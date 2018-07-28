Unexpected Positive News In Chesapeake Energy

Introduction

I have felt Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shares have been significantly undervalued relative to their strong portfolio of assets for a long time, with my first article published on CHK on February 9th, 2016, in my Too Cheap To Ignore series.

Shares of CHK were ultimately lacking a catalyst, and I believe they got one yesterday.

The Catalyst

Specifically, in their press release yesterday announcing the sale of their Utica shale assets, two things stood out, from my perspective, beyond the proceeds received and the elimination of future costs, and those were both related to growth in the PRB.

In the summary section, CHK indicated that:

"Expect organic replacement of divested EBITDA within one year, primarily driven by oil volume growth from the Powder River Basin (NYSEARCA:PRB)"

Now read that again, CHK is divesting over 100,000 BOE, roughly the size of California Resources Corp (CRC) production, granted CRC's production is more oil rich, by a wide margin, than CHK's Utica Shale assets, yet CHK is going to organically replace this EBITDA primarily from oil volume growth from the PRB. That tells you the scope of the growth that is happening in the PRB, and how profitable oil production is right now compared to dry natural gas production, at today's prices.

Second, in a later paragraph in the press release, Chesapeake went into more detail on their oil production growth in the PRB.

Here were the details.

"The Powder River Basin in Wyoming continues to develop into the oil growth engine of the company, as recently demonstrated by a 78 percent increase in net production compared to the average 2017 fourth quarter rate. On July 22, 2018, total net production hit a new record of approximately 32,000 net boe per day (42% oil, 41% natural gas and 17% natural gas liquids), compared to an average 2017 fourth quarter rate of 18,000 boe per day. Chesapeake now projects net production from the area will reach approximately 38,000 boe per day by year-end 2018, and expects total net annual production from the PRB to more than double in 2019 compared to 2018."

The reveal that is going to carry weight in the equity market in the near-term is that CHK is going to double production in the PRB from 2018 into 2019.

Valuation Comparison

Ultimately, CHK is valued at a fraction of peer companies like Devon Energy (DVN), even though CHK had a higher barrels-of-oil-equivalent BOE production compared to Devon over the past year, granted DVN's production was more oil heavy.

For perspective, DVN'S enterprise value is roughly $37 billion, compared to CHK's enterprise value of roughly $15 billion, so there is a ton of room for CHK's shares to appreciate, since CHK's bonds are valued at/near par, if the CHK can execute operationally.

Again, Chesapeake Energy already produces more BOE equivalent than DVN, before the Utica sale closes, and Chesapeake has a bigger acreage portfolio, but the market has had its doubts for a long time, discounting the equity in CHK to extreme deep value levels. Because of the depressed nature of CHK shares, the common equity could be a home-run from today's still distressed prices. With the recent asset sale, the perception of CHK as an overly leveraged producer could start to change, as CHK's balance sheet has been strengthened materially.

A Look Back At CHK's Trading History

Looking back, shares of Chesapeake ultimately rebounded sharply in the spring of 2016, peaking in the fall of 2016, before faltering for another painstaking decline that lasted an excruciating 18 months (roughly), before another significant bottom in CHK shares was established earlier in 2018 as the long-term chart below illustrates in detail.

(Source: William Travis Koldus, StockCharts.com)

Part of the reason that this second decline in CHK shares was so painful from the fall of 2016 through the spring of 2018, was that the company was executing operationally, and they had the tailwind of higher oil, natural gas liquids, and even dry natural gas prices for the last two plus years, so this should have been an environment where asset rich and cash poor CHK thrived.

However, even though almost all traditional fundamental valuation metrics were relatively, and absolutely historically cheap, and bond prices went from below $0.10 on the dollar in the nadir of 2016 back to par levels fairly quickly, CHK's equity was left behind, and ultimately CHK's common equity had correlated on the downside with oil prices during their decline from 2014-2016, yet CHK's common equity lost its correlation when oil prices advanced strongly from 2016-2018.

(Source: WTK, StockCharts.com)

Viewed from another angle, even though Chesapeake had tier 1 natural gas assets, and still does by-the-way, even after today's sale announcement of their Utica shale assets, the company, under the able stewardship of Doug Lawler, who came to Chesapeake from Anadarako Petroleum (APC), focused almost all of their growth capital expenditures for the last several years on their liquid rich assets, with an emphasis on oil production growth.

The Takeaway

Chesapeake's multi-year turnaround is gaining traction, and the latest asset sale serves the dual purpose of strengthening the balance sheet, while revealing a surprisingly robust oil growth asset in the PRB.

Management's focus on oil and liquids rich production growth is starting to pay off, as Chesapeake has had noticeable success operationally with their Eagle Ford oil assets, where I think they could add another fracking crew in the year ahead to double their rig count, and now they are growing a second oil growth asset, with their recent success in the emerging PRB.

In summary, I do not think that CHK's oil production growth potential in the PRB, or in the Eagle Ford, if another dedicated fracking crew was added, is being priced in by CHK's equity right now. Bond holders in CHK, who quickly brought bonds back to par levels, from the distressed levels in early 2016 have known that CHK has been sitting on a treasure trove of assets for a long-time now. Equity holders are about to get the message, and this should lead to a significant positive revaluation in CHK's shares, in my opinion.

