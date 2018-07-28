LafargeHolcim's (HCMLY) CEO Jan Jenisch on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 4:00 January 1, 0000 5:04 AM ET

Alessandra Girolami

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining the call this morning for our half year results. I'm Alessandra Girolami, Head of Investor Relations. I'm joined by our Group CEO, Jan Jenisch; and our Group CFO, Géraldine Picaud.

Just as a reminder, thank you for limiting the number of questions so that everyone has the opportunity to ask questions.

I would now hand over to Jan Jenisch.

Jan Jenisch

Yes, thank you, Alessandra. Good morning to everyone. Thank you for joining the call. I'm very excited to share with you some more insights on our results and then also to have some discussions based on your questions later.

I think for me the second quarter was an extremely good one and I'm very satisfied with the momentum we gained in many, many aspects. First of all the growth, I think it is our one of the key priorities of our strategy to be a growth company and with more than 6% sales growth in quarter two, I think we gained momentum faster than anticipated. The momentum is very broad-based, comes from maybe all our key markets with a few exceptions mainly in Africa but all the other markets were strong from the demand side but also our people were able to shift gears into growth very fast in the first half of the year.

It's not only broad-based from the country mix; it's also very broad-based from our segments and from the bolt-on acquisitions. So you will notice that we not only grow in Cement, but we had the same positive momentum in Aggregates and Ready-Mix Concrete. Extremely important to me that these two segments which make up close to 40% of our sales, they were not in the prime focus in the past and it's key for our new strategy to go downwards closer to the customer, benefit much more from vertical integration, and simply grow Aggregates and Ready-Mix Concrete again. So I'm extremely happy to see that the momentum in growth is not limited to Cement but also includes these very two important business segments of Concrete and Aggregates.

At the same time, we finished or we closed three bolt-on acquisitions. This is maybe for me even a bigger positive momentum that we could change gears. We have not done any bolt-on acquisitions the last five years and as part of the new strategy, we want to benefit here from the very fast value creation through bolt-on. Bolt-ons have to come from the concrete, so I was extremely pleased that we have already three closed deals in the UK, in France, and the last one in the U.S., and you will see that we will continue with that kind of speed also in the second half of the year that you can expect that we close another two to three bolt-on deals and already creating quite some momentum for the top, but also for the bottom-line.

I think if I may quickly comment on the markets for the second half of the year, we are very confident based on our order books, based on the momentum we showed in the last three months, we are very confident that the momentum will be continuing for the second half of the year and that we will achieve or maybe already slightly over achieve our growth targets for 2018.

On the bottom-line, you notice that we gained momentum the second quarter we came close with an EBITDA growth however it's not in the magnitude what we target to do for the year. Nevertheless I'm very positive about the momentum we have created and you'll see very good margins for the second half of the year. This is based on the fact that we have very steeper cost inflation first half of the year. We come back with a strong pricing, we have very good pricing environment, but we have the usual time lag of two to three months. So I'm confident that we will see a different cost mitigation in the second half of the year.

Also you see the other parts of our strategy 2022 with the restructuring very well on track, you could say that we're ahead of schedule, we took out one layer of management, we have a full direct reporting to the countries now, our people are now fully empowered but accountable to profit and loss.

Our $400 million cost saving program is well on track. We have already closed down Singapore and Miami last month. We have announced the closing of Paris and Zurich this will be happening in the near future, and also further cost savings from the countryside, so we can confirm again that the $400 million are well on track and will be delivered as promised.

So I think overall, I'm really pleased that while we have a fantastic top-line momentum which will continue the bottom-line momentum will come, we have I think fine tuned the company and we will deliver here a good second half.

I think with this, I would love to hand over to Géraldine, who can give us a bit more insights on the results by region and also by cash flow and refinancing.

Géraldine Picaud

Thank you, Jan. Good morning everyone.

So let's go to our half year 2018 performance highlights. We are happy to report a second quarter of strong growth after Q1 impacted by bad weather; we are back to solid results. Our net sales have increased by 4.8% over the half year, and as you can see 6.2% over the second quarter on a like-for-like basis.

In terms of EBITDA, Q2 has been the quarter of going back to growth, almost a second Q1 decline of 7.7% allowing us to reach a limited decrease of minus 1.4% over the H1. We are now benefitting from the positive market trends and which we will bring you in more details in the coming minutes.

In terms of cash generation, as you can see, our free cash flows stands at minus CHF473 million negative as expected due to seasonality but strongly improving under the effects of our closer monitoring of our networking capital.

If we go in the details by segments -- so let's go on the Slide half year 2018 total net sales by segment. You can note that most business lines improved top-line in the first half. Cement recorded a 5.6% rise in net sales reflecting strong volume growth of 4.4%, while Aggregate business also recorded healthy growth in net sales up 4.6% reflecting a slight rise in volumes and a higher pricing contribution. Volumes were marked by a healthy growth in Europe plus 3.7% like-for-like that strongly accelerated throughout H1.

Aggregate volume were broadly flat in North America catching up after soft start to the year in the U.S. because of the unfavorable weather.

Our Ready-Mix Concrete business recorded net sales of CHF2.7 billion, up 5% on the like-for-like basis. Volumes in Ready-Mix were up in H1 for the group driven there again by an improved momentum within 2Q. Volumes were up in Europe plus 3.7% in H1 like-for-like fully accelerating in Q2 we had a growth of 6.3% like-for-like and our Ready-Mix volumes also strongly recovered in North America up 6.3% in Q2 like-for-like.

Our Solutions & Product segments reported broadly flat net sales.

If we now go to our recurring EBITDA bridge and look at our EBITDA into more details. You can see recurring EBITDA amounted to CHF2,484 million for the first half, down 1.4% like-for-like compared to the first half of last year. Q2 recurring EBITDA at CHF1,784 million was up 1.5% like-for-like. This was the first quarter of growth reversing the trend after two quarters of decline. The strong volume growth in many regions allowed the EBITDA back to growth in Q2. However H1 remained negatively impacted by a difficult market trend in Middle East Africa and some industrial issues in Western Europe. Overall price increase contributed positively did not fully offset the cost increase particularly on energy and distribution costs, but as Jan mentioned, price increases are now gradually passing through.

Let's now turn to our performance per region. In the first half you can see here all regions with the exception of Middle East Africa reported growth in net sales and in the recurring EBITDA.

Let's start with North America. North America delivered another solid contribution in the first half reported by a good level of activity across the region. The first half increasing profits was however constrained by higher logistics cost and maintenance activities to cope with high demand growth and preparing ourselves for the high season. Net sales up 2.3% like-for-like in H1, 3.4% growth in Cement volume in the first half. Cement volumes trends accelerated in Canada over the first half and strongly rebounded in the U.S. in the second quarter, recurring EBITDA is up 2% implying broadly flat margin. This improvement in our recurring EBITDA reflects mainly higher sales volume and cost focus. It is worth mentioning a strong performance from the Aggregate business over the first half in North America.

The underlying trends for construction in the U.S. are very solid and the increase in prices started to come through in April as anticipated.

If I now move on to Latin America, our Latin America recorded another very strong semester despite economic uncertainty in some countries and to a lesser extent the impact of the transport strike in Brazil. Net sales in the first half were up 12.9% like-for-like they included a rise in Cement volumes up of 12.1% boosted by growth in our main campus of Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Mexico very good performance of our Ready-Mix business with volumes up 15.9% was to quote our new project the new airport project in Mexico. Number of countries continued to be close to sold-out situation. Argentina, El Salvador, Costa Rica. Recurring EBITDA was up 5.2% like-for-like in the first half with notably improved contribution with Mexico coming from Mexico and coming from Colombia. This includes an increase in variable costs in Argentina to serve the market in a sold-out situation and declining results in Brazil mostly reflecting the 11 day transporters strike.

I now invite you to go to Europe where we had growth in volumes in top-line in recurring EBITDA in the first half and all this in acceleration in Q2 as we already said. Net sales here are up 3.4% like-for-like with Cement volumes up 5.5%, Aggregate 3.7, Ready-Mix 3.7%. Q2 net sales grew actually twice as fast as Q1 can note this strong acceleration.

Eastern Europe overall delivered a strong performance momentum improved in France, Switzerland and Germany throughout H1. Underlying trends in most market are encouraging pricing is supportive and the industrial performance improved compared to the beginning of the year. Overall in the first half the rising cost and production constraints temporarily affected the profit improvement. Recurring EBITDA is up on a like-for-like basis plus 1.2% again with a strong Q2 at 9.3%.

Let's move on now to Middle East Africa. In Middle East Africa the performance has been negatively impacted by unfavorable market conditions in several markets, with a volume decline of minus 2.5% in Cement volumes, price reduction or increased competition combined with cost increase and sometimes political instability. As a result you can see a decline of 33.5% like-for-like of our recurring EBITDA. Algeria still suffers from low demand combined with increased capacity. At the opposite Egypt delivered excellent result in terms of both sales and EBITDA this in a volatile environment. We have initiated action plans in the region.

Let's move on to Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific you can see growth in volumes, top-line and recurring EBITDA which was driven by China and India each one that sells up 9.4% like-for-like with Cement volumes up 5.1%, Aggregate up 1.4%, Ready-Mix plus 0.8% like-for-like. Cement volumes accelerated in Q2 over Q1 notably in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Recurring EBITDA up on a like-for-like basis at plus 17.1%. In Asia we have totally a very good performance and there has been a good volume trend in most markets. Southeast Asia remained challenging even if the situation improved in Indonesia and Philippines in Q2. India assured a solid growth with a volume a strong volume effect. Our business here, as all of us, has suffered a bit from high cost inflation including energy but our activities in China performed strongly. Specifically for Huaxin, the strong growth and contribution was actually driven by three factors: first one is the supply side structural reforms pushed by the government that led to an improvement in the supply/demand balance and to a rise in prices; two, unique ways treatment solutions that support municipalities in there hope to reduce pollution; and third, the improvement in operation management with Eco disposal and few substitution.

Let's now move on to the update on the 400 million fixed cost savings program. In parallel with the business we have achieved significant steps in the implementation of a light operating model. Transformation of the corporate is now in full execution mode, regional HQ of Miami and Singapore are now closed and actually Paris and Zurich corporate office reorganization have been announced and are ongoing including the closure of historical location and a headcount downsizing both in France and in Switzerland.

In parallel, the countries have initiated extensive fixed cost restructuring with some major plans announced in H1. Third-party contract negotiations are ongoing as well. So consistently with these actions we incurred our restructuring costs over H1 for a total amount of two a little bit more than CHF200 million with a major part coming from the CHF400 million plan.

So as previously announced all actions are expected to be completed by Q1 2019 delivering the cost savings of 400 million per year measures at 2017 currency exchange rate.

If we now turn to the full P&L I remind you that we used to look at earnings per share before impairments and divestment which we believe gives a better view of the operational performance. The first change motive is the decline of the operating profit by CHF338 million, it relates primarily to the recurring EBITDA which we have already reviewed in detail and to the restructuring litigation and non-recurring cost which have increased by CHF262 million. This increase is mainly due to the restructuring cost incurred in connection with the fixed cost saving plan. The first half of 2017 also included a significant positive impact coming from reversal of provisions CHF436 million.

Below operating profit, the net financial expenses to that CHF455 million in H1 2018 compared to CHF398 million in H1 2017. The increase versus last year is mainly driven by financial expenses related to legal cases.

The Group's effective tax rate amount to 29.5% compared to an effective tax rate of 30.5% before impairment and divestment in full-year 2017.

As a result, earnings per share, excluding impairment and divestment, amounts to CHF 0.62 for the first half of 2018 compared to CHF 1.07 per share for the same period last year. On a reported basis, earnings per share was CHF 0.53 for this half year.

On that, let's go to our half-year free cash flow bridge. Our free cash flow stands out minus CHF 473 million, reflecting the seasonality of our activity. The improvement mainly came from improved net working capital for CHF 312 million. Share of our joint venture increased, reflecting the success of our JV Huaxin, where we have concentrated over the past two years a significant part of our business in China.

The improvement in the bucket other is mainly attributable to the reduction of our financial expenses paid. Our CapEx was broadly stable year-on-year at CHF 526 million of CapEx to maintain and to develop.

If I now turn on to the debt. Our net debt was at CHF 16,127 million at the end of June 2018, up from CHF 14,346 million in December. This takes into account the settlement of some legal cases, a negative free cash flow movement of CHF 473 million. That reflects the typical seasonality of the activity just described and, of course, a dividend of CHF 1,270 million. We remain committed with solid investment grade rating and to keep the CapEx below CHF 2 billion, however, we see this year as a year of going back to sustainable growth, meaning that we need to invest in restructuring actions and expansions, such as bolt-on acquisitions that can present it.

Therefore, unless we can achieve some divestment before year-end, we don't expect a material deleverage in 2018.

With this, I now hand over to Jan for the outlook.

Jan Jenisch

Yes, thanks, Geraldine, for the information more in detail. I think I've touched on the outlook already at the beginning. We are very confident the momentum in Q2 will be continuing into the second half of the year. We believe from the pricing, the margin side, but also from our cost mitigation action plans, we are confident that we will see the right level of margins in the second half and also we will see our restructuring and strategy execution well on plan.

And I think with this, maybe I would like to give you the opportunity to ask more questions on any areas of interest.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

The first question is from Alain Gabriel from Morgan Stanley.

Alain Gabriel

Just two questions from my side. Firstly, on the guidance for this year. I know you stood by your 5%, at least 5% organic growth in EBITDA, which implies high-single-digits growth like-for-like in the second half. Do you mind giving us a sense of the bridge that we should be expecting? Is it more price versus raw material spreads widening? Or is it more restructuring? If you can give us a bit more numbers around? And in particular, what's your view on the Middle East and North Africa region, which continues to lag? How does it stack in that bridge? The second question is on the disposal program, the CHF 2 billion. I think you have set the timeline to be achieved or to be at least agreed by Q1 2019, which gives you six to nine months to go. How confident are you in that timeline? And how is the pace going? Is it in line with what you expected? Or is there some slippage on that timeline?

Jan Jenisch

Yes, thank you. I think, on the guidance, we can -- we expect, first of all, that our margins will be in the right window. So while the restructuring is in full implementation and maybe, we will see even some tailwind from there. The main driver will be our sales price adjustments and our growth momentum in the second half of the year, where we have no reason to -- we don't believe in our full year guidance. And as you said, this will require us to perform very nicely in the second half, but we are confident that we will be in the right window for this.

I think for this -- maybe one more comment on the regions, we will see -- when we talk about a strong second half, I think we will see that in Europe, good markets, good margins for the second half. We also see that in North America, also in Latin America, we will see that also in Asia, and the 1 region where have a headwind is Middle East Africa. You saw around the disappointing numbers we had for the first half of the year. I think we are reacting very fast. We have a new leader for the region, we have done our reviews already with the key countries, key markets. So you can trust, we have some action plans in place already, to stop here the downturn and, however, second half will also be very challenged in Middle East Africa. But I think we are addressing the topic with very high speed.

On the divestment side, divestment side we are -- we can fully confirm, we promise to have at least CHF 2 million in divestments, this is in the making. Hopefully, we will have in the next three months or so, you will hear some announcement, some more details from us.

Operator

The next question is from Yves Bromehead from Exane BNP Paribas.

Yves Bromehead

I have two questions. The first one is on the U.S. where it seems you've been gaining a bit of market share, probably next to the revving up plans. Is this the reason why the margin were a bit diluted? And is this expected to continue into H2? And my second question is on Southeast Asia where you mentioned stabilization. Is this across the board or relating specific to some markets? And can you please give a bit more outlook on Indonesia, Philippines and Malaysia?

Jan Jenisch

Okay. I think North America it's pretty -- the trend is where we have seen for the company. So we will see some good momentum on the margins in the second half. We will see some more growth in the second half, we were a bit capped at around 2% sales growth in the first half and you can expect more from us in the second half. We have a very good order book and the people had to fine-tune the supply chain in certain areas of the company. Also, of course, high cost inflation in the U.S. You hear that everywhere, not only energy, but you have, of course, the logistics with a very tight truck or transport forwarding market.

We have addressed this and we expect here to be in the right window for the second half. South East Asia, so we are -- as you know we are mainly active in the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia. I think we see better trends in all three markets, especially Indonesia had a good momentum towards -- in the half year, and to be expect a good second half in Indonesia, better than last year. For the Philippines, also we believe we will have some positive momentum. In Malaysia, it's a bit more difficult market. We believe we have seen the bottom, but maybe this will require a little bit more time. So overall, South East Asia will have a positive contribution already in the second half of the year.

Yves Bromehead

Just on the [indiscernible] if I may, when you mentioned that you have got a very tight transport market and higher energy cost. At the current pricing level, do you expect to pass on those extra cost? Or do you require sequential price hikes in the different regions?

Jan Jenisch

I think that the market environment we have in the U.S. but also in other, especially in the mature markets, are very good for price adaptations. We have not only high demand. We have a construction market which is maybe close to at capacity levels at the moment. So this is, in principle, very good markets for pricing power. You see the reports about rising construction costs everywhere. And of course, we are in that business so we should fully participate.

Operator

The next question is from Phil Roseberg from Bernstein.

Phil Roseberg

Congrats on the good, clean numbers. Just on that point, I noticed that in your description there is some talk of production constraints in France and Germany, and North America maintenance activities to cope with higher demand. My question -- and especially for North America which, I think, was a little bit disappointing, at least in our view, because the growth in operating profit in Q2 was well below the growth in sales, is -- are these issues sorted? And could they have been a little bit foreseen? And what do you think the impact of those numbers could be, if you could quantify it? My second question is just on Asia Pacific, I noticed that Huaxin, I think, the net income contribution from the JVs into your operating EBITDA line takes up most of the growth, I think, that you programmed for H1. I think there's almost CHF 100 million increase in net income from Huaxin in H1. How sustainable is that growth? It's a very big increase year-on-year. Can you explain a little bit more what's going on? I know Geraldine explained the structure in supply and so forth, but can you keep growing Huaxin at that rate?

Jan Jenisch

Phil, very good questions. I think on the factory side, we were in a situation where we experienced a little bit too much maintenance work when the high season has already started. To give a -- maybe a small excuse for this, we have this harsh winter conditions in the vast in March and April and then we switched to the traditional higher Cs months, April and May very abruptly, and then we had in a few factories, we had issues to produce enough cement. And we have addressed it. And it's a nice problem to have, actually, but we weren't fully happy that, especially in the U.S. but also in Europe, we had a couple factories not putting out enough volumes. So we had -- of course, we addressed the issue and it was holding us back a little bit, so we had some cost overruns in these plants, and at the same time we missed some volumes in the market. So I think without these various factory issues, our growth would be even a bit higher and the cost base a bit lower. So -- but you know I see this positively. We have addressed these issues, we have solved these issues. So this is why we are confident with the momentum for the second half of the year.

On Huaxin. Well noted, we have a very good development in China, overall. There are couple reports in the market about the recovery in China, well, let's see how efficiently the consolidation works in the Chinese cement market. So well done how they take capacity out. And very well done and we are really benefiting. We have 42% of Huaxin, the fifth largest cement producer of China. And we're very happy to be part of this successful company.

What the future brings, I think this is just the start of a very good cycle for Chinese cement companies. You have, in China, a further development into Aggregates, which is now very much pushed by many of the markets to have higher standards in Aggregates. And also, you have a big technical development to have cleaner cement production and also to have raised co-processing. So we have in our plans huge initiatives at the moment to introduce the raised co-processing, we were up very closely with the local governments. with the local cities. We burn a lot of the municipal waste in China already. And we will -- we have plans to go up to 50% of where co-processing in our key factories in China. So we expect that we will have a very strong performance of Huaxin also for the years to come.

Operator

The next question is from John Messenger from Redburn.

John Messenger

If I could just follow up on China, just so we could understand as well just the other part of it. And that, obviously, there were assets that were available for sale. I think you've -- am I right in thinking that you've had CHF 117 million that you had come in, in terms of that unwinding the [indiscernible] transaction that you had a CHF 214 million outflow. So just to understand where you are in China, are all transactions now completed? And on that, there was a CHF 60 million impairment that has been reversed. Can we understand, is that in the operating EBITDA? Or is that something that is a credit against your restructuring costs? So was that taken in EBITDA? Or does it mean restructuring was CHF 360 million, less CHF 60 million to the CHF 300 million we see reported? And the second question was just on financial expenses. Obviously, could we just understand what are the nature of the costs that are going through the interest line in relation to legal charges? Is this related to Syria? Are you required to fund, obviously, the cases for management team? Or is this purely around fines and the ongoing cases that are detailed at the back of the accounts there? That will be great. Sorry, just 1 disclosure point as well. Obviously, you've given the new segments by product area. Are you intending to introduce, kind of, profit numbers alongside sales at the end of the year? Just to understand what will be given?

Géraldine Picaud

Okay, I'll take your questions. So with regards to the last one, so we intend to stay as we are for the moment. Okay, so the net sales and the activity with regards of business lines.

Then if I take your question about China and our own operations, so you're right, we are actually unwinding -- you're perfectly right that what we call the [indiscernible] assets, which were previously Lafarge plants. And this is in process. So we've got two plants out of the four. The remaining two plants are going on and effectively, the fair value of the two plants that we got back actually at the beginning of the year during the first quarter, generated the CHF 60 million you've seen. That's correct.

Then you had a question on the financial expenses. So, you're right, we have an increase, if you look at it, before impairments and divestments of CHF 57 million, and that is mainly due, actually, to some legal interest expenses arising from old cases, actually resilient cases that we have to bear. And there was also some little reversal last year that makes a difference, if you will, the CHF 57 million that you can see.

John Messenger

And Geraldine, sorry. Just to come back to the CHF 60 million. Is that an inside recurring EBITDA, that reversal? Or is it excluding [indiscernible]?

Géraldine Picaud

No, it is excluding, it's not in there.

Operator

The next question is from Robert Gardiner from Davy.

Robert Gardiner

Two for me. So one, just to come back on Europe where the like-for-like EBITDA picked up pretty significantly in Q2, even with the UK declining. So just wondering if you will give us some more color on what's driving that improvement, any particular regions or product? And, two, then I just want to ask on cost inflation, especially energy and fuel, which appears to have kind of accelerated into the end of the quarter. I'm just wondering, in as much as you are increasing prices to offset how you expect to manage through the rest of the year and the extent to which you're also hedged?

Jan Jenisch

Yes. I think on Europe, happy to give a bit more color. Europe has been overall a very good market demand with the exception of the UK. In the UK we are resilient, we are resilient, we are around last year's volumes, maybe a bit fighting in the second half for volumes, so we have a bit of pressure in the UK as I think anticipated by most of you. I was always of the view that construction will be resilient in the UK. So let's see before the Brexit talks and how the infrastructure projects will be continuing in the UK. So I am still slightly optimistic.

The other markets are, I think, in a condition. I don't know if you can ask for much more, we have a fantastic high demand in Germany. We are also available for a long time to have significant price increase in the German market, which was important. The after French market is running after the post [indiscernible] quarter. It is running at very, very good growth rates. If icing on the cake of their company projects. But also the rest of the market segments are in very good condition in France. We have then other markets, namely Spain or Italy, where we have growth again, very good market conditions. And maybe marked to mention Eastern Europe, we are in some markets. We are sold out, we have a lot of activities: Romania, Poland are running at very high capacity levels and we are very, very happy about it. We see also this continuing in the second half.

And if you remember, we said this beginning of the year already that Europe will be a good market for us in this year and we made sure that our people are also fully alert to follow-up with the customers to make sure we participate in the growth opportunities.

Géraldine Picaud

On your question about inflation that, of course, that effectively are coming from the energy prices that have been actually volatile anyway on the last two years, if you look at energy prices. It's kind of being very volatile. Well yes, it has increased during the first half, you're right. And we, of course, passing all this into or to pricing gradually, so that's done effectively.

About hedging, there's limited hedging for solid fuels but, of course, we have secured a large part of our volumes already.

Operator

The next question is from Bernd Pomrehn from Vontobel.

Bernd Pomrehn

Two questions, if I may. Firstly, in you half-year report you mentioned production constraints in Europe, operational issues in South Africa and increase maintenance activities in North America. Did this have an impact on your assessment of the condition of LafargeHolcim's assets and requirements for further CapEx? That's the first question? And then the second one, you mentioned that you initiated action plans for the ailing Middle East Africa region. Can you become a little bit more specific what kind of actions you have taken? And especially when you expect to see results from these actions?

Jan Jenisch

Yes, Bernd, thank you. I think production cost constraints and asked them, and Phil asked already a bit about it. This is nothing serious. This is just the normal operations in cement where you have to fine-tune from the quarry to the production, to the silo warehousing according to customer demand. And this is -- It's a bit tricky at the beginning of the year, to do the maintenance when you basically don't need to produce and then still be ready for the full season. We had -- this year we had to very swiftly shift from low demand to high demand due to the weather, and that was a bit stressful for some of our factories. So I needed to mention this in the report to be fully transparent with all of you. This is something which costs us a bit of volumes but also a bit of cost overrun. So this happened in the first half of the year.

But nothing serious, nothing where we see any big investment needs or something. This is just run the plant, have your normal maintenance and especially -- make you run this supply chain, this high volume supply chain in the most efficient way throughout the seasonality. Middle East Africa and you've seen the results. So you can imagine we have a high sense of urgency. We don't want to have another drop of 30% in profitability. So we took actions, we have new leadership in place. And we have reviewed the conducive action plans on all important aspects, so from pricing to the supply chain. And there's a little bit of a list to walk through.

Operator

The next question is from Arnaud Lehmann from Bank of America.

Arnaud Lehmann

Maybe one question for me and just two follow-ups. The question is regarding your balance sheet. On the one hand, you say you want to -- you're committed to your investment grade rating. I think you said in the past you wanted to get rid of the negative outlook at the rating agencies. On the other hand, you are committed to a dividends. We know what you're doing in terms of CapEx, you talk about bolt-ons. And I think Géraldine mentioned that the net debt is probably not going to decline this year. How do we reconcile these two? That's my question. And then two follow-ups, firstly, do you see potential for second price increase in U.S. cement by the end of the year or in H2? And then secondly, would it be possible to get the EBITDA of Huaxin. I know you reported a net a profit but could we have the EBITDA for Huaxin, please.

Jan Jenisch

All right, I take the last question. So the EBITDA in Huaxin will be reported when it's publicly reported. So I cannot give you - I mean, Phil was already digging into the issue smartly, and it's obviously a significant increase, very good numbers. But the details we have to wait for the official publication. So this is this. I think for the price increase, we see the U.S. market. The beautiful thing about the U.S. market is that it's not one market, it's various geographic pockets, market segments and metropolitan areas. So we plan strong pricing for the second half, however, it is vary of course to be smart within these different pockets.

Géraldine Picaud

And for your comments about the debt and the level of the debt, it's really difficult to give any forecast, really. You've probably seen the order of magnitude than in last year. But we have restructuring projects, we have acquisitions and we have a divestment program. So there are always timing effects on all of these factors. So really, I cannot give any precise information at this stage other than we are fully committed with Jan to a strong balance sheet and a strong, of course, rating.

Jan Jenisch

And to be a bit more optimistic, here I think we are fully committed. Géraldine works here on all the important levels. And I think, for me, one key trigger will be our divestment program. So we can just reconfirm we have CHF 2 billion divestment planned. We are working on it and I think in a few months we have a much better view. And we will get more comfort from the divestment program.

Operator

The next question is from Gregor Kuglitsch from UBS.

Gregor Kuglitsch

I've got a -- for a few questions. Firstly, can you update us on what you plan for restructuring? It's obviously a very big charge there of CHF 300 million in the first half. How do you see that shaking out for this year and then maybe also into next? And then -- so the link to that, I mean, obviously, you gave guidance there on debt being broadly flat or modestly down. I can't remember exactly how you phrased it, which basically implies pretty poor or low free cash flow conversion. I want to understand when that normalizes and how quickly it does? I know you've got, obviously, targets in place for free cash flow conversion in the medium-term. But obviously there's been restructuring costs and legacy issues that have been impacting your cash flow last year in 2017 and also this year. And then a question on the cost price dynamics. If you look at your slides that you provided, Slide 10, it's CHF 177 million negative. I think you put in the delta portion in there as well, so add that back it's around CHF 100 million -- so it's nearly, call it CHF 300 million negative. I want to understand what gives you the confidence that can turn positive, and I think that's what you were suggesting in the second half. I guess you have some view of pricing levels that lead you to conclude that, but I want to understand a little bit more granularity if you can.

Jan Jenisch

Yes -- let me start maybe start with first part before Géraldine goes into more detail. I think what you're asking about the timing of restructuring and debt and so on is an important question. I think our target is to really do everything this year. So I extremely positively announced the new strategy March 2, and we basically want to do the restructuring, get the comfort zone for the investment grade rating and do all this by year-end. We said by Q1, but this is really what our target, so this is not a never-ending story. And we come with the next round.

The next round is really something which will be delivered and you can see also from the restructuring starter that Géraldine also made sure to begin to put a big portion right away in the Half Year report, which, just to demonstrate this is how we're going to do it. We do it fast and we do it in a very transparent way.

For the cost price, your observation is right, we have a lot of headwind on the cost, on energy, but also on logistics. You see, as we are very happy with the high demand in the construction markets, at the same time, we are operating at full capacity levels, for example, in transportation in many markets. So this brings a lot of cost inflation for us, and it's our posture and number one priority to do this in our pricing. There is a time lag, so this is a bit always the case, so when you have now this number for the first half you can be more confident that this will be not the case for the second half of the year. Géraldine, you would want like to talk about?

Géraldine Picaud

Yes, maybe -- Gregor, you mentioned a bit about the restructuring. The CHF 300 million of restructuring litigation and other nonrecurring costs. It's important to mention the three elements that are in this CHF 300 million. You can see, actually, you've got a little bit more CHF 200 million that are directly linked to restructuring and part of it, you're right are also coming from legacy. So actually, yes, CHF 200 million of restructuring cost out of the CHF 300 million and the rest is really coming from some litigation that we are providing for and you have full details in the half year report about this.

On the free cash flow, the cash conversion, of course, we have to do the restructuring. We have -- we have the growth to continue, you've well got the point. We are doing all for us to, of course, not to be at the same level, at least, of last year in terms of a cash conversion. And I think you -- yes, I think I answered your questions, right Gregor?

Gregor Kuglitsch

And just to be clear, can you help us a little bit -- if there's more nonrecurring charges of that magnitude? Or is it --

Géraldine Picaud

No. On the restructuring, I said maximum, maximum and we're expecting much below, but maximum CHF 150 million more for next -- for the second half. On the restructuring, I cannot guide you on the other items as you can imagine.

Operator

The next question is from Elodie Rall from JPMorgan.

Elodie Rall

Just to start with a follow-up on your vision or your how you see inflationary trend evolving through this year. You have a competitor that has raised the guidance for energy cost per ton of cement produced to 6%. That was what you are seeing at the moment? So a little bit more color on that, please. Second, at Q1 results, you had mentioned that you are up in North America, were going to be key contributors to your 5% like-for-like EBITDA growth target. Do you still continue to believe this, despite the 1, 2% growth in this market so far? Whereas we are seeing maybe more positive momentum in Asia. And lastly, if I may, I'm not sure if you answered that, but there are news reports saying that you are looking to sell Indonesia. Would you be able to comment on that?

Jan Jenisch

Okay, yes, thank you. I think Indonesia, we don't comment at the moment. We have our divestment program is well laid out. Very important for us, we are not selling because we want to sell. We are selling for high valuations only. So we are in the process with a couple assets and hopefully we can report something to you in the next three months. I think on the markets, if I give you an outlook for the second half, we expect stronger results in North America compared to the first half. I mean to be fair, in North America the results is done in three quarters only and next quarter is the highest volume ones, so we're very excited to make our run rates grow up in quarter three in North America.

Europe is also the biggest quarter of the year, we are also excited here to perform. And you're right, I think in Asia you will probably expect from us that we will see rather a good second half, better than the first. We are positive for India, very high growth rates in India. We have in Southeast Asia, I think positive momentum in Indonesia and in the Philippines, while Malaysia maybe has reached the bottom of it, so we are confident for Southeast Asia. Australia is running at high steam, and in China, I commented earlier, will be a beautiful second half. So we have not only two regions, Latin America also, you see the growth numbers, double-digit growth in volumes in the first half.

And we had a couple of issues, Géraldine was touching on the edge. A strike here and other things there, but we are quite optimistic into the second half also, Latin America will contribute. And Middle East Africa is the 1 region we have headwind. But we are fighting now and to doing everything that we will not see another decline in such a magnitude of 30%.

Operator

The next question is from John Fraser-Andrews from HSBC.

John Fraser-Andrews

My two questions are, firstly, in North America where you've reported like-for-like sales growth of 5.5%. Could you split that, please, between price and volume? Because you talk about good volume growth across -- certainly two of the products. So it doesn't seem, if that's the case, there is much, much price growth. And so I wonder what's going on there. Is it that it's the Q2 price announcements? Or have you seen some weakness in the Northeast from the big competitor there? That's the first question. The second question is around the Middle East Africa region. Could we have some more granularity, please, about some of the problem countries? So what you're doing to rectify, and the timing of when we'll see this region stabilize? So I'm referring particularly to Algeria, to the volume falls in Iraq and the losses in South Africa that Lafarge Africa has reported?

Jan Jenisch

I think you touched the points. I mean, Middle East Africa is -- I think the Algerian market story is well-known. We have a drop in market demand. We have a bit more capacity, so bringing up an EBITDA, a spot you don't like to be, necessarily. We have a good action plan in place, how to mitigate the tough markets. And as you mentioned, it's not only Algeria, we're also not happy with Sub-saharan Africa, down to South Africa. We are -- we have a couple of potentials to improve the business significantly. We have addressed all this.

I don't want to comment much more, but we will see a better performance, I think, from now going forward. North America pricing, I think, is -- we shouldn't analyze too much. It was basically North America market just started in the second quarter. We have the pricing, the margin mix that varies quite of bit from the different geographic areas, so I wouldn't read too much into it. We are confident, we believe we have the right pricing in place. As you said, we have the price increases just basically came out in Q2. We are confident that we have a good situation; we have a significant Aggregates and Ready-Mix business which is very nicely developing.

Also now with the big quarter coming and here we have price increases maybe in the magnitude of 3% effective. So for North America, we are very positive. And I would be surprised if we don't follow your expectations in Q3.

John Fraser-Andrews

And in Iraq, in the Middle East?

Jan Jenisch

Iraq, we have a good position there, we have a good plant there, the market is tough at the moment with the demand and so on. So it's not a market which makes us very happy at the moment. But it's part of the region and we have a good plan going forward.

John Fraser-Andrews

Okay. And in that region, apart from those countries, are there any others that are significantly had reductions which have contributed to that 30% EBITDA contraction?

Jan Jenisch

No, we have two or three positive markets and then we have six or seven disappointing market, to give you a bit of an overview. So while Algeria was a biggest drop from percentage but especially from the volumes, we had also some other markets where -- I know I turn it around where I say we have a big potential to improve the situation. Can I have maybe two more questions. I have to run, it's 11:00, but I'm happy for two more questions.

Operator

Today's last question is from Nabil Ahmed with Barclays.

Nabil Ahmed

Thanks for taking my question. It's actually three follow-ups from me, if I may. First one about -- maybe more a follow-up about China. I mean you mentioned this positive cycle that you're experiencing over there, the significant rise in profit of Huaxin. But could you please update what's the strategy of LafargeHolcim in China? It's obviously a big market, you are pretty small in a big market. So how relevant is China for the group? The second question is on the Solutions & Products. If I recall your March 2nd announcement, I think it was a key part of your growth strategy. I mean it's the only business line that is barely, I mean, not growing in the first half. Could you explain why and on what would be your expectation for the remainder of the year for that division? And finally maybe more question on the reorganization. If I recall well, you mentioned that you wanted to give back more power to the countries. Is that done? And I'm not sure you're going to be able to answer this one, but are you happy with the managers you have? Or should we expect more changes in terms of the country head or the key management rules?

Jan Jenisch

I think we have changed a lot, we have -- and I'm very happy, we really went very fast with the reorganization. We have now all key markets directly reporting to group management. We have full empowerment for profit and loss. This means empowerment but full accountability. We have really simplified, as promised, the whole company only focusing on the four KPIs of growth: EBITDA, return on invested capital and cash conversion. Very simple. People know what they are responsible for. I couldn't ask for a better speed, this is all well done.

I think on your question for Solutions & Products. It's a part of our growth strategy. First of all, I'm really happy that our direction to go closer to the customer already shows results in Aggregates and in Ready-Mix Concrete. Solutions & Products will be the icing on the cake. So you have to give us a bit more time, so this is nothing I can turn around in a few weeks or months. But this is still a key part of our future and I will be excited to develop this in due course.

On China. China is -- again, is great. We will -- we have 42% of Huaxin, which is a $3.5 billion company, plus we still have two factories run by ourselves. So I'm very, very happy if you see from us that we fully support even an acceleration of Huaxin also into the markets, and you will also see much closer Corporation in the future from LafargeHolcim to use turnkey equipment from our partner.

Jan Jenisch

Good. With this, I have to run. Thank you so much for your interest and participation. I look very much forward to see you all in the near future, and look forward to a fantastic Q3. Thank you, very much.

