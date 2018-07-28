Bank Of America: This 5.875% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE

Where in the context of all securities, issued by Bank of America, does BAC-B stands?

Introduction

In this article, we want to shed light on a new Preferred Stock issued by Bank Of America Corporation (BAC).

Our goal is purely to inform you about the product while refraining ourselves from an investment recommendation. Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Bank of America Corporation.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 34.16M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $854M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Bank of America Corporation 5.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series HH (NYSE: BAC-K) pays a qualified fixed dividend at a rate of 5.875%. The new preferred stock has a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating and is callable as of 07/24/2023. Currently, BAC-K trades a little above its par value at a price of $25.11 and has a 5.85% Current Yield and a 5.77% Yield-to-Call.

Here is how the stock's YTC curve looks like right now:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Bank of America Corporation, incorporated on July 31, 1998, is a bank holding company (NYSE:BHC) and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, corporations and governments with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through its business segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets and All Other.

Source: Reuters.com | Bank of America

As it is the one of the most famous and the second biggest US Bank, there is no need for a much in-depth presentation, so better move to the dividend and profitability information about the common stock, BAC...

Source: FastGrahps.com

...and the market opinion:

Source: Tradingview.com

The dividend paid by BAC is constantly increasing - from $0.04 in 2013 to $0.39 in 2017 and a bullish expectation for the next couple of years. As an absolute value, for the last year, the company paid almost $4B yearly dividend.

In addition, the market capitalization of the company is around $313B, which makes Bank of America the second largest 'Money Center Banks'. Furthermore, BAC is in the top 15 companies listed on a National Exchange in the US by this indicator.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Bank of America Corporation's capital structure as of its Quarterly Report in March 2018. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q1 2018, BAC had a total debt of $270.3B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series HH preferred shares rank junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other outstanding preferred stocks, which total $24.6B.

The Bank of America Corporation Family

The company has 12 more outstanding preferred stocks and a third-party security, listed on a National Exchange under the umbrella of BAC.

Source: Author's database

On July 26, 2018, the company announced the redemption of all outstanding shares of its 6.204% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: BAC-D) and all outstanding shares of its 6.375% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 3 (NYSE: BML-I) on September 14, 2018, and August 28, 2018, respectively. As such, they will not be a part of the following bubble charts.

Source: Author's database

Now, let's zoom to the closest relatives: Source: Author's database

If we compare the newly issued Series HH preferred stock with the rest of BAC's preferred stocks, we can see that it have better Yield-to-Worst than its closest "brothers", BAC-A, BAC-B, and BAC-C. However, it is the issue with the lowest nominal fixed dividend rate, which means it is the most vulnerable from subsequent rate hikes.

Furthermore, there are a plethora of Corporate Bonds issued by the company and the picture below presents only a small part of it:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I choose a fixed-rate bond that matures the same as the call date of BAC-K, 07/24/2023.

Source: FINRA | BAC4031006

BAC4031006, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated an 'A-' and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 3.667%. This should be compared to the 5.77% Yield-to-Call of BAC-K, but when making that comparison, do remember that BAC-K's YTC is the maximum you could realize if you hold the preferred stock until 2023. This result is a yield spread of around 2% between the two securities, which can be explained by the higher rank in the capital structure and the higher credit rating of the Bond.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks in the "Money Center Banks" sector (according to Finviz.com) that pay a fixed dividend rate and has a par value of $25. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

Source: Author's database

If we take a look at the investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

Now, let's take a look at the main group:

Source: Author's database

The Banking Preferreds

The chart below contains all preferred stocks issued by a bank that has qualified fixed dividend rate.

Source: Author's database

Again, the investment grades only:

Source: Author's database

And, the main group:

Source: Author's database

All 'BBB-' Preferred Stocks

The last chart contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed dividend rate, have a par value of $25, a 'BBB-' Standard&Poor's rating and positive Yield-to-Call.

Source: Author's database

The main group:

Source: Author's database

Redemption Following a Regulatory Capital Event

At any time within 90 days after a capital treatment event, and at the option of our board of directors or any duly authorized committee of our board of directors, we may provide notice to holders of the Preferred Stock that we will redeem the Preferred Stock in accordance with the procedures described below, and subsequently redeem, out of funds legally available therefor, the Preferred Stock in whole, but not in part, at a redemption price equal to $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 per depositary share) (except as otherwise provided below), plus any accrued and unpaid dividends on the shares of the Preferred Stock for the then-current dividend period to, but excluding, the redemption date, without accumulation of any undeclared dividends. Subject to irrevocably setting aside or depositing funds necessary for redemption, dividends will cease to accrue on the redemption date. Any declared but unpaid dividends payable on a redemption date that occurs subsequent to the record date for a dividend period shall not be paid to the holder entitled to receive the redemption price on the redemption date, but rather shall be paid to the holder of record of the redeemed shares on such record date relating to the dividend payment date as provided herein. For purposes of the above, “capital treatment event” means the good faith determination by us that, as a result of any: amendment to, clarification of, or change in, the laws or regulations of the United States or any political subdivision of or in the United States that is enacted or becomes effective after the initial issuance of any shares of the Preferred Stock;

proposed changes in those laws or regulations that is announced or becomes effective after the initial issuance of any shares of the Preferred Stock; or

official administrative decision or judicial decision or administrative action or other official pronouncement interpreting or applying those laws or regulations that is announced or becomes effective after the initial issuance of any shares of Preferred Stock, there is more than an insubstantial risk that we will not be entitled to treat an amount equal to the full liquidation preference of all shares of Preferred Stock then outstanding as additional Tier 1 capital (or its equivalent) for purposes of the capital adequacy guidelines or regulations of the Federal Reserve or other appropriate federal banking agency, as then in effect and applicable, for as long as any share of Preferred Stock is outstanding. Redemption of the Preferred Stock is subject to our receipt of any required prior approvals from the Federal Reserve or other appropriate federal banking agency.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Bank of America Corporation

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the depositary shares representing interests in the Preferred Stock for general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, the repurchase or redemption of outstanding preferred securities.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Bank of America Corporation

Addition to the S&P preferred stock index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of $854M, it is a potential addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index (NASDAQ: PFF). If the average monthly volume of BAC-K after its first six months trading on the NYSE is more than 250,000, it would be eligible to be included in the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index. With fewer than six months of trading history, issues are evaluated over the available period and may be included if available trading history infers the issue will satisfy this requirement.

Conclusion

This is an informational article about the new preferred stock, BAC-K. With this kind of articles, we want to keep you in touch with all new preferred stock and baby bonds IPOs.

Trade With Beta Coverage of Initial Public Offerings is only one segment of our marketplace. For early access to such research and other more in-depth investment ideas, I invite you to join us at 'Trade With Beta.'



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.