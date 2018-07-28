Renishaw Plc (RNSHY) CEO William Lee on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call July 26, 2018 4:15 AM ET

Executives

Chris Pockett - Head, Communications

David McMurtry - Executive Chairman

William Lee - Chief Executive

Allen Roberts - Group Finance Director and Company Secretary

Analysts

Operator

Chris Pockett

Good morning everyone. My name is Chris Pockett, I'm Head of Communications for the Renishaw Group and I would like to welcome you to this Live Webcast Presentation of Renishaw's Preliminary Results for the year ended June 2018. On what is a busy day for results announcements, we've pulled forward the start of this webcast today so as to allow many of you to attend later planned events.

Present in the room today are Sir David McMurtry, Renishaw's Executive Chairman, who will shortly run through his highlights and will chair the later question-and-answer session. He will be followed by today's main presenters, Will Lee, Chief Executive; and Allen Roberts, Group Finance Director.

Before they speak, I would like to go through some basic housekeeping for the event. After the presentation, which will last around 25 minutes, there will be a question-and-answer session, in which we will try to answer as many questions as possible before we close at 10:15 a.m.

No questions will be answered during the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] I should also point out that all financial information given during this presentation will be in pound sterling.

Thank you again for joining the presentation. And I will now hand over to Sir David.

David McMurtry

Thank you, Chris. I'll now have a look at the highlights from the Chairman's statement. Record revenue of £611.5 million with a growth at constant exchange rates at 18%; record adjusted profits before tax of £145.1 million, an increase of 33%; the statutory profit rose 33% to £155.2 million.

Our healthcare business achieved profit for the first time, which is very welcome. Our total shareholders' return of 48%, which puts us 18% in the FTSE 250. Dividend increased by 15% to £0.60 compared with the 2017 of £0.52. Will Lee takes over -- has taken over as Chief Executive from February 2018 and I can only say that things have got better since then.

So, I'll hand over to Will who will take you through the Chief Executive's review.

William Lee

Thank you very much, David. So, a summary of some the top level of the financials there. I guess the very pleasing thing for us here is that what we saw was growth in all of our product lines and actually double-digit growth in all of our regions. So, it's been a very uniform growth for us, not particularly dominated by one area.

So, I think it's quite interesting to have a look and see what's driving that revenue growth. A few factors here. I think that the first thing when you look at, we have good market conditions at the moment. Aerospace, manufacturers are investing; need to increase capacity and more efficiency.

Automotive, drive for higher efficiency powertrains, including hybrid engines, driving higher tolerances and more capacity. Consumer electronics, we're seeing continued -- strong investment in manufacturing capacity for high-tolerance parts.

And also, in the electronics, the semiconductor and the flat-panel markets, there's a global supply shortage of a lot of components at the moment. And actually, that's driving strong investment in manufacturing equipment, which is driving encoders and later encoder sales for us.

So, we've got good market conditions. The thing that's allowing us to exploit this is we have some great products. We're going to get to it later and give a highlight of some of the new products that we've launched this year that have been extremely well received.

And I think that the third thing to highlight is the sales strategy that we've talked about of development of our end-user sales. So, clearly, we have some newer product lines, such as additive manufacturing, which is very much an end-user sale. But also, we're more and more complementing our traditional route-to-market through machine tool builders, CMM builders for some of our traditional sensor technology. We're delivering that more and more to the end-user direct.

What does this require is more investments. So, when you look at it, we have a CapEx of almost £35 million this year. So, Allen is going to talk through some of the investment later on facilities for allowing us to deliver solutions direct to the end customer that's with -- for doing demonstration of the service.

And also, it requires increased investment in people. And this is not just the people to develop the products or manufacture them, but it's increasingly more of the people -- the applications engineers and in our customer-facing sites to make sure we can deliver those solutions to our customers.

So, with this investment in both people and capital expenditure, the good news is we end the year in a very healthy position going forward, strong balance sheet with an end of the year cash of over £100 million compared with just over £50 million last year.

So, touching on the financials there, I'm going hand over to Allen who's going to go through the financial results in more detail before we continue with the products later.

Allen Roberts

Thank you, Will and a very good morning to everybody. By way of introduction, the results of this presentation are based on activities from continuing operations only. And the adjusted profit before tax, adjusted earnings per share, the alternative performance measures, are being consistently calculated year-on-year and eliminate the profit and loss impact of the forward contracts classified as ineffective in the statutory results. These alternative performance measures are the basis by which the Board evaluates the group's performance.

We've had yet another record year with revenue of £612 million, breaking the £600 million barrier for the first time in our history, nearly £75 million or 14% above last year's then record turnover, £537 million. Growth at constant exchange rates was an impressive 18%.

You can see that the adjusted profit before tax is £145.1 million, a substantial increase of 33% from £109 million in 2017. Statutory profit before tax is £155 million, up £38 million compared to last year, again an increase of 33%.

The effective tax rate on this year's profit is 14.7% compared to 12.2% last year, primarily because last year's statutory benefited from a reduction in the U.K. deferred tax rate and the release of deferred tax liability no longer required.

Our adjusted earnings per share is 170.5% (sic) [170.5p] and 181.8p on a statutory basis, both showing significant increases or 29% compared to last year.

The final dividend of £0.46 per share is proposed, giving a total for the year of £0.60 per share, an increase of 15.4%.

In terms of group revenue analysis, our growth internally was achieved in all regions. And you can -- as Will has already highlighted, and you can see the percentage increases at both actual exchange rates and constant exchange rates.

The table to the right highlights that every region delivered double-digit growth. And the top countries, namely China, U.S.A., Germany, and Japan grew 11%, 13%, 14%, and 17%, respectively, at actually exchange rates.

Revenues being adversely affected by currency movements was notably due to the strength of the sterling versus the U.S. dollar and Japanese yen. This partly -- partially compensated for by the weakness in sterling against the euro.

The graph to the right shows the regions. And the Far East is comfortably our top revenue earner, with 46% of total sales, which is unchanged from last year. The distribution by revenue region is consistent with the previous year.

In terms of metrology, sales were at £576 million was £72 million higher than last year with a growth of 14%. Adjusted operating profits generated from our metrology operations were 23%, to -- were up 23% to £142.8 million from £115.9 million.

We've seen revenue growth in all metrology product lines. We experienced end-user solution sales growth, which along with the introduction of new products, as Will has already mentioned, has contributed to the strong performance in our measurement and automation, to CMM, co-ordinate measuring machines to additive manufacturing product lines. As I mentioned, we have seen double-digit growth in all our regions.

In terms of healthcare, sales in the healthcare sector were nearly £36 million and were up 7% on 2017, with growth in all our product lines. In terms of results, we've achieved a breakthrough and a small profit for the first time and indeed have overturned losses of over £7 million from the previous year.

We reported 12 months ago that the structural review of the healthcare business was being undertaken, and the decisions taken in that restructuring have significantly contributed to this improved financial performance.

Strong neuro sales growth benefited from sizable drug delivery sales, further sales of new robots, and we achieved good consumable product sales for epilepsy procedures on the back of the U.K. robot installed base. Medical dental sales benefited from sales of AM machines configured for medical dental applications.

Moving on to our income statement. In terms of our cost of sales, despite the adverse currency impact on revenue, we have managed to maintain our cost of sales ratio to the same level as last year, namely 34% turnover. This is largely because we've improved our production efficiency by around 1% over the course of the year.

Production levels have increased to service both revenue and inventory growth. There are several slides on engineering, distribution, and admin costs, which I'll comment upon shortly.

The share of profits from associates and joint ventures has increased from £1.8 million to £3 million, which was primarily due to a strong performance from our associate company, RLS based in Slovenia.

Our results -- the resulting statutory profit before tax is £155.2 million and after adjustments for the profit impact of the in-effected forward contracts, the adjusted profit before tax was £145.1 million, a growth of 33% over last year's £109.1 million.

On the next slide, the adjusted EPS in continuing activities is now 170.5p compared to 132.4p in 2017. As stated previously, our total dividend is £0.60, an increase of 15.4% over last year, thereby, maintaining our progressive dividend policy. And dividend cover of 2.8 times compares with 2.5 times last year. The final dividend will be paid on October 23rd.

Moving on to engineering costs, our commitment to research and development remains the core strategy for the business. And this year, we had a total spend of nearly £84 million, up nearly £6 million over 2017 and represent a 14% of turnover.

The amount of R&D capitalized was £2.1 million compared to £2.7 million last year. And we have gained an R&D tax credit. This is £4.1 million compared to £6.7 million in 2017, which included enhanced claims with respect to prior years.

Net engineering costs are, therefore, £77.4 million compared to £68.8 million in 2017, a growth of 13%. 92% of our gross engineering spend of £77 million is within the metrology sector, which is up 12%, while healthcare accounts for the remaining £6.6 million, which was down £2.6 million following restructuring costs incurred in 2017.

Of the total spend, 70% or £59.1 million represents spending on new product development, which is up 10% compared to last year, and Will will elaborate shortly on specific product introductions.

Distribution costs were up 8% to £121 million as well as normal inflationary increases. We've added 48 people globally to support the growth in sales volumes and have incurred additional property-related costs for new buildings and refurbishments. These increases are being partially offset by favorable currency factors with some of our overseas territories.

As stated on the slide, we currently have developments of facilities and a new build in Mexico and refurbishments in both Germany and Italy.

In terms of administration overheads, there has been an increase of £4.5 million to £56.9 million in the year and they now represent 9% of turnover compared to 10% last year. Inflationary increases, selected recruitment and bonus increases are the primary reasons for the increased costs, partially offset by favorable currencies -- currency factors in some of our overseas subsidiaries.

Employees. The group now employs a total of 4,862 people, which represents a net increase of 332 from last June. Of the increase, 165 stems within the U.K. and the 167 are being added overseas. In the U.K., we've added 122 graduates and apprentices, which further demonstrates our commitment to invest in skills for the future.

The two areas which account for the majority of new hires in the U.K. are manufacturing and design, with production staff of -- risen by 70 to meet the additional demand and the design staff has increased by 75 staff.

In terms of overseas employees, production employees account for 66 of the new hires, mostly in Ireland and India, while sales, technical and support, marketing additions were 48. These increases have been necessary to keep pace with the strong growth experienced during the year. Additionally, design staff overseas have increased by 19, most of it relating to software development in India.

Balance sheet. Not surprisingly, given the strong group, the balance sheet, total equity is increased by nearly £105 million compared to 12 months ago and now stands at £549 million.

Total non-current assets of £338 million, of which fixed assets represent £233 million; last year, £228 million. And intangible assets and investments at £64 million are up £2.5 million compared to last year.

Deferred tax assets are slightly higher at £27 million while other assets, including derivatives, totaled £14 million, up £7 million from last year.

Net current assets of £294 million compared to £220 million last year, principally due to the increase in working capital and as previously mentioned, the strong closing cash position. Additionally, there has been a small reduction in derivatives liability from £25 million to £22 million.

Long-term liabilities include the pension fund deficit of £67 million, which has increased marginally compared to the prior year and derivatives amounted to £16 million; in 2017, £32 million. Combined net assets, therefore, are £549 million, representing a 24% increase from 12 months ago.

Turning now to cash flow. The cash flow bridge tracks the movements of our opening cash balances of £51.9 million to the closing position of £103.8 million. Our profit after tax of £132.9 million, which includes continued and discontinued operations, adjusted for depreciation and amortization, tax, unhedged currency gains and losses and other non-cash items, totaled £53 million given cash inflow of £186 million.

Large outflow -- cash outflows included a net capital expenditure of £32 million, more on this shortly, R&D capitalized of £14.6 million, dividend payments of £38.9 million and tax payments of £19 million.

This year, we have seen a £30.5 million cash outflow from changes in working capital, brought principally by higher debtors. We experienced record revenue in the final quarter and strategic increases in stock and inventory. Debtor days have improved to 69 days from 73 last year.

Partially offsetting the stock and debtor increases are higher creditors, which include the effects of higher trading activity, mainly stock purchases and deferring commensurate of capital goods, sales, and higher bonuses payable.

Other cash flows include the pension fund contributions of £4.5 million. And our cash balance at the end of the year was a very healthy £103.8 million, which is double what it was last year.

To finish our results for you, a few words on capital expenditures for the year. We continue to make significant investments in fixed assets and total expenditure this year is £34.9 million compared to £42.6 million.

In recent years, we've invested large sums in various property projects, both in the U.K. and overseas, with most of these major developments and refurbishment being completed pre-2018. Capital spend on property this year is much reduced at £10 million.

Nonetheless, we completed construction of a new facility in Mexico, acquired new premises in Edinburgh and Exeter for our research and development and refurbished our existing facilities in Italy and Germany during the financial year.

In terms of plant and equipment, our spend of £25 million is higher than last year to the tune of £6.5 million and significant investment has been made in our production facilities to provide capacity for the current and the future growth.

Additionally, our global solution centers are being equipped with the latest AM machines variance to support the sales and marketing activities.

As always, in this ever-changing IT world, we have to ensure our hardware and business systems keep pace with the technology requirements appropriate for growing global organization, so the capital expenditure in this field is substantial.

And just to finalize, we have two photographs here of our new facility in Mexico, in Apodaca on the top right, which has just recently been opened. The bottom left, we have got -- there is -- that's the location of our refurbished solution center in Germany.

And now I'd like to hand over -- hand back to Will.

William Lee

Thank you, Allen. So, I'm going to take us through some of the new products that we've launched this year. I guess start with -- so I guess, the good news is really we have customers with the need for the products that we've launched and also where we believe a strong need for the products that we have in the pipeline coming through our engineering teams at the moment.

And this really stems from the challenges that they face. So, everyone is trying to make more complex components tied to tolerances. That drives the need for equipment to be able to measure better, measure more things or do things more accurately.

They're also seeing challenges in terms of cost and time pressures. This means they would like things to work faster, whether that's an encoder to move quicker or a measurement system to measure quicker. And also, they always have to lower scrap and rework costs. So, they want to make sure that they can get process control up in that point to manufacture.

They're also facing, similar to everyone, global skills shortages. And what that really means is that they need our solutions and our products to make it easier for them to implement and also the need for more automation in delivering those solutions, too.

So, some good drivers for us there. When we look at some of the products that we have launched this year and start with the Equator 500 gauging system. Now, I talked earlier, saying actually the Equator division, the automation division was one of our stronger growing divisions this year. And this really comes from a strong market acceptance of our Equator 300 product, which allows our customers to get metrology on the shop floor and at the point of manufacture, so they can, A, control the process but also monitor that process and see what's going on and keep component manufacturing on track.

Now, with the acceptance of the Equator 300, what we did have was a number of customers who -- where a lot of the parts were just the right-size for the Equator 300. They had a number of parts which were just too large. So, we've now solved that issue with the launch of Equator 500, a larger version capable of taking larger parts and heavier parts. So, that's launched and a very favorable feedback so far.

We've also -- if you look at actually now on the machine tools. So, measuring on the machine tool, traditionally, it's been a touch trigger, so a single-point measurement. We've now launched new software for our 3D scanning probe, the SPRINT probe, which allows much easier programming of customers to do very quick measurements.

So, with the scanning technology, we can do very high speed measurements kind of in that cycle-time and can also do more measurements. So, now we can actually look at surface finish, so the condition of the surface as we go along on the machine tool as well.

If we stay on the machine, actually, we've launched 2 of our new high-accuracy probes. So our accuracy probes use strain gauge technology for state-of-the-art 3D measurement performance. So, we have two new variance here. The MP250 has been upgraded so that it's configurable, so you can configure it for working in delicate environments for ultimate accuracy and resolution or you can configure it for working in often the quite nasty environments that end up being in a grinding machine.

Secondly, we've also launched the latest in our family of ultra-compact strain gauge probe, the RMP400. That's bringing radio technology and the compact strain gauge technology together.

If we move then on to additive manufacturing, our RenAM 500Q, new AM machine, has been extremely well received. Really, the message here is about the cost per parts. So by getting four lasers into the machine, able to address all of the bed, we can rapidly increase the productivity of the machine, really opening up new markets for additive manufacturing where the cost before was more prohibitive. So, very much a machine designed for production rather than research and a machine designed for high volume and productivity.

So, this is taking -- when we think of traditional manufacturing, of machining where it may be minutes and at most hours, obviously, manufacturing traditionally maybe have taken days. So, this is making a massive improvement in terms of productivity and manufacturing time.

Staying with additive manufacturing, what we also want to make sure is that when we're making these expensive parts coming through that their performance and their integrity is good. So, now by looking at the melt pool, a number of different wavelengths, we are able to build up a model of the part as it is being made to check for any defects or challenges early on in the build. So that if there is a problem, it can be stopped and we can also give a validation on the parts at the end and say, look, this is how uniform and good it looks. So, those two together, big step forward.

Also, together with that, we now have connectivity. So, when we have a number of AM machines, these can be networks monitored remotely to check on the productivity of the machines, what's going on and what the status is, so helping the management of an AM manufacturing facility.

We change now over to the encoder product line. And what we see here is we have a new encoder, the QUANTiC. So, the QUANTiC works off a higher pitch, so across a pitch 40 microns. What it allows for the customers is actually it means that it's much, much easier to align.

So, rather than actually an encoder needing individual alignment, it's very much is located against the machine surface and away you go. So, much easier to use. And what we've done now is with some very clever optical design and some very clever interpolation, we've got some fantastic performance at the unit, which means that some of the challenges you might have seen before with this technology has gone away, so -- again, fixed that for that in encoder technology.

And finally, if we look at healthcare, the record news for us here is in the U.S. We have FDA approval for the robot and the software together. So, when we talk about solutions, really, to -- at this market, you need both the robot and the software together. We now have approval for their combined use in the U.S., which is a big target market for us with this technology.

We've also got clinical trials underway. So, this is over with Herantis right in Scandinavia for treating Parkinson's disease. And elsewhere then in healthcare, we are trying to take the R&D technology from Raman into the process control. So, the RA802, the product you can see on the left, is a -- very much designed for in line measurement of samples. So, process control with Raman and again, this has been very well received, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry.

So, if we move on to finish on and look at the outlook for next year. So, what we've seen really is very strong results this year and the group in a strong financial position. We see that markets are still strong. And I gave a summary of some of those at the start.

We've had a very favorable response to our new products and have some interesting new products coming through for the future. So, very early stages for the year, but we do anticipate both growth in revenue and profits for this financial year.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - Chris Pockett

Okay. Thank you, David, Will, and Allen. We're going to move to questions now. Very few questions online at the moment. People are being quite shy this morning, whether it's because we -- maybe a little bit early this morning. But please, feel free to submit more questions.

We have just over 30 minutes available. And I'll as usual try to split the questions as evenly as possible between webcast and conference call attendees. As there are more people in the webcast than the conference call, I'm going to start with some of those webcast questions. There's only a few at the moment. So, as I say, please feel free to submit. Throughout, I will try as much as possible to group similar questions together, so we may not answer all individual questions.

I'm going to start with a question regarding the flat-panel display markets. And this is a question from Mark Davies Jones at Stifel. Good morning Mark. Mark asks, at the Investor Day, Asian flat-panel display markets were described as booming for your encoders business. Can this continue next year? Samsung has just this week announced further large CapEx cuts in this display area. Do you believe the Chinese companies can continue to pick up the slack?

Allen Roberts

Will, that's one for you.

William Lee

Yes. Really good question. So, look, our involvement in these markets, whether it's semi-con, electronics, flat panel, is on supplying to a number of the suppliers into the end manufacturers. I guess what we see is that there certainly is a lot of internal competition within some of the Asian countries here, there's a shifting. There's new technologies, there's competing technologies, and there's lots of different investment in different regions where they are trying to take the lead.

I honestly don't think we know quite how that's going to pan out between different areas. I guess what we see is the underlying market trends is that when you look -- if we stick just to flat panel here, that the number of places that flat panels are being used, the new technologies required for -- whether it's lower power or higher efficiency, brighter, that there is going to be significant investments carrying on here for the global demand and different technologies.

How that's going to exactly pan out over the years and what cycles we're going to go through, we know and we've seen the cycles in the past, so that will undoubtedly continue.

One of the challenges that we face here is actually on responding to those, whether it's an up or down very quickly. And I guess, we've learned over the years now on -- from the manufacturing point of view how to be as flexible as we possibly can to meet the demand either way. Got anything to add there? Or...

Allen Roberts

No. Different companies have different investment cycles.

William Lee

Yes.

Chris Pockett

Okay. Thanks Will. Okay, we've got a question from Ireland now. So, it's a question from [Indiscernible] who's a private investor. I note from Allen's presentation that restructuring costs were included in the 2017 R&D figure. Excluding restructuring costs, by how much did healthcare R&D expenses increased or reduced in 2018?

William Lee

Right. Allen, why don't you--

Allen Roberts

Yes. In the -- last year, our R&D spend was £8.2 million and the previous -- sorry, in 2017, it was £8.2 million. And last year, it was £6.5 million, so about £1.7 million reduction on the previous year, mainly in labor, but they were basically deployed to other parts of the organization.

William Lee

Yes, there's been some very common useful skills there that have been very useful to accelerate some other projects.

Allen Roberts

Particularly on software.

William Lee

Exactly.

Chris Pockett

Okay. Thank you, Allen. Going to just a couple questions now around CapEx. So, I'm going to start with a question from William Turner at Goldman Sachs. Good morning. What do you expect CapEx to be in 2018? And given the capacity you have built out, how many units of the RenAM 500Q do you think you can produce each month once fully launched?

William Lee

Want to take that one?

Allen Roberts

We -- for the current year, we're looking at capital expenditures in -- between £50 million and £60 million at this point in time. It will involve large -- significant increase in property expenditure. We're looking at acquiring a facility in Japan because they're quite a [p space, particularly down in Nagoya. And also, we have -- we are about to commence the construction of the extension to the Renishaw innovation center here at New Mills with an additional 90,000 square feet, which should be completed at the end of 2019.

And also, for the following year -- I think there's another question relating to or looking forward to the following year. We are dusting off the files on our Miskin site because that's been fully refurbished now. And it would take a couple of years to get planning consent and construct down there. So, we are looking at potential investment -- further investment on our site in Cardiff.

And -- but that's -- we do have capacity right now for further increased production of the additive manufacturing 500Q, but we don't giving -- we don't give out the number of units we actually produce. But we do have capacity to produce an increasing number. Perhaps Will would like to add to that.

William Lee

Yes. I think a couple of things. Just firstly, from the CapEx side, from a sales and distribution point of view, the large investment we had a couple of years ago in getting a lot of additive manufacturing capability in our overseas networks, we're not going to see that same level again this year, which is good.

In terms of the 500Q question, I think the nice thing is -- the problem that we have at the moment is how do we get them out the door quickly. And that -- so they've certainly been extremely well received. That's a case of ramping up production there. But as Allen said, we don't -- we won't say how many. But the nice thing is it is a challenge for us.

Chris Pockett

Okay. Thank you. And just building further on, another question regarding CapEx and actually people recruitment as well. This is a question from Jo Reedman at N+1 Singer. So, good morning Jo. I think she asks, Can we please elaborate on Will's comments about requiring more investment in CapEx and people? How much do you anticipate spending on CapEx in financial year 2019 and 2020? What guidance can you give about how many people you hope to hire in financial year 2019 and again in financial year 2020?

William Lee

Okay. So, I guess, if we break this down, so the -- into manufacturing, given manufacturing is dictated by our turnover growth and we'll control that way. From the R&D side, we do have a number of projects that we would like to accelerate through quicker. And if we can find the right people, then we will invest there accordingly because we know that will pay dividends.

From a sales and marketing point of view, we do have some areas -- so we -- I couldn't be more specific, we have some areas which we see that we would like to invest in more and maybe we'll try to recruit. There are some areas where we're probably taking more study.

So, I don't think we have exact numbers that we'd like to go through with you. But you can see that it's being considered and there are plans ahead on all three areas for next year.

Chris Pockett

Okay. I guess a fairly inevitable question. This question from John Reynolds who's a freelance journalist. Good morning John. With the government increasingly on a no-deal footing for Brexit, has the company put by a set amount of money at all for contingencies in this regard?

William Lee

So, the major thing we're focusing on Brexit at the moment is, at the moment, we have a very simple way of shipping from our Gloucestershire warehouse direct to customers all around Europe.

So, although most of our products are zero commodity, the WTO trade rules it doesn't mean that the logistics and the admin will be much more complicated. So there is discussions underway as to how we cope with that and where we may have to have a new a center, a European warehouse for doing the same thing. So, that's probably our -- the majority of our costs would be on doing that. Hopefully, there are some benefits from doing that as well, right? So--

Chris Pockett

Okay. A question here, which is inevitably coming Allen's way. This is from William Turner again, Goldman Sachs. Why was the goodwill of Renishaw Software Limited impaired?

Allen Roberts

Okay. Here, basically, because it's a -- we continue to have some uncertainty over the license fee income that we'd receive going into the future, so we thought it prudent to apply the impairments to that investment -- that goodwill.

Chris Pockett

Okay. Thank you. Another question here from Jo Reedman. Allen mentioned strategic increases in stock. What product lines or end markets does this relate to? How big is the strategic increase? And would you expect it to reverse in financial year 2019?

William Lee

Okay. If I start from a sales point of view, then I'll hand over to Allen who can talk about the financial side. So, we certainly see on the markets that we operate in, which are -- and we touched on these earlier, where there's a high degree of uncertainty in terms of how much stuff we're going to get and without too much notice, we find that we have had to have a significant buffer stocked to cope with those markets, so particularly some stuff on industrial metrology and encoders. We make sure we are in a position there to satisfy the customer.

We've also seen a change, I guess, with some of the AM equipment that is high value. We're going through -- with new products coming through, where we have had an increase in stock because of moving from one generation of product to the next, I understand, at this year-end. So, it's something that we are actively looking at, have predictions going forward for next year. Allen, anything you want to add?

Allen Roberts

Yes, I think that's fine. And we were introducing the new 500Q, so we were increasing the inventory prior to launch at the end of the year. We do expect the inventory to sort of -- the rate, if there's an increase; we're expecting a slower rate of increase in the current year.

Chris Pockett

Okay. Thank you. There's a question here from Lacie Midgley, Panmure Gordon. Good morning Lacie. First question, there's been a slight increase in metrology to total sales and further improvements in operating margins. Can you give us an idea on what is specifically driving that?

Allen Roberts

That's one for you.

William Lee

Yes, I guess, if we look at metrology, if we look at the sales, I think as we've talked about, actually, the nice thing here is that actually there's been no single standout product line that has contributed towards that growth this year. So, it's been across the Board. There's a few that we highlighted as having particularly strong growth.

I guess the one that's probably been particularly pleasing is the Equator product line, which is really starting to gain some serious traction. With all these, the more we sell, the more these products become higher volume. Then typically, the margins -- our fixed costs become better spread and the margin improves and we get the efficiency of manufacturing that. So, it's a natural thing that we always see.

Allen Roberts

Yes.

Chris Pockett

Okay. And the second question from Lacie. Not looking for specific numbers, but have the first sales in the RenAM 500Q been achieved? If not, when do you expect sales to start?

Allen Roberts

There you are, Will?

William Lee

I think the answer is yes, they have. So, the very good news is, yes, we have sold 500Qs, which are going out and positive feedback. As I think Allen put it, the challenge for us at the moment is getting enough of them out quickly enough. So, yes -- no, really--

Allen Roberts

Very pleased with that, yes.

Chris Pockett

Okay, thank you. And a couple of questions again from [Indiscernible]. And actually to answer your question, no, the first question didn't come through. So, here they are now, though. So, first question, I note the shareholder return of 48%. The recent figure is so high. A significant portion of the assets used in the business are not measured in the balance sheet.

I'm talking about the ongoing heavy expenditure in R&D, which accounting convention treats as money down the drain, but which creates the platform for ongoing growth in profits. Does the company have an internal measure for the value of the unpublished R&D asset, which will power future revenues? If so, can you share it with us?

And I'll just read out question two whilst the team are thinking about that one. A related question is that there was a 21% reduction in R&D expenditure in the healthcare business, excluding restructuring costs. Does this indicate a cooling of the company's interest in healthcare? More worrying was the reduction aimed at showing an accounting profit for the business this year?

William Lee

[Indiscernible] So, on question one, so clearly, yes, very much understanding. Our business model, we do capitalize the R&D, which you can see is the public number on certain stages of where we are. Allen can comment on that in a bit. But in terms of anything more, I don't think we would be saying of what we value apart from obviously that we see as the key for our future long-term success.

In terms of the healthcare question, actually, a lot of it was focusing. So, what we are is making sure that the investment that we put into the healthcare business is focused on what we believe has the best opportunities of taking the business forward into the large opportunity that it can be.

So, I don't think there is a concern there, that this was driven just by a short-term getting the business into profit. It's obviously nice that it has achieved a profit this year, but I think the most important thing is making sure that the focus is there, so that we are delivering on some areas in there. I don't know if you want to comment on the R&D.

Allen Roberts

In regards to the total shareholder return, that's based on market capitalization. But in terms of R&D, yes, accounting convention is we write it off. We try and capitalize as little as we can, to be honest. So, we -- the product needs to get to be -- to test before we're capitalizing it, so we don't carry a large balance sheet item for R&D. The measure of R&D is by the products that we launch and the success of those products.

Every product line has its product development plans and road maps with business case and justification for profitability and return on the investment, the contributions to the group's product portfolio. And the ultimate measure is in the performance of the business, my guess; today's results express that investment over the years.

Chris Pockett

Okay, who wants to comment on question two?

William Lee

I think we did.

Allen Roberts

We seem happy with that. Okay.

Chris Pockett

Okay. So, another question from Jo Reedman. In financial year 2018 where your end markets were supported, are you assuming a more modest growth backdrop in next financial year or this current financial year? Which of your end markets are you most positive, most cautious about for the coming year?

Allen Roberts

There you are, Will.

William Lee

So, I guess, yes would be the answer to that. So, we are assuming mostly positive but cautious growth for this financial year in our underlying markets. So, I commented a little bit on this, I guess, at the start. I think we still see aerospace as being fairly steady and strong.

Automotive, there's clearly an uncertainty in the automotive market with different opinions on what the powertrain of choice will be. But with, I think, though, on it, being a lot of hybrid with direct drive from a smaller, high-performance petrol engines. That actually -- that probably is quite good for us.

This semiconductor market is probably the one that is the hardest to predict and can change the quickest. I think, in general, we don't see any significant signs of that waning at the moment. But we do know from history when it starts to change, it can change very quickly and we will have to be ready to adapt to that. And anything else, David, do you want to add on?

David McMurtry

No. Well, on the car side, they changed to electric -- its different problems. Gearbox noises now being an issue, where it requires better accuracy on the gears to reduce the noise and that's an opportunity for us.

William Lee

Yes. You're right actually with the -- and with the Equator 300 and 500, we will see a lot of the--

David McMurtry

That's where we'll solve that problem.

William Lee

A lot of the drivetrain parts are really ideally suited to the Equator product line and that's there to stay.

Chris Pockett

Okay. Well, that's all the questions from those people on the line. So, now going to move to people on the conference call and give them opportunity to ask questions. I'm going to ask Alicia, who is the conference call operator, to ask the next question. So, over to you, Alicia.

Operator

Thank you. We have no questions on the line at the moment. [Operator Instructions]

Chris Pockett

Okay. No questions?

Operator

No questions on the line. I'll hand -- we do have a question. We have a question from the line of Mark from [Indiscernible] Group]. Mark, please go ahead.

Okay, it seems that Mark has [Indiscernible] his questions. Over to you for any concluding remarks.

Chris Pockett

Okay. Well thanks, Alicia. Well, there actually was one more contribution online. So this wasn't actually a question. It was just a comment from Joseph [Indiscernible] who's an independent investor. Good morning Joseph. And Joseph simply says, No questions this time, just a simple thank you for another great year, contributing both to the world and for us investors.

And on that note, we will end today's question-and-answer session and this morning's webcast and teleconference event. We'll aim to publish a recording of today's presentation and the Q&A session on the Investor Relations section of our website by tomorrow morning latest. I reminded you that you can also download the preliminary report and a copy of the financial presentation that you've just seen from our Investor Relations web pages.

On behalf of Renishaw, I'd like to thank you all for attending this event. And hopefully, it's been valuable to all of you that have attended. Good bye.