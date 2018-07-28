The History Of Fad Stocks Should Worry Funko Investors

No matter whether a fad lasts a few months or a few years the investment performance of the stock is usually poor.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), the maker of licensed vinyl figures and collectibles, has been a hot stock in 2018. The company IPOed in 2017 at $7 and shares have recently run up to over $17 so far this year. However, we think that investors should be very wary about the company given the history of consumer fads. Regardless of whether vinyl action figures are a short fad or longer-term trend, investors should be cautious.

Fad or Trend

There is a difference between fads and trends. Fads are typically short lived with one source citing about 8 months as the typical duration of the average fad. Trends typically last longer, several years perhaps, when they involve consume products. For long-term investors in hot, trendy, consumer stocks, there is not a big difference between a fad and a trend. If you are a short-term trader trying to guess the direction of a company’s next earnings report, there is a lot of money to be made in following trends (if you get it right!). For long-term investors, investing in a company whose product won’t be in high demand a year or three from now is just as bad as one that’s gone in 8 months or less. The history of stocks involved in trendy or fad products is bleak over the long term.

The History of Trendy Consumer Product Stocks

GoPro

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) is probably one of the most recent examples of a consumer trend fading. The company IPOed in 2014 and enjoyed about 12 months of strong demand before everyone who wanted a GoPro camera had one.

Since its IPO, the stock is down almost 50% compared to a 42% rise in the S&P 500.

Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) is another example of a consumer fad. While kids have always loved stuffed animals, the popular brands and types that they want seem to always change. BBW debuted in 2005 and went downhill soon after.

Since it was more of a trendy item than a fad, the stock held up relatively well for a few years before demand seemingly permanently reset to a lower plateau. The stock lost 67% since its IPO compared to a 149% gain for the S&P 500.

Heelys

Heelys (NASDAQ:HLYS), maker of wheeled shoes, is another great example of a short lived fad stock. The company IPOed in 2006 and within a year the stock fell off a cliff.

Crocs

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is another example of a trendy stock being a poor long-term investment. The maker of its namesake’s ubiquitous plastic shoes debuted in 2006. The stock rocketed higher initially, and then the Great Recession happened.

Crocs never really recovered afterwards. Its shoes are nowhere near as popular as they once were. Despite investors actually making money since its IPO, to the tune of a 28% gain, it pales in comparison to the 119% return for the S&P 500.

Summary

What do all of these companies have in common with Funko? Well, they are all companies that derive a majority of their profit from a single product or product type. The products they sell are all discretionary, non-consumable items. There is no reason a consumer has to purchase them in the first place and there is nothing that keeps a consumer coming back to make regular purchases of the item. Most of the best investments are products or services that need to be regularly purchased or used and that consumers or businesses must have. Imagine trying to run a business without accepting Visa (NYSE:V) or Mastercard (NYSE:MA), or run the IT department of a Fortune 500 company without using a Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) product or service.

Whether it’s a fad that dies out almost immediately like Heely’s or a trend that sticks around for a few years like Crocs, it’s not a good long-term buy and hold investment either way.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V, MA, MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.