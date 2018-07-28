Graphite Miners News For The Month Of July 2018

Graphite market news - Benchmark Minerals - "Carmakers are increasingly worried about where they’ll get enough nickel and graphite."

Graphite spot prices were flat in July. AMR - "Graphite prices high – batteries and electrodes could push H2 2018 prices even higher."

Welcome to the July edition of the graphite miners news. July saw some renewed interest in the graphite sector, as experts highlighted the need for graphite to supply the coming EV surge.

Graphite spot and contract price news

During July China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 0.65%, and are up 0.77% over the past year.

Source: Northern Graphite (early 2018)

Natural graphite price history

Source: Northern Graphite website

In my January 30, 2018 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards. This will have a significant impact on the precursor markets of flake and synthetic graphite. On the flake graphite side, a fall in output from China together with a rebound in demand from steel (refractories and recarburizer) and lithium ion batteries has pushed prices up. Our flake graphite prices index is up 25% y-o-y. The timing is good for the opening of what will be the world’s largest flake graphite mine operated by Syrah Resources in Mozambique. The ramp up of this mine will have the most significant impact on the global graphite market in many years.

Graphite market news

On July 9 Australian Mining Review reported, "Graphite prices high – batteries and electrodes could push H2 2018 prices even higher. Graphite demand is about to enter a period of rapid growth and price escalation. Consumption had previously been led by steel market applications and Chinese industrialisation but had slowed as Chinese steel output growth slowed during the period 2010 to 2017. However, rapid growth in demand for natural flake graphite and synthetic graphite in the lithium-ion battery industry is now forecast to underpin total graphite demand growth of 5–7%py between 2017 and 2027. By 2027, consumption of graphite in battery applications could be 5 to 10 times higher than the current level, dependent on the uptake of lithium-ion battery-based electric vehicles (EVs) and other lithium-ion battery applications."

On July 24 Bloomberg reported, "Nickel is new headache for automakers as cobalt fears abate. Locking in supplies of key battery raw materials lithium and cobalt has been a headache for electric car manufacturers, but these days it’s the supply of nickel and graphite that’s keeping them up at night. Carmakers bracing for a surge in electric vehicle sales in the early 2020s are increasingly worried about where they’ll get enough nickel and graphite to go into batteries, according to Simon Moores, managing director at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence."

On July 26 Mining Weekly reported: "Tanzania targets setting up mineral exchange by end of 2018. Tanzania plans to establish a minerals exchange by the end of this year, in a bid to ensure the East African nation reaps the most from its resources, Minerals Minister Angellah Kairuki said. The nation’s resources including gold, diamonds, iron, silver, copper, graphite and others."

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited own the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Bass Metals [ASX:BSM] [GR:R2F] (OTC:BSSMF)

On July 10 Bass Metals announced: "Highly encouraging Mahela Auger results. Consistent with its stated strategy to materially grow the Company’s resource inventory of both graphite and lithium, Bass has concluded a successful maiden auger program at its brownfield Mahela Prospect, located in direct proximity to the Graphmada processing facility. Results demonstrate wide spread mineralisation, with grades up to 5.12 % Fixed Carbon [FC] over 12.5m (including 7.37 %FC over 5.0 m) in the first 8 from surface. As planned, the program was successful at establishing an initial footprint of easily minable saprolite-hosted graphite mineralisation with 41 auger holes completed, for a total of 338m drilled. The results indicate at least three saprolite-hosted graphite mineralisation zones identified over 600m, open ended north and south. The Mahela Prospect is an important development in the Company’s plans in potentially providing additional feedstock to expand production to >20,000 tonnes by 2020, along with an intended investment in an Expandable Graphite production facility."

On July 18 Bass Metals announced: "Operational update. Bass Metals Limited is pleased to provide this operational update on the commercial ramp up of production at the Graphmada Large Flake Graphite Mine, located in eastern Madagascar. The Company is pleased to report that production of premium graphite concentrates has steadily increased, with Bass now consistently producing >40% large flake graphite concentrates above 94% Fixed Carbon. The ratio of large flake graphite produced is anticipated to improve during the next month of production. The Company considers that it will reach its name plate Stage 1 objectives of 500 tonnes per month production of premium graphite concentrates by the end of FY Q1."

Graphite developers

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The Company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique.

On July 17 Battery Minerals announced: "Resource increase at Montepuez Graphite Project. Mineral Resource estimate at the Elephant deposit within the Montepuez project increased by 14% to 76.9mt at 7.3% Total Graphitic Carbon [TGC]. New Warthog Prospect identified 1.5km south of Elephant. The discovery hole intersected 12m at 14.27% TGC from 1m. Follow up drilling of 16 holes has confirmed prospective geology over a strike length of 500m. Results pending. Buffalo Deposit infill drilling completed. Logged geology and analytical results received confirm the near-surface strike extension of mineralisation. Mineral Resource update due in September quarter. Intercepts include: BF125A 19 metres at 15.39% TGC from 3 metres. BF116A 23 metres at 13.84% TGC from 12 metres. BF041A 18 metres at 12.37% TGC from 12 metres."

On July 23 Battery Minerals announced: "Quarterly activities report. Strong progress on construction at Montepuez."

Highlights include:

"Montepuez Graphite Project:

Primary crusher commissioned.

Construction of tailings storage facility dam underway.

Camp installation 70% complete.

Process Plant Earthworks 90% complete.

Milestone payments made on all process plant long lead items.

Grade control drilling programme complete with 14% increase in Mineral Resource on Elephant deposit.

Three community water bores installed.

Balama Central Graphite Project:

Feasibility Study set for completion in next quarter.

Resource doubled following receipt of assays in late March 2018.

Corporate:

$20M fund raising successfully completed.

Cash on hand at $19M at July 20, 2018."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Magnis Resources [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis will be responsible for the end to end supply chain in sourcing the raw materials including high quality graphite and associated technologies for these cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories.

On July 20 Magnis Resources announced: "Magnis technology produces globally superior battery results. Blended natural graphite with silicon composite anode material stores 80% more energy thangraphite without sacrificing laminate density. High performance natural graphite and composite silicon achieves high first cycle chargecapacity achieved at 623 mAh/g with >89% first cycle efficiency. Battery testing with patented BM-LMP cathode technology verifies leading performancewithout the use of cobalt or nickel. Cathode technology gains major interest from established battery industry leaders and majororganisations looking to enter the sector. Discussions with anode suppliers and OEM’s qualifying cells are well progressed"

On July 25 Magnis Resources announced: "Corporate Update."

Highlights include:

"Strategic investors undertaking due diligence.

More battery plant opportunities progressing.

Regional office to open in the near future with dual listing being explored.

Proposed name change to suitably align Magnis with current operations."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On July 19 Talga Resources announced: "Bullfinch gold project sale completed. Talga Resources Ltd advises it has received the final payment of $250,000 being the balance due pursuant to the option and sale agreement with Torque Metals Pty Ltd (“Torque”) [see ASX:TLG 31 Oct 2017] to purchase 100% of Talga’s Bullfinch gold project in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia (“Bullfinch”)."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG Graphite Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

On July 10 SRG announced: "SRG: Positive preliminary economic assessment and resource additions at Lola. Pre-tax IRR of 35% over a 16-year mine life." Highlights include:

"Production of 50,200 tons of graphite concentrate per year over a 16-year mine life.

Capital costs of $105 million (“M’) including contingency of $15M

Operational costs of $372/tonne (“t”) of concentrate and $130/t of transport.

Pre-tax NPV (8%) of $204M (post-tax NPV (8%) of $121M) at an average sales price of $1,328/t.

Finished grade of over 94% and up to 98% overall size fractions. Strip ratio of 0.39."

On July 19 SRG announced: "SRG engages SNC-Lavalin and ALS Metallurgy Services for preliminary test work program on the Gogota Ni-Co-Si Deposit."

On July 23 SRG announced: "SRG Graphite files NI 43-101 technical report for previously announced Gogota Nickel-Cobalt-Scandium deposit Maiden Mineral Resource estimate."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB:OTCQB:LEMIF) is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials necessary in the global transition to a low-carbon energy future. Leading Edge Materials has a unique project portfolio in Scandinavia centered on critical specialty materials—including graphite, lithium, cobalt and rare earths. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

On July 5 Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials provides update on Woxna Graphite Project. The site is presently held on a production ready basis as the research necessary to maximise the value of products for sale is completed."

On July 23 Leading Edge Materials announced: "Leading Edge Materials provides an update on Woxna Graphite Battery Materials Project. Woxna is a fully constructed mine, with all processing, waste management and infrastructure in place. During 2017, the site was granted an extension to its operating license until 2041. Leading Edge Materials is now focused on process development for the sustainable production of customer-ready graphite anode material for lithium ion batteries. Discussion with prospective European customers has confirmed that large sample volumes and commercial scale processes are required if battery materials are to gain industrial qualification. Leading Edge Materials is positioning Woxna to deliver the required volume of graphite anode material for testing by multiple prospective customers during 2019."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

Ancuabe: Industry leading flake size distribution, purity and expandability.

Nicanda Hill: One of the world's largest flake graphite/vanadium deposits.

Nicanda West: Industry leading flake size distribution and purity.

On July 5 Mining Weekly reported: "Graphite developer Triton Minerals has appointed MCC International Incorporation as the engineering, procurement and construction [EPC] service provider for the Ancuabe graphite project, in Mozambique. The two companies signed a letter of intent, that will allow them to accelerate the execution of a formal EPC contract, which was expected in the third quarter of this year."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, a broker report here, with a price target of AUD 0.15 (~100% upside), and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On June 27 Nouveau Monde Graphite announced: "Nouveau Monde increases its indicated resources to 95.8 MT at a grade of 4.28% CG for its West Zone Graphite Deposit – Matawinie Property. Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. is pleased to announce the results of an updated pit-constrained Mineral Resource Estimate (the “Current Resource”) concerning its West Zone Deposit, located on the Tony claim Block, part of its Matawinie graphite Property. Nouveau Monde’s President and CEO Eric Desaulniers commented: “Our recent work has nearly tripled our Indicated Mineral Resources while only increasing the maximum width of the pit envelope by 30 m.” Desaulniers adds: “Industry leading market analysis has indicated that a global supply deficit of natural graphite is expected by 2022-23 principally caused by the phenomenal growth in the lithium-ion battery market. With this Current Resource, we are now working towards an optimized mining plan with a projected flake concentrate production output of around 100,000 tonnes per year. While the parameters used to generate the pit envelope were different than those used for the prefeasibility resource estimate, they should favorably influence the project’s economics.”

On July 6 Industrial Minerals reported: "Nouveau Monde to target western buyers with new graphite plant."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Next Source Materials [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company states: "The Molo Graphite Project is a Feasibility-Stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and the only project with SuperFlake® graphite."

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the latest company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]

Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.

On July 5 Renascor Resources announced: "Siviour Graphite Project acquisition update. Renascor to exercise option to acquire 100% interest in the Siviour Graphite Project. Renascor to seek shareholder approval for the issue of shares to complete the acquisition. Shareholder meeting expected to be held in August. Meeting timing will permit all shareholders, including those who were issued shares as part of the recent $7.7m capital raising, to vote on the Ausmin transaction."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

On July 4 Kibaran Resources announced: "Battery graphite update. Diversification to secure larger share of lithium-ion battery market. Kibaran Resources Limited is pleased to provide an update on the application of its proprietary eco-friendly purification process to existing global graphite feedstocks, as part of the pilot plant testwork program currently underway in Germany. Technical review completed of established graphite producers to prioritise the procurement of product samples. Samples sourced from graphite producers in Europe, India, South America, Africa and Asia. Assessment of physical and chemical properties completed. Standardisation undertaken to achieve a common flake distribution and carbon grade. Purification using proprietary eco-friendly process underway. Trademark approved by Federal Government agency IP Australia."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Zenyatta Ventures [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta”) is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Zenyatta is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite.

On July 16 Zenyatta Ventures announced: "Zenyatta announces a simplified graphite purification process and significant increase in overall recoveries for the Albany Graphite Project, Hearst, Ontario. Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. is pleased to announce the results from test-work performed in 2017 which resulted in a much simplified purification process and a significant improvement in the total recovery of high-purity graphite from the Albany Graphite Deposit located near the communities of Constance Lake First Nation and Hearst, Ontario, Canada. Recoveries improved from 75.4% achieved in the in the 2014-2015 testwork for the Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] to approximately 90%. This new process has lower energy and reagent consumption and also permits more efficient recycling of the leach solutions when compared to the original process developed for the PEA."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources. It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project.

On July 19 Sovereign Metals announced: "99.9995% purity graphite confirms suitability for multiple downstream application. Sovereign Metals Limited is very pleased to announce that downstream application test work has produced ultra-high purity levels of 99.9995 weight %C from its Malingunde natural crystalline flake graphite. The purification process utilises a simple high temperature process, which as a result of inherent uniqueness of the Malingunde flake graphite, requires low energy input to efficiently achieve some of the highest purity graphite in the world."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko Metals Inc. [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)

Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

On June 6 Lomiko Metals announced: "Lomiko retains 20% of promethies cryptocurrency and announced seed financing round."

Mustang Resources [ASX:MUS]

Mustang Resources are a Mozambique-focused emerging mining company. The company is currently fast-tracking the development of their two highly prospective projects: the Montepuez Ruby Project and the Caula Graphite and Vanadium Project. The two projects are located next to each other, in the Cabo Delgado Province of Northern Mozambique. The Caula Graphite & Vanadium project Mozambique. A high grade graphite deposits (13% TGC @ 6% cut-off) with >50% large to super jumbo flakes. The company also has vanadium associated up to 1.02% V2O5 (125m @ 0.42% V2O5).

On June 27 Mustang Resources announced: "Further strong vanadium and graphite assays at Caula Graphite-Vanadium Project. Assays include intersections of up to 1.9% vanadium [V2O5] and 28.9% Total Graphitic Carbon [TGC]. The results contain multiple high-grade intersections over extensive widths, including 215m at 14.72% TGC average and 0.51%V2O5average [MODD018]. The latest Graphite results include: 48m @ 17.68% TGC including 13m @ 21.5% TGC [MODD018]. 45m @ 13.91%TGC including 7m @ 19.17% TGC [MODD019]. 66m @ 15.41% TGC including 13m @ 17.79% TGC [MODD022]. These results will now be incorporated into the Maiden Vanadium Resource and upgraded Graphite Resource which are scheduled for release in the coming quarter."

On July 24 Mustang Resources announced: "Caula Project–Graphite Mineral Resource increases 317%. Mustang Resources Ltd is pleased to announce that its Caula Vanadium-Graphite project in Mozambique has taken another key step towards development with the completion of an upgraded JORC-compliant Graphite Mineral Resource estimate. The Mineral Resource, which is all in the Measured category, is 21.9Mt at 13.4% Total Graphitic Carbon (“TGC”) (8% cut-off) for a total of 2,933,100 tonnes of contained Graphite. The Mineral Resource is an update from the previous Inferred Graphite Resource of 5Mt at 13% TGC for 702,600 of contained Graphite 1 based upon the completion of eleven additional cored boreholes during November and December 2017. The upgraded Mineral Resource represents a 317% increase in the size of the Mineral Resource from 702,600 tonnes of contained graphite to 2,933,100 tonnes of contained graphite."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite Corporation is an Ottawa-based Canadian mine development company. Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

No news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc., is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas.

On June 26 Westwater Resources announced: "Westwater Resources publishes optimized business plan for the Coosa Graphite Project. Westwater Resources, Inc., a green energy materials development company, announced today that it has issued its business plan for producing advanced graphite products for battery manufacturers through its wholly-owned subsidiary Alabama Graphite Company, Inc. [AGC]."

On July 17 Westwater Resources announced: "Westwater Resources applauds U.S. Government’s actions on materials imports from China."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite is currently exploring and developing graphite mines in historic resource jurisdictions in Sri Lanka. It holds a land package constituting 121 km² grids containing historic vein graphite deposits.

On July 17 Ceylon Graphite announced: "30 Kgs of CYL’s High Cg graphite being tested. Ceylon Graphite Corp. announced today that it has sent 30 kilograms of high carbon (Cg) content (90%+) natural graphite from its K1 mine site to Dorfner ANZAPLAN for advanced testing."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF)

Eagle Graphite owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America. The project, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry, is located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA.

On July 9 Eagle Graphite announced: "Eagle Graphite confirms substantial increase in Graphite Resource. Eagle Graphite is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of its Technical Report confirming the previously released resource estimate for its 100%-owned Black Crystal graphite quarry in southeastern British Columbia. Total Measured and Indicated (“M&I”) resource of 19.23 Million tonnes (“Mt”) averaging 1.35% crystalline flake graphite (“Cg”) is more than 3.5 times the previous estimate of 5.41 Mt averaging 1.28% Cg1; Total Inferred resource of 23.92 Mt averaging 1.30% Cg is more than 4.5 times the previous estimate of 5.11 Mt averaging 1.29% Cg1; Total M&I contained graphite increased to over 250,000 tonnes1; Total Inferred contained graphite increased to over 300,000 tonnes1; 1A cut-off grade of 0.7% Cg was applied to all estimates."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc. was listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange in May 2010 under the symbol “FMS”. Then known as Focus Metals Inc., it acquired the Lac Knife high purity natural flake graphite property located on the Quebec-Labrador border from IAMGOLD Corporation.

On June 28 4-traders reported: "Focus Graphite: and SOQUEM announce positive PEA for the Kwyjibo REE Project in Québec. Pre-tax internal rate of return (“IRR”) of 21.4% (18.0% after tax) and pre-tax net present value (“NPV”) of CAD 572.9 million (CAD 380.7 million after tax) in the base case scenario using a Basket price of CAD 42.81 per kg of TREO. Capex of CAD 723.6 million, with a payback period of 3.4 years."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF)

The Property is located on the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska, along the north flank of the Kigluaik Mountains about 55 kilometers (37 miles) north of the City of Nome. It is approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) from seasonal roads and 5 kilometers (3 miles) inland from inter tidal waters at Windy Cove (Imuruk Basin). The company claims to have “America’s highest grade and largest known, large flake graphite deposit.”

On July 20 Graphite One Resources announced: "Graphite One successfully completes $2.1 Million financing."

NovoCarbon Corp. (formerly Great Lakes Graphite) [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)

NovoCarbon is a clean technology minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

On July 23 NovoCarbon announced: "Great Lakes Graphite pursues US Department of Defense opportunities. Highlights graphite-related opportunities from the US Department of Defense have been identified. High level meetings related to one of the opportunities was conducted earlier this year. NovoCarbon is well positioned to fulfill a domestic requirement for battery grade."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Walkabout Resources Ltd [ASX:WKT]

Walkabout Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company. Its principal activities include exploration and development of resources and energy assets located in Australia, Botswana and Tanzania. It operates through the following segments: Graphite, Coal, Lithium, Copper, and Corporate. The Graphite segment includes assets and all related expenses to the tenements in Tanzania.

On July 17 Walkabout Resources announced: "General projects and corporate update. Walkabout Resources Ltd is pleased to provide an update on Projects in Tanzania, Namibia and Northern Ireland."

On July 18 Walkabout Resources announced: "Patersons update research note on Lindi Jumbo Graphite."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF)

DNI Metals, Inc. is an exploration and evaluation stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds base and precious metals, specialty metals, rare earth elements, diamond, graphite and uranium mineral properties in Alberta, Utah and Ontario.

No significant news for the month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite processors/traders

Asbury Carbons (private), Superior Graphite (private), Imerys [FP:NK] (OTC:IMYSF) (OTC:IMYSY)), Graftech, SGL Carbon [GR:SGL], Georg H Luh, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF).

Other graphite juniors

Berkwood Resources [TSXV:BKR] [GR:BR2N] (OTC:CZSVF) Black Rock Mining [ASX:BKT], Bass Metals [ASX:BSM], Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCQB:ECORF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF).

Conclusion

Graphite spot prices were flat in July. The graphite juniors continue to progress well, with some renewed interest in the graphite sector.

My highlights for the month were:

Battery Minerals 14% Resource increase at Montepuez Graphite Project.

Resource increase at Montepuez Graphite Project. Magnis Resources - Magnis technology produces globally superior battery results. Blended natural graphite with silicon composite anode material stores 80% more energy than graphite without sacrificing laminate density.

SRG Graphite - PEA result of a post-tax NPV 8% of $121M, at an average sales price of $1,328/t, OpEx of $372/tonne. CapEx $105m.

Sovereign Metals - "99.9995% purity graphite confirms suitability for multiple downstream applications."

Mustang Resources -

Eagle Graphite - "Eagle Graphite confirms substantial increase in Graphite Resource."

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long Syrah Resources (ASX:SYR), Kibaran Resources (ASX:KNL), Triton Minerals (ASX:TON).

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.