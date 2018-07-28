Your Daily Pharma Scoop: ResTORbio Skyrockets, Corbus Moves Ahead, GSK Halted

Stocks in News: TORC, CRBP

ResTORbio's RTB101 successful in mid-stage study; shares up 144% premarket

Discussion: resTORbio's (TORC) RTB101 reported positive Phase 2b topline clinical trial of 256 patients with increased risk of respiratory tract infections (RTIs). The study met the primary endpoint. On the news of this successful reaching of the primary endpoint, the share price zoomed 144% ahead. In spite of the recent surge, the $361.79 M market-cap company is still trading at an attractive share price at $12.90; at the median of its 52-wk range of 7.54 - 21.09.

During a 16-week treatment period a statistically significant section of the patients on trial had a meaningful reduction in laboratory-confirmed reduction. The candidate was compared against placebo. The decrease for all patients was 30% compared to placebo. It significantly went up in subgroups; for example, among the asthma patients, the comparative decrease rate was as high as 68.4%

The candidate RTB101 acts as an inhibitor of multiprotein complex called TORC1. mTOR, an intracellular signaling pathway, includes TORC1. Animal studies are reported to have shown that inhibition of TORC1 may prolong lifespan, enhance immune function, improve heart failure, enhance memory and mobility and delay the onset of age-related diseases. All these factors may also indicate a deferment of diseases related to old age.

Earlier, positive trial data of the same drug was published in Science Translational Medicine. The study showed that RTB101 both as monotherapy as well as in combination with Novartis’s Afinitor (everolimus), showed statistically significant reduced rate of respiratory tract infections.The combination therapy also clearly enhanced the response to influenza vaccination and favourably affected the expression of genes playing key role in helping the immune system fight respiratory tract infections.

TORC1 Program involving RTB101 and combination of RTB101 and Everolimus is ready to move to Phase 2 trials in three other indications. These are for the infections which the elderly are at increased risk of contracting, such as urinary tract infections, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and autophagy-related diseases.

The company estimates that at least one of these Phase 2 trials will begin in 2018. The company claims that Respiratory Tract Infections (‘RTI) “are the fifth leading cause of death in people aged 85 and over and the seventh leading cause of death in people 65 and over. The majority of RTIs are causes by viruses for which there are no approved therapies.”

Corbus Pharma launches late-stage study of lenabasum in rare autoimmune disorder

Discussion: Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) announced that its lead candidate lenabasum indicated for patients with dermatomyositis (‘DM) will now move to Phase 3 clinical trial. Enrolment to the trial is expected to commence by the 4Q 2018. Dermatomyositis is a rare inflammatory condition characterized by muscle weakness and a distinctive skin rash. The change from a baseline in a composite measure of myositis will be the primary endpoint of this one-year, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

As an idiopathic inflammatory myopathy Dermatomyositis is characterized by cutaneous findings that occur in children and adults. While it is usual for this systemic disorder to affect the skin and muscles but it may also affect the bone joints, esophagus, lungs and, in rare cases, even heart. The disorder is estimated to have an annual incidence of between 1 to 10/M and prevalence between 1/50,000 and 1/10,000. DM is more common in women than in men (2:1).

In other News

FDA Ad Com thumbs down on Glaxo's Nucala for COPD; shares down 2% after hours

Even if FDA’s Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs AdCom voted 17-2 backing safety profile of GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) NUCALA, the drug was not approved by a 3-16 against vote. Nucala was presented as an add-on treatment to inhaled corticosteroids in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (‘COPD). The committee showed lack of sufficient evidence of efficacy as the reason for unfavourable decision.

Sarepta Muscular Dystrophy trial placed on clinical hold; shares down 4.5%

Phase 1/2a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Micro-Dystrophin Gene Therapy trial of Sarepta (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been placed on clinical hold due to an out-of specification production lot. No safety events were observed.

Biogen and Eisai's BAN2401 shows positive effect in mid-stage Alzheimer's study; BIIB down 6% after hours

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announced Phase 2 positive results of its anti-amyloid antibody BAN2401 in early Alzheimer's disease (‘AD). The data involving 856 patients were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago.

Denali up 1% on positive STAT News piece

STAT News mentioned a bullish article on Denali Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:DNLI) research that a gene called LRRK2 may play a key role in the development of Parkinson's disease.

Roche's eye implant for wet AMD shows positive effect in mid-stage study; shares up 2%

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech unit announced positive results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of its investigational Port Delivery System with ranibizumab for the treatment of patients with age-related macular degeneration.

Acorda down 11% on failed attempt to block Ampyra competition

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) lost its bid to block generic competition for Ampyra (dalfampridine) ahead of a decision from an appeals court.

Biogen (+4%) and Eisai's (+3%) E2609 reduced brain amyloid in mid-stage Alzheimer's study

Biogen (BIIB) and development partner Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) announced positive Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and tolerability of BACE inhibitor E2609 (elenbecestat) in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease (‘AD). The data were presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in Chicago.

BrainStorm nabs European patent covering NurOwn in ALS; shares up 2%

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) received European patent covering the use of NurOwn for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (‘ALS).

Callitas Health nabs U.S. patent for method of treating male infertility

Callitas Health (OTCQB:MPHMF) received U.S. Patent No. 10,004,697 for its in vivo sperm treatment of male infertility.

Omeros' OMS721 an Orphan Drug in Europe for HSCT; shares up 5% premarket

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) announced that its OMS721 has received EMA designation an Orphan Drug for treatment. OMS721 is in trial on hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (‘HSCT).

Co-Diagnostics TB test CE Mark'd; shares ahead 32% premarket

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) announced that its Logix Smart MTB Test for tuberculosis (TB) is now CE Mark'd.

Merck's Keytruda extends survival in first-line HNSCC in late-stage study

Phase 3 clinical trial of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) reported statistically significant positive result. Keytruda as monotherapy in first-line recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (‘HNSCC). The trial showed a significant improvement in overall survival (OS) in patients with PD-L1-expressing tumors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.