reliability of our passive income streams and the predictability of its growth. It is these two things that translate into the purchasing power required to meet our long-term goals. It is these two things that allow me to sleep well at night with such high equity exposure. It is these two things that allow me to dream dreams of early retirement in beautiful places like the tropics or Bar Harbor, Maine.

I’m a big fan of watching Shark Tank of CNBC. Daymond John is famous for saying something along the lines of, “I don’t want to work for my money, I want my money to work for me.” This is what dividend growth investing is all about.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.