The Chemist's CEF Report - July 2018: Treasury Yield Spread Continues To Narrow

This edition uses data taken from the close of July 3, 2018.

Methodology

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Changes to this month's report

This month brings two new further changes to the report (last month we added the fund names to the table and renamed CEFConnect's clunky category labels).

The first change is, by popular demand, adding the 1-year NAV total return metric to the table. (Note that this is total return which includes the effects of distributions). Some investors may be wary of buying funds that have had poor recent performance, so adding this column should be a useful criterion. Personally I don't place great emphasis on past performance unless when restricting to the screen to a particular sector, as past performance is often largely dictated by the return of the underlying asset class.

The second change is to show the tables both in text form as a picture (with color-coding to highlight differences in discount, yield, z-score and 1-year NAV return). Some members gave feedback that the tables were getting too large (an unavoidable consequence of including more and more metrics to satisfy different types of investors), and so a picture (of the table) may be more easier to take in without having to scroll across.

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia (equity):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 18.15% 10.05% -1.4 -10.77% 30% 1.75% -5% 4.98% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 16.55% 7.19% 0.3 1.21% 26% 1.00% 28% 3.46% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 16.27% 9.87% 3.1 8.28% 21% 1.61% 63% 7.55% (ASG) Liberty All-Star Growth U.S. General Equity 13.66% 6.49% 2.5 13.86% 0% 1.22% -2% 19.58% (QQQX) Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Over Covered Call 13.57% 6.42% 1.4 7.64% 0% 0.94% 1% 16.78% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 13.22% 20.04% -0.6 -3.47% 0% 1.20% 2% 15.16% (GCV) Gabelli Convertible & Income U.S. Growth & Income 11.83% 7.52% 1.7 8.63% 24% 1.91% -3% 10.44% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 10.36% 20.67% -0.9 -4.14% 0% 1.19% 1% 14.78% (CGO) Calamos Global Total Return Global Growth & Income 10.09% 8.50% 1.3 3.84% 30% 1.59% 16% 10.60% (RIV) RiverNorth Opportunities Fund U.S. Growth & Income 9.64% 12.11% 1.4 6.05% 0% 1.74% -51% 3.79%

Top 10 highest discounts (equity):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -27.06% 0.45% 0.9 2.30% 0% 2.51% #DIV/0! 8.21% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -21.22% 4.88% -1.5 -2.46% 0% 1.43% 9% -10.42% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -20.32% 7.25% -1.6 -2.56% 28% 1.87% 3% -7.29% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity -18.59% 4.39% -1.7 -3.48% 38% 1.74% -20% -1.23% (EGIF) Eagle Growth & Income Opportun Global Growth & Income -17.58% 5.68% -1.2 -2.43% 24% 2.07% 71% -0.58% (CET) Central Securities Corporation U.S. General Equity -17.26% 3.76% 0.2 -0.18% 0% 0.73% 9% 16.09% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Eequity -17.21% 1.79% -1.2 -1.93% 0% 3.30% -6% -3.49% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -17.18% 5.19% -2.6 -3.10% 17% 2.54% 0% 18.61% (BIF) Boulder Growth & Income U.S. General Equity -16.48% 3.98% -1.4 -1.03% 4% 1.32% -8% 7.78% (GAM) General American Investors U.S. General Equity -15.63% 2.85% -0.3 -0.12% 15% 1.23% 11% 9.30%

Top 10 highest premia (fixed income):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 44.64% 9.70% 0.6 7.53% 32% 1.89% 79% 7.31% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 33.70% 8.82% 1.6 9.77% 64% 0.98% 92% 6.07% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 30.12% 11.47% 1.9 11.76% 24% 0.96% 65% 9.35% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 24.12% 5.44% 1.2 6.22% 47% 1.15% 117% 2.85% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 20.80% 8.86% 1.5 6.85% 30% 0.86% 77% 10.25% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 20.00% 7.63% 2.2 6.99% 22% 1.01% 86% 6.23% (PCM) PCM Fund Mortgage Bonds 13.00% 8.30% 0.6 1.74% 38% 1.55% 93% 10.96% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 11.55% 5.90% 1.7 2.79% 38% 1.05% 113% 3.91% (BHV) BlackRock VA Municipal Bond Virginia Munis 11.25% 4.50% 0.1 0.51% 40% 1.78% 93% 1.42% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 10.79% 11.17% 2.5 4.10% 38% 1.28% 82% 4.07%

Top 10 highest discounts (fixed income):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (EVJ) EV NJ Municipal Income New Jersey Munis -16.54% 4.89% -1.2 -2.79% 38% 1.54% 106% 2.00% (NXJ) Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Income New Jersey Munis -15.88% 5.02% -1.4 -1.99% 39% 0.98% 101% 3.61% (CCA) MFS California Municipal Fund California Munis -15.88% 4.55% -1.5 -6.44% 41% 1.76% -121% 1.66% (NBO) Neuberger Berman NY Inter Muni New York Munis -15.83% 4.09% -1.6 -3.12% 40% 1.31% 113% 0.52% (NUM) Nuveen MI Quality Muni Income Michigan Munis -15.72% 4.22% -1.2 -2.38% 38% 1.00% 101% 1.24% (EMJ) EV NJ Municipal Bond New Jersey Munis -15.69% 5.05% -1.3 -2.81% 39% 1.28% 97% 0.27% (EVP) EV PA Municipal Income Pennsylvania Munis -15.61% 4.47% -1.9 -3.79% 37% 1.67% 113% 0.27% (NBW) Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni California Munis -15.61% 4.29% -1.8 -5.42% 41% 1.28% 109% 1.77% (MMV) EV MA Municipal Income Massachusetts Equity -15.47% 3.74% -1.2 -3.06% 33% 1.27% 113% 0.57% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -15.46% 5.76% -2.1 -2.57% 23% 1.09% 103% 2.92%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores (equity):

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (SWZ) Swiss Helvetia Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity 5.2 -4.65% 2.66% 4.40% 0% 1.35% -7% -3.72% (GLQ) Clough Global Equity Global Equity 4.3 0.27% 10.33% 7.69% 36% 2.22% -4% 20.19% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 3.7 2.90% 9.85% 10.84% 30% 1.14% 27% 7.32% (EXG) EV Tax-Managed Global Fund Covered Call 3.5 3.75% 9.68% 4.41% 0% 1.07% 11% 6.35% (NIE) AGIC Equity & Convertible Inc U.S. Growth & Income 3.4 -5.83% 6.83% 3.18% 0% 1.06% 5% 16.10% (ETW) EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps Covered Call 3.2 7.27% 9.22% 4.10% 0% 1.09% 6% 7.12% (NYSE:GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 3.1 16.27% 9.87% 8.28% 21% 1.61% 63% 7.55% (INB) Cohen & Steers Glb Inc Builder Covered Call 2.8 -4.23% 8.69% 3.14% 22% 1.55% 8% 3.76% (BXMX) Nuveen S&P 500 B-W Income Covered Call 2.5 2.39% 6.92% 3.73% 0% 0.91% 6% 19.58% (CII) BlackRock Enhanced Cap & Inc Covered Call 2.5 -4.24% 6.12% 1.29% 0% 0.92% 15% 5.26%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (equity):

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (NYSE:SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -2.6 -17.18% 5.19% -3.10% 17% 2.54% 0% 18.61% (FDEU) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equ Other Non-U.S. Equity -2.5 -9.30% 9.08% -4.86% 25% 1.59% 11% -0.61% (MFD) Mac/First Glb Infrastructure U.S. Utilities -2.4 -7.96% 10.93% -5.26% 27% 1.69% 26% -4.88% (JRS) Nuveen Real Estate Income U.S. Real Estate -2.4 -8.34% 8.26% -5.30% 30% 1.34% 20% 2.89% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity -2.3 -14.01% 7.02% -0.96% 0% 1.22% 1% 6.36% (BGY) BlackRock Enhanced Intl Div Covered Call -2.1 -9.91% 7.93% -2.45% 0% 1.10% 13% 0.27% (LDF) Latin American Discovery Fund Latin American Eequity -2.1 -13.99% 0.86% -1.71% 0% 1.54% 8% -7.82% (INF) Brookfield Glo List Infr Inc Global Equity -1.9 -14.46% 8.05% -2.27% 27% 1.88% -2% 1.36% (MGU) Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund U.S. Utilities -1.9 -13.92% 6.52% -3.43% 30% 1.71% 15% 0.78% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -1.9 -12.64% 11.66% -1.96% 0% 1.43% 0% -3.44%

Top 10 highest z-scores (fixed income):

CEF Fund Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (PCF) Putnam High Income Securities High Yield 3.5 -1.66% 3.59% 4.89% 0% 1.16% 81% 6.13% (CHY) Calamos Convertible & High Multisector Income 3.4 8.98% 9.38% 7.51% 32% 1.23% 49% 10.54% (PDI) PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Multisector Income 2.7 10.77% 8.25% 5.02% 45% 2.13% 117% 12.00% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 2.5 10.79% 11.17% 4.10% 38% 1.28% 82% 4.07% (CCD) Calamos Dynamic Conv & Income Multisector Income 2.5 3.27% 9.23% 5.17% 31% 1.50% 41% 12.85% (CHI) Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc Multisector Income 2.4 5.32% 9.66% 3.62% 32% 1.23% 49% 10.55% (PKO) PIMCO Income Opportunity Multisector Income 2.3 10.78% 8.22% 7.09% 36% 1.72% 99% 8.56% (MZF) Managed Duration InvGrade Muni National Munis 2.2 -1.38% 3.34% 5.32% 37% 0.79% 70% 2.44% (PCI) PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Multisector Income 2.2 -0.17% 8.31% 3.51% 45% 2.10% 95% 12.61% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 2.2 20.00% 7.63% 6.99% 22% 1.01% 86% 6.23%

Top 10 lowest z-scores (fixed income):

CEF Fund Category Z P/D Y Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (PIM) Putnam Master Intermediate Inc Investment Grade -2.9 -8.57% 5.75% -2.69% 0% 0.98% 100% 6.06% (NSL) Nuveen Senior Income Senior Loan -2.7 -9.18% 6.45% -4.76% 37% 1.44% 90% 6.02% (MHE) Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Massachusetts Equity -2.7 -4.46% 4.11% -4.49% 39% 1.12% 107% 1.24% (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr Senior Loan -2.6 -8.81% 5.67% -4.24% 29% 1.19% 97% 3.95% (EXD) EV Tax-Advantaged Bond&Option Government Bonds -2.5 -13.92% 7.06% -6.12% 0% 1.44% 5% -7.23% (VVR) Invesco Senior Income Senior Loan -2.5 -12.68% 5.48% -3.22% 29% 1.60% 102% 5.47% (EVF) EV Senior Income Trust Senior Loan -2.1 -11.54% 5.85% -3.05% 36% 1.82% 103% 5.51% (JRO) Nuveen Floating Rate Inc Opps Senior Loan -2.1 -9.20% 6.72% -6.76% 36% 1.41% 87% 5.27% (NPN) Nuveen PA Municipal Value Fund Pennsylvania Munis -2.1 -7.41% 3.75% -6.99% 4% 0.99% 96% 1.79% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -2.1 -15.46% 5.76% -2.57% 23% 1.09% 103% 2.92%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields (equity):

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 20.67% 10.36% -0.9 -4.14% 0% 1.19% 1% 14.78% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 20.04% 13.22% -0.6 -3.47% 0% 1.20% 2% 15.16% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 14.09% 1.64% 0.1 0.19% 25% 1.69% 0% 6.31% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 13.97% 0.51% -0.6 -1.17% 35% 2.01% 0% -10.17% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income 13.04% -3.57% 0.6 1.21% 26% 0.00% 10% -4.64% (FPL) First Trust New Opps MLP & En MLPs 12.18% 2.79% -0.2 -0.55% 25% 1.60% 0% -11.88% (RIV) RiverNorth Opportunities Fund U.S. Growth & Income 12.11% 9.64% 1.4 6.05% 0% 1.74% -51% 3.79% (ZTR) Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund U.S. Growth & Income 11.93% 3.18% 0.4 1.21% 28% 1.56% 23% -4.93% (GGN) GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res&Inc U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 11.67% 0.20% 0.4 0.75% 11% 1.29% 7% 3.12% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 11.66% -12.64% -1.9 -1.96% 0% 1.43% 0% -3.44%

Top 10 highest yields (fixed income):

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 16.34% 10.63% 0.7 1.20% 32% 1.84% 66% -6.54% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 15.36% 4.71% 0.3 1.28% 38% 4.35% 0% 16.18% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 14.22% 1.27% 0.6 0.38% 32% 1.94% 80% -6.64% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 13.02% 10.08% -0.5 -3.18% 31% 3.29% 74% 12.92% (NYSE:PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 11.47% 30.12% 1.9 11.76% 24% 0.96% 65% 9.35% (NCZ) AGIC Convertible & Income II Multisector Income 11.39% 6.71% 2.1 2.02% 38% 1.31% 84% 4.19% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 11.26% -6.28% -1.9 -7.00% 26% 1.74% 57% -6.52% (NYSE:NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 11.17% 10.79% 2.5 4.10% 38% 1.28% 82% 4.07% (FTF) Franklin Limited Duration Inco Limited Duration 10.87% -5.72% 0.5 0.28% 24% 0.76% 33% 0.67% (FCO) Aberdeen Global Income Global Income 10.58% -5.15% -0.4 -1.14% 28% 1.90% 53% 0.01%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y (equity):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z D x Y Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -12.64% 11.66% -1.9 -1.47 -1.96% 0% 1.43% 0% -3.44% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -20.32% 7.25% -1.6 -1.47 -2.56% 28% 1.87% 3% -7.29% (IRL) New Ireland Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -13.51% 10.03% -0.2 -1.36 -0.37% 0% 1.99% 1% -6.97% (TDF) Templeton Dragon Fund Asia Equity -13.72% 8.84% -1.0 -1.21 -1.40% 0% 1.34% 1% 13.59% (DPG) Duff & Phelps Global Utility U.S. Utilities -12.19% 9.79% -1.7 -1.19 -1.84% 28% 1.59% 5% -4.25% (FEO) First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Global Growth & Income -11.52% 10.30% -1.5 -1.19 -2.77% 6% 1.62% 18% -5.33% (LCM) Advent Claymore Enh Grth & Inc Global Growth & Income -10.94% 10.82% -0.9 -1.18 -1.29% 28% 2.05% 6% 2.59% (INF) Brookfield Glo List Infr Inc Global Equity -14.46% 8.05% -1.9 -1.16 -2.27% 27% 1.88% -2% 1.36% (NHF) NexPoint Strategic Opps Fund U.S. Growth & Income -10.23% 10.86% -0.4 -1.11 -1.84% 15% 1.85% 6% 6.24% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -21.22% 4.88% -1.5 -1.04 -2.46% 0% 1.43% 9% -10.42%

Top 10 best D x Y (fixed income):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z D x Y Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (EMD) Western Asset Emerg Mkts Debt Emerging Market Income -13.97% 9.02% -1.0 -0.26 -1.43% 21.7% 1.20% 99% -5.88% (FAM) First Trust/Aberdeen Global Global Income -13.34% 9.05% -1.6 -1.21 -2.24% 27.4% 1.83% 86% -3.38% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -13.54% 8.70% -1.6 -1.18 -4.38% 19.8% 1.18% 78% 0.45% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -14.30% 8.09% -1.2 -1.16 -1.05% 36.7% 1.53% 102% -5.72% (EDD) MS Emerging Markets Domestic Emerging Market Income -12.53% 8.94% 0.3 -1.12 -0.25% 31.8% 1.75% 39% -6.64% (AGC) Advent Claymore Cnvt Secs&Inc Convertibles -10.90% 10.13% -0.7 -1.10 -1.51% 40.9% 2.09% 38% 1.46% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -11.38% 9.68% -1.1 -1.10 -1.87% 29.5% 1.14% 48% -2.94% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -15.02% 7.27% -1.5 -1.09 -2.95% 27.2% 1.25% 76% 3.35% (JGH) Nuveen Global High Income Global Income -12.97% 8.36% -1.7 -1.08 -3.52% 29.5% 1.31% 104% 3.30% (HNW) Pioneer Diversified High Inc High Yield -13.59% 7.86% -1.4 -1.07 -3.72% 30.6% 1.47% 109% 1.94%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (equity):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (NYSE:IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -12.64% 11.66% -1.9 2.80 -1.96% 0% 1.43% 0% -3.44% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -20.32% 7.25% -1.6 2.36 -2.56% 28% 1.87% 3% -7.29% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -17.18% 5.19% -2.6 2.32 -3.10% 17% 2.54% 0% 18.61% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity -14.01% 7.02% -2.3 2.26 -0.96% 0% 1.22% 1% 6.36% (INF) Brookfield Glo List Infr Inc Global Equity -14.46% 8.05% -1.9 2.21 -2.27% 27% 1.88% -2% 1.36% (FDEU) First Trust Dynamic Europe Equ Other Non-U.S. Equity -9.30% 9.08% -2.5 2.11 -4.86% 25% 1.59% 11% -0.61% (MFD) Mac/First Glb Infrastructure U.S. Utilities -7.96% 10.93% -2.4 2.09 -5.26% 27% 1.69% 26% -4.88% (DPG) Duff & Phelps Global Utility U.S. Utilities -12.19% 9.79% -1.7 2.03 -1.84% 28% 1.59% 5% -4.25% (FEO) First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Global Growth & Income -11.52% 10.30% -1.5 1.78 -2.77% 6% 1.62% 18% -5.33% (MGU) Macquarie Glb Infrast TR Fund U.S. Utilities -13.92% 6.52% -1.9 1.72 -3.43% 30% 1.71% 15% 0.78%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z (fixed income):

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE Cov 1Y NAV (EXD) EV Tax-Advantaged Bond&Option Government Bonds -13.92% 7.06% -2.5 2.46 -6.12% 0% 1.44% 5% -7.23% (FAM) First Trust/Aberdeen Global Global Income -13.34% 9.05% -1.6 1.93 -2.24% 27% 1.83% 86% -3.38% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -13.54% 8.70% -1.6 1.88 -4.38% 20% 1.18% 78% 0.45% (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -15.46% 5.76% -2.1 1.87 -2.57% 23% 1.09% 103% 2.92% (JGH) Nuveen Global High Income Global Income -12.97% 8.36% -1.7 1.84 -3.52% 30% 1.31% 104% 3.30% (VVR) Invesco Senior Income Senior Loan -12.68% 5.48% -2.5 1.74 -3.22% 29% 1.60% 102% 5.47% (DSU) BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Senior Loan -10.59% 7.37% -2.1 1.64 -1.88% 30% 0.91% 91% 4.86% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -15.02% 7.27% -1.5 1.64 -2.95% 27% 1.25% 76% 3.35% (NSL) Nuveen Senior Income Senior Loan -9.18% 6.45% -2.7 1.60 -4.76% 37% 1.44% 90% 6.02% (BTZ) BlackRock Credit Alloc Income Investment Grade -13.31% 6.64% -1.7 1.50 -2.51% 22% 0.86% 101% -0.13%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -5.94%, a slight decrease from -5.91% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts widened by 11 bps to -5.06%, while fixed income CEF discounts widened by 1 bps to -6.43%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.67%, a slight decrease from 6.70% in the month prior. Equity CEFs average 7.80% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.04% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is -0.32, a moderate increase from -0.44 a month ago. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of +0.14, while fixed income CEFs have an average z-score of -0.57.

Commentary

In last month's commentary "The Chemist's CEF Report - June 2018: CEFs Recovering" we noted that CEFs were overall recovering in valuation, and the increasing gap between equity and fixed income CEFs had begun to reverse.

The reversal continued for a second month. While fixed income CEFs remain cheaper than equity CEFs, the difference has narrowed to 1.36%, down 11 bps from 1.47% last month and 28 bps from the high of 1.64% reached two months ago.

There could be a number of reasons why equity CEFs have become more expensive over the last year, such as [i] a number of funds instituting higher, managed distribution policies as a result of activist agitation, [ii] continued bull market in equities supporting distributions, [iii] distribution cuts from fixed income CEFs causing rotation of monies into equity CEFs. However, my own feeling is that the unusually high valuation of equity CEFs is temporary rather than long-lived, so investors should lean towards being sellers of overvalued equity CEFs rather than being buyers. Fundamentally speaking, a dividend policy in and of itself should have zero impact on the NAV performance of the fund going forward, even though sentiment is affected by premium/discount values. It is also not difficult, in most cases, to find equity ETFs that roughly correspond to the strategy that the overvalued equity CEF employs, and this should be considered as a valid alternative if one desires to sell an overheated equity CEF (to lock in profits) while remaining invested in the underlying asset class.

The standard deviation (a measure of spread) of the CEFs in the database continues to rise and has broken out to a 12-month high. This is good news for the more active CEF investors among us because it means that there's a wider variance in valuation of the funds, with some being highly overvalued while others are highly undervalued, opening up the possibility for CEF rotation trades.

In the broader markets, U.S. stocks (SPY) were slightly positive (+0.57%) last month, apparently shrugging off trade war worries, although international stocks (ACWX) fared poorly for the second month in a row, falling by -2.17%. Long-dated treasuries (TLT) gained +0.53%, which could have been a factor buoying fixed income prices this month. Corporate bonds (NYSEARCA:LQD) fell by -0.53%, while high-yield bonds (JNK) (+0.08%) and a basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) were about flat (+0.11%).

After oscillating between a ~10 bps range over the last two months, the well-known 10-2 treasury spread has plunged to new lows and currently sits at only 0.30%, which is the lowest since 2007. As treasury spread inversion is one of the most reliable indicators of a recession, this metric should be borne in the back of an investor's mind, particularly those who are invested in risky assets such as stocks or non-investment grade fixed income assets. At present, a recession in 2019 still seems unlikely, but investors should be thinking about 2020 and beyond. However, to worry immediately may be premature. In Jeff Miller's piece last week, Weighing The Week Ahead: Should Investors Start Worrying About 2020?), he writes:

So, the market may take various paths and Dr. Yardeni cannot say which, nor can he put a time frame on the end. That is an honest and helpful statement. The author appends his own “path to 2020” opinion. Most people probably would not notice what was a quotation and what was not. Investors trying to create a strategy for all scenarios may well develop something that does not work well with either. I prefer instead to take what the market is giving and reduce risk when there is more clarity. That does not involve attempting two see two years into the future.

Of course, don't forget that a narrowing spread is also a negative for leveraged fixed income CEFs that borrow at short rates and lend at long rates. This issue is expected to act as a headwind for fixed income CEF pricing going forward.

I intend to give a list of my top 3 CEF picks each month, which is based on my consideration of the data as well as my qualitative judgment. Note that me designating a fund as a top pick does not mean I am encouraging subscribers to buy the fund, nor am I necessarily going to include the fund in our portfolios. Moreover, note that some of the picks may have a narrow mandate (e.g. utilities stocks or MLPs), and therefore each investor should consider their own investment objective and risk tolerance before deciding to invest money into any of the picks. Furthermore, note that these are intended to be short/medium-term picks (to take advantage of mean reversion) rather than long-term holds.

For July 2018, my top 3 picks are:

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD): 10.93% yield, -7.96% discount, -2.4 z-score, -5.26% distance, 27% leverage, 1.69% baseline expense, 26% coverage.

(MFD): 10.93% yield, -7.96% discount, -2.4 z-score, -5.26% distance, 27% leverage, 1.69% baseline expense, 26% coverage. Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH): 8.36% yield, -12.97% discount, -1.7 z-score, -3.52% distance, 30% leverage, 1.31% baseline expense, 104% coverage.

(NYSE:JGH): 8.36% yield, -12.97% discount, -1.7 z-score, -3.52% distance, 30% leverage, 1.31% baseline expense, 104% coverage. Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR): 5.48% yield, -12.68% discount, -2.5 z-score, -3.22% distance, 20% leverage, 1.60% baseline expense, 102% coverage.

These funds were all picked out from the top D x Y x Z lists. MFD, a global infrastructure/utilities hybrid CEF, was ranked 7th in the equity list, and appears to be unusually discounted, trading over 500 bps wider than its 1-year historical average discount. This attractive valuation of MFD was also mentioned in the chat by two of our members. MFD has around two-thirds of its portfolio in equities and the remaining in bonds, which should give it an added degree of diversification and safety (though with less potential upside).

The following chart highlights the recent divergence in the price and NAV performance of MFD.

JGH and VVR were ranked 5th and 6th in the fixed income D x Y x Z respectively. Other funds were rated higher, but I wanted to avoid serial underperformers such as EXD, which was rated 1st and which I've often mentioned as being a poor choice of investment. JGH is a global high-yield fund from Nuveen, while VVR is a senior loan fund from Invesco. JGH had to cut its distribution by ~11% two months ago, whereas VVR last reduced its payout in January. Both funds currently have over 100% coverage, so another distribution cut is not expected to be imminent (with the usual caveat that coverage is a trailing metric). JGH and VVR are trading -3.52% and -3.22% below their 1-year historical average discount, making them good candidates for short/medium-term mean reversion plays.

JGH data by YCharts

