Gilead Sciences: Insight Into The Kite And Gadeta Partnership For CAR-TCR Targeting Solid Tumors

Despite the depreciation due to declining HCV sales, Gilead is nourishing two stellar franchises that are most likely to improve its prospects.

Before you invest, you must ensure that you have realistically assessed your probability of being right and how you will react to the consequences of being wrong. - Benjamin Graham

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is a rare large capitalized bioscience that we featured at Integrated BioSci Investing (though we usually focus on small caps). The main reason is that Gilead prudently acquired Kite Pharma for its CAR-T back in 2017. Asides from Kite, Juno Therapeutics is the other CAR-T innovator that we featured, which got bought out. Subsequent to the corporate reorganization, Kite earned an FDA-approval for Yescarta - a CAR-T indicated for the treatment of the resistant blood cancer (non-Hodgkin lymphoma). And, Kite is brewing a broad pipeline of other CAR-T molecules that have a strong chance of delivering robust results. In this report, we’ll present another CAR-T catalyst that significantly improved the investing fundamentals.

Figure 1: Gilead Sciences stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Headquartered in Foster City CA, Gilead is a leader in the innovation and commercialization of highly advanced medicines to treat various conditions - HIV/AIDS, cancer, as well as heart, liver, and respiratory diseases (as depicted in figure 2). Accordingly, the company is brewing highly promising catalysts relating to its CAR-T, NASH, and infectious disease businesses. Despite a downtrend in earnings in recent years, the growth catalysts can spark a comeback in the subsequent years.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

On July 19, 2018, Kite entered into a collaborative agreement with Gadeta. Based in the Netherlands, Gadeta is a private firm founded in 2015. The company leverages on the groundbreaking research of Prof. Jurgen Kuball, Chief Scientific Officer, at the University Medical Centre Utrecht for the development of innovative immunotherapies for cancer. Interestingly, Dr. Kuball made the groundbreaking discovery pertaining to the role of gamma-delta TCR in the broad recognition of both blood and solid tumor cells (and their potential treatment of refractory cancers).

Re the deal specificities, Kite to provide the research and development (R&D) funding. Gadeta will be eligible to earn royalties based on regulatory milestones. Kite also committed an upfront purchase of Gadeta equity (and may accumulate more pending on certain milestones). If the future developments bear fruits, it’s most likely that Kite will acquire Gadeta.

Gadeta is a highly promising potential acquisition, as it developed a proprietary technology to engineer alpha-beta T cells with gamma-delta TCRs known as TEGs. The said novel integrated TCR (TEGs) can potentially be used for the management of both blood cancers and solid tumors. Unlike conventional (alpha-beta) T cells, TEGs do not require the expression of cell surface proteins, major histocompatibility complex (“MHC”) proteins, for target recognition. In addition, TEGs can recognize novel targets under stress or metabolic conditions. Altogether, the unique properties enabled TEGs to be adept at tackling solid tumors. Enthused by the partnership, Dr. Alessandro Riva (EVP of Oncology Therapeutics & Head of Cell Therapy of Gilead) note,

We continue to invest in research approaches that support the development of innovative cell therapies for people living with cancer. We are excited to work with Gadeta on its gamma-delta TCR technology. This research collaboration adds an additional new platform to our current capabilities in research and cell manufacturing, and deepens our commitment to develop novel approaches to treat solid tumors.

All that being said, we'll take a look at the financial picture of Gilead. For Q1 2018 (ended on March 31), the company reported the $5.1B revenues, thus representing a 21% decline compared to $6.5B for the same period a year prior. The lagging sales were due to the lower revenues of the Hepatitis Virus C (“HCV”) business. In addition, the R&D for the respective periods came in at $937M and $931M. The increased R&D was related to the Kite Pharma acquisition. Increasing R&D is not necessarily a negative sign, as an investment today can become multi-blockbuster profits tomorrow. That aside, the net incomes logged in at $1.5B ($1.17 per share) versus $2.05B ($2.05 per share) profits for the same comparison.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $32.1B in cash and marketable securities (a 12% decrease from the $36.7B). Regardless of the small decline, there is still an aplenty of cash to potentially acquire other promising assets.

Final Remarks

Gilead is brewing strong growth catalysts for the CAR-T, NASH, and HIV franchises. In spite of the slow traction, they are most likely to transition Gilead into another growth cycle. While the HCV franchise is unlikely to bear fruits based on the latest earnings, the CAR-T and NASH segments are poised to perform. It is unlikely that CAR-T molecules can deliver blockbuster revenues overnight. Nevertheless, the ongoing developments (especially the latest collaborative partnership with Gadeta) indeed increased the chances of success.

Investing research is an imperfect science; hence, investors should be cognizant of pertinent risks associated with Gilead. At this stage in its growth cycle, the main risk is if Gilead can stave the sales decline of the HCV business. The other concern is if Kite can continue to generate positive clinical outcomes, gain regulatory approvals (and garner blockbuster results).

Author’s Notes: We’re honored that you took the time to read our market intelligence. Founded by Dr. Hung Tran, MD, MS, CNPR, (in collaborations with Analyst Vu, and other PhDs), Integrated BioSci Investing (“IBI”) is delivering stellar returns. To name a few, Nektar, Spectrum, Atara, Madrigal and Kite procured over 166%, 185%, 178%, 237%, and 83% profits, respectively. Our secret sauce is extreme due diligence with expert data analysis. The service features a once-weekly exclusive Alpha-Intelligence article, daily analysis/consulting, and model portfolios. Of note, there is an IBI version of this article that is a higher-level intelligence with extensive details, in which we published in advanced and exclusively for our subscribers. And, we invite you to subscribe to our marketplace now to lock in the current price and save money for the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research articles are best used as starting points in your own due diligence. We are not registered investment advisors and our articles are not construed as professional investment advice.