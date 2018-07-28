Macroeconomic Climate Makes For A Rough Sea

The Invesco Shipping ETF (SEA) is a fund that aims to track the global shipping industry. The ETF invests heavily in Asian and European markets via ADRs, and American Master Limited Partnerships.

The ongoing trade war/trade talks had fueled poor performance in the fund. Despite the large recent sell-off, we expect the ETF to continue lower as macro and microeconomic fundamentals eat away at the shipping industry.

Macroeconomic Climate Fueling Stormy Seas

Global shipping businesses have been in a bear market since mid-2014 when the Chinese economy began to slow down and rampant metal imports as well as general global trade levels faded. An excess supply of ships was created given the high commodity prices of the late 2000s and leading up to 2014.

After the oil crash/dollar surge of 2014, a long-term bear market ensued as the industry was forced into a state of price competition-fueled cannibalization that lasted until early 2017 before renewing this year.

Global shipping is highly dependent on demand for commodities as raw commodities are their primary trade item. Here is the long-term performance of the Invesco Shipping ETF vs. a commodity basket (GSG):

Source: TradingView

As you can see, the original large drops in SEA occurred during the precious metals bubble bursting in 2011 and again during the oil crash in 2014. However, if you look at performance since 2017, you can see a growing divergence between the two.

Here is a closer look:

Source: TradingView

While the two remain correlated, there appears to be a secondary trend pushing shipping stocks lower. We believe this trend has to do with the underlying business fundamentals. Most notably, the firms' high debt levels and slowing global growth.

We will not get into our detailed views on slowing global growth, but the main risks we see on the horizon are the Chinese economy, the risen/rising U.S dollar, and an overheating U.S economy. As United States economic data continues to outperform the rest of the world, the U.S. dollar should rise in value. As the U.S. dollar rises, trade and financial liquidity, which is typically in U.S. dollars, should fall. Combined with a larger slowdown in Chinese demand, the perfect storm against the industry is finally brewed.

Alarming Financial Position

As we were researching, we found a wide array of views regarding this ETF and the shipping industry. We found one article from last year that went so far as to tout a "13.1% dividend yield" for the ETF with a low PE and PB ratio of 0.59 and 11.32, respectively. However, the reality of these stocks is much starker and we doubt the validity of those claims.

Here is the financial data we found most useful for the top 10 holdings in the fund:

Source: Uncle Stock Stock Screener

It should be noted that Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF) (OTCPK:AMKBY), a much larger firm, makes up nearly 20% of the fund so the true "typical" data is likely skewed toward them.

As you can see, the average company is relatively small with a market capitalization typically under $5 billion and the majority of shippers around the $2 billion mark. The typical current ratio is low with all firms besides Maersk and averages a slightly alarming 1.17, signaling that many of these companies are, or will, experience liquidity issues in the future.

Further, the average earnings, EBITDA, and the dividend yield do not signal these stocks as good value, particularly given the high risks in these firms. The average earnings yield of 1.58% translates to a PE ratio of 63.3. Of course, that is a highly skewed measurement as many firms are experiencing negative earnings. A better measurement is EV/EBITDA because these firms have debt burdens and high physical asset depreciation. The average of 12.37X is about the average of the S&P 500, but the average firm in the S&P 500 is much less risky. Finally, the official dividend yield of the fund, as mirrored above, is 2.85%. We are not sure why Google Finance and others report this ETF as having a 13% dividend, it is simply not the case.

A typical debt ratio for these firms is about 60% debt to assets. Although debt levels higher than this are common in today's market, this should be alarming to investors as the current cash flow coverage of that debt is very low at 10%. The primary risk we see in these shippers is a macroeconomic slowdown mounted upon an idiosyncratic slowdown in shipping. If the global economy slows even slightly, these companies will be at a high risk of bankruptcy.

In short, these firms are highly valued, have high debt (that they are struggling to repay), face a poor macroeconomic climate, and have thin cash reserves in the case of a small slowdown. In other words, they are simmering just over the fires of bankruptcy.

A Short-Selling Opportunity

Due to the combination of these factors, we see a strong opportunity in short selling the ETF. The ETF currently trades for $10 per share. We do not necessarily expect to see it fall soon, and would not be surprised by a "trade war recovery" rally in coming weeks. However, we are willing to bet against the ETF soon as we expect its deterioration accelerate lower. We would not be surprised to see a few of the firms in its top holdings become nearly bankrupt over the course of two years, so we see an estimated 50% downside in the fund.

We would only short sell this ETF as a hedge against other long positions. This is our logic: if international growth picks up pace, it will in consumer demand via wage inflation, not industrial demand. So, we see much more upside in technology and consumer discretionary sectors and little upside in shipping.

This brings us to our most relevant risk, the risk of being wrong. We firmly believe that if we are wrong, the risk of being wrong by a large margin appears to be low. Of course, shippers have been hard-hit the past few years so they "should" have high upside, but a new rally in the sector would require fundamental changes to the industry that limit its excess shipment capacity. Thus, we would be surprised to see this ETF rise more than 50% without ample signaling beforehand.

The largest risk we see in short selling the ETF is liquidity. The fund is thinly traded and only has an AUM of about $65 million, so it is only a good opportunity as a small position because only about $500,000 is traded daily.

Bottom Line

Shippers have been hard hit the past few years and it does not appear the storm is over the horizon. Rather, it appears we may only be in the eye of the storm. Global demand for commodities has failed to rise this late in the economic cycle and recent events in financial markets signal that demand will only fall from here. One of the best avenues to gain from this theme is by shorting the SEA ETF. Not only are the companies highly dependent on this economic theme, they're also in a poor financial situation that gives them a high risk of bankruptcy given a small downturn.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SEA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.