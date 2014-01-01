Another tough day in the tech sector outweighed a strong U.S. GDP reading. For the week, the Dow rose 1.6% and the S&P 500 added 0.6% for their fourth straight weekly gains, but the Nasdaq fell 1.1% as big names like Twitter, Intel and Facebook dragged. The benchmark 10-year bond ended the week with a yield of 2.96% and WTI crude oil finished below the $70 level. For a preview of next week's action, check out the latest Stocks to Watch article.
Economy
Monday:
Government bond prices around the world tumbled following reports that central banks could be preparing to pull back from the easy money policies that have provided critical support for equity markets since the financial crisis. "The U.S. 10-year could go to 3% on this move," said Ian Lyngen, U.S. rate strategist at BMO Capital. "There seems to be a momentum that has brought out sideline players, anxious to sell the market."
Tuesday:
Iran will respond with equal countermeasures if the U.S. tries to block its oil exports through the Strait of Hormuz, according to the country's foreign ministry. It comes after President warned Tehran of "consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before" following caution from President Rouhani that "war with Iran is the mother of all wars."
Wednesday:
"We agreed today to work together towards zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies for the non-auto industrial goods," President Trump announced at a press conference yesterday with the EU's Jean-Claude Juncker. The U.S. secured further trade concessions, including the import of more soybeans and possibly some liquefied natural gas, while potential auto tariffs will be sidelined as the two sides launch negotiations to cut other trade barriers.
Thursday:
The tech-heavy Nasdaq is set for a big down day after Facebook (FB) published quarterly results that underwhelmed investors and sent the social media giant hurtling toward its biggest share price decline ever. Collateral damage was spread quickly after-hours as investors fled the sector. Apple (AAPL) lost close to 1%, while Facebook's "FANG" brethren, including Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) shed about 2%-3%.
Friday:
The headliner of an action-packed week was the latest GDP reading, the official scorecard of the U.S. economy. Consumer spending helped lift U.S. economic growth to a 4.1% gain in Q2 to mark the fastest pace since 2014. The consensus mark of economists was for a 4.2% increase.
Stocks
Monday:
Cash concerns? Tesla (TSLA) is asking at least some of its suppliers to return a "meaningful" amount of money the automaker has spent since 2016, according to a recent memo. Tesla is framing the request as essential to its continued operation, calling the refund as an investment in continuing growth for all players and a standard part of procurement negotiations.
Tuesday:
Bitcoin topped $8,000 for the first time in two months, with the bounce now hitting nearly 50% since bottoming in late June. The move higher comes as San Francisco-based asset manager Bitwise joined the race to launch a regulated ETF for cryptocurrency. Rumor has it that the SEC could also say yes to another application filed by money manager VanEck and SolidX as soon as August.
Wednesday:
After being replaced last weekend as CEO of Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) as his condition worsened, Sergio Marchionne has died following complications from surgery. "I believe that the best way to honor his memory is to build on the legacy he left us, continuing to develop the human values of responsibility and openness of which he was the most ardent champion," said FCA Chairman John Elkann.
Thursday:
A relief to the tech sector? Amazon (AMZN) is forecast strong fall sales and posted a profit that was double Wall Street targets, thanks to younger businesses like cloud computing and advertising. It shows how the world's largest online retailer has increasingly learned to compensate for the high costs of fast package delivery and video streaming. The news sent shares 3% higher in after-hours trading.
Friday:
While Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf blamed a trade a war for the NXP (NXPI) deal failure, China's market regulator faulted the two companies, stating their proposals to resolve Chinese antitrust concerns were insufficient. The agency still hopes to find a solution for the deal, which would have been the biggest semiconductor takeover globally, and intends to continue communicating with Qualcomm (QCOM).
