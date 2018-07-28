Crash Protection For AMD

In light of his warnings, I present a couple of ways AMD shareholders can limit their risk while staying long. I also present my site's more bullish take on AMD.

AMD shares spiked more than 14% on Thursday, following Wednesday's earnings release. Despite the rally, not all observers were bullish.

The Formula One Scuderia Ferrari sponsored by AMD (via AMD)

AMD Rallies Again, But Not Everyone Is Bullish

Shares of AMD (AMD) rallied more than 14% on Thursday, following Wednesday's earnings, but Seeking Alpha contributor Michael Wiggins De Oliveira saw clouds in the silver lining: weak guidance and high cash burn, combined with a high valuation.

AMD is up more than 43% since Michael Wiggins De Oliveira warned back in May that it had rallied on "nothing but hope", but in the event his warning this time proves prescient, I have presented two ways below that AMD shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk.

Following that, I present my own site's somewhat more bullish take on AMD.

Limiting Your Downside Risk In AMD

Let's assume, for these examples, that you have 1,000 shares of AMD and are willing to risk a decline of 20% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. Here are two ways of adding that protection (screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

These were the optimal puts, as of Thursday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of AMD against a >20% decline by mid-January.

The cost of this put protection was $1,200, or 6.54% of position value, as you can see above. This cost was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and the ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 25%, this was the optimal collar to protect against the same >20% decline over the same time frame.

There are two differences with this hedge. The first is that, after an iterative process taking into account the collar's net cost, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg, one where the cost was $910, or 4.96% of position value. The second is that the income generated by selling the call leg of the collar was higher than that: $960, or 5.23% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $50 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Portfolio Armor's Take On AMD

As a complement to the sort of fundamental analysis Michael Wiggins De Oliveira offered in his article, it can be useful to see what information we can glean from the stock and options markets. That's what Portfolio Armor uses to analyze the securities in its universe, which includes pretty much every stock and exchange traded product with options traded on it in the U.S. AMD currently passes Portfolio Armor's two initial screens, as you can seen in the screen capture from the site's admin panel below.

Because AMD's total return over the most recent 6 months ("Short-Term Return") was positive, and its average 6-month return over the last 10 years ("Long-Term Return") was positive as well, the mean of the two ("6m Exp Return") was positive too. With that, AMD passed the first initial screen.

The second screen was a gauge of options market sentiment, to see if it could be hedged against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months, using an optimal, or least expensive collar, while capping its upside at its 6m Exp Return. It was possible, so that number appears in the "w/Cap Drop" column as well.

An additional test the site applies is to see if the security can be hedged against that same >9% decline with optimal, or least expensive, puts. Since, in our tests, securities that could be hedged this way generated returns 37% higher than those that couldn't be, the site boosts potential return estimates by 37% for those that pass this "AHP" ("Also Hedgeable with Puts") test. AMD doesn't pass that AHP test, so the same 24.8% potential return estimate that appeared in the w/Cap Drop column appears in the "w/AHP" column. Overall, AMD was the 70th highest-ranked name in Portfolio Armor's universe on Thursday.

I've been sharing the top 10 names from this ranking with Bulletproof Investing subscribers each week since June 8th of last year, so we have 6-month track records for 34 weekly cohorts as of this week. 27 of them outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), and Portfolio Armor's top names averaged returns of 15.76% over the next 6 months, versus 7.92% for SPY.

Wrapping Up

In Michael Wiggins De Oliveira's article, he acknowledged being wrong in the past, and explicitly (and wisely) noted that he would not short AMD based on valuation here. He wrote that in addition to being long or short a stock there is a third alternative, which is staying on the sidelines. There is also a fourth alternative, two examples of which I've presented above: staying long and hedging. It's something AMD longs who want to limit their risk ought to consider.

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here is the latest one: Performance Update - Week 35.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.