America Booms: A Strong GDP Report Across The Board

By James Knightley, Chief International Economist

The US economy expanded at an annualised rate of 4.1% in 2Q18. With inflation on the rise and the jobs market looking strong, the Fed may have to strike a bolder tone at next week's FOMC meeting.

Breaking down the numbers

US second-quarter GDP growth has come in at 4.1% annualised, broadly in line with expectations, while Q1 was revised up from 2% to 2.2%. The report is incredibly strong throughout. Consumer spending rose 4%, government spending was up 2.1%, and non-residential investment was up 7.3%. Exports surged 9.3% and imports barely changed, meaning net trade contributed 1.1 percentage points to the headline growth rate.

The only weakness was in residential investment, which fell 1.1% after a 3.4% drop in Q1, while inventories subtracted 1% from headline growth. These developments are actually very supportive for 3Q18 growth - inventories will be rebuilt after such a sharp run-down, while the strength in housing demand means a rebound in residential construction is only a matter of time away.

US GDP growth bounces back

Source: Macrobond

The Fed's next move

In terms of the outlook, trade tariffs and worries about protectionism appear to be making business a little cautious. But we have to remember that the effective tax hike from the tariffs enacted so far is dwarfed by the $1.5 trillion of tax cuts on wages and profits President Trump signed into law last December. As such household incomes and corporate cash flows are in great shape with the high-frequency data suggesting the US has very positive momentum for the second half of the year.

Growth could slow a touch overall in 2H18 given trade uncertainty (which could depress capex and hiring) and the effects of monetary policy tightening, but we still think the economy can expand 3% over 2018 as a whole. At the same time, all the key inflation measures are at or above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, and there is growing anecdotal evidence that wages are rising more quickly (the Fed's Beige Book for example). Consequently, we continue to look for a September and a December rate hike with the Federal Reserve potentially providing a more forceful statement of intent at next Wednesday's FOMC meeting.

