Facebook's Pain Is A Lesson

Growth investing is hard. Unlike value investing and other approaches to investing that are less ambitious than growth investing, how well you fare isn’t based on how well the companies you buy into perform, it’s based on expectations. In its latest press release, the management team at Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) demonstrated this all too well. Judging by the market’s response to the news, you would think the world is ending, but when you really boil down the numbers, the company finds itself in an enviable position. Fast growth may be in the past, but continued strong earnings and cash flow make Facebook a healthy, robust company for investors to consider buying into. The issue isn’t the company, it’s how the game is played, and this has created a lesson that all growth-oriented investors can and should learn from.

Great performance from Facebook

By most accounts, Facebook’s performance for its latest quarter was phenomenal. As you can see in the image above, for instance, the number of DAUs (Daily Active Users) reported by the social network grew to an all-time high of 1.471 billion. This represents only a modest increase of 1.52% compared to the 1.449 billion seen a quarter earlier but it’s 11% higher than the 1.325 billion DAUs reported in the second quarter of the firm’s 2017 fiscal year. In the next image, shown below, advertising revenue managed to grow as well.

According to management, advertising revenue during the quarter came in at $13.04 billion. This represents significant growth of 42.3% compared to the $9.16 billion management reported for the same quarter of last year. No matter which quarter you look at for the business, revenue by region was higher than any other quarter for the same regions, with the exception of revenue that came from the US and Canada (which was down modestly from the fourth quarter of 2017).

Another indicator I’d like to point you to is shown in the image above. As you can see, total ARPU (average revenue per user) for Facebook was, in the latest quarter, either the highest or second highest recorded for each region covered. Year-over-year figures were really attractive, with ARPU of $5.97 coming in 26.2% higher than the $4.73 seen across the globe in the second quarter of the company’s 2017 fiscal year.

If anything, what these figures suggest is that there could be additional upside for the business in the long run. With its user base still growing (though growth moderating), there’s upside to be had, but the real value opportunity comes from markets outside of the US and Canada. During the quarter, ARPU in the US and Canada averaged $25.91. This is about 3 times higher than the $8.76 seen in Europe, it’s 9.9 times greater than Asia-Pacific, and it’s an impressive 13.6 times greater than what has been generated from the rest of the parts of the world in which it operates. I don’t expect any other regions to become comparable with the US and Canada, but in a world where there were around 3.2 billion people in the global middle class, with that number expected to rise by around 160 million per year, there’s a lot of room for small changes to have major impacts for the company.

This has allowed shares to recalibrate

No matter how you stack it, Facebook’s performance was attractive and investors should be happy. So why, then, did shares of the social network fall more than 20% in after-hours trading following the press release, leading to around $127 billion in reduced market value for the business’s stock? The answer boils down to one word: expectations.

According to management, growth for the business, at least temporarily, will lag what investors might have been hoping for. During the third and fourth quarters, revenue growth rates are expected to decline by the “high single-digit percentages” compared to recent quarters. This change in growth appears to be attributable to different areas management is trying to monetize, but it’s also thanks to the company, in light of pressure on the business, to give its users greater data privacy options. Foreign currency fluctuations are also expected to negatively-affect results for the remainder of this year, but I take this with a grain of salt because anything can happen in global currency markets.

One area management stressed related to Europe. Year-over-year, advertising revenue for the region grew about 47%, but this figure alone masks what kind of pressure management is under. During the quarter, DAUs for the region totaled 279 million. This was up less than 3% compared to the same quarter last year. Compared to the 11% seen globally, that’s quite a shock, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise. After all, the EU (European Union) recently enacted General Data Protection Regulation, which is aimed at forcing companies to give users specific rights regarding their data. Violations of GDPR can result in fines of up to 4% of companies’ global turnover or $24.6 million, whichever is higher.

Perhaps the biggest concern is the impact that changes in regulation, combined with management’s investments, will have on margins. Over the “next several years”, Facebook expects that operating margins will be in the mid-30 percent range. To put this in perspective, the image above shows that operating margins have routinely been in excess of 40%, with some quarters coming in as high as 57%. This is a gut-punch that will be driven by around $15 billion in capital expenditures just in this year alone (and certainly more in the years to come) that will not only bring on necessary structural assets, but will do so while current initiatives will generate only marginal revenue.

The problem isn’t Facebook

What this data shows is that Facebook’s best days for growth are behind it, but this doesn’t mean that the company is bad off. Sure, margins will contract, but between what revenue growth prospects do exist, combined with the fact that the business’s margins will still be strong even with a cut, the company is healthy. To put this in perspective, consider performance from last year. With net income of $15.92 billion on sales of $40.65 billion, the firm’s net profit margin was 39.2%. Operating cash flow was even stronger at $24.22 billion, or 59.6% of sales. Even reducing these figures by a quarter shows healthy margins that will allow the business to continue generating sufficient value for the long run.

The problem, then, is how the growth game is played. By and large, what matters to growth-oriented investors is simply that: how fast a company can expand. The rationale is straightforward. If a firm can expand fast enough that it captures a sizable piece of the market, its potential to extract value after having achieved a sizable user base can be used to justify investors paying high multiples for the firms in question.

This has been the name of the game all along. Whether you have a struggling tech giant like Tesla Motors (NASDAQ:TSLA), a fast-casual phenomenon like Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG), or the world’s largest social network, investors clamber to get in on the action and pay often unsustainable multiples to do so. Back at the end of 2015, when Facebook’s revenue was less than half of what it was two years later and when earnings were only 23% of where they are today, shares traded for $104.66 apiece, valuing the business at $298.60 billion. That implied a price/earnings multiple of 81.4.

For investors at the time, this bet on growth paid off. Shares more than doubled over the two-and-a-half years that followed and the multiple for the business pulled back to a still-lofty 39.6. However, the party must eventually end. Even with a fundamentally-attractive business like Facebook, once the growth story appears to be waning, investors transition out and what comes in are those not banking on strong growth. Rather, they are focused on cash flow and trading multiples paid.

Another firm that may be at or near that point is Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). As you can see in the image below, the movie streaming service has a nice track record, at least for the past few years, of under-promising and over-delivering when it comes to growth. In its latest quarter, however, the business reported that it added less than 5.2 million subscribers to its roster, falling short the prior expectation by around 1 million. Despite the fact that sales expanded 40.3% year-over-year, growing from $2.785 billion to $3.907 billion, the shortfall in growth sent shares plummeting (since mid-July when the news was reported) 14.3%, wiping $25.83 billion off of its market value. What investors who sold out don’t consider is that the company’s user base hit an all-time high of 130.14 million and that further growth of 5 million customers is expected to take sales up to $3.988 billion in the third quarter of this year.

This tells us an important lesson about growth

It may be tempting to take Facebook and Netflix as nothing more than anecdotes, but the fact of the matter is that there’s a lot of pricing risk for growth-oriented investors. As you can see in the image below, the NASDAQ is currently trading at all-time highs. The NASDAQ 100 is currently trading for 27.9 times earnings, up from 26.4 times earnings a year earlier. Though these multiples are nowhere near the peak of 52 times earnings that tech stocks traded for during the height of the dot-com bubble, they are high nonetheless and hearken back to the fallout of the bubble’s burst. It took 15 years for the NASDAQ to pass the point where it topped out at, but in the three years and three months, approximately, since, the index has risen nearly 57%.

Surely, some names will end up balancing out right at the end of the day, but as multiples reach new highs, investors need to be cognizant that investing in growth stocks isn’t about being right: it’s about being right and speculative timing. Any investor who forecasted attractive results for Facebook or Netflix would have been right, and those who believe those firms will continue to grow nicely while generating (particularly in Facebook’s case) attractive results will probably continue to be right as well. However, even being right would have resulted in significant pain this quarter, all because the inevitable transition from growth darling to mature business is, at least in the eyes of growth investors, happening sooner than they might have anticipated.

Takeaway

I’m not a growth investor but I can’t blame others who are interested in the space. Riding the next big wave is exhilarating and it can pay off nicely, but if you don’t time the ride just right, the pain can be real. With news that future margins for Facebook will be lower and that growth may be impaired by regulatory and social pressures, the business’s fast-growth days might be behind it, but its fundamentals are still attractive. So long as its user base doesn’t actually shrink, they will probably remain that way. That said, the lesson is clear: when you invest in these high-growth names, you are banking on being right and guessing the appropriate timing for when the transition from growth play to some other classification will take place. Stick around too short a time and your upside will be limited, but stick around for too long and you could have months, maybe even years, of returns wiped out.

