Don't Throw POSCO Out With The Bathwater

Yet, POSCO has been unfairly punished and is now at trough multiples.

Steel isn’t the easiest industry to call. But trade rhetoric has pushed steelmakers so far in the red, I think opportunity now abounds. POSCO (PKX) (OTCPK:PKXFF) is one I’ve had my eye on for a while, and at these levels, it looks compelling. The price action over the last month saw its stock price drop off a cliff purely on valuations along with its peer group – in fact, its P/B is now down to ~0.6x.

Coupled with the solid Q2 earnings report, I quite like POSCO at these levels for the following reasons – 1) China capacity closures still have further runway with record low utilization limiting new capacity, 2) Long-term reversal of China’s massive steel surplus position to tighten supply, 3) Chinese steel demand could surprise to the upside, 4) Limited exposure to the US and Europe, 5) Improving governance = likelihood of a dividend raise, and 6) Rock bottom valuations.

Korean Steel Kingpin

The Korean steel industry is very much a duopoly of two companies – POSCO and Hyundai Steel. Of the two, POSCO is by far the larger integrated-steel mill in South Korea - producing 37M tonnes of crude steel per annum (>50% of 2017 Korean steel production) and the fifth largest globally (~2.6% market share).

Besides its leadership in high-grade steel, POSCO is also unique in the sense that it’s more diversified than its peers. Steel contribution is ~50% of overall revenue, followed by trading (~35%) and E&C (~11%). The remaining 4% includes ancillary businesses such as POSCO Energy, POSCO Chemtech and POSCO ICT. Steel is by far its highest margin business segment, hence its outsized OP contribution (~77%).

Q2 - One-offs Disguise a Beat and Raise

For its recent Q2, POSCO reported an impressive beat on sales (₩16.1T vs. ₩15.9T), but a miss on margins (7.8% vs. 8.3% consensus) on a consolidated basis. Here’s the breakdown:

2Q18 Consol Actual Consensus Sales 16,083 15,931 Operating profit 1,252 1,328 Net profit 582 756 OP margin (%) 7.8% 8.3%

The margin miss was driven by a host of one-offs totaling ~₩160B (~72% exclusive to Q2) consisting of bonuses, maintenance costs and property tax. Excluding the one-offs, Q2 operating margins would have beaten consensus. Net profit also suffered from a higher than usual tax rate of ~37%.

Other callouts include joint venture PT. Krakatau POSCO, which generated a quarterly-high OP (OPM 11.2%) on recovery in heavy plate demand. On the negative side, gas shipments fell ~21% due to one-off pipeline damage, dragging overall margins.

The parent (steel) segment drove the beat with its strong quarter, beating on both the top line and bottom line, despite the one-offs.

2Q18 Parent Actual Consensus Sales 7,705 7,568 EBITDA 1,362 n.a Operating profit 822 921 Net Profit 580 571 Shipments (mn t) 8,960 ASP (W '000/t) 860 EBITDA/t (US$) 141

POSCO’s top line beat was driven by a ~3% increase in ASP (offsetting a ~4% decline in sales volume). The 3% rise was POSCO’s highest steel ASP since 2Q14, but the real story was the margin expansion – while the lower sales volume reduced gross profit by ₩47.6B, the wider spread (selling price – raw materials cost) boosted gross profit by ₩60.7B. The spread theme is key to POSCO’s Q2 margin rebound – the combination of lower input costs and higher spot is creating a significant tailwind for the industry. Overall steel margins in the region remain very strong (+51% YoY for the last three months).

(Source: Citi)

Despite the positive margin expansion story, the 4% decline in sales volume was a negative drag on the quarter. POSCO was quick to quash any trade concerns on the call – the drop was attributed to inventory base effects and repair works on the main facilities in Gwangyang.

Volume-wise, POSCO’s domestic shipment ratio increased to 57.5% in Q2 (+4.2%pt yoy) thanks to a steep decline in imports from China. This should continue to be a tailwind for both sales and margins going into the back half – domestic shipments tend to be margin accretive relative to exports, and even more so now that China is cutting back on supply.

Steel guidance was predictably conservative but solid – post the traditionally slow season in Q3, POSCO guided for a pickup in Q4. Management expects slightly softer steel prices in Q3 and additional price hikes for heavy plates from continued supply tightness. 2018 parent shipment guidance was raised by 0.6% to 36.1mt, implying flattish qoq volume in the remaining quarters.

Production activity out of China will be key - Chinese mills will ramp up Q3 production ahead of winter curtailment in Q4. This could lead to a temporary increase in China steel inventory and weakness in steel spot prices.

On the non-steel side of things, Q3 is guided to see weakness in the trading division and POSCO Daewoo’s results will be dragged down by a gas pipe explosion in China. Other non-steel guides include an aggressive long-term target for the EV battery business (~₩1T in 2020 and ₩17T in 2030, mostly anode-driven). Target contribution is >₩11T from the anode segment and ~₩1-2T from lithium.

Management also guided to an electricity tariff hike, which should be insignificant – a hypothetical 10% hike to purchase costs of ₩630B in 2017 would yield an incremental burden of only ~₩63B.

“Beautiful China” = Beautiful Spreads

The “Beautiful China” theme is here to stay in my view. And that’s a huge positive for the players who have suffered compressed spreads from cheap Chinese supply over the last decade. POSCO is a prime beneficiary.

While China has been the biggest guzzler of steel over the last decade, it has also been the biggest exporter in the global steel market at ~50% of global crude steel production and ~45% of product consumption.

The flood of cheap Chinese steel into Korea forced POSCO to export steel at a lower margin, which in turn pushed it into looking beyond the high margin domestic steel market.

China is shifting its stance from “growth at all costs” to a more sustainable, environmentally focused one. In fact, it is now an explicit target to reduce targeted cities’ steel output by 50% in the winter (“winter curtailment”). The cuts began in 2016 and incidentally marked an inflection point in POSCO’s margins as the supply tightened and ASPs rose. Capacity closures have now hit ~80% of the target with more to come in 2018.

As a result, the utilization rate of Chinese mills is at record lows. The 2018 target for capacity shutdowns is currently running at ~30mtpa, but with utilization in the 70s, addition of new capacities will also likely be limited.

Meanwhile, a shift back to the domestic market should lead to a nice recovery in ASPs along with margin expansion. That’s because Korean steel prices on average carry a sizeable premium over China imports. In fact, imports are still discounted by ~4-8%.

Chinese Supply to Further Tighten Long Term; Demand to Surprise Short Term

China’s transition away from environmentally unfriendly steel production is far from complete and capacity closures (~80% completed) are just the beginning. The sheer scale of China’s steel surplus is unparalleled – it’s equivalent to the aggregate imports of the eight largest steel importers combined.

This is important - for the better part of a decade, China has been the marginal seller in global steel by a very wide margin. Even a gradual shift away from a steel surplus would cause an immense tightening of global steel supply. The subsequent price discovery process will likely be prone to gap ups, which bodes well for spreads.

Beijing is sending out all the right signals for the long term - it’s very much open to importing steel or aluminium, while turning net exporter of “green” products such as electric vehicles, or non-fossil energy.

In the near term though, I think Chinese steel demand could surprise to the upside. Official forecasts out to 2018 and 2019 are penciling in a very sharp deceleration (flat in 2018 to -2% in 2019).

I think there’s a good chance we see an upside surprise. There are several key drivers for this including an upswing in the Chinese property market (sell-through has been rising), a pickup in private sector capex and infrastructure investment support from Beijing.

Trade Concerns Overdone

The notion that the steel sector suffers from trade war concerns is nothing new. But POSCO’s limited exposure to the US (~3% of exports) and Europe (~8% of exports) seems to have gone unnoticed.

We’ve seen some shifts in scheduling in response - POSCO has disclosed that the impact from the upcoming EU tariff should be minimal as they have already exported ~80% of planned 2018 shipment to Europe in advance. But no adverse impact or guide downs for 2H.

An automobile import tariff in the US may be a small negative for Posco, but its exposure to Korea-to-US car export stands at only ~1.2% of total sales volume. Any impact should be indirect at best. In a worst-case scenario, the volume can be absorbed in other markets, with tightening Chinese supply cushioning any potential hard landing.

New CEO In Line with Improving Governance

POSCO’s CEO nominee – Choi Jeong-woo – is a departure from the typical POSCO CEO mould. His experience at POSCO covers finance and strategy, with his most recent roles being CFO and CEO of POSCO Chemtech. The fact that Choi doesn’t hail from a steel/engineering background is striking – I’ve seen plenty of “finance guy” references thrown around.

I think his nomination might be a sign of positive governance changes as well as new capital allocation policies. With the recent adoption of the NPS (National Pension Service) stewardship code as well as the NPS’ shareholding, expect stricter governance and more shareholder engagement going forward.

It will be particularly interesting to see how the new leadership handles dividends. Historical DPS has been flat for the last five years, but I suspect we could see this raised.

(Source: POSCO)

Also keep an eye out for how he approaches the non-steel business. Given his background, we may see greater focus on the lithium segment. Choi will announce his detailed business strategy within 100 days of his official appointment.

“Baby Out with the Bathwater” Valuations

Clearly, global steel has gone out of favor on concerns over trade. I think, however, the market may have thrown the baby out with the bathwater. POSCO, for instance, has underperformed peers despite its insulation from US and EU trade.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The prevailing narrative seems to be that US tariffs would potentially invoke a tariff war among major countries and worsen supply-demand dynamics globally. In POSCO’s case, that seems excessive.

Firstly, US imports are the equivalent of ~2% of 2017 global steel production. Secondly, in the case of Korea, US exports took ~4.6% of Korea steel production in 2017, but ~55% of that is pipes where POSCO has no exposure. Thirdly, POSCO’s export volume to the US is ~3% while Hyundai Steel’s stands at ~14%.

If we square the quota impact (~0.7mt) with the ~27% YoY decline out of China (~20mt), trade concerns seem a fair bit overblown, especially for POSCO. On a P/B basis, POSCO currently trades at ~0.5-0.6x – at the lower end of both its peer group and historical valuations.

At these levels, I think POSCO shares look compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PKX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.