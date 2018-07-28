Cameco : Ceasing Production Protects Uranium Market

Closing in on $12 a share, we still see Cameco (CCJ) as undervalued and will remain long this stock. We took profits on some equity positions this week and deployed some of that capital into other asset classes. Furthermore although uranium is not part of the CRB index, commodities look like they have bottomed here as we will have a strong weekly swing in place this week. Rising commodity prices is going to bring ramifications to a lot of sectors which is why portfolio balancing must be a requisite at present. We still see upside in stocks but will be prudent with our long picks from here on out.

With respect to Cameco and the uranium market, it was interesting to see the Uranium ETF (URA) bottom on news that Cameco will sustain the non-production from MacArthur River and Key Lake until the price of the commodity improves. Look how close this announcement was to the probable bottom in the CRB index. Markets always find a reason to bottom. Therefore investors have the double tailwind here with probable rising commodity prices and a temporary block on the supply of uranium. Uranium's performance since the bear market has been very weak. This will change if commodities are ready to move here which will aid Cameco shares.

Cameco's hopes of taking advantage of rising commodity prices rest on the quality of its assets. Cameco in the uranium market though literally moves this market due to the assets it owns. It is just not all about quantity though. The McArthur River mine for example has much higher ore concentrations than the industry average and is the jewel in the crown for Cameco. Coming in at around 50% of total output when fully ramped up, Cameco can produce here quickly if market conditions change.

This "change" though could take years to develop and we were fully conscious of this when we went long last year. The fundamentals though look encouraging especially in China where nuclear reactor activity is going to increase meaningfully. This has to affect demand over the long term and Cameco's balance we feel has plenty of strength to be able to withstand any further surprises. The market we feel will move this stock meaningfully when profits increase above and beyond its expectations. If we get a similar spike in commodity prices like we had running up to 2011, Cameco's share price could easily double from here. Remember Cameco's downside is protected to a large degree by its low production costs.

The move to cease production at the McArthur River and Key Lake mines which has meant the culling of many hundreds of jobs will probably result in shares rallying which has baffled some. Although earnings will suffer as a result in the near term, all Cameco is doing is protecting the market for the long term. There is no point in mining uranium on mass at present when the company can actually buy the commodity cheaper on the market. This over time should clear up the inventory overhang and tip the supply side lower than demand.

The Japanese Fukushima disaster was the catalyst that spurred a bear market in this commodity. Prices have gone from well over $70 an ounce at the peak to now just over $20. The probe into US uranium imports has not helped matters. No matter how strong the company's assets are, these issues affect the company. Cameco though has seen it all before. The uranium price was trading around $10 an ounce back in the late nineties before spiking to $100 in years thereafter. We continue to believe we are very near the lows. We will therefore remaining waiting this one out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.