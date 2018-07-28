An Update On Ardea Resources

Ardea Resources shares have been sold off recently as the PFS was perhaps below expectation and sentiment is poor. This gives investors an excellent chance to buy in.

Ardea Resources is well positioned with 5.46 million tonnes of contained nickel and 405,000 tonnes of contained cobalt.

Ardea Resources has had a rocky ride from when I first wrote on them in August 2017 at AUD 0.91.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF) - Price = AUD 0.71

Ardea Resources 1 year price chart

Takeaways from my past articles

Ardea Resources 100% own the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project [KNP] in Western Australia. Ardea state they have "Australia’s and the developed world’s largest cobalt resource".

Ardea's total cobalt and nickel resource now stands at 405,000 tonnes contained cobalt (grade 0.05%), 5.46 million tonnes of contained nickel (grade 0.7%). Added to this is their recent scandium discovery. Other projects include the Lewis Ponds zinc-gold-silver development project, and the Mt Zephyr Gold Project.

tonnes contained cobalt (grade 0.05%), 5.46 million tonnes of contained nickel (grade 0.7%). Added to this is their recent scandium discovery. Other projects include the Lewis Ponds zinc-gold-silver development project, and the Mt Zephyr Gold Project. Their higher grade KNP cobalt zone (see chart below) has 65.7Mt of ore at 0.13% cobalt and 0.79% nickel, resulting in 85,410 tonnes of contained cobalt.

Ardea Resource's Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (KNP) in Western Australia

Note: In the latest Company presentation (page 7) Ardea quote the high grade zone with JORC "reserves" of 40.1Mt @0.82% nickel and 0.009% cobalt.

Ardea has by far Australia's largest cobalt resource (now 405,000 tonnes contained cobalt)

Australian cobalt miners resource size comparison (not updated)

Note: Cobalt Blue [ASX:COB] Thackeringa Broken Hill project is now 60,000 tonnes.

2018 developments for Ardea Resources

On January 31 Ardea announced: "Lewis Ponds Zn-Pb-Ag-Au-Cu project scoping study is advancing well."

On February 15 Ardea announced: "Drilling confirms continuity of cobalt and nickel mineralisation RC drilling at Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project to improve confidence and upgrade resources delivers better than expected results."

On March 14, Ardea Resources announced: "Resource update at KNP Cobalt Zone delivers over 100 million tonnes. An updated KNP Cobalt Zone resource has increased markedly to 108.3Mt at 0.10% cobalt and 0.79% nickel. Includes over 108,000 tonnes of contained cobalt metal and over 856,000 tonnes of nickel metal. Shallow, lateritic, cobalt-nickel mineralisation is up to 16 km long and 1 km wide." This is the high grade zone only.

On June 8, Ardea announced: "High-grade cobalt and nickel results underpin DFS advancement at Goongarrie. The high-grade Patricia Anne orebody is earmarked as the start-up deposit at Goongarrie, providing rapid payback opportunities."

On June 21 Ardea announced: "Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project pilot plant trials to commence. Pilot plant program to derive process design and engineering data for flowsheet to produce nickel sulphate and cobalt sulphate. Production of commercial samples for testing by potential customers."

Ardea Resources Pre-Feasibility Study [PFS] - March 28, 2018

Highlights include:

"1.0 Mtpa base case over an initial 25-year mine life is readily capable of expansion to reflect the orebody’s larger production potential.

95.5 % cobalt recovery and 94.5 % nickel recovery (life of mine).

Strong financials for both the base 1.0 Mtpa and 1.5 Mtpa cases.

1.0 Mtpa base case production. 5,500 tpa of cobalt sulphate (1,180 tpa contained cobalt). 41,500 tpa of nickel sulphate (9,300 tpa contained nickel). Capital cost of A$599 million including A$77 million contingency. Competitive industry C1 cash cost of US$0.42/lb nickel metal (after cobalt credits).

Strong interest from potential EPC and offtake partners.

Definitive Feasibility Study [DFS] programs underway.

Upside options being assessed, including higher throughput/shorter autoclave residence time, multiple parallel trains, mineralised neutraliser optimisation, and scandium production.

Goongarrie reserve is less than 5 % of the total Kalgoorlie Nickel Project [KNP] resource, confirming the project’s potential scalability."

PFS summary

Stock price fall following the PFS announcement

The market did not react well to the PFS mostly due to the quite high cobalt sulphate (US$41.63) and nickel sulphate (US$8.84) pricing assumptions.

Ardea's view to explain the small Stage 1 nickel (9,300 tpa nickel metal) and cobalt production (1,180 tpa cobalt metal) was as follows:

We have already commenced initial DFS programs and a scoping study on an expanded 2.25 Mtpa production scenario is being evaluated....The 1.0 Mtpa base case was selected to minimise initial funding requirements given the current market capitalisation of Ardea. A larger scale project is potentially fundable with a consortium or strategic partners assisting in development of the project as the resource base at Goongarrie is large.

I had discussed the production scenarios with former Managing Director Matt Painter, and agreed a modular approach to start with a smaller project and CapEx and then expand later was a good move. Investors need to remember the PFS is just a starting point and it was based on only 5% of the Company’s total resources at Goongarrie.

Access, Infrastructure, Permitting

Access is excellent with the Goldfields Highway and adjacent rail line, gas pipelines, and power transmission lines. Goongarrie is 80 km north of Kalgoorlie (a large gold mining town with an ample supply of experienced mining labor).

Infrastructure is limited at site at this time. The DFS will explore the best options for power and water.

Permitting is expected to be completed by the end of Q3 2019.

Metallurgy

In my December 2017 interview with former Managing Director Matt Painter he said:

This is unlike most laterite deposits that have been mined in Australia and elsewhere in recent times, where the ore is comprised of a problematic greenish-grey clay mineral called nontronite. Nontronite thickens the fluid during extraction and has very poor rheology, and is often associated with high variability in grade distributions. On the Goongarrie-Big Four line, nontronite is uncommon. What this means is that we can regularly achieve 97-98% recovery of cobalt and nickel from run-of-mine material. Having such a clean, reactive deposit means that it strongly lends itself to extraction of other materials (such as manganese, scandium, and aluminium – all under assessment) and to production of high-purity cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate for the battery industry. It is these characteristics in conjunction with its substantial size that we believe make the KNP Cobalt Zone Australia’s premier cobalt-nickel deposit.

The PFS reported "95.5% cobalt and 94.5% nickel recovery–life of mine." The BFS usually improves on the PFS result.

Note: The resource mineralization is very close to surface therefore a low strip ratio.

Off-take or partners summary

At this stage no off-take or project partners have been announced.

In my December 2017 interview with former Managing Director Matt Painter he said:

To date, we have purposefully steered clear of seeking offtake partners, but have had high-level discussions with several groups. We need to know exactly what it is that we are dealing with at the KNP Cobalt Zone which will come with completion of the PFS. By having a project with all mining licences granted and zero encumbrances, we place the company in a position of strength when it comes to securing offtake or seeking a partner.

In the latest company presentation Ardea state:

Continued discussions with a number of potential strategic and offtake partners.

Also the recent June announcement of "production of commercial samples for testing by potential customers", is very often followed a couple of months later with off-take deals.

Ardea's other projects

Valuation update

Ardea Resources has a current market cap of AUD 75m, with 105m shares outstanding plus 12.31m options @ A$0.25, and 2.99m staff performance rights. As of May 31, 2018 cash was A$19.2m and zero debt.

My updated price target is AUD 6.82 (9.6x higher) for end 2023 (at Stage 1 production of 9.3ktpa nickel metal). It assumes production commences in 2021/2022 (2 year ramp up), a 25+ year LOM, a US$7/lb nickel metal selling price, a cost of nickel production price of US$0.70/lb (the PFS used 0.42/lb), and a Stage 1 CapEx of A$600m. By end 2025 (at Stage 2 production of 12.35ktpa nickel metal) my price target is AUD 9.63 (13.6x higher).

Note: At a nickel selling price of USD 6/lb my end 2023 target price reduces to AUD 5.24 (7.4x higher), or at selling price of USD 8/lb my end 2023 target price increases to AUD 8.40 (11.7x higher).

Note: In all of the above valuations I have assigned zero value to Ardea's other projects to remain on the conservative side for now. Only the KNP project is valued above. I also used a more conservative cost of production of US$0.70/lb nickel rather than the PFS figure of US$ 0.42/lb, which allows for a lower cobalt price.

I was unable to find any analyst's price target.

Top shareholders and Company management

Upcoming Catalysts

July 2018 - Scoping Study result due for a 2.25Mtpa throughput scenario (~8,000 tpa cobalt, ~70,000 tpa nickel sulphate).

August 2018 - Goongarrie Resource & Reserve Upgrade.

H2 2018 - Possible off-take or project partner announcements.

H2 2018 - Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project pilot plant trial results

Mid 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

2021/22 - Possible production start.

Timeline

Risks

Nickel or Cobalt prices falling.

The usual mining risks - Exploration risks, funding risks, permitting risks, production risks, project delays.

Laterite ore projects usually have a large CapEx and can have cost blowouts.

Management and currency risks.

Sovereign risk - Australia is low risk.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Conclusion

From my original article in August 2017 when Ardea Resources was at AUD 0.91, the stock price has had a rocky ride peaking at AUD 1.99. At AUD 0.71 today and based on my valuations it is very clear to me the stock is way oversold, even at nickel US$6.32/lb today.

Ardea's main advantage is their massive size nickel-cobalt resource. This will lead to economies of scale and a very long mine life. Other advantages include a high recovery rate, a very low estimated cost of nickel production due to large cobalt by-product credits, excellent access, several other projects, and a low sovereign risk.

Ardea's negatives relate to their early stage (no off-take or funding partner, permitting not completed) higher CapEx (due to laterite ore), and hence larger funding needs. Clearly the nickel and cobalt prices need to be reasonable to make the economics work. From my model if cobalt remains above US$30/lb, and nickel above US$5/lb the project is still very viable, if nickel remains above US$6/lb or moves higher the economics look very good.

Near term catalysts are strong and the recent June announcement of commercial samples for testing by potential customers, and a recent PFS, is very often followed a couple of months later with significant off-take deals. Cobalt is a highly sought after metal, and Ardea have the developed world's largest cobalt resource. Nickel is also expecting a huge demand surge from electric vehicles.

Valuation is extremely attractive after the recent price fall, particularly for longer term investors. Risk is higher for now, but the upside can be very high especially if we see higher nickel and cobalt prices, due to their large resource and potential to ramp up to larger production volumes.

I rate them a strong buy for long term investors.

