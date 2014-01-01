Economy

Monday:

Government bond prices around the world tumbled following reports that central banks could be preparing to pull back from the easy money policies that have provided critical support for equity markets since the financial crisis. "The U.S. 10-year could go to 3% on this move," said Ian Lyngen, U.S. rate strategist at BMO Capital. "There seems to be a momentum that has brought out sideline players, anxious to sell the market."

Tuesday:

Iran will respond with equal countermeasures if the U.S. tries to block its oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the country's foreign ministry. It comes after President warned Tehran of "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before" following caution from President Rouhani that "war with Iran is the mother of all wars."

Wednesday:

"We agreed today to work together towards zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies for the non-auto industrial goods," President Trump announced at a press conference yesterday with the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker. The U.S. secured further trade concessions, including the import of more soybeans and possibly some liquefied natural gas, while potential auto tariffs will be sidelined as the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers.

Thursday:

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is set for a big down day after Facebook (FB) published quarterly results that underwhelmed investors and sent the social media giant hurtling toward its biggest share price decline ever. Collateral damage was spread quickly after-hours as investors fled the sector. Apple (AAPL) lost close to 1% , while Facebook's "FANG" brethren, including Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) shed about 2%-3% .

Friday:

The headliner of an action-packed week was the latest GDP reading, the official scorecard of the U.S. economy. Consumer spending helped lift U.S. economic growth to a 4.1% gain in Q2 to mark the fastest pace since 2014. The consensus mark of economists was for a 4.2% increase.